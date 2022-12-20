Merry Nesting with Cardinals and Tartan Plaid + Christmas Tea Tablescape

Welcome to the December edition of Tea on Tuesdays,

a celebration of tea on the third Tuesday of every month!

This is a busy week for most everyone, with Christmas preparations or travel plans.

Pam and I are honored you’re here and taking time out of your busy schedule to join us!

Have a seat and relax. . .we’re pouring two teas today for your holiday sipping. . .

English Tea Shop Holiday Blend Tea is a black tea with cinnamon, ginger, cardamom,

nutmeg, pepper, cloves, orange peel, vanilla and apple flavors.

And English Tea Shop Savory Blend Tea. . .

A black tea with roasted barley, orange peel, rosehip, licorice,

vanilla, apple, caramel and pineapple flavors.

What’s your pleasure?

Cardinals have flocked to the table for some Merry Christmas nesting

by the twinkling lights of the tree!

A Cardinal teapot is nesting in my Lynch Creek Farm centerpiece.

I removed the lantern that came with the centerpiece so the

Cardinal is sitting pretty among the fir, cedar, pine, pinecones,

red berries and ornaments of the centerpiece.

He’s joining other cardinals in the form of teapots and a Christmas ornament,

nesting among pinecones and greenery clipped from the trees. . .

Cryptomeria, cedar and magnolia leaves.

A tartan throw provides a warm plaid layer and

tablecloth for some cozy nesting by the tree.

Boughs of holly with berries, deck Mikasa Holiday Tradition plates, cups and saucers.

They’re layered on tartan chargers and wreathed with festive red beaded placemats

to add some sparkle to the table.

Tartan plaid napkin rings marry plaid napkins with a greenery and berry pattern,

while silver and gold are married in flatware with a textured basket-weave design.

Help yourself to some treats to enjoy with your tea. . .

To serve the treats, I made a temporary tiered server using two teacups,

a dinner, salad and bread and butter plate, along with some

museum putty, also known as Quake Hold.

Unlike my DIY 3-Tiered Cake Stand / Server, no plates were harmed

for this teatime server. ;)

Have you used The Collector’s Hold Museum Putty or Quake Hold before?

This is my first time using it and I was amazed at the hold.

It’s recommended for common household surfaces that are

finished, sealed and waterproof, such as glass and china.

While I haven’t used it on anything else yet, it’s also safe for most finished wood surfaces.

Test wood surfaces in an inconspicuous area first before using.

It has the texture of Silly Putty. . . just pinch off some pieces, rolling

them between your fingers, warming them, to make them soft and sticky.

I used five to six small pieces that I rolled into balls and placed around the rim and bottom of two teacups.

Apply firmly to the bottom of your object, placing putty on opposite sides

or around perimeter for secure adhesion.

Press your pieces together, slightly twisting to create a little suction to hold.

For best adhesion, it’s recommended to let it to sit overnight.

When ready to remove the putty, twist slightly while pulling gently.

No plates or cups are harmed and the putty pieces are reusable!

Help yourself to Holiday Petit Fours from the grocery store bakery and Madeleines.

I gave the Madeleines the same treatment as in my Wonderland-inspired Tea Party,

and dressed them up for Christmas with a dip in melted chocolate

and holiday sprinkles.

Cranberry-Pistachio-Orange Peel Fudge

makes for festive little candy squares!

This creamy vanilla fudge is studded with tart dried cranberries,

candied orange peel and salted pistachios.

It comes together in the microwave in 5 minutes; ready

to enjoy or gift with 2 hours of chilling time; recipe, HERE

And it’s not Christmas to me without a Claxton Fruitcake.

My hubby is not a fan of fruitcake, but I think the 2-inch squares are

just the right size to satisfy your fruitcake craving with an afternoon cuppa!

How do you feel about fruitcake?

Fan or not a fan?

Merry Christmas Nesting Table Details:

Cardinal Teapot in centerpiece / Ridgefield Home, HomeGoods

Cardinal Teapot, Old Saint Nicholas Collection, several years ago, similar Amazon

Cardinal on Birch Tree Teapot, Amazon

English Tea Shop Tea & Tartan Plaid Throw / HomeGoods

Tartan Plaid Chargers and Napkin Rings / Williams-Sonoma, several years ago

Plates / Mikasa Holiday Traditions

Red Beaded Placemats / Kohl’s, several years ago

Wallace Gold Accent Corsica Flatware, similar Amazon

