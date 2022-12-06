Easy 10-Minute Centerpiece and ’Tis the Season for Plaid + Peppermint Christmas Tablescape

Create an easy Christmas table centerpiece in just 10 minutes using candy canes, peppermints, ornaments and greenery. You’ll also find a Peppermint and Plaid-themed Christmas table with additional Christmas table inspiration from 17 table stylists and bloggers.
’Tis the Season to Deck the Table as well as the Halls and I’m joining a group of 18 table stylists
for a Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop! You’ll find their links for more Christmas
and holiday table inspiration at the bottom of this post.
’Tis the Season to be Jolly. . .
’Tis the Season to decorate the tree . . .
’Tis the Season for red and green . . .
’Tis the Season for merry plaids and cheery checks. . .
’Tis the Season for evergreens. . .
’Tis the Season for candy canes and peppermint. . .
’Tis the Season for some sparkle and bling . . .
’Tis a busy season so ’tis the season for a 10-minute centerpiece
with candy canes, ornaments and greenery!
Easy 10-minute centerpiece details:
I started with some greenery clipped from the trees and shrubs. . .
boxwood, Leyland cypress, cedar and magnolia leaves.
Greenery was placed down the center of the table with two vases and a glass compote,
filled with peppermints, candy canes, red ornaments and sprigs of greenery.
Red mercury glass votives add some sparkle and soft glow,
along with larger striped and checked votive holders,
circled with a faux peppermint candle ring to flank both ends of the table.
More red Christmas ornaments and peppermints were sprinkled
down the length of the table among the greenery.
’Tis the Season Plaid & Peppermint Table Details:
’Tis the Season (snowflake) Pottery by Santa / HomeGoods, several years ago
’Tis the Season’ Appetizer Plates / 222 Fifth, HomeGoods
Plaid Dinner Plates / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Red Beaded Placemats & Red and Green Plaid Tablecloth / Kohl’s, several years ago
Red Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
Candy Cane Napkin Rings / Pier1, several years ago
Striped Votive Holders / Target, several years ago
Napkins / World Market & Target, several years ago
Peppermint Candle Rings / Hobby Lobby, several years ago
Wallace Corsica Gold-Accent Flatware
Ornaments / collected over the years
Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop!
Find more Christmas table inspiration from my talented blogging friends at the links below:
Good morning, Mary! ‘Tis the season for your plaid and peppermint table, I love the traditional colors. Red and green are the ideal combo for Christmas. The merry plaids and cheery checks are the perfect patterns to frame your plate stack. The appetizer plates are so cute. The natural greens runner topped with candy canes, peppermint, and red ornaments is a great idea, simple and easy, just the way I like it. The addition of sparkle and bling always works, love the napkin rings and beaded placemats. I don’t remember seeing the beautiful flatware, it is beautiful.
It is always a pleasure to join you at the table and take in all the eye candy. Merry Tuesday!
Love your table! I have the Wallace Corsica Gold accent flatware!
Merry Christmas Mary and what a perfect way to display this Holiday time than with your peppermint and plaid table setting. Ahhhh…Tis the season for sure as you depict what most of us remember from our childhood all front and center. The red and white peppermint sticks are sweet memories for me as Mother would decorate our tree with the little candy canes which were meant for sampling in the days leading up to the big day. When I grew up, I tried to carry on that tradition but since I have color specific trees, I have had to search out the white, blue or green or pink peppermint canes. I have to agree with Pam…the flatware is new to me and so beautiful and fitting. I love the simplicity of the centerpiece of greens and ornaments running down your table, so reminiscent of past Christmases. It is always inspirational joining you on these hops as you never disappoint. Happy Holidays!
Happy Holidays, Mary! Your festive table setting is a great way to embrace the season. The traditional colors of red, green, gold and silver promise delightful things to come. The peppermint candy runner works well with the china welcoming all the traditions of the season. Love the Wallace flatware. Always a pleasure to join you. Have a wonderful holiday!
Lynne