Rib-tickling October Tea Party by the Lake with the Skeleton Crew

Welcome to the October edition of Tea on Tuesdays,

a celebration of all things ‘tea’

on the third Tuesday of the month!

Pam and I are excited to welcome back a special guest,

Sarah, from Hyacinths for the Soul.

We’re glad you’re here too, pour yourself a cuppa and join us!

Cooler temperatures have finally arrived and

Rod and Rowena decided it was the perfect fall weather

to have a tea party and enjoy some treats by the lake!

Rowena pulled out her favorite Jack o’ lantern teapot

with Halloween a couple of weeks away.

Rowena loves all things fall, including ‘pumpkin spice.’

She was amazed all the pumpkin spice treats when she was shopping at Target.

Rowena’s eyesight is not what it used to be and is over due a visit to the optometrist.

It took her forever to read the labels on the pumpkin spice foods in the bakery area.

She was starting to feel self-conscious while shopping

when she felt everyone staring at her,

but she decided they were just admiring her new

Johanna Parker Halloween apron and floral headband!

She finally decided on Pumpkin Spice sandwich cookies, Pumpkin Spice Madeleines,

Pumpkin Spice white chocolate dipped Oreos

and Pumpkin Spice mini pretzels!

Rowena’s been worried about Rod after his

Rotator Cuff and Hip Replacement Surgery

as he can’t seem to keep any weight on.

She’s hoping these tempting treats will wake up his appetite

so he’ll put some meat on his bones!

Their two rescue pups, Bone-ita and Bona Lisa,

are good lap dogs and never far from their sides.

Rowena pulled out some of her favorite pumpkin heads

to celebrate October’s arrival and Halloween. . .

A smiling Jack . . .

A Pumpkin Head Skeleton

And Pumpkin Head Witch with Crow

Rowena loves to set a festive table

so she pulled out the orange and black,

along with the bone china. . .

Rod has declared Rowena his ‘Hallo Queen’ . . .

And she tells him constantly that he’s ‘Bad to the Bone’ 💀🦴

Rowena has always been a tea enthusiast. She says

there’s nothing like a cup of tea to cure what ails you!

Rod is not a tea fan so she picked up a couple of Caramel Apple Hot Cider Drink Bombs,

filled with cider mix, caramels and mini marshmallows.

The directions call for mixing the cider drink bombs with hot water,

but Rowena decided to use her favorite

Harney & Sons Hot Apple Spice Flavored Black Tea.

There’s just a little hocus pocus involved . . .

Drop the cider bomb into hot apple spice tea,

stirring as needed to help it dissolve.

There were mixed reviews. . . Rod said it was delicious!

Rowena said it was not her cup of tea and a scary green color!

Next time she’ll stick with the Hot Apple Spice Tea. 🫖

Details:

Jack o’ Lantern Teapot, Potter’s Studio / HomeGoods, last year

Pumpkin Heads / Cynthia Rowley Curious, HomeGoods, several years ago

Black and White Plates / Mikasa Swirl

Halloween Plates, Napkin Rings, Placemats / Pier 1

Tablecloth, Table Runner, Napkins, Pillows / HomeGoods

Hallo Queen and Bad to the Bone Mugs / HomeGoods

Treble Clef Flatware

Pumpkin Spice Treats and Caramel Apple Hot Cider Drink Bombs / Target

Regular readers know my love of Halloween. . .

Thank you for indulging my silly post and Halloween fun,

I hope it tickled your funny bone today!

🎃 💀☕

