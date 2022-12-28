Appetizer, Dessert, Food, New Years, Salad, Tablescape

Celebrate The New Year with Appetizers, Sparkling Mini Desserts and Good Luck Food

Celebrate and ring in the New Year with a round up of recipes and inspiration. You’ll find appetizers, sparkling mini desserts and good luck food!

Ring in the New Year with Appetizers, Mini Desserts and Good Luck Food | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #newyear #recipes #party #tablescapes

I hope you had a Merry Christmas and are enjoying a more relaxing and slower pace this week!

If you’re looking for a recipe or some inspiration to ring in the new year, I’m sharing a round-up of recipes,

along with some good luck foods for your New Year’s Day celebration.

Click on the links below highlighted in red for the complete recipe or post.

Sparkling Mini Parfaits! These no-bake party size dessert are easy to assemble with ready made cake from the grocery store. Make them as simple or as fancy as you like! #newyear #dessert

 Sparkling Mini Parfaits

These no-bake party size desserts are easy to assemble using ready-made cake from the grocery store. Make them as simple or as fancy as you like, add a sparkler in celebration and serve.

Chocolate Tuxedo Cups with Strawberries and Grand Marnier Whipped Cream! A festive, sweet bite for New Year’s Eve! #dessert

Chocolate Tuxedo Cups with Strawberries and Grand Marnier Whipped Cream

A festive, sweet bite for New Year’s Eve! Easy to dress, filling with your favorite ingredients.

New Year’s Eve Popcorn Party Mix! An easy sweet and salty treat that is highly addictive, and dressed to impress with gold and silver edible stars

New Year’s Eve Popcorn Party Mix

An easy sweet and salty treat that is highly addictive, and dressed to impress with gold and silver edible stars

Easy Entertaining to Ring in the New Year: A Festive Cheese Board! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #NewYearsEve #easyappetizer #party #cheeseboard

Easy Entertaining to Ring in the New Year: A Festive Cheese Board

Easy to pull together at the last-minute and festive way to entertain

Short Cut Mini Chicken & Waffles with Pepper Jelly Syrup! A Southern dish turned-finger food, that's fit for company and fun for New Years!

Short Cut Mini Chicken & Waffles with Pepper Jelly Syrup

A Southern dish turned-finger food, that’s fit for company and fun for New Years!

Parmesan-Crusted Crab Cake Bites with Chive Aioli! The crab mixture can be made a day in advance, then the bite-size cakes are baked in a mini muffin tin with a crust of Parmesan cheese and panko bread crumbs!

Parmesan-Crusted Crab Cake Bites with Chive Aioli

This little bite is a crowd pleaser! The crab mixture can be made a day in advance, then the bite-size cakes are baked in a mini muffin tin with a crust of Parmesan cheese and panko bread crumbs!

Citrus Marinated Shrimp Appetizer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shrimp #appetizer #recipe #citrus #makeahead #newyear #christmas

Citrus Marinated Shrimp 

A make-ahead appetizer that’s light and bright and tantalizes your taste buds with tangy vinegar, bright citrus, with a slightly sweet  licorice flavor from fennel.

A make-ahead recipe, ideal for holiday entertaining. It comes together in 15 minutes using precooked shrimp. #makeahead #recipe #shrimp #easy #recipe #party

Marinated Shrimp and Artichokes

A make-ahead recipe, ideal for holiday entertaining. It comes together in 15 minutes using precooked shrimp. Allow 8 – 12 hours to marinate and serve in a trifle bowl or individual martini glasses.

Create an easy appetizer with antipasto skewers! Festive and easy to assemble in a wreath shape, ideal for easy holiday entertaining. #appetizer #christmas #wreath #antipasto #skewers #easy

Antipasto Skewer Wreath

Create an easy appetizer with antipasto skewers! Festive to serve in a wreath shape for easy holiday entertaining.

Blue Cheese Crostini with Balsamic-Roasted Grapes | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easy #appetizer

Blue Cheese Crostini with Balsamic-Roasted Grapes

Oh so good and easy! Roast the grapes in advance, allow to cool and refrigerate until ready to assemble. If you’re not a fan of blue cheese, substitute another soft cheese like goat, Boursin or Brie.

Honey-Rosemary Cherries and Blue Cheese Crostini! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #recipes #party #appetizer

Honey-Rosemary Cherries and Blue Cheese Crostini

Make the cherry medley ahead of time and place bowls of ingredients and baguette slices for your guests to assemble a delicious self-serve party bite!

Warm Olives, so simple and so good! Use your favorite olives, especially easy and convenient using a mixed assortment from the olive bar at the grocery store. Ready to serve in 10 minutes. | homeiswheretheboatis.net #easy #appetizer

Warm Olives, so simple and so good!

Use your favorite olives, especially easy and convenient using a mixed assortment from the olive bar at the grocery store. Ready to serve in 10 minutes.

Good Luck New Year Cornbread Salad, a crowd-pleasing salad with layers for Good Luck in the New Year! | homeiswheretheboatis.net #salad #recipe #newyear

Good Luck New Year Layered Cornbread Salad

A layered salad with ingredients to bring good luck in the new year~ cornbread, corn kernels, black-eyed peas, and bacon. Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes and smoked turkey, makes it a complete meal.

Good Luck New Year Appetizer: Black-Eyed Pea Hummus! A delicious and healthy way to serve up some good luck for the New Year #recipe #hummus #newyear #healthy

Good Luck New Year Appetizer: Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Easy to whip up with a food processor and a delicious and healthy way to serve up some good luck for the New Year

Broccoli-Cheddar Cornbread! Cornbread is considered a good luck food for the new year since the color resembles gold. The addition of broccoli and cheese makes for a moist and flavorful cornbread that sneaks in some green veggies! | homeiswheretheboatis.net

Broccoli-Cheddar Cornbread

Cornbread is considered a good luck food for the new year since the color resembles gold. The addition of broccoli and cheese makes for a moist and flavorful cornbread that sneaks in some green veggies!.

Good Luck New Year Cornbread Skillet! Serve up your good luck for the new year with pork, black-eyed peas and collards under a layer of golden cornbread, in one skillet! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Good Luck New Year Cornbread Skillet

 Serve up your good luck for the new year with pork, black-eyed peas and collards under a layer of golden cornbread, in one skillet!

Festive New Year's Eve Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #newyear #tablescape

Celebrate with a  New Year’s Countdown Table

Ring in the New Year with a celebratory countdown table with clock plates, clocks and party horns and hats

Add some New Year’s Eve shimmer and sparkle with gold and silver ribbon, streamers, party horns and tiaras to transform the Christmas tree to a New Year’s Countdown Tree | homeiswheretheboatis.net #newyear #party #tree

New Year’s Countdown Tree

Transform the Christmas tree to a New Year’s Countdown Tree, with the addition of gold and silver ribbon, streamers, party horns and tiaras for New Year’s Eve sparkling celebration.

Easy Entertaining to Ring in the New Year | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #NewYearsEve #easyappetizer #party

Confetti Popper for a Happy New Year and New Beginnings

Wishing you a Sparkling New Year and New Beginnings ♥

* Pop * Fizz * Clink *

* Pop * Fizz * Clink * | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #newyear #party

Ring in the New Year Party Inspiration with Appetizers and Mini Desserts and Good Luck Food | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #newyear #recipes #party #appetizers #desserts #goodluck #food #newyearseve #tablescapes

