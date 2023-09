Raise a cup of Apple Spice Tea to celebrate fall’s arrival! You’ll meet my favorite transferware and find a keeper recipe for Apple Cinnamon Scones; a taste of fall in a tender, flaky scone, filled with diced apple, spice, and a sweet and crunchy cinnamon topping.

Welcome to the September edition of Tea on Tuesdays!

Pam and I are excited to have Jennifer at Celebrating Everyday Life

join us as a special guest for tea today.

We’re glad you’re here too, pour yourself a cuppa and join us!

Join me for tea to celebrate fall’s arrival. . .

I have some transferware I’d like you to meet. :)

I love ironstone and brown transferware any time of year,

but fall is the season when it really shines.

I pulled out some pieces to give them their due

for a seasonal table and vignette in The Potting Shed.

My love of brown transferware is tied to memories of my grandmother.

It’s the dish equivalent of comfort food for me . . . warm and homey!

Harvest Time by Johnson Brothers was my grandmother’s everyday pattern

and I have a few of her remaining pieces.

I didn’t make a conscious decision to collect my transferware pieces

it just sort of happened. . . a pitcher here or plate there,

picked up at antique malls and consignment stores over the years.

I cut some Limelight Hydrangeas that have begun their fall metamorphosis.

The blooms will continue to burnish and deepen to a bronzy-hue.

The faded beauty of the blooms pairs with the soft brown edges of the transferware

and white pumpkins for a nod to fall.

Autumn’s Delight by Johnson Brothers with its multi-colored fruit pattern

is evocative of harvest season.

Regular readers know that Autumn is my favorite season. . .

. . . and I’m delighting in its arrival!

Mason’s Ascot is a favorite pattern with its scalloped border,

multicolored floral basket and butterfly detail.

I love the pretty flower basket details of

Royal Staffordshire Clarice Cliff ‘Charlotte’. . .

Even the backstamp is pretty and fancy :)

And Williamsburg Aviary by Wedgwood spoke my love of birds . . .

. . . ideal for fall nesting in The Potting Shed.

We’re sipping on Harney & Sons Hot Apple Spice Flavored Black Tea.

It’s a bright, autumnal blend of black tea with the sweetness of apples, cinnamon, orange peel

and ground cloves for a spice-filled, warming brew.

Grab yourself a teacup and bouquet to sip from . . .

Staffordshire Bouquet by Johnson Brothers.

I pulled out my Johnson Brothers Windsor Ware Dover teapot.

I don’t use it very often due the crazing on the teapot which can make it more fragile

and susceptible to damage over time.

Help yourself to a delicious Apple Cinnamon Scone with your tea!

I found the recipe for Apple Cinnamon Scones from King Arthur Flour and it’s a keeper. . .

a taste of fall in a tender flaky scone, filled with diced apple, apple pie spice,

and a sweet and crunchy cinnamon topping!

The aroma while baking will make your kitchen smell like fall too.

I cut my scone rounds into 8 wedges instead of 6, for a total of 16 slightly smalller scones.

I also used the food processor to cut in the butter and make quick work of the scone dough,

but you can make them without a food processor

using a pastry cutter or by rubbing the butter into the flour with your fingers.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

2 3/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1/3 cup granulated sugar

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon *apple pie spice

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold and cubed

3/4 cup fresh apple, in 1/2″ pieces (about half a medium apple)

3/4 cup cinnamon chips, caramel chips or butterscotch chips

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup applesauce, unsweetened

Topping

3 tablespoons coarse sparkling sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

water or milk, for brushing

*Apple Pie Spice is a blend of spices, usually cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg and sometimes cardamom. Measure out your own spices if you prefer and adjust your seasoning blend to equal 1 teaspoon.

Food Processor Method:

In small bowl, whisk together eggs, applesauce and vanilla until blended; set aside.

Peel and core apple, cut into 1/2-inch pieces; measure out 3/4 cup.

Place flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, and spice in bowl of food processor fitted with blade. Pulse a few times to mix.

Add cold cubed butter to processor. Pulse until the smallest butter pieces are the size of large peas.

Add egg mixture to food processor. Pulse briefly to combine.

Add baking chips; pulse briefly to mix.

Add diced apple and pulse briefly to distribute throughout dough.

Scrape the dough onto floured parchment and divide it in half.

Gently pat and round each half into a 5″ to 5 1/2″ circle about 3/4″ thick.

To make the topping: Stir together the coarse sugar and cinnamon.

Brush each circle with a bit of water or milk, and sprinkle with topping.

To minimize stickiness and for easier cutting into wedges, I put the rounds in the freezer for about 30 minutes.

Remove from freezer and use a knife or bench scraper and slice each circle into 8 wedges.

