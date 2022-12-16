Reindeer Games for Lola and Sophie & Dog Treat Advent Calendar

Merry Friday!

Can you believe Christmas is just over a week away? Me neither!

Lola and Sophie are enjoying some reindeer games while

counting down the days with a Best Friend’s Advent Calendar!

We got a late start on our advent calendar with shipping delays,

so their treats will last well into January. 🐾🐾

I fetched this Himalayan Pet Supply Best Friend’s Advent Calendar from Chewy. . .

24 days of assorted treats to share for all pupkind!

Sophie and Lola give the treats 4 paws up.

🐾🐾🐾🐾

Sophie’s looking longingly at the treat-filled calendar . . .

I was surprised to find more than one treat behind each day’s window

and as many as 6 mini training-size treats for several of the days.

No Corn, No Wheat, No Soy

They agreed to model their reindeer antlers with the promise of a treat.

🦌🦌

Lola’s antlers are as lopsided as the ears on her head. ;) 🦌🐾

Their reindeer sweaters are new this year, by Barkley & Finn,

found at HomeGoods in October.

December is flying by. . .

Hope you’re finding some time to enjoy some reindeer games.♥

🦌🎄🦌

