Merry and Bright Christmas Table with Santa for a North Pole Express Delivery

Merry Monday!

Can you believe Christmas is less than two weeks away?

Me neither!

Santa is readying his sleigh. . .time to make your list and check it twice

in anticipation of your North Pole Express Delivery!

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

I set a table by the Christmas tree to enjoy the twinkle of the lights.

A North Pole Express Delivery Table Runner

is layered over a tartan plaid blanket, serving as a tablecloth.

A Santa Christmas mailbox tin by the Silver Crane Company was delivered from HomeGoods last year.

It was filled with chocolate chip cookies that Santa quickly polished off!

Evergreens spill out of the mailbox onto the runner for a festive and easy centerpiece,

along with greetings and wishes for your days to be merry and bright!

Red and green plaid ornaments join candy canes and Christmas cards,

along with foil-wrapped milk chocolate Santas.

Christmas Santa and Snowman Bark

comes together in under an hour for an easy no-bake treat to enjoy,

gift and share with friends and family!

Find an easy recipe for Santa and Snowman Bark, HERE.

Santa Christmas postage stamps are ready for Merry Christmas greetings. . .

Santa travels to our house by car rather than sleigh . . .

Join me at a ‘Merry Motoring’ Whimsical Christmas Tablescape, HERE.

Merry stamps with Santa’s elves are busy in

preparation for Santa’s delivery from the North Pole. . .

I could use an elf or two this time of year. ;)

Cynthia Rowley napkins offer Season’s Greetings

with merry and bright post card images.

They’re bundled with a Santa belt napkin ring and tartan plaid napkin.

Have you mailed your Christmas cards yet?

It’s the most magical (and hectic ;) time of the year!

🎄🎄🎄

North Pole Express Delivery Table Details:

Silver Crane Co. Santa Christmas Mailbox Holiday Tin / HomeGoods, last year

Plaid Dinner Plates, Ciroa plaid / HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE

Santa Plates / HomeGoods many years ago, available Amazon

North Pole Express Delivery Table Runner

Tartan Plaid Throw, Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago

Santa Buckle Napkin Rings, White Chargers / Pier1

Flatware / Hampton Forge, San Remo, Horchow, several years ago

Red Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Plaid Christmas Ornaments / Hobby Lobby, several years ago

Wishing You All Things Merry and Bright

this Christmas Season!

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.





