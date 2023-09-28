Dishes, Fall, Potting Shed, Tablescape

Welcoming Fall with Woodland Friends and Tabletop Fun in The Potting Shed

by  • 1 Comment

Welcoming Fall with Woodland Friends and Tabletop Fun in The Potting Shed #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed

Happy Thursday!

Can you believe we’re knocking on October’s door?

October is my favorite month . . . the leaves turn,

sweater weather arrives and for all things pumpkin!

Fall foliage and reflections Lake Norman ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

In anticipation of October’s arrival, woodland friends have gathered

for some tabletop fun in The Potting Shed . . .

A trio of owls and woodland friends fall table #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed

And wearing their party hats in celebration!

Embroidered leaves table runner #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed

Embroidered leaves add some welcome fall color in a table runner . . .

Welcoming Fall with Woodland Friends and Tabletop Fun in The Potting Shed #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed

Assorted harvest plaid plates add more warm fall color and pattern . . .

Twig flatware for woodland fall table #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed

While twig flatware and tree slice chargers add a woodland note.

Owl stemmed goblets and woodland fall table #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed

Owl stemmed glasses were purchased several years ago. . .

Welcoming Fall with Woodland Friends and Tabletop Fun in The Potting Shed #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed

Fun for a woodland gathering, to celebrate Happy Owl-oween

or for a table set for the Owl-idays.

DIY tree bark vases with hydrangeas #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed

DIY Tree Bark Flower Vases are filled with Limelight Hydrangeas

that have begun their fall metamorphosis.

The blooms will continue to burnish and deepen to a bronzy-hue.

Bunny statue with succulents and fall table with woodland friends #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed

Meet Clover the bunny. . .

She recently went under a metamorphosis too!

How to plant succulents on a statue with this easy technique #succulent #diy #easy ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Find the steps and tips for ‘planting’ succulents to add some charm and whimsy

and embellish a statue that can last for months with minimal care,

no green thumb required!

Welcoming Fall with Woodland Friends and Tabletop Fun in The Potting Shed #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed

Meet more of my woodland friends. . .

Deer plate with harvest plaid and fall woodland table #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed

Margaret the Deer is all aflutter over a woodland gathering. . .

Bunny plate with harvest plaid and Fall Woodland Friends and Tabletop Fun in The Potting Shed #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Chloe the Jack Rabbit’s whiskers are twitching in anticipation of

A Forest Feast and Butternut Hummus with Rainbow Carrots

Fox plate with harvest plaid and Fall Woodland Friends and Tabletop Fun in The Potting Shed #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Daisy the Fox is dressed for the season,

adorned with a plaid ribbon, leaves and acorns. . .

Fall Woodland Friends and Tabletop Fun in The Potting Shed #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Fall Woodland Friends and Tabletop Fun in The Potting Shed #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Mazey the Squirrel is foraging for acorns and

squirreling them away for winter!

Mazey the Squirrel and Fall Woodland Friends Tabletop Fun in The Potting Shed #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Chipmunks and Fall Woodland Friends Tabletop Fun in The Potting Shed #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Darby and Daphne, the chipmunks, are chattering about the latest fall fashions

and new hat trends for the season . . .

Owl stemmed goblets and woodland fall table #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed

And a trio of wise owls, Lucille, Oswald and Luna, want to know whoooooo

else is excited about October’s arrival?

Owl plates and Welcoming Fall with Woodland Friends Tabletop Fun in The Potting Shed #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Table Details:

‘Woodsy and Wise’ PPD Appetizer Plates / Amazon, several years ago, used HERE

Woodland Friends Mazey Critters Salad Plates & Twig Flatware / Pier 1

Leaf Table runner / HomeGoods

Harvest Plaid Dinner Plates and Napkins / Pier 1, several years ago, used HERE

Owl Stemmed Goblets

 Tree Bark Flower Vases DIY, HERE

Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Bunny statue with succulents and fall table with woodland friends #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed

The arrival of October means a Merry Halloween is only 31 days away. . .

Window box of Potting Shed with pumpkins and gourds and Merry Halloween Countdown Calendar #fall #pumpkins #shed #halloween ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And the most wonderful time of the year!

🎃 🐈‍⬛ 🧹🕸️ 👻 🎃

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year <|;>) #halloween ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

It’s not too late to fly over HERE and throw your name in the cauldron to enter

‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 10th Annual Halloween Giveaway!

Merry Halloween Countdown Calendar #fall #pumpkins #shed #halloween ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. until midnight September 30th.

Bunny statue with succulents and fall table with woodland friends #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Welcoming Fall with Woodland Friends Tabletop Fun in The Potting Shed #tablescape #fall #pumpkins #shed #owls #squirrels #bunnies #fox #chipmunks ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  1 comment for “Welcoming Fall with Woodland Friends and Tabletop Fun in The Potting Shed

  1. Pingback: Plant Some Whimsy Using This Easy Technique To Add Life With Succulents – Home is Where the Boat Is

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: