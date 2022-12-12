Christmas, Dishes, Tablescape

Merry and Bright Christmas Table with Santa for a North Pole Express Delivery

Silver Crane Co. Santa Christmas Mailbox Holiday Tin centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa

Merry Monday!

Can you believe Christmas is less than two weeks away?

Me neither!

Santa plate with plaid Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa

Santa is readying his sleigh. . .time to make your list and check it twice

in anticipation of your North Pole Express Delivery!

North Pole Express Delivery Christmas Tablescape with Santa | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa

I set a table by the Christmas tree to enjoy the twinkle of the lights.

A North Pole Express Delivery Table Runner

is layered over a tartan plaid blanket, serving as a tablecloth.

Silver Crane Co. Santa Christmas Mailbox Holiday Tin centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa

A Santa Christmas mailbox tin by the Silver Crane Company was delivered from HomeGoods last year.

It was filled with chocolate chip cookies that Santa quickly polished off!

North Pole Express Delivery Christmas Tablescape with Santa | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa #tartan #plaid

Evergreens spill out of the mailbox onto the runner for a festive and easy centerpiece,

along with greetings and wishes for your days to be merry and bright!

Silver Crane Co. Santa Christmas Mailbox Holiday Tin centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa

Red and green plaid ornaments join candy canes and Christmas cards,

along with foil-wrapped milk chocolate Santas.

North Pole Express Delivery Christmas Tablescape with Santa | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa #tartan #plaid

Christmas Santa and Snowman Bark

comes together in under an hour for an easy no-bake treat to enjoy,

gift and share with friends and family!

Easy No-Bake Christmas Bark | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #easy #recipe #nobake #candy #foodgift

Find an easy recipe for Santa and Snowman Bark, HERE.

North Pole Express Delivery Christmas Tablescape with Santa | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa #tartan #plaid

 Santa Christmas postage stamps are ready for Merry Christmas greetings. . .

Santa USA Forever Postage Christmas Stamps | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa

Santa travels to our house by car rather than sleigh . . .

Santa in car Christmas card | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa #tartan #plaid

Join me at a ‘Merry Motoring’ Whimsical Christmas Tablescape, HERE.

Elf USA Forever Christmas Postage Stamps | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa

Merry stamps with Santa’s elves are busy in

 preparation for Santa’s delivery from the North Pole. . .

I could use an elf or two this time of year. ;)

Cynthia Rowley Season's Greetings fabric napkins | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa #tartan #plaid

Cynthia Rowley napkins offer Season’s Greetings

with merry and bright post card images.

Christmas Tablescape with Santa and Santa belt napkin rings | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa #tartan #plaid

They’re bundled with a Santa belt napkin ring and tartan plaid napkin.

From Our Home to Yours Christmas Card and North Pole Express Delivery Christmas Tablescape with Santa | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa #tartan #plaid

North Pole Express Delivery Christmas Tablescape with Santa | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa #tartan #plaid

Have you mailed your Christmas cards yet?

Silver Crane Co. Santa Christmas Mailbox Holiday Tin centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa

It’s the most magical (and hectic ;) time of the year!

Silver Crane Co. Santa Christmas Mailbox Holiday Tin centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa

🎄🎄🎄

North Pole Express Delivery Christmas Tablescape with Santa | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa #tartan #plaid

 North Pole Express Delivery Table Details:

Silver Crane Co. Santa Christmas Mailbox Holiday Tin / HomeGoods, last year

Plaid Dinner Plates,  Ciroa plaid / HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE

Santa Plates / HomeGoods many years ago, available Amazon

North Pole Express Delivery Table Runner

Tartan Plaid Throw, Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago

Santa Buckle Napkin Rings, White Chargers / Pier1

Flatware / Hampton Forge, San Remo, Horchow, several years ago

Red Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Plaid Christmas Ornaments / Hobby Lobby, several years ago

North Pole Express Delivery Christmas Tablescape with Santa | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa #tartan #plaid

Wishing You All Things Merry and Bright

this Christmas Season!

North Pole Express Delivery Christmas Tablescape with Santa | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa #tartan #plaid

North Pole Express Delivery Christmas Tablescape with Santa | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #santa #tartan #plaid

