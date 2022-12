Shake up Santa’s favorite cocktail, a celebratory Clausmopolitan, guaranteed to put some jingle in your bells.

Merry Friday!

Christmas is almost here. . .time to relax and enjoy a celebratory cocktail

after all your decorating, shopping, wrapping and baking!

This Cosmopolitan cocktail, aka, Clausmopolitan, is in honor of Santa,

mixing to your taste.

Here are the ingredients:

🎅 Vodka

🎅 *Cranberry Juice

*Cranberry juice and juice blends can vary from 5 grams to 28 grams of sugar per serving.

Select your cranberry juice based on how sweet you like your cocktail.

🎅 Lime Juice

🎅 *Grand Marnier

*Substitute Triple Sec or Cointreau for Grand Marnier to add the orange notes to this cocktail if that’s what you have.

Run a lime wedge around your glass then dip in sanding or sparkling sugar.

I used Wilton White Sparkling Sugar.

Add ice to your cocktail shaker, along with your ingredients.

Shake until cold and pour into a rimmed glass.

Garnish with cranberries and and a Santa cocktail/party pick.

Ho Ho Ho!

🎅 🎅 🎅

Rudolph’s Concentrated Christmas Mischief Cocktail

Concentrated with the piney note of rosemary, tart cranberry and topped off

with the sparkling effervescence of your favorite bubbles.

Vodka adds a dose of Christmas mischief for merry measure!

Need something to warm you up?

This simmering Slower Cooker Cranberry Mulled Wine will warm you up from the inside out

and make the house smell wonderful too!

Like most of the country, we’re under a wind chill/strong wind advisory with an Arctic airmass moving

through today and tomorrow with temps in the single digits.

Stay warm and safe ♥

Print Recipe Santa Clausmopolitan Cocktail Shake up Santa’s favorite cocktail, a celebratory Clausmopolitan, guaranteed to put some jingle in your bells. Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 0 mins Servings: 1 (8 oz.) cocktail Equipment 1 cocktail shaker Ingredients 2 oz. Vodka

3 oz. Cranberry Juice

2 oz. Grand Marnier

1 oz. fresh lime juice

Lime wedge for rim

Sparkling/Sanding Sugar for rim

Cranberries for garnish Instructions Run a lime wedge around rim of glass, then dip in sparkling / sanding sugar.

Fill cocktail shaker with ice.

Add vodka, cranberry juice, Grand Marnier and lime juice. Shake until the cocktail shaker is cold. Pour into rimmed glass. Add cranberries for garnish if desired. Notes Mix and adjust this cocktail to your taste. Cranberry juice and juice blends can vary from 5 grams to 28 grams of sugar per serving. Select your cranberry juice based on how sweet you like your cocktail.

Substitute Triple Sec or Cointreau for Grand Marnier to add the orange notes to this cocktail if that’s what you have.

Wishing You a Season of Love, Peace and Good Cheer. ♥

🎅 🎄 🦌

