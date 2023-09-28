Welcoming Fall with Woodland Friends and Tabletop Fun in The Potting Shed

Happy Thursday!

Can you believe we’re knocking on October’s door?

October is my favorite month . . . the leaves turn,

sweater weather arrives and for all things pumpkin!

In anticipation of October’s arrival, woodland friends have gathered

for some tabletop fun in The Potting Shed . . .

And wearing their party hats in celebration!

Embroidered leaves add some welcome fall color in a table runner . . .

Assorted harvest plaid plates add more warm fall color and pattern . . .

While twig flatware and tree slice chargers add a woodland note.

Owl stemmed glasses were purchased several years ago. . .

Fun for a woodland gathering, to celebrate Happy Owl-oween

or for a table set for the Owl-idays.

DIY Tree Bark Flower Vases are filled with Limelight Hydrangeas

that have begun their fall metamorphosis.

The blooms will continue to burnish and deepen to a bronzy-hue.

Meet Clover the bunny. . .

She recently went under a metamorphosis too!

Find the steps and tips for ‘planting’ succulents to add some charm and whimsy

and embellish a statue that can last for months with minimal care,

no green thumb required!

Meet more of my woodland friends. . .

Margaret the Deer is all aflutter over a woodland gathering. . .

Chloe the Jack Rabbit’s whiskers are twitching in anticipation of

A Forest Feast and Butternut Hummus with Rainbow Carrots

Daisy the Fox is dressed for the season,

adorned with a plaid ribbon, leaves and acorns. . .

Mazey the Squirrel is foraging for acorns and

squirreling them away for winter!

Darby and Daphne, the chipmunks, are chattering about the latest fall fashions

and new hat trends for the season . . .

And a trio of wise owls, Lucille, Oswald and Luna, want to know whoooooo

else is excited about October’s arrival?

Table Details:

‘Woodsy and Wise’ PPD Appetizer Plates / Amazon, several years ago, used HERE

Woodland Friends Mazey Critters Salad Plates & Twig Flatware / Pier 1

Leaf Table runner / HomeGoods

Harvest Plaid Dinner Plates and Napkins / Pier 1, several years ago, used HERE

Owl Stemmed Goblets

Tree Bark Flower Vases DIY, HERE

Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

The arrival of October means a Merry Halloween is only 31 days away. . .

And the most wonderful time of the year!

🎃 🐈‍⬛ 🧹🕸️ 👻 🎃

It’s not too late to fly over HERE and throw your name in the cauldron to enter

‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 10th Annual Halloween Giveaway!

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. until midnight September 30th.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

