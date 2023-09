Flaky puff pastry meets thinly sliced apples in an easy, sweet treat to celebrate fall and apple season! Serve with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar and / or a warm drizzle of caramel sauce for an easy dessert with a ‘wow’ factor.

Happy Monday!

How about an easy sweet treat to celebrate apple season?

I’ve seen these Apple Roses in magazines and on Pinterest for a few years

now but just got around to trying them!

I’m happy to say they come together quickly

if you don’t stop and photograph the steps. :)

These Puff Pastry Apple Roses are deliciously easy and require just a few ingredients:

🍎 Apples

🍎 Frozen Puff Pastry, thawed

🍎 Apricot Preserves

🍎 Lemon Juice + Water

🍎 Confectioners’ Sugar, for serving

🍎 Cinnamon and Caramel Sauce, optional

You’ll also need a muffin pan.

You can find puff pastry in the freezer section at most grocery stores.

I always keep a box of puff pastry in the freezer to pull out for an easy appetizer,

like Baked Brie or Pinwheels, or as a topping for pot pie.

Puff pastry is also ideal for a quick breakfast or brunch rolls:

Quick and Easy Pumpkin Butter-Pecan Rolls with Pumpkin Spice Glaze

or Easy Lemon Curd-Blueberry Rolls with Lemon Curd-Cream Cheese Glaze.

If you’re not familiar with puff pastry, it’s made with the same basic ingredients as pie pastry,

but the dough is folded multiple times to create layers.

When baked, the steam makes the buttery layers rise about 8 times higher

than pie pastry, hence the term “puff” pastry.

I adapted a recipe for these Puff Pastry Apple Roses from Pepperidge Farm.

This recipe will yield six, using one sheet of thawed puff pastry.

You’ll need 2 *medium red-skinned apples. Use your favorite baking apple variety. . .

Pink Lady, Honey Crisp, Gala or Fuji, are all good candidates.

*Make sure you use medium apples; the larger the apple, the larger the slices,

which will make rolling into a “rose” a bit of a challenge.

Cut your apples in half, removing the core, then cut halves in very-thin slices.

I left the peel to mimic the red color of roses.

Place sliced apples in a lemon water mixure immediately to prevent oxidizing and turning brown.

Microwave apple slices in lemon water for about 3 minutes, to soften so they will bend without breaking.

Alternatively, you can simmer the apple slices in lemon water on the stove until soft and pliable.

Sprinkle some flour on your work surface and unfold thawed puff pastry.

Roll dough into a 12 x 9 inch rectangle.

Cut the dough into (6) 2 x 9 inch strips using pizza wheel or knife.

In small bowl, mix apricot preserves with a little water to thin.

Microwave for 15-20 seconds and stir so that the preserves are easy to spread.

Using pastry brush, apply a thin layer of preserves to each strip of dough.

Drain apples slices on paper towels.

Arrange ( 7 – 9 ) apple slices along top edge of dough, overlapping slightly

with skin side of slices making a slight scallop design above top edge of strip.

Sprinkle apple slices with cinnamon, if desired. Fold up bottom part of the dough over apples.

Starting from one end, roll dough, keeping the apple slices in place.

Place “rose” in a muffin cup, sprayed with nonstick spray.

Repeat with remaining 5 strips.

Puff pastry needs to be cold to “puff” and rise, so after assembling,

your apple “roses” may need a some chill time in the fridge.

As I had mine out for a while to photograph, I popped my pan in the fridge for 45 minutes before baking.

You can also assemble these, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 8 hours before baking.

Bake at 375°F for about 40-45 minutes, until puff pastry is fully cooked.

As the apple slices are thin, they have a tendency to burn before the puff pastry finishes baking.

Check half way through your bake time and place a loose piece of aluminum foil

over pan to shield the tops of the apples and prevent burning.

Allow “roses” to sit in pan 5 minutes before transferring to wire rack

to cool slightly before serving.

These are best eaten right after baking, when still warm and crisp.

They can be stored in an air-tight container at room temperature for up to two days,

or in the refrigerator for up to three days.

Warm them briefly in oven before serving.

I highly recommend serving them with a warm caramel drizzle!

Find an easy recipe for Apple Cider Caramel Sauce, HERE.

Find a harvest of Fresh Picked Apple Recipes

to celebrate apple season, HERE.

