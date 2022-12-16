Christmas, Dogs

Reindeer Games for Lola and Sophie & Dog Treat Advent Calendar

Sophie and Dog Treat Advent Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #bichonfrise

Merry Friday!

Can you believe Christmas is just over a week away? Me neither!

Lola and Sophie are enjoying some reindeer games while

counting down the days with a Best Friend’s Advent Calendar!

Lola and Sophie and Dog Treat Advent Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #bichonfrise

We got a late start on our advent calendar with shipping delays,

so their treats will last well into January. 🐾🐾

Himalayan Pet Supply Best Friend's Advent Calendar from Chewy | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #bichonfrise

I fetched this Himalayan Pet Supply Best Friend’s Advent Calendar from Chewy. . .

24 days of assorted treats to share for all pupkind!

Lola and Sophie and Dog Treat Advent Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #bichonfrise

Sophie and Lola give the treats 4 paws up.

🐾🐾🐾🐾

Lola and Sophie and Dog Treat Advent Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #bichonfrise

Sophie’s looking longingly at the treat-filled calendar . . .

Lola and Sophie and Dog Treat Advent Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #bichonfrise

I was surprised to find more than one treat behind each day’s window

and as many as 6 mini training-size treats for several of the days.

Himalayan Pet Supply Best Friend's Advent Calendar from Chewy | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #bichonfrise

No Corn, No Wheat, No Soy

Lola in reindeer Christmas sweater | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #bichonfrise

Lola and Sophie in reindeer Christmas sweaters | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #bichonfrise

They agreed to model their reindeer antlers with the promise of a treat.

🦌🦌

Lola and Sophie in reindeer antlers and Christmas sweaters | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #bichonfrise

Lola’s antlers are as lopsided as the ears on her head. ;) 🦌🐾

Sophie in reindeer antlers and Christmas sweater | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #bichonfrise

Their reindeer sweaters are new this year, by Barkley & Finn,

found at HomeGoods in October.

Lola in reindeer antlers and Christmas sweater | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #bichonfrise

December is flying by. . .

Hope you’re finding some time to enjoy some reindeer games.♥

🦌🎄🦌

Lola and Sophie in reindeer antlers and Christmas sweaters | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #bichonfrise
.

Lola and Sophie in reindeer antlers and Christmas sweaters and dog treat advent calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #bichonfrise

  8 comments for “Reindeer Games for Lola and Sophie & Dog Treat Advent Calendar

  1. Gail
    December 16, 2022 at 6:32 am

    Cute “deer”

    Reply
  2. Bonnie
    December 16, 2022 at 7:04 am

    So adorable! How do you keep them so pure white with no tear stains? Do you give them a supplement? My Maltese needs something to prevent staining around her eyes.

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 16, 2022 at 7:40 am

      Thank you Bonnie! I just read: “High mineral content in your dog’s drinking water can contribute to tear stains— staining around the mouth can tip you off. If that’s the case, give your pup fresh, filtered water instead of tap. Low-quality ingredients in your dog’s food like fillers can cause allergic reactions that result in excess tearing too.” 🐾

      Reply
  3. Cindi
    December 16, 2022 at 8:08 am

    Oh Mary…your sweet puppies bring a smile to my heart each time you share them with us! Thank you for all the pleasure, smiles, great ideas and recipes you share during the year! Merry Christmas to you and yours! Peace.

    Reply
  4. Kitty
    December 16, 2022 at 8:09 am

    Lola and Sophie are just too cute for words! They are the perfect models and make me smile! ❤️

    Reply
  5. Jenna
    December 16, 2022 at 9:03 am

    Oh Mary, those sweaters are adorable, and those plaid antlers, cuteness overload!! Sophie and Lola are such good posers, and I’m sure they love their daily holiday treats!

    Reply
  6. Aquietlife
    December 16, 2022 at 9:43 am

    Just precious, I’ve been looking at my doggy adventure calendar from 2018 daily this month for sweet doggy memories, fun to enjoy the fur!

    Reply
  7. Clara
    December 16, 2022 at 10:05 am

    Mary, The girls are so adorable! Love the sweaters and antlers: they’re so cute. That’s a nice advent calendar for pups. Merry Christmas! Clara❤️

    Reply

Leave a Reply

