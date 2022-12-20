Merry Nesting with Cardinals and Tartan Plaid + Christmas Tea Tablescape

Welcome to the December edition of Tea on Tuesdays,
a celebration of tea on the third Tuesday of every month!
This is a busy week for most everyone, with Christmas preparations or travel plans.
Pam and I are honored you’re here and taking time out of your busy schedule to join us!
Have a seat and relax. . .we’re pouring two teas today for your holiday sipping. . .
English Tea Shop Holiday Blend Tea is a black tea with cinnamon, ginger, cardamom,
nutmeg, pepper, cloves, orange peel, vanilla and apple flavors.
And English Tea Shop Savory Blend Tea. . .
A black tea with roasted barley, orange peel, rosehip, licorice,
vanilla, apple, caramel and pineapple flavors.
What’s your pleasure?
Cardinals have flocked to the table for some Merry Christmas nesting
by the twinkling lights of the tree!
A Cardinal teapot is nesting in my Lynch Creek Farm centerpiece.
I removed the lantern that came with the centerpiece so the
Cardinal is sitting pretty among the fir, cedar, pine, pinecones,
red berries and ornaments of the centerpiece.
He’s joining other cardinals in the form of teapots and a Christmas ornament,
nesting among pinecones and greenery clipped from the trees. . .
Cryptomeria, cedar and magnolia leaves.
A tartan throw provides a warm plaid layer and
tablecloth for some cozy nesting by the tree.
Boughs of holly with berries, deck Mikasa Holiday Tradition plates, cups and saucers.
They’re layered on tartan chargers and wreathed with festive red beaded placemats
to add some sparkle to the table.
Tartan plaid napkin rings marry plaid napkins with a greenery and berry pattern,
while silver and gold are married in flatware with a textured basket-weave design.
Help yourself to some treats to enjoy with your tea. . .
To serve the treats, I made a temporary tiered server using two teacups,
a dinner, salad and bread and butter plate, along with some
museum putty, also known as Quake Hold.
Unlike my DIY 3-Tiered Cake Stand / Server, no plates were harmed
for this teatime server. ;)
Have you used The Collector’s Hold Museum Putty or Quake Hold before?
This is my first time using it and I was amazed at the hold.
It’s recommended for common household surfaces that are
finished, sealed and waterproof, such as glass and china.
While I haven’t used it on anything else yet, it’s also safe for most finished wood surfaces.
Test wood surfaces in an inconspicuous area first before using.
It has the texture of Silly Putty. . . just pinch off some pieces, rolling
them between your fingers, warming them, to make them soft and sticky.
I used five to six small pieces that I rolled into balls and placed around the rim and bottom of two teacups.
Apply firmly to the bottom of your object, placing putty on opposite sides
or around perimeter for secure adhesion.
Press your pieces together, slightly twisting to create a little suction to hold.
For best adhesion, it’s recommended to let it to sit overnight.
When ready to remove the putty, twist slightly while pulling gently.
No plates or cups are harmed and the putty pieces are reusable!
Help yourself to Holiday Petit Fours from the grocery store bakery and Madeleines.
I gave the Madeleines the same treatment as in my Wonderland-inspired Tea Party,
and dressed them up for Christmas with a dip in melted chocolate
and holiday sprinkles.
Cranberry-Pistachio-Orange Peel Fudge
makes for festive little candy squares!
This creamy vanilla fudge is studded with tart dried cranberries,
candied orange peel and salted pistachios.
It comes together in the microwave in 5 minutes; ready
to enjoy or gift with 2 hours of chilling time; recipe, HERE
And it’s not Christmas to me without a Claxton Fruitcake.
My hubby is not a fan of fruitcake, but I think the 2-inch squares are
just the right size to satisfy your fruitcake craving with an afternoon cuppa!
How do you feel about fruitcake?
Fan or not a fan?
Merry Christmas Nesting Table Details:
Cardinal Teapot in centerpiece / Ridgefield Home, HomeGoods
Cardinal Teapot, Old Saint Nicholas Collection, several years ago, similar Amazon
Cardinal on Birch Tree Teapot, Amazon
English Tea Shop Tea & Tartan Plaid Throw / HomeGoods
Tartan Plaid Chargers and Napkin Rings / Williams-Sonoma, several years ago
Plates / Mikasa Holiday Traditions
Red Beaded Placemats / Kohl’s, several years ago
Wallace Gold Accent Corsica Flatware, similar Amazon
Good morning, Mary. What a delightful and charming Christmas tea you have presented! Your cardinal and plaid tablescape is beautiful with the twinkling lights of your tree in the background. Both teas sound delicious, so I will have a cup of both! The cardinal teapot is perfect nesting in your LCF centerpiece. I love seeing the cardinals during the winter as they sit on the bare branches of trees and on the winter rye grass. The Mikasa Holiday Tradition is a lovely pattern and your temporary tiered server is stunning. I must try the museum putty. Pass me the petit fours and the cranberry-pistachio-orange peel fudge, please. I love fruitcake and have been enjoying it for breakfast, definitely a fan. Wishing you a Merry Christmas week ♥️
What a beautiful spread! I’ll take that holiday blend for my tea choice (sounds so good!), and enjoy some sweets. And it’s always fun just to spend time taking in all the details on the table. Three cardinal teapots makes a collection, and now you’ve got me wondering where you store all your wares, lol! Love how you centered the one teapot in your LC arrangement. Great idea with the putty in how you made your tiered server! And cryptomeria – pretty! You’ve got me curious on that plant. In your garden? Happy Tuesday, Mary, amd Merry Christmas!
What a treat it would be to join you for tea at your cozy table by your tree! I’ll take the Holiday Blend and one of each of your pretty treats! Thank you for sharing museum putty, what a great tip! Merry Christmas Mary 🎄🫖❤️ Jerrie
Just beautiful Mary! You have me dreaming of a Cardinal Christmas now. 🎄
Thank you for the tea! Also, the fudge recipe! Have a Merry Christmas!
Mary, Your cardinal atop the LCF centerpiece is so pretty. Your other cardinal teapots are lovely. I adore cardinals and you have a beautiful collection. Your Mikasa plates are so pretty and your tiered plates are genius! Love that it is temporary but sturdy while using it. Everything is so festive and the treats look tasty. Having a cuppa with you is a joy! I like fruitcake but my husband isn’t a fan either. Merry Christmas! Clara❤️
I love cardinals Mary, and your table is so pretty! I haven’t ever heard of Museum Putty, but it’s already in my Amazon cart, it sounds like amazing stuff! Your tea cup tiered tray is adorable, and the treats are almost too pretty to eat! Those teas all sound quite delicious, perfect for chilly afternoons…I’ll pass on the fruitcake and have a piece of your Cranberry Pistachio Fudge instead!