Weekend Waterview: Beautiful But Dry Weather & Boating with Dogs

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

It finally feels like fall has arrived here in North Carolina!

We’ve had some beautiful crisp mornings and plenty of sunshine . . .

Unfortunately, we’re experiencing moderate drought conditions and extremely dry.

You can actually watch the lake recede daily by the growing shoreline.

Duke Energy’s message on lake level conditions:

Dry weather conditions continue to persist and have resulted in lower reservoir levels for Lake Norman. It will take time for the lake to return to the Normal Target Elevation, which is dependent on additional rainfall.

We need a tropical depression to fill the lake back up!

Most of the 224-mile Catawba River exists as a chain of seven man-made lakes,

with the longest free flowing stretch consisting of only about 17 miles.

The river feeds four additional reservoirs in South Carolina.

Lake Norman is the largest of Duke’s lakes, covering more than 32,000 acres of surface,

spanning four counties, and 520 miles of shoreline.

Created for hydropower and flood control, Lake Norman also provides drinking water

for four counties, including the city of Charlotte.

The water at the end of our dock is only four feet deep but we were able get the pontoon

out for a boat ride and enjoy some beautiful fall weather.

There are a lot more shoals and sandbars visible with our shrinking lake.

Lola and Sophie say fall is their favorite time of year to boat,

when it’s not too hot for their fur coats. . .

And perfect napping temperatures!

It’s pretty quiet on the lake with the exception of a few fishing boats.

There’s not much fall color here yet unless you count sunsets

which have been beautiful. . .

I’m afraid our leaves are going turn brown and fall off due to lack of rain

before they have a chance to turn color!

Lola and Sophie hope you’re enjoying some

beauti-fall weather where you are. ♥

Thank you for your visit!