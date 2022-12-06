Easy 10-Minute Centerpiece and ’Tis the Season for Plaid + Peppermint Christmas Tablescape

Create an easy Christmas table centerpiece in just 10 minutes using candy canes, peppermints, ornaments and greenery. You’ll also find a Peppermint and Plaid-themed Christmas table with additional Christmas table inspiration from 17 table stylists and bloggers.

’Tis the Season to Deck the Table as well as the Halls and I’m joining a group of 18 table stylists

for a Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop! You’ll find their links for more Christmas

and holiday table inspiration at the bottom of this post.

’Tis the Season to be Jolly. . .

’Tis the Season to decorate the tree . . .

’Tis the Season for red and green . . .

’Tis the Season for merry plaids and cheery checks. . .

’Tis the Season for evergreens. . .

’Tis the Season for candy canes and peppermint. . .

’Tis the Season for some sparkle and bling . . .

’Tis a busy season so ’tis the season for a 10-minute centerpiece

with candy canes, ornaments and greenery!

Easy 10-minute centerpiece details:

I started with some greenery clipped from the trees and shrubs. . .

boxwood, Leyland cypress, cedar and magnolia leaves.

Greenery was placed down the center of the table with two vases and a glass compote,

filled with peppermints, candy canes, red ornaments and sprigs of greenery.

Red mercury glass votives add some sparkle and soft glow,

along with larger striped and checked votive holders,

circled with a faux peppermint candle ring to flank both ends of the table.

More red Christmas ornaments and peppermints were sprinkled

down the length of the table among the greenery.

🎄🎅🎁🍪🦌🌟⛪

’Tis the Season Plaid & Peppermint Table Details:

’Tis the Season (snowflake) Pottery by Santa / HomeGoods, several years ago

’Tis the Season’ Appetizer Plates / 222 Fifth, HomeGoods

Plaid Dinner Plates / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Red Beaded Placemats & Red and Green Plaid Tablecloth / Kohl’s, several years ago

Red Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Candy Cane Napkin Rings / Pier1, several years ago

Striped Votive Holders / Target, several years ago

Napkins / World Market & Target, several years ago

Peppermint Candle Rings / Hobby Lobby, several years ago

Wallace Corsica Gold-Accent Flatware

Ornaments / collected over the years

Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop!

Find more Christmas table inspiration from my talented blogging friends at the links below:

Still looking for more Christmas table inspiration?

Find 25 Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescapes and Holiday Centerpiece Inspiration, HERE.