Carefully pull the wedges away from the center to separate them just a bit;

there should be about 1/2″ space between them.

For best texture and highest rise, return scones to freezer for 30 minutes, uncovered.

The freezer time relaxes the gluten in the flour, which makes the scones more tender

and allows them to rise higher. It also chills the fat, which will make the scones a bit flakier.

While the scones are chilling, preheat the oven to 425°F.

Bake the scones on a parchment lined sheet or pan for 18 to 22 minutes, or until scones are golden brown.

When you pull one away from the others, it should look baked all the way through;

the edge shouldn’t look wet or unbaked.

Remove the scones from the oven, and cool briefly on baking sheet.

Serve warm with jam, butter or apple butter if desired.

Print Recipe Apple Cinnamon Scones Teatime just got sweeter with Apple Cinnamon Scones. A welcome taste of fall in a tender, flaky scone with a crunchy cinnamon topping. Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 22 minutes mins freezer time 50 minutes mins Total Time 1 hour hr 22 minutes mins Servings: 16 scones Equipment food processor Ingredients Scones 2 3/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1/3 cup granulated sugar

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon apple pie spice

8 tablespoons unsalted butter cold and cubed

3/4 cup fresh apple cut in 1/2" pieces (about half a medium apple)

3/4 cup *cinnamon chips *substitute caramel chips or butterscotch chips

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup applesauce unsweetened Topping 3 tablespoons coarse sparkling sugar substitute Demerara or Turbinado sugar, for white sparkling sugar.

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

water or milk for brushing Instructions Food Processor Method: In small bowl, whisk together eggs, applesauce and vanilla until blended; set aside.

Peel and core apple, cut into 1/2-inch pieces; measure out 3/4 cup.

Place flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, and spice in bowl of food processor fitted with blade. Pulse a few times to mix.

Add cold cubed butter to processor. Pulse until the smallest butter pieces are the size of large peas.

Add egg mixture to food processor. Pulse briefly to combine.

Add baking chips and pulse briefly to mix.

Add diced apple and pulse briefly to distribute throughout dough.

Scrape the dough onto floured parchment paper and divide it in half. Gently pat and round each half into a 5" to 5 1/2" circle about 3/4" thick. Brush each round with milk or water and sprinkle with sugar/cinnamon topping.

To minimize stickiness and for easier cutting into wedges, freeze for 20 - 30 minutes.

Remove from freezer and use a knife or bench scraper and slice each round into 8 wedges.

Carefully pull the wedges away from the center to separate them just a bit; there should be about 1/2" space between them.

For best texture and highest rise, return scones to freezer for 30 minutes, uncovered. This time in the freezer relaxes the gluten in the flour, which makes the scones more tender and allows them to rise higher. It also chills the fat, which will make the scones a bit flakier. While the scones are chilling, preheat the oven to 425°F.

Bake the scones on a parchment lined baking sheet for 18 to 22 minutes, or until scones are golden brown. When you pull one away from the others, it should look baked all the way through; the edge shouldn't look wet or unbaked.

Remove the scones from the oven, and cool briefly on baking sheet. Scones are best served warm with butter and/or jam (or even apple butter) if you like. To make topping Stir together the coarse sugar and cinnamon. Brush each circle with a bit of water or milk, and sprinkle with the topping. Notes To make without a food processor: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, and spice. Work in the butter just until the mixture is unevenly crumbly. Stir in the chopped apple and cinnamon chips. In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, vanilla, and applesauce. Add the liquid ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until all is moistened and holds together. Proceed with recipe as written.

Use your favorite baking apple variety. . .Honey Crisp, Pink Lady, Gala or Fuji, are all good candidates.

Apple Pie Spice is a blend of spices, usually cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg and sometimes cardamom. Measure out your own spices if you prefer and adjust your seasoning blend to equal 1 teaspoon.

When measuring flour, spoon it into a dry measuring cup and level off excess with a knife. Scooping directly from the bag yields a heavier cup, resulting in dry baked goods.

Storage information: When scones are completely cool, wrap in plastic and store at room temperature for up to several days. To reheat room-temperature scones, place on a baking sheet, tent lightly with foil, and warm in a preheated 350°F oven for about 10 minutes.

To make free-form rather than wedge-shaped scones, increase the applesauce to 3/4 cup. Using a large ice cream scoop or spoon, dollop the scone dough in 1/3-cupfuls onto a lightly greased or parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake the scones in a preheated 375°F oven for about 30 minutes.

Substitute Demerara, also known as raw or Turbinado sugar, for white sparkling sugar.

Details:

Metal teapot / HomeGoods, many years ago, used HERE

Transferware and assorted flatware / vintage

Placemats & Napkins / Target, several years ago

