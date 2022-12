Cranberry-Pistachio-Orange Peel Fudge is equal parts sweet, tart, creamy, chewy and comes together in the microwave in 5 minutes. Ready to enjoy or gift with 2 hours of chilling time.

Happy Sunday!

Christmas is a week from today and I have a last-minute recipe that comes

together in 5 minutes. . .ideal for a sweet treat

to enjoy with family or holiday gifting!

This creamy vanilla fudge is studded with tart dried cranberries,

candied orange peel and salted pistachios that makes tasty and festive little candy squares!

It’s topped with a finely chopped layer of pistachios that add some

welcome crunch and help balance the sweet flavors.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

16 oz. package of vanilla-flavored almond bark, broken into pieces (I used CandiQuik)

1 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup roasted salted pistachios, roughly chopped

1/4 cup roasted salted pistachios, finely chopped for top of fudge

6 oz. candied orange peel (with fruitcake supplies, I found mine at Publix)

Here are the easy steps:

Spray an 8-inch square pan with nonstick spray and

line with parchment paper that overhangs the edges; set aside.

Mix cranberries, orange peel and 1/2 cup chopped pistachios together in medium bowl,

stirring together and separating cranberries that are stuck together; set aside.

Place the sweetened condensed milk and pieces of almond bark in a large microwave-safe bowl.

Heat the almond bark and condensed milk in microwave uncovered on high for 1-minute,

stirring well after heating.

Continue heating in 30-second increments, stirring well after each heating cycle,

to help melt almond bark. Microwaves vary; this should take 2 – 2 1/2 minutes.

When fudge mixture is melted and smooth, stir in cranberry/orange/nut mixture.

Immediately pour the mixture into the prepared pan.

Smooth top with spatula and lightly tap pan against countertop several times to help level fudge.

Sprinkle top with finely chopped pistachios, pressing down lightly with back of measuring cup

so nuts adhere to top of warm fudge.

Place in refrigerator and chill until set, about 2 hours.

When fudge is set, lift out of pan by edges of parchment paper

and transfer to cutting board; cut into 36 pieces.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature.

Print Recipe 5-Minute Cranberry-Pistachio-Orange Peel Fudge This 5-minute fudge is equal parts sweet, tart, creamy, chewy and comes together in the microwave. Ready to enjoy or gift with 2 hours of chilling time. Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 3 mins chill time: 2 hours 2 hrs Total Time 2 hrs 8 mins Servings: 36 pieces Equipment 8 x 8 pan

microwave Ingredients 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

16 oz. vanilla-flavored almond bark (like CandiQuik), broken into pieces

1 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup roasted salted pistachios roughly chopped

1/4 cup roasted salted pistachios finely chopped for top of fudge

6 oz. candied orange peel found with fruitcake supplies, I found mine at Publix Instructions Spray an 8-inch square pan with nonstick spray and line with parchment paper that overhangs the edges; set aside.

Mix cranberries, orange peel and 1/2 cup chopped pistachios together in medium bowl, stirring mix together and separating cranberries that are stuck together; set aside.

Place the sweetened condensed milk and pieces of almond bark in a large microwave-safe bowl.

Heat the almond bark and condensed milk in microwave, uncovered on high (100% power) for 1-minute, stirring well after heating. Continue heating in 30-second increments, stirring well after each heating cycle, taking care not to scorch. Microwaves vary; this should take 2 – 2 1/2 minutes.

When fudge mixture is melted and smooth, stir in cranberry/orange/nut mixture.

Immediately pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Smooth top with spatula and lightly tap pan against countertop several times to help level and smooth fudge.

Sprinkle top with finely chopped pistachios, pressing down lightly with back of measuring cup so nuts adhere to top of warm fudge. Place in refrigerator and let chill until set, about 2 hours.

When fudge is set, lift out of pan by edges of parchment paper and transfer to cutting board and cut into 36 pieces.

Stored in an airtight container at room temperature. Notes If you don’t have a microwave, you can make this fudge on your stove top, melting over medium heat; it will take a little longer to melt.

Looking for some last-minute appetizers that are quick and easy?

You can find tasty Christmas trees and festive wreaths

for easy holiday entertaining, HERE.

Wishing you a Merry Christmas Week! 🎄

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: