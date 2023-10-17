Dishes, Halloween, Rod and Rowena, Tablescape, Tea on Tuesdays

Rib-tickling October Tea Party by the Lake with the Skeleton Crew

by  • 25 Comments

October Tea Party by the Lake with the Skeleton Crew and Jack o' lantern teapot #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Welcome to the October edition of Tea on Tuesdays,

a celebration of all things ‘tea’

on the third Tuesday of the month!

Pam and I are excited to welcome back a special guest,

Sarah, from Hyacinths for the Soul.

We’re glad you’re here too, pour yourself a cuppa and join us!

October Tea Party by the Lake with the Skeleton Crew #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Cooler temperatures have finally arrived and

Rod and Rowena decided it was the perfect fall weather

to have a tea party and enjoy some treats by the lake!

October Tea Party with Jack o' lantern teapot and pumpkin head figures #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rowena pulled out her favorite Jack o’ lantern teapot

with Halloween a couple of weeks away.

October Tea Party by the Lake with Jack o' lantern teapot and pumpkin head figures #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rowena loves all things fall, including ‘pumpkin spice.’

She was amazed all the pumpkin spice treats when she was shopping at Target.

Rowena’s eyesight is not what it used to be and is over due a visit to the optometrist.

It took her forever to read the labels on the pumpkin spice foods in the bakery area.

Rib-tickling October Tea Party by the Lake with the Skeleton Crew #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

She was starting to feel self-conscious while shopping

when she felt everyone staring at her,

but she decided they were just admiring her new

Johanna Parker Halloween apron and floral headband!

Rib-tickling October Tea Party by the Lake with the Skeleton Crew #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

She finally decided on Pumpkin Spice sandwich cookies, Pumpkin Spice Madeleines,

Pumpkin Spice white chocolate dipped Oreos

and Pumpkin Spice mini pretzels!

October tea party with Jack o' lantern teapot and pumpkin spice treats #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rowena’s been worried about Rod after his

 Rotator Cuff and Hip Replacement Surgery

as he can’t seem to keep any weight on.

She’s hoping these tempting treats will wake up his appetite

so he’ll put some meat on his bones!

Rib-tickling October Tea Party by the Lake with the Skeleton Crew #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Their two rescue pups, Bone-ita and Bona Lisa,

are good lap dogs and never far from their sides.

Skeleton dog and rib-tickling October Tea Party by the Lake with the Skeleton Crew #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Skeleton dog and rib-tickling October Tea Party by the Lake with the Skeleton Crew #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rowena pulled out some of her favorite pumpkin heads

to celebrate October’s arrival and Halloween. . .

Cynthia Rowley Curious Pumpkin Head for Halloween #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A smiling Jack . . .

Cynthia Rowley Curious Pumpkin Head Skeleton metal figure with crow for Halloween #halloween #mums #pumpkin #halloween #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A Pumpkin Head Skeleton

Cynthia Rowley Curious Witch Pumpkin Head metal figure with crow for Halloween #halloween #mums #pumpkin #halloween ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And Pumpkin Head Witch with Crow

October tea party with Jack o' lantern teapot and pumpkin spice treats #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rowena loves to set a festive table

so she pulled out the orange and black,

along with the bone china. . .

Rib-tickling October Tea Party by the Lake with the Skeleton Crew #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rod has declared Rowena his ‘Hallo Queen’ . . .

Hallo Queen mug and October Tea Party by the Lake with the Skeleton Crew #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

October Tea Party by the Lake with the Skeleton Crew and Jack o' lantern teapot #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And she tells him constantly that he’s ‘Bad to the Bone’ 💀🦴

Bad to the Bone mug and October Tea Party by the Lake with the Skeleton Crew #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

October Tea Party with the Skeleton Crew #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rowena has always been a tea enthusiast. She says

 there’s nothing like a cup of tea to cure what ails you!

 Caramel Apple Hot Cider Drink Bomb #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rod is not a tea fan so she picked up a couple of Caramel Apple Hot Cider Drink Bombs,

filled with cider mix, caramels and mini marshmallows.

The directions call for mixing the cider drink bombs with hot water,

but Rowena decided to use her favorite

Harney & Sons Hot Apple Spice Flavored Black Tea.

 Caramel Apple Hot Cider Drink Bomb with Hot Apple Spice Tea #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

There’s just a little hocus pocus involved . . .

Drop the cider bomb into hot apple spice tea,

stirring as needed to help it dissolve.

October Tea Party with Caramel Apple Hot Cider Drink Bomb and Apple Spice Tea #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

October Tea Party with Caramel Apple Hot Cider Drink Bomb and Apple Spice Tea #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

October Tea Party with Caramel Apple Hot Cider Drink Bomb and Apple Spice Tea #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

There were mixed reviews. . . Rod said it was delicious!

Rowena said it was not her cup of tea and a scary green color!

Next time she’ll stick with the Hot Apple Spice Tea. 🫖

October Tea Party with the Skeleton Crew #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Details:

Jack o’ Lantern Teapot, Potter’s Studio / HomeGoods, last year

Pumpkin Heads / Cynthia Rowley Curious, HomeGoods, several years ago

Black and White Plates / Mikasa Swirl

Halloween Plates, Napkin Rings, Placemats / Pier 1

Tablecloth, Table Runner, Napkins, Pillows / HomeGoods

Hallo Queen  and Bad to the Bone Mugs / HomeGoods

Treble Clef Flatware 

Pumpkin Spice Treats and Caramel Apple Hot Cider Drink Bombs / Target

Rib-tickling October Tea Party by the Lake with the Skeleton Crew #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Regular readers know my love of Halloween. . .

I *heart* Halloween #halloween #skelliefun #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Thank you for indulging my silly post and Halloween fun,

 I hope it tickled your funny bone today!

🎃 💀☕

Cynthia Rowley Curious Witch Pumpkin Head metal figure with crow for Halloween #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rib-tickling October Tea Party by the Lake with the Skeleton Crew #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rib-tickling October Tea Party by the Lake with the Skeleton Crew #halloween #skelliefun #tea #lake #alfresco #tablescape #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

  25 comments for “Rib-tickling October Tea Party by the Lake with the Skeleton Crew

  1. Pingback: October Tea In The Cottage Garden
  2. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    October 17, 2023 at 6:44 am

    You always do such a fabulous job with your displays. I know that is very time-consuming but I always enjoy every detail that you include. Thank you.

    Reply
  3. Terie
    October 17, 2023 at 7:02 am

    🖤🎃💛

    Reply
  4. Ellen
    October 17, 2023 at 7:09 am

    Your Halloween tea is the bomb! Love love the tea pot and especially the pumpkins/jack-o-lanterns! The story you purport has us all believing every word!! A winner again Mary!!! 🎃💀🧛🏻🧟‍♂️🦹🏻‍♀️

    Reply
  5. Pam
    October 17, 2023 at 7:10 am

    Mary, it is fun to see the Skeleton Crew are back to enjoy their favorite holiday and they do celebrate with such style. I am amazed that Rod goes along with Rowena’s tea party, I can’t coax RM to join my tea parties. Rowena has great taste when it comes to setting a table. It is no wonder that the Jack o’ lantern teapot is Rowena’s favorite. I also love all things pumpkin spice. Maybe it is time for Rowena to get some reading glasses so she can read labels. The writing seems to get smaller and smaller. She could take a magnifying glass along while she shops. Rowena has excellent taste in headbands. The pumpkin spice treats look delicious, maybe Rod will put some meat on his bones. The pumpkins heads are the perfect addition to the couple’s tea party.

    Mary, I love seeing how much fun you have with Halloween. Rod, Rowena, Bone-ita, and Bona Lisa are the perfect family for your humor. Happy autumn week 🍁🧡🍂

    Reply
  6. Debbie J
    October 17, 2023 at 8:11 am

    I love seeing your skeleton crew each year! They have such fun. Thanks for sharing Mary!!

    Reply
  7. Barbara Zuleski
    October 17, 2023 at 8:16 am

    What a lot of fun, thank you

    Reply
  8. Rita C.
    October 17, 2023 at 8:21 am

    Rowena and Rod seem to know exactly how to tickle each other’s funny bones with their little gestures of mugs for each other, and I love how Rowena seems to dress to impress not only Rod but the gallery of pumpkin heads in attendance. Those pumpkin heads! They are adorable characters. The treats look like proof that you had a good time in Target recently, and I love all the Pier 1 items that keep on proving they should’ve never closed those brick and mortar stores. Happy Tuesday Tea Time, Mary, and thanks for the fun. I was telling Mr. P. all about these guys and how they seem to have prompted lots more of their lost relatives coming out of the closet and hanging around the neighborhood in the past couple years. 😉

    Reply
  9. Sarah
    October 17, 2023 at 8:50 am

    Mary, Rowena and Rod along with Bone-ita and Bona Lisa always tickle my funny bones, and they certainly have the most wonderful lakeside setting for teatime. My sweet Sade is about as bony as those two pups, but she is still engaged. She would be up on your table after that plate of pumpkin spice treats. With my own tea tray set out in the garden, I couldn’t turn my back without Sadie up sniffing the treats.
    All of your fun pumpkin heads and special touches make me smile with delight. I do love the whimsical side of Halloween that you share! Your whimsy is my cup of tea! Speaking of tea, I’ll need to order some Hot Apple Spice tea. Tell Rowena trying to read labels in the market isn’t easy for many of us, and please have Rod share any advice from his surgery experience as I’m scheduled for hip replacement after the first of the year. I’m looking forward to pain free walks! Thanks, Mary, for inviting me to join in the fun today. You and Pam set the bar high with your incredible beautiful and creative posts! I’m always honored to be included. Happy Halloween!

