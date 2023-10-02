How to Make a Blooming Pumpkin the Easy Way and Fall on The Potting Bench

Find the steps and tips to create a blooming pumpkin as a centerpiece for your fall or Thanksgiving table the easy way. . .no cutting required! You’ll find flower longevity tips, the ‘float/soak’ method for maximum flower hydration and additional floral inspiration incorporating pumpkins in your fall décor.

Happy October!

Our theme for this month’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms was ‘pumpkin’

and I’m celebrating fall on The Potting Bench

with pumpkins, flowers, bittersweet vine and Indian corn!

Flowers and pumpkins are two of my favorite things and I love to combine the two

for a seasonal centerpiece for fall or Thanksgiving!

I’m sharing my favorite and easy method to make a blooming pumpkin!

Before I discovered this method, I used to hollow out my pumpkin to make a vase for flowers,

but cutting through the hard skin and flesh can be a challenge and hazardous.

This blooming pumpkin method doesn’t require cutting, saving time,

preventing potential accidents,

and last but not least, extending the life of your pumpkin.

You’ll want a stemless pumpkin or pumpkin with a very short stem for this method.

Start with a brick of wet floral foam; cut your floral brick in half.

Floral foam cuts easily with a kitchen knife.

Soak your wet floral foam in water mixed with floral preservative

until it’s fully saturated (about 2 minutes).

Tip: When using wet floral foam, use the “float soak” method and

place the floral foam brick on top of the water.

Let the floral foam gradually absorb the water until it sinks and is fully saturated.

You can see in the last photo in the collage how much water

the foam has absorbed by the level of the water.

Plunging the floral foam in the water creates air pockets in the foam and will cause stems to dry out,

shortening the life of your flowers.

When saturated, use waterproof floral tape to secure the wet foam to a clear plastic plate.

I used a 7-inch clear plate.

The plate will catch any water that drips from your foam and allows you

to move your flower arrangement and pumpkin separately.

Place your plate with foam on your pumpkin to arrange your flowers,

so you get a feel for proportion and size

of your finished arrangement as you work.

As you arrange your flowers, place your floral material along the edge of the plate

to conceal any gaps between the plate and your pumpkin.

I started with some hydrangeas from the garden to camouflage the edge of the plate.

Mums from the grocery store were added next for a pop of fall color.

In addtion to hydrangeas, other garden flowers added were Abelia foilage,

Chaste Tree (Vitex) seed pods, for interest and texture,

and Mother of Pearl Rose.

Mother of Pearl Rose was planted in 2016, a gift from friends

sent in memory of my dear mother-in-law, Betty, when she passed away.

It got a hard prune in July after the Japanese Beetles

skeletonized the leaves and decimated the blooms.

A little fertilizer after its hard prune and it was blooming again about 6 weeks later.

I was happy to see that it was still pushing blooms last week,

coinciding with Betty’s birthday, September 28th.

To get the most life from your flowers, keep your arrangement away from direct sunlight or heat.

Spray your finished arrangement with Crowning Glory,

an anti-transpirant spray that seals in moisture!

It dries clear and is safe to use on all flower types, especially beneficial

for flowers that are prone to wilting due to moisture loss, like hydrangeas.

Crowning Glory will dry within 30 minutes to an hour, depending the temperature and humidity.

Note: Wait to spray roses with Crowning Glory after they are open

as it will prohibit them from opening further.

What I love about this blooming pumpkin method:

🍂 No cutting involved so your pumpkin will last all season

🍂 Easy to transport the flowers and pumpkin separately

🍂 The floral top can be removed and refrigerated to prolong the life of your flowers if needed

🍂 You can add water to the arrangement if needed as the plastic plate

will catch drips and excess water

More hydrangeas, Indian corn and first few Autumn Blaze Maple leaves to turn crimson,

join pumpkins on the potting bench.

Bittersweet vine was added to the potting bench gable vent

to join a small grapevine wreath with a few hydrangeas tucked inside.

‘Mathilda Gutges’ Hydrangea blooms have reached the ‘papery’ stage

and are ready to dry, joining mini pumpkins on a shelf. . .

And more Indian corn and Limelight Hydrangea blooms fill baskets on a ladder.

Details:

Welcome Fall Pumpkins Metal Sign / Antique Farmhouse

Ladder / Favorite Antique Mall

Potting Bench with Reclaimed Barn Wood and Chippy Porch Columns

Jute Table Runner / Pottery Barn, many years ago

🍂 🍂 🍂

