Reindeer Games for Lola and Sophie & Dog Treat Advent Calendar

Merry Friday!
Can you believe Christmas is just over a week away? Me neither!
Lola and Sophie are enjoying some reindeer games while
counting down the days with a Best Friend’s Advent Calendar!
We got a late start on our advent calendar with shipping delays,
so their treats will last well into January. 🐾🐾
I fetched this Himalayan Pet Supply Best Friend’s Advent Calendar from Chewy. . .
24 days of assorted treats to share for all pupkind!
Sophie and Lola give the treats 4 paws up.
🐾🐾🐾🐾
Sophie’s looking longingly at the treat-filled calendar . . .
I was surprised to find more than one treat behind each day’s window
and as many as 6 mini training-size treats for several of the days.
No Corn, No Wheat, No Soy
They agreed to model their reindeer antlers with the promise of a treat.
🦌🦌
Lola’s antlers are as lopsided as the ears on her head. ;) 🦌🐾
Their reindeer sweaters are new this year, by Barkley & Finn,
found at HomeGoods in October.
December is flying by. . .
Hope you’re finding some time to enjoy some reindeer games.♥
🦌🎄🦌
.
Cute “deer”
So adorable! How do you keep them so pure white with no tear stains? Do you give them a supplement? My Maltese needs something to prevent staining around her eyes.
Thank you Bonnie! I just read: “High mineral content in your dog’s drinking water can contribute to tear stains— staining around the mouth can tip you off. If that’s the case, give your pup fresh, filtered water instead of tap. Low-quality ingredients in your dog’s food like fillers can cause allergic reactions that result in excess tearing too.” 🐾
Oh Mary…your sweet puppies bring a smile to my heart each time you share them with us! Thank you for all the pleasure, smiles, great ideas and recipes you share during the year! Merry Christmas to you and yours! Peace.
Lola and Sophie are just too cute for words! They are the perfect models and make me smile! ❤️
Oh Mary, those sweaters are adorable, and those plaid antlers, cuteness overload!! Sophie and Lola are such good posers, and I’m sure they love their daily holiday treats!
Just precious, I’ve been looking at my doggy adventure calendar from 2018 daily this month for sweet doggy memories, fun to enjoy the fur!
Mary, The girls are so adorable! Love the sweaters and antlers: they’re so cute. That’s a nice advent calendar for pups. Merry Christmas! Clara❤️