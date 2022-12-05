How to Make a Flower Arrangement Using an Ice Bucket + White Christmas Tablescape

Think outside the vase with a DIY flower arrangement using an ice bucket or wine chiller. You’ll also find White Christmas table inspiration with frosty winter details using rock salt, magnolia leaf place cards as well as flower longevity tips and additional floral inspiration.

Merry Monday!

Our common theme for our December edition of

Monday Morning Blooms was ‘White Christmas’.

I spied this handsome stag / deer wine or champagne chiller at HomeGoods in October.

I like to think ‘outside the vase’ and thought it would also make a great container for

a flower arrangement or evergreens for the holidays or winter!

For my floral material, I started with foraged greenery (Cryptomeria)

and some white hydrangeas and tulips from the grocery store.

I used a favorite flower arranging tool, chicken wire,

for easy flower arranging to support the stems, which is reusable.

I started with the greenery as a base for the arrangement.

I chose the Cryptomeria when I went to gather my greenery when I saw the mini cones

on it, to add some interest and texture to the arrangement.

Next, I added the three large white hydrangeas (fluffy snowballs!) and sprinkled in some white tulips.

Tip: Always remove the outer leaf of tulips which are usually tattered and wilted.

Cut tulips will continue to grow in the vase, gaining an inch or more in height, so

I cut them a little shorter with that in mind when adding them to an arrangement.

Vase life for cut tulips is 3-10 days, depending on variety, care and maturity.

After the flowers were in place, I add some icy floral picks and some frosted pinecones

for a nod winter weather.

My arrangement could serve as a centerpiece for either a ‘White Christmas’ or frosty winter table.

I moved my arrangement to a table by the tree to enjoy the twinkle of the Christmas lights.

A *deerly* loved table runner is layered over a fringed throw,

which serves as a tablecloth.

More foraged greenery provides a natural table runner,

topped with some rock salt and icy branches

to create a frosty landscape on the table.

And mercury glass votives add some sparkle and shimmer,

along with silver ball and snowflake ornaments.

Reindeer made their way onto the table in the form of silver napkin rings,

placed on a magnolia leaf.

Silver chargers frame Mikasa Tate plates, with a textural

design border reminiscent of a warm cable knit sweater. . .

While hammered flatware adds a faceted soft shimmer.

Magnolia leaves are serving as place cards,

courtesy of a sharpie, with names written in silver,

contrasting with the glossy green leaves.

Here are few tips to help extend the life of your flowers in your arrangement:

❄️ Always add floral preservative packets to your vase water.

If you don’t have any floral preservative, you can make your own with this easy formula.

❄️ Cut the stems of your flowers at a 45-degree angle for maximum water uptake

removing at least one inch from the bottom of the stem and all leaves below the waterline.

❄️ Check your water level to top it off as needed and change your water

every other day if possible, to reduce bacteria and extend the vase life.

❄️ If you’re using cut hydrangeas, use the alum-dipping method to keep them from wilting.

❄️ Keep your flower arrangement away from heat (like vents blowing) and direct sunlight.

❄️ Use an anti-transpirant spray like Crowning Glory that seals in moisture in your flowers.

Frosty Table Details:

Plates / Mikasa Tate

Flatware / Mikasa Halston

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Reindeer & Sleigh Napkin Rings / Ballard Designs, used HERE

Deer Table Runner, Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago

Silver Chargers / Hobby Lobby, several years ago

Deer Champagne Bucket Wine Chiller / HomeGoods, several months ago

Ornaments / collected over the years

Mercury glass votives / World Market & Target

