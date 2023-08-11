Witch Shoe Candy Bowl: Easy to Scare Up for Halloween!

Scare up a candy bowl using an easy trick for your Halloween treats and to elevate the fun.

Happy Friday!

How about an easy Halloween craft project?

We had some scary weather this week with severe thunderstorms

and two EF1 tornados touching down in neighboring counties.

Fortunately there were no injuries or fatalities from the storms, but there were

downed trees and power outages for thousands in our area.

The heat index with the humidity on Monday was 111°, crazy hot for us in NC!

Time to escape the heat with some retail therapy

and think about cooler temperatures of fall!

Regular readers know my love of Halloween

and HomeGoods is one of my favorite haunts!

HomeGoods is a short broom ride away and I popped in this week and

cackled with glee when I saw

they already had some Halloween goodies in stock!

I picked up a melamine witch candy bowl and pair of witch shoe candleholders . .

“Witch Better Have My Candy”

🧹🍭🎃

I decided to use the witch shoe candleholders

to elevate the fun and the candy bowl. . .

To attach the candleholders to the bowl, I used a favorite trick and product,

Museum Putty, aka, Quakehold,

that I’ve used before for temporary bonding to make a tiered server.

If you’re not familiar with Museum Putty or Quakehold,

it’s recommended for common household surfaces that are

finished, sealed and waterproof, such as glass and china.

It has the texture of Silly Putty. . .just pinch off some pieces, rolling

them between your fingers to warm them and make them soft and sticky.

Apply the putty firmly to the bottom of your object, placing it on opposite sides

or around perimeter for secure adhesion.

Press your pieces together, slightly twisting to create a little suction to hold.

For best adhesion, let it sit overnight.

When ready to remove the putty, twist slightly while pulling gently.

Bonus: the putty pieces are reusable!

If you need a putty that is less visible for glass objects,

they make a Clear Gel Quakehold for Glass and Crystal.

I added some black paper shred to the bottom of the bowl . . .

And added some assorted candy to photograph my bowl.

HomeGoods and TJ Maxx always has cute holiday candy

in their food section or in the queue line by the registers.

I packed the candy back up so my witchy fingers wouldn’t be tempted

and to save it for little ghouls and goblins that will be trick or treating.

🎃 🍬 👻

I’m counting down the days until fall. . . 42!

Hope you’re surviving the heat of summer. ♥

🍂 🍁 🍂

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

