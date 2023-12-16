A Sweet Gift From the Kitchen: Quick & Easy Dark Chocolate-Pistachio Fudge

Rich dark chocolate joins salted pistachios in this easy microwave fudge recipe that comes together in less than 5 minutes. So creamy and rich; ready to enjoy or gift with 2 hours of chilling time.

Calling all fudge lovers, I have a sweet treat that comes together in under 5 minutes,

ideal for last-minute gifting or holiday snacking!

Rich dark chocolate is studded and topped with salty pistachios that

add some welcome crunch in contrast to the sweet and creamy fudge.

This fudge recipe requires just 3 ingredients and comes together in the microwave!

For the dark chocolate flavor I used dark chocolate CandyQuik.

Unlike chocolate chips, which have stabilizers designed to hold their shape,

almond bark / candy coating is designed to melt, and less likely to scorch when heated.

If you can’t find CandiQuik, look for a store brand of candy coating or substitute melting wafers

or chocolate chips, taking care to heat more slowly so you don’t scorch the chocolate.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

16 oz. package of dark chocolate candy coating, broken into pieces

1 cup roasted salted pistachios, divided; 3/4 cup roughly chopped and 1/4 cup finely choppped

Procedure:

Spray an 8-inch square pan with nonstick spray and line with parchment paper that overhangs the edges; set aside.

Place the sweetened condensed milk and pieces of candy coating in a large microwave-safe bowl.

Heat in microwave, uncovered on high (100% power) for 1-minute, stirring well after heating so residual heat is distributed to help candy coating melt. Continue heating in 30-second increments, stirring thoroughly after each heating cycle. Microwaves vary; this should take 2 – 2 1/2 minutes.

When fudge mixture is melted and smooth, stir in 3/4 cups chopped pistachios.

Immediately pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Smooth top with spatula and lightly tap pan against countertop several times to help level and smooth fudge.

Sprinkle top with finely chopped pistachios, pressing down lightly with back of measuring cup so nuts adhere to top of warm fudge. Place in refrigerator and let chill until set, about 2 hours.

When fudge is set, lift out of pan by edges of parchment paper and transfer to cutting board and cut into 36 pieces.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature.

Gifts from the kitchen are always appreciated and this fudge

makes a tasty addition to your holiday tins or cookies trays,

to share with neighbors, co-workers, friends or family!

I found these festive aluminum trays with tags and recipe cards at Ho-Ho-HomeGoods.🎅🎄

Print Recipe Quick and Easy Dark Chocolate-Pistachio Fudge Rich dark chocolate joins salted pistachios in this easy microwave fudge recipe that comes together in less than 5 minutes. So creamy and rich; ready to enjoy or gift with 2 hours of chilling time. Prep Time 1 minute min Cook Time 3 minutes mins Servings: 36 pieces Equipment microwave

8 x 8 inch pan Ingredients 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

16 oz. package of Dark Chocolate Candy Coating / Almond Bark, broken into pieces such as CandiQuik

3/4 cup roasted salted pistachios roughly chopped

1/4 cup roasted salted pistachios finely chopped for top of fudge Instructions Spray an 8-inch square pan with nonstick spray and line with parchment paper that overhangs the edges; set aside.

Place the sweetened condensed milk and pieces of almond bark in a large microwave-safe bowl.

Heat the candy coating and condensed milk in microwave, uncovered on high (100% power) for 1-minute, stirring well after heating so residual heat is distributed to help it melt. Continue heating in 30-second increments, stirring thoroughly after each heating cycle, taking care not to scorch. Microwaves vary; this should take 2 – 2 1/2 minutes.

When fudge mixture is melted and smooth, stir in 3/4 cup chopped pistachios.

Immediately pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Smooth top with spatula and lightly tap pan against countertop several times to help level and smooth fudge.

Sprinkle top with finely chopped pistachios, pressing down lightly with back of measuring cup so nuts adhere to top of warm fudge. Place in refrigerator and let chill until set, about 2 hours.

When fudge is set, lift out of pan by edges of parchment paper and transfer to cutting board and cut into 36 pieces.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature. Notes If you don’t have a microwave, you can make this fudge on your stove top, melting over medium heat; it will take a little longer to melt.

Substitute chocolate melting wafers or chocolate chips for CandiQuik/almond bark if desired.

Fudge fans might also like:

Festive & Easy Cranberry-Pistachio-Orange Peel Fudge

Another microwave fudge recipe that’s equal parts sweet, tart, creamy, chewy.

Or Quick and Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

a 3-ingredient recipe for peanut butter fans that comes together in under 5 minutes!

Find 20+ recipes to bake your spirits bright and make your holidays extra sweet, HERE.

You’ll also find some easy no-bake treats and food gift ideas too.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: