Christmas, Dogs

Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays from Sophie & Lola

by  • 6 Comments

Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays from Sophie & Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #tartan #plaid #bichonfrise

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you

a Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays!

Merry tartan plaid pillows and throw | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tartan #plaid

Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays from Sophie & Lola and dog treat advent calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #tartan #plaid #bichonfrise

They’ve been counting down the days until Christmas

with treats in their advent calendar.

Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays from Sophie & Lola and dog treat advent calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #tartan #plaid #bichonfrise

Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays from Sophie & Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #tartan #plaid #bichonfrise

Santa Paws said they were good girls to wear their elf headbands. 🐾🐾

Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays from Sophie & Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #tartan #plaid #bichonfrise

Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays from Sophie & Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #tartan #plaid #bichonfrise

Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays from Sophie & Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #tartan #plaid #bichonfrise

Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays from Sophie & Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #tartan #plaid #bichonfrise

Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays from Sophie & Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #tartan #plaid #bichonfrise

Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #tartan #plaid #bichonfrise

Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #tartan #plaid #bichonfrise

Sophie’s eyes say it all about she feels about wearing her Christmas elf hat. ;)

Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays from Sophie & Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #tartan #plaid #bichonfrise

Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays from Sophie & Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #tartan #plaid #bichonfrise

She says that’s more like it!

Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #tartan #plaid #bichonfrise

Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays from Sophie & Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #tartan #plaid #bichonfrise

May your days be furry and bright, with

 all the joys and blessings of the season. ♥

May Your Days Be Furry and Bright | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #tartan #plaid #bichonfrise

Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays 🐾🐾 🎄

Thank you for your visit!

  6 comments for “Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays from Sophie & Lola

  1. Jesper, The Biveros Effect
    December 25, 2022 at 6:04 am

    God Jul till våra fyrbenta vänner, greetings from the Åland Islands :)

    Reply
  2. Margaret
    December 25, 2022 at 6:15 am

    Adorable

    Reply
  3. Laney Jason
    December 25, 2022 at 6:32 am

    Merry Christmas to you Mary, your family and Sophie and Lola. I have enjoyed your blog over the years. Thank you for all of your hard work and dedication to make this blog one of my favorites. Laney Jason

    Reply
  4. Cindi
    December 25, 2022 at 6:52 am

    Merry Christmas to the sweet pups and the humans in their house! Thank you for all the pictures, recipes and simple joy you share each week! Peace.

    Reply
  5. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    December 25, 2022 at 7:15 am

    So sweet!
    Merry Christmas

    Reply
  6. Laura T.
    December 25, 2022 at 7:56 am

    They are just too cute!!! Thank you for all of your wonderful posts through the years! Merry Christmas!!!🎄

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: