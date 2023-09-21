Plant Some Whimsy Using This Easy Technique To Add Life With Succulents

Find the step-by-step process for ‘planting’ succulents to add some charm and whimsy. This fun technique allows you to embellish statues or figurines in a unique way, while creating a living arrangement that can last for months with minimal care, no green thumb required!

Happy Thursday!

I’m sharing a fun way to add some charm and whimsy to a statue or figurine. . .

with succulents!

This easy technique and method is similar to creating Succulent Pumpkins,

only instead of using a pumpkin with a short lifespan,

you use a statue or figurine made of resin, concrete or terra cotta,

as a long-lasting base for your succulents.

I found the inspiration for this project in an early spring 2020 issue of Country Gardens Magazine,

credited to designer Tenaya Lord of Round 2 Designs in Buffalo, Texas.

Similar to creating succulent pumpkins,

succulent cuttings are “planted” on a base of sphagnum moss.

“Clover” the bunny, volunteered to be planted with succulents, moss and some lichen.

She’s made of a lightweight faux stone material with a painted finish resembling moss.

She hopped from a garden catalog several years ago and is unfortunately no longer available.

You’ll need some spaghnum moss or moss of choice for a foundation to “plant” your succulent cuttings.

Sphagnum moss will absorb and hold moisture which will help cuttings root.

Rather than using spray adhesive to attach the moss to delicate surface of a pumpkin,

I reached for a hot glue gun for a speedy and secure way to add the moss to the faux stone

surface of the rabbit sculpture.

I used a combination of succulents in pots I found at Lowe’s

and succulent cuttings I ordered online.

Using succulent cuttings is affordable as you can get a larger variety,

and they are easy to attach as they don’t have any roots.

I decided the bunny’s ears would be a good place to start.

Glue sphagnum moss in a ½ -1 inch layer to your statue of choice.

Lay your statue on side to work and trim your succulent stems if needed.

Apply a little glue on the base of the succulent to attach it to the moss, it doesn’t take much.

Alternatively, you could use a clear gel craft glue.

Succulents are very resilient and while the idea of using hot glue

on the base or tip of a root cutting seems cruel, it won’t harm them.

The advantage of using a hot glue over a craft glue is that it dries almost immediately.

When using pots of succulents, remove the dirt from the roots,

cutting away most of the root, while trying not to cringe. :)

For the larger rosette succulents,

I used a bamboo skewer to press the moss up into the glue rather than pressing down

on the top of the rosette and risk breaking off a leaf.

I added some bits of lichen to the bunny. . .

The lichen was some I collected and peeled off a tree that fell

and also used to make DIY Tree Bark Vases.

Succulents are more at risk from being over watered than under watered.

Your succulent statue or figurine will last months with some light misting once a week.

The cut ends heal and develop small aerial roots which absorb nutrients from the air.

In addition to a weekly mist of water, succulents require bright filtered light

(not direct sun where as they can sunburn) and good ventilation.

Succulents tend to prefer temperatures ranging from 60 to 80°F.

Your succulent statue would be happy on a sun porch or by a window with filtered light

When the cuttings develop roots and begin to outgrow your sculpture,

you can gently remove the plants

and place them in a cactus/succulent soil medium.

Here is the opposite side of the bunny.

I’m a ‘more is more’ kinda girl, but I forced myself to show

some restraint and save some succulents for another project. :)

Coming soon, “Clara” is joining some woodland friends

at a table to welcome fall!

Find the steps to create DIY Succulent Pumpkins, HERE.

