Rib-tickling October Tea Party by the Lake with the Skeleton Crew

Welcome to the October edition of Tea on Tuesdays,
a celebration of all things ‘tea’
on the third Tuesday of the month!
Pam and I are excited to welcome back a special guest,
Sarah, from Hyacinths for the Soul.
We’re glad you’re here too, pour yourself a cuppa and join us!
Cooler temperatures have finally arrived and
Rod and Rowena decided it was the perfect fall weather
to have a tea party and enjoy some treats by the lake!
Rowena pulled out her favorite Jack o’ lantern teapot
with Halloween a couple of weeks away.
Rowena loves all things fall, including ‘pumpkin spice.’
She was amazed all the pumpkin spice treats when she was shopping at Target.
Rowena’s eyesight is not what it used to be and is over due a visit to the optometrist.
It took her forever to read the labels on the pumpkin spice foods in the bakery area.
She was starting to feel self-conscious while shopping
when she felt everyone staring at her,
but she decided they were just admiring her new
Johanna Parker Halloween apron and floral headband!
She finally decided on Pumpkin Spice sandwich cookies, Pumpkin Spice Madeleines,
Pumpkin Spice white chocolate dipped Oreos
and Pumpkin Spice mini pretzels!
Rowena’s been worried about Rod after his
Rotator Cuff and Hip Replacement Surgery
as he can’t seem to keep any weight on.
She’s hoping these tempting treats will wake up his appetite
so he’ll put some meat on his bones!
Their two rescue pups, Bone-ita and Bona Lisa,
are good lap dogs and never far from their sides.
Rowena pulled out some of her favorite pumpkin heads
to celebrate October’s arrival and Halloween. . .
A smiling Jack . . .
A Pumpkin Head Skeleton
And Pumpkin Head Witch with Crow
Rowena loves to set a festive table
so she pulled out the orange and black,
along with the bone china. . .
Rod has declared Rowena his ‘Hallo Queen’ . . .
And she tells him constantly that he’s ‘Bad to the Bone’ 💀🦴
Rowena has always been a tea enthusiast. She says
there’s nothing like a cup of tea to cure what ails you!
Rod is not a tea fan so she picked up a couple of Caramel Apple Hot Cider Drink Bombs,
filled with cider mix, caramels and mini marshmallows.
The directions call for mixing the cider drink bombs with hot water,
but Rowena decided to use her favorite
Harney & Sons Hot Apple Spice Flavored Black Tea.
There’s just a little hocus pocus involved . . .
Drop the cider bomb into hot apple spice tea,
stirring as needed to help it dissolve.
There were mixed reviews. . . Rod said it was delicious!
Rowena said it was not her cup of tea and a scary green color!
Next time she’ll stick with the Hot Apple Spice Tea. 🫖
Details:
Jack o’ Lantern Teapot, Potter’s Studio / HomeGoods, last year
Pumpkin Heads / Cynthia Rowley Curious, HomeGoods, several years ago
Black and White Plates / Mikasa Swirl
Halloween Plates, Napkin Rings, Placemats / Pier 1
Tablecloth, Table Runner, Napkins, Pillows / HomeGoods
Hallo Queen and Bad to the Bone Mugs / HomeGoods
Pumpkin Spice Treats and Caramel Apple Hot Cider Drink Bombs / Target
Regular readers know my love of Halloween. . .
Thank you for indulging my silly post and Halloween fun,
I hope it tickled your funny bone today!
🎃 💀☕
You always do such a fabulous job with your displays. I know that is very time-consuming but I always enjoy every detail that you include. Thank you.
🖤🎃💛
Your Halloween tea is the bomb! Love love the tea pot and especially the pumpkins/jack-o-lanterns! The story you purport has us all believing every word!! A winner again Mary!!! 🎃💀🧛🏻🧟♂️🦹🏻♀️
Mary, it is fun to see the Skeleton Crew are back to enjoy their favorite holiday and they do celebrate with such style. I am amazed that Rod goes along with Rowena’s tea party, I can’t coax RM to join my tea parties. Rowena has great taste when it comes to setting a table. It is no wonder that the Jack o’ lantern teapot is Rowena’s favorite. I also love all things pumpkin spice. Maybe it is time for Rowena to get some reading glasses so she can read labels. The writing seems to get smaller and smaller. She could take a magnifying glass along while she shops. Rowena has excellent taste in headbands. The pumpkin spice treats look delicious, maybe Rod will put some meat on his bones. The pumpkins heads are the perfect addition to the couple’s tea party.
Mary, I love seeing how much fun you have with Halloween. Rod, Rowena, Bone-ita, and Bona Lisa are the perfect family for your humor. Happy autumn week 🍁🧡🍂
I love seeing your skeleton crew each year! They have such fun. Thanks for sharing Mary!!
