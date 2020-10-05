Learn how to create a Succulent Pumpkin Centerpiece for fall or for your Thanksgiving table.
They’re easy and fun to create and the succulents can be transplanted after pumpkin season.
Pumpkin Season is my favorite season and I’m sharing a fun DIY in celebration,
Succulent-Topped Pumpkins!
Warning:
This project is easy and addictive and will have you returning to the garden center
or ordering more cuttings online to create these centerpieces
for your home or Thanksgiving table!
I’ve seen these Succulent Pumpkins all over Pinterest for several years now and
this project seemed a little intimidating as I didn’t have any experience with succulents.
I’m happy to say that this couldn’t be an easier project for a succulent novice!
It does take a fair number of succulents for this project, but the good news is they will last
for months on your pumpkin and when it’s time to trade in your pumpkin
for boughs of holly in December, you can remove them from the moss
and transplant them in another container.
To start this project you’ll need a pumpkin.
Choose one with a low stem or remove / cut your stem without damaging the pumpkin.
You’ll also need some spaghnum moss or moss of choice.
Sphagnum moss will absorb and hold moisture and which will help cuttings root.
You’ll also need some spray adhesive.
Spray the back of your moss with adhesive and place it on the top of your pumpkin,
lightly pressing down to help it adhere.
When you have the moss foundation attached the top of your pumpkin
you’re ready for the fun part, adding your succulents!
I used a combination of succulents in pots I found at Lowe’s
and succulent cuttings I ordered online.
Using the cuttings is affordable as you can get a larger variety that way,
and are easy to attach as they don’t have any roots.
To attach your succulents to your moss, you’ll need some glue.
I used a hot glue gun, but you could also use a clear gel craft glue.
Note: While the thought of using hot glue on the base or tip of a root cutting
seems cruel, succulents are very resilient and it will not harm them.
Apply a little glue on the base of the succulent to attach it to the moss, it doesn’t take much.
The advantage of using a hot glue over a craft glue is that it dries almost immediately.
Start in the center of your pumpkin adding your taller succulents.
Audition them first, laying them out to see how you like your design before gluing them in.
You can leave some of the moss exposed or cover it completely
depending on how many succulents you have.
To help fill in the space and to add some additional texture and interest,
I added a few pine cones and some acorns for a touch of fall to my gray pumpkin.
When using pots of succulents, remove the dirt from the roots,
cutting away most of the root, while trying not to cringe. :)
Place a small amount of glue on the end and press into place onto your moss,
making sure the little roots are covered or tucked out of sight
underneath some larger succulent leaves.
Note: If you have succulents that you can taking cuttings from, allow the ends to dry out
and callous over before adding them to your moss.
If you order cuttings online, by the time you receive them, the ends
will have already dried out and be ready to use.
These mini tiger striped pumpkins are fun to create, requiring just a few cuttings!
You can make them in under 5 minutes and they
would make cute place card holders for Thanksgiving or party favor!
After your glue is dry and everything is set, give your creation a mist of water.
Repeat twice a week to moisten the moss and hydrate any new little roots.
Succulents are more at risk from being over watered than under watered.
Treat your Pumpkin Succulent Centerpiece like a houseplant:
Place it by a window or sheltered porch area with indirect/filtered sunlight.
Protect it from freezing temperatures if it’s in a sheltered outdoor area and
keep it away from blowing heat vents indoors,
that would cause temperature fluctuations.
When you’re ready to retire your pumpkin for the season,
remove the moss layer of succulents and repot together or separate the plants
and pot individually using a Cactus / Succulent Soil Mix.
Lola and Sophie says this is a dog gone easy project!
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Delightful, we will be making these succulent pumpkins, on the weekend when our grandchildren visit.
These succulent pumpkins are truly dog gone gorgeous! I have admired these too over the years; however, never attempted to create one. This may be the year to do so as your succulent pumpkins are magnificent Mary! I so love how you added the pinecones and acorns….I can see a Christmas project coming. As always, you create a tutorial for us that is so easy to follow and an avenue to which to we obtain the supplies. Happy Fall Mary! I am certain that Lola and Sophie are enjoying this beautiful weather too! Loving the enjoyment of being with you and the ladies of the blooms today!
Mary, These are so cute! I could see them quickly becoming a favorite project. Adding the pine cones and acorns was so clever. Love that idea! Enjoy your week sweet friend and this wonderful fall weather. Wish fall could last 6 months of the year! Clara 🎃🍁❤️
Mary, I just adore the succulent centerpieces! The addition of pinecones and acorns give it all the autumn feels. This is a project I have been wanting to do, but have never gotten around to it. Your tutorial is so easy to follow, there is no excuse not to try. I could even see this as a project with EM, she loves to craft with her mommy. Using the mini pumpkins as place card holders or take away gifts is a lovely idea for a Thanksgiving Table. I am so glad the succulent pumpkins are Lola and Sophie approved. It is always a highlight to share Monday Morning Blooms with you, wishing you a beautiful day!
Mary, how unique and clever! I especially like the acorn and pinecone embellishments for fall.
YES!! Love succulents and this project!! I’m already trying to think of what else I can plant those cuties on or into!! Glad to know that hot glue will NOT harm them…thank you for sharing!!!
This is such a wonderful project, Mary, and I’m excited to try it. I just have to go and find a pretty pumpkin. I have some succulents that I’ll start cutting and drying and then pick up some more. Thanks for sharing! 🍁🍂🍁
Twins again, I bought my succulents last week, just waiting for Scott to finish my outdoor hutch and pumpkins are my morning craft! Yours are darling, who knew you could order roots online! I have seen so many ways to do them, the woman at the nursery told me to tuck dirt the moss first, so many methods, I guess I will find out soon enough! If I can master them wanted to make minis for garden club, I fear my fingers are too fat for tiny roots! so excited to get to play at the barn, its amazing how some new square footage can get your creative juices flowing, its been years since I just got to be a girl, playing with dishes and plants again, heavy sigh 😉
Earlier this summer I planted succulents in a concrete bird bath…they have flourished…THIS WAY, I can place them on a pumpkin…I just hated leaving them outdoors to the elements..thanx!! franki
