Stress-Free Holiday Appetizers: Festive Wreaths and Tasty Trees for Easy Entertaining

Take the stress out of holiday entertaining with these easy appetizers. You’ll find tasty Christmas trees and festive wreaths that are easy to assemble.

December seems to be speeding by and the countdown to Christmas is underway.

I’m sharing some last-minute appetizers, festive wreaths and tasty trees,

that are quick and easy to assemble,

for stress-free Christmas or holiday entertaining!

Click on the highlighted links for the original blog post to find the complete details.

 Spinach Tortellini Christmas Wreath!

To create a tortellini wreath, start with a couple of packages of tortellini,

available in refrigerated section of the grocery store.

Use whatever tortellini you prefer; cheese or meat-filled.

Follow the directions on the package for cooking,

add some store bought marinara sauce for dipping and some

grape or cherry tomatoes for some juicy red “ornaments”

to decorate your edible wreath.

Ready in 10 minutes!

Cream Cheese Red Pepper Jelly Christmas Tree!

An easy 5-minute appetizer with just two ingredients:

an 8 oz. block of cream cheese and a jar of red pepper jelly!

Christmas Tree Cheese Board

This festive edible holiday tree appetizer doesn’t have to be limited to cheese and grapes!

Assemble an antipasto Christmas tree using olives, tomatoes, marinated artichoke hearts,

peppers, marinated mozzarella and cured meats. . .

especially easy if your grocery store has an olive/antipasto bar!

Antipasto Skewer Christmas Wreath

Create a colorful and flavorful appetizer with antipasto skewers!

Festive and easy to assemble in a wreath shape,

ideal for easy holiday entertaining.

A Rosemary Wreath with olives and cheese is also a quick and easy

appetizer for a cruise on the S. S. Noel.

‘O Christmas’ Appetizer Tree 

Admittedly, this appetizer cone takes longer than 10 minutes to assemble,

but it’s sure to impress your family and friends as a centerpiece of your party or buffet!

Customize to your taste, using cheese, meat, olives, cherry tomatoes,

or any antipasto item that you can skewer with a toothpick.

Find 30+ Season’s Eatings Recipes for Holiday Entertaining, with

recipes for appetizers, cookies, cocktails, food gifts and more, HERE.

  8 comments for “Stress-Free Holiday Appetizers: Festive Wreaths and Tasty Trees for Easy Entertaining

  1. franki Parde
    December 14, 2022 at 8:06 am

    Oh, I luv the Christmas tree on the pontoon!! Now…I must do that…I see we have several of the same red plaid throws…which feel mighty nice on the water!. franki

    Reply
  2. Cindi
    December 14, 2022 at 8:06 am

    Mary….Can’t wait to try building a Christmas tree out of cheese and olives – two of my favorite snacks. Thanks for the great ideas. Merry Christmas to you and yours! Peace.

    Reply
  3. Nancy
    December 14, 2022 at 8:06 am

    Lots of tasty Christmas ideas! And so beautifully prepared. I’m off to go on the SS Noel… that had to be fun! Merry December Mary!

    Reply
  4. Kitty
    December 14, 2022 at 8:10 am

    Thank you for providing us with all these wonderful appetizers, Mary. You’re the best helper! 🎄❤️🎄

    Reply
  5. Aquietlife
    December 14, 2022 at 9:07 am

    Its never wise to come here hungry! Good thing I love beautiful too 😉

    Reply
  6. Sharon
    December 14, 2022 at 9:16 am

    Thank you for the great ideas and this past year of fabulous posts to enjoy. Merry Christmas and happy and healthy coming new year to you and yours :)

    Reply
  7. Clara
    December 14, 2022 at 10:06 am

    These look delicious and so festive! Thanks Mary! Clara❤️

    Reply
  8. Jenna
    December 14, 2022 at 11:10 am

    Everything tastes better displayed in a festive tree or wreath!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

