Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays from Sophie & Lola

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you
a Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays!
They’ve been counting down the days until Christmas
with treats in their advent calendar.
Santa Paws said they were good girls to wear their elf headbands. 🐾🐾
Sophie’s eyes say it all about she feels about wearing her Christmas elf hat. ;)
She says that’s more like it!
May your days be furry and bright, with
all the joys and blessings of the season. ♥
Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays 🐾🐾 🎄
Thank you for your visit!
God Jul till våra fyrbenta vänner, greetings from the Åland Islands :)
Adorable
Merry Christmas to you Mary, your family and Sophie and Lola. I have enjoyed your blog over the years. Thank you for all of your hard work and dedication to make this blog one of my favorites. Laney Jason
Merry Christmas to the sweet pups and the humans in their house! Thank you for all the pictures, recipes and simple joy you share each week! Peace.
So sweet!
Merry Christmas
They are just too cute!!! Thank you for all of your wonderful posts through the years! Merry Christmas!!!🎄