    Reply
  10. Lauren S
    October 17, 2023 at 9:06 am

    I love starting my day reading your charming posts. You are so creative and your Halloween posts are some of my favorites— so fun and festive! Have a tea-riffic day!

    Reply
  11. Shannon@Belle Bleu Interiors
    October 17, 2023 at 9:07 am

    Oh Mary, this entire tea setting brought a smile to my face and made me laugh! Rowena set quite a beautiful Halloween tea table, and I can’t believe all of the pumpkin flavored treats that she found while shopping. I have so enjoyed my visit today! Happy Tuesday, sweet friend!🎃🍁🎃

    Reply
  12. Sheryl R
    October 17, 2023 at 9:13 am

    Mary, you continue to amaze and amuse me with Rod and Rowena antics!! I look forward each year to what they will be up to and you always out do yourself. And the details!! I love it all!! Please never stop. You are so inspiring!
    Sheryl R

    Reply
  13. Clara
    October 17, 2023 at 9:35 am

    Mary, I love your pumpkin skellies! They’re so cute! Rod and Rowena look so relaxed with their pups. Everything is just adorable. I love that we can all enjoy these gorgeous October days. Clara❤️

    Reply
  14. the Painted Apron
    October 17, 2023 at 9:36 am

    So much fun Mary, all those smiling pumpkin faces, you can’t help but smile! The pumpkin teapot is adorable, and all those pumpkin spice treats are sure to delight! Rowena is all dressed up today with her Halloween apron and floral headband, and I hope there are some doggie treats for Bone-ita and Bona-Lisa 🐾 The pumpkin head skeleton is so cute, he must be Rod’s cousin? The caramel apple hot cider drink bomb is bound to put some meat on Rod’s bones~ Rowena is the Hallo Queen, but you Mary, are the Queen of Halloween! 🧙‍♀️🎃👻
    Jenna

    Reply
  15. Clara
    October 17, 2023 at 9:37 am

    Mary, I wanted to add that I love your linens and throws. The teapot and cups are perfect for October! Clara ❤️

    Reply
  16. Hetty
    October 17, 2023 at 9:44 am

    Your Halloween posts always tickle my funny bone!

    Reply
  17. Linda Primmer
    October 17, 2023 at 11:03 am

    Such a fun and whimsical table with Rod and Rowena and their adorable rescue pups. Your Halloween tea ☕️ is so fun. Love those happy smiling faces. You have found some wonderful pumpkin spice goodies to go along with your tea party. You are definitely the Queen of Halloween Mary. You have tickled my funny bone this morning with your delightful rib-tickling post.

    Reply
  18. Bonnie Morgan
    October 17, 2023 at 11:49 am

    Rowena and Rod are a hoot. Mary, you have a wonderful imagination! I’m amazed at all the pumpkin spice everywhere.
    I’m bouncing in the car traveling but wanted to wish you a great Tea on Tuesday!

    Reply
  19. Beverly E.
    October 17, 2023 at 12:11 pm

    …”bone” china (I see what you did there, lol). I so enjoy your Halloween spirit! The pups are the perfect addition to your crew. :)

    Reply
  20. Marcia
    October 17, 2023 at 1:40 pm

    Love it! Think a trip to Target is in my future!

    Reply
    • Myrna
      October 17, 2023 at 6:10 pm

      We all love Rod and Rowena and your creative writing. She has spectacular taste not only in fashion but tablescapes. Surely, it would have been on the news if Rowena shopped in Target. Has any boater ever stopped in front of your place to join the fun ?
      Thanks for another fun Tuesday!

      Reply
  21. Brenda
    October 17, 2023 at 2:22 pm

    I love reading your incredibly artistic, creative, beautiful, fantastic (many more adjectives, I’m sure, but I will stop here!), Mary. Absolutely delightful and I look forward (and save) every one of your articles.
    You are the BEST!!
    Brenda from Colorado

    Reply
  22. Marion
    October 17, 2023 at 4:26 pm

    Thank You Mary for the invitation to the delightful and delicious Tea and Spooky Halloween party. We enjoyed all the snacks and the decorations were SPOOKTACULAR.
    Happy Halloween
    Marilyn,Joan and Marion

    Reply
  23. Paula
    October 17, 2023 at 4:45 pm

    Hi Mary~~ This was so fun, the story was a hoot !! I went through rotator cuff surgery years ago it was the worst time ever, and I definitely didn’t lose weight!!haha.
    You always always find the neatest home decor!! Have a great week !!
    Paula in Indiana

    Reply
  24. Kitty
    October 17, 2023 at 5:57 pm

    You have the cutest Halloween decor, Mary, and you must have so much fun working with Rowena and Rod. I look forward to seeing all their antics and how Rowena sets her table. I noticed right away that cute Halo Queen mug, but Rod’s bad to the bone fits him perfectly. All the treats are so tempting, and the metal pieces are such a fun, happy addition to the tea party. Thank you for sharing the joy with us! 🎃 🧡🎃

    Reply

