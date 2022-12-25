Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays from Sophie & Lola

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you

a Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays!

They’ve been counting down the days until Christmas

with treats in their advent calendar.

Santa Paws said they were good girls to wear their elf headbands. 🐾🐾

Sophie’s eyes say it all about she feels about wearing her Christmas elf hat. ;)

She says that’s more like it!

May your days be furry and bright, with

all the joys and blessings of the season. ♥

Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays 🐾🐾 🎄

Thank you for your visit!