What a lot of fun, thank you
Rowena and Rod seem to know exactly how to tickle each other’s funny bones with their little gestures of mugs for each other, and I love how Rowena seems to dress to impress not only Rod but the gallery of pumpkin heads in attendance. Those pumpkin heads! They are adorable characters. The treats look like proof that you had a good time in Target recently, and I love all the Pier 1 items that keep on proving they should’ve never closed those brick and mortar stores. Happy Tuesday Tea Time, Mary, and thanks for the fun. I was telling Mr. P. all about these guys and how they seem to have prompted lots more of their lost relatives coming out of the closet and hanging around the neighborhood in the past couple years. 😉
Mary, Rowena and Rod along with Bone-ita and Bona Lisa always tickle my funny bones, and they certainly have the most wonderful lakeside setting for teatime. My sweet Sade is about as bony as those two pups, but she is still engaged. She would be up on your table after that plate of pumpkin spice treats. With my own tea tray set out in the garden, I couldn’t turn my back without Sadie up sniffing the treats.
All of your fun pumpkin heads and special touches make me smile with delight. I do love the whimsical side of Halloween that you share! Your whimsy is my cup of tea! Speaking of tea, I’ll need to order some Hot Apple Spice tea. Tell Rowena trying to read labels in the market isn’t easy for many of us, and please have Rod share any advice from his surgery experience as I’m scheduled for hip replacement after the first of the year. I’m looking forward to pain free walks! Thanks, Mary, for inviting me to join in the fun today. You and Pam set the bar high with your incredible beautiful and creative posts! I’m always honored to be included. Happy Halloween!
I love starting my day reading your charming posts. You are so creative and your Halloween posts are some of my favorites— so fun and festive! Have a tea-riffic day!
Oh Mary, this entire tea setting brought a smile to my face and made me laugh! Rowena set quite a beautiful Halloween tea table, and I can’t believe all of the pumpkin flavored treats that she found while shopping. I have so enjoyed my visit today! Happy Tuesday, sweet friend!🎃🍁🎃
Mary, you continue to amaze and amuse me with Rod and Rowena antics!! I look forward each year to what they will be up to and you always out do yourself. And the details!! I love it all!! Please never stop. You are so inspiring!
Sheryl R
Mary, I love your pumpkin skellies! They’re so cute! Rod and Rowena look so relaxed with their pups. Everything is just adorable. I love that we can all enjoy these gorgeous October days. Clara❤️
So much fun Mary, all those smiling pumpkin faces, you can’t help but smile! The pumpkin teapot is adorable, and all those pumpkin spice treats are sure to delight! Rowena is all dressed up today with her Halloween apron and floral headband, and I hope there are some doggie treats for Bone-ita and Bona-Lisa 🐾 The pumpkin head skeleton is so cute, he must be Rod’s cousin? The caramel apple hot cider drink bomb is bound to put some meat on Rod’s bones~ Rowena is the Hallo Queen, but you Mary, are the Queen of Halloween! 🧙♀️🎃👻
Jenna
Mary, I wanted to add that I love your linens and throws. The teapot and cups are perfect for October! Clara ❤️
Your Halloween posts always tickle my funny bone!
Such a fun and whimsical table with Rod and Rowena and their adorable rescue pups. Your Halloween tea ☕️ is so fun. Love those happy smiling faces. You have found some wonderful pumpkin spice goodies to go along with your tea party. You are definitely the Queen of Halloween Mary. You have tickled my funny bone this morning with your delightful rib-tickling post.
Rowena and Rod are a hoot. Mary, you have a wonderful imagination! I’m amazed at all the pumpkin spice everywhere.
I’m bouncing in the car traveling but wanted to wish you a great Tea on Tuesday!
…”bone” china (I see what you did there, lol). I so enjoy your Halloween spirit! The pups are the perfect addition to your crew. :)
Love it! Think a trip to Target is in my future!
We all love Rod and Rowena and your creative writing. She has spectacular taste not only in fashion but tablescapes. Surely, it would have been on the news if Rowena shopped in Target. Has any boater ever stopped in front of your place to join the fun ?
Thanks for another fun Tuesday!
I love reading your incredibly artistic, creative, beautiful, fantastic (many more adjectives, I’m sure, but I will stop here!), Mary. Absolutely delightful and I look forward (and save) every one of your articles.
You are the BEST!!
Brenda from Colorado
Thank You Mary for the invitation to the delightful and delicious Tea and Spooky Halloween party. We enjoyed all the snacks and the decorations were SPOOKTACULAR.
Happy Halloween
Marilyn,Joan and Marion
Hi Mary~~ This was so fun, the story was a hoot !! I went through rotator cuff surgery years ago it was the worst time ever, and I definitely didn’t lose weight!!haha.
You always always find the neatest home decor!! Have a great week !!
Paula in Indiana
You have the cutest Halloween decor, Mary, and you must have so much fun working with Rowena and Rod. I look forward to seeing all their antics and how Rowena sets her table. I noticed right away that cute Halo Queen mug, but Rod’s bad to the bone fits him perfectly. All the treats are so tempting, and the metal pieces are such a fun, happy addition to the tea party. Thank you for sharing the joy with us! 🎃 🧡🎃