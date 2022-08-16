DIY, Tea, Tea on Tuesdays

How to Make a Tiered Server with Plates for Teatime and a Spot of Tea Giveaway

Find the easy steps and materials needed to make a tiered server or 3-tier cake stand for teatime. You’ll also find flavorful teas and inspiration for hosting an afternoon tea and a wonderful giveaway!

Flower Arrangement in a teapot | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #flowerarrangement

Welcome to "Tea on Tuesdays"!

I'm joining Pam at Everyday Living in our new series and celebration of tea on the third Tuesday of every month.

on the third Tuesday of every month.

We’re glad you’re here, pour yourself a cuppa

and enjoy a ‘Spot of Tea’ with us today!

DIY 3 tiered cake stand for teatime | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #diy #teaparty #cakeplate #cakestand #tieredtray

I’m sharing a fun and easy DIY today. . .

making a tiered plate server or 3 tiered cake stand for teatime!

Supplies to make a 3 tiered cake stand for teatime | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #diy #teaparty

Here are the supplies you’ll need:

Drill

1/4 inch diamond-tip hole saw

3 plates in graduated sizes

(I used a dinner plate, salad plate and orphaned teacup saucer)

Cake plate hardware set

Masking or painter’s tape, ruler and marker

Safety glasses

Water (for lubrication and to prevent overheating)

1/4 inch diamond-tip hole saw for drilling holes in porcelain plates for DIY tiered server | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #diy #teaparty

Here’s the drill bit I used that made all the difference:

1/4-inch LENOX Tools Hole Saw, Diamond Grit

This particular bit is suitable for drilling *porcelain*, ceramic, slate, marble, granite and glass.

How to drill a plate to make a 3 tiered cake server and avoid breaking a plate | #tea #diy #teaparty #cakeplate

I made the mistake of buying a drill bit for ceramic, glass and tile.

How to drill a plate to make a 3 tiered cake server and avoid breaking a plate | #tea #diy #teaparty #cakeplate

This is a photo of drilling the plate with the wrong bit.

It had a spade-shaped tip and as I discovered, porcelain is much harder than ceramic.

The diamond hole saw drilled right through the plates without

any problems. . . no cracking or overheating and smoking.

How to make a 3 tiered cake stand for teatime | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #diy #teaparty #cakeplate

Start by marking the center of your plates on a piece of masking or painter’s tape.

The tape will help prevent your drill bit from “walking” across the slippery glaze on the plate.

You’ll want to drill on the display side of the plate as the

 exit hole may not be as clean as the entry hole.

I used a scrap piece of wood to place the plate on to drill the holes.

How to make a 3 tiered cake stand for teatime | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #diy #teaparty #cakeplate

Wearing your safety glasses, place your bit at a 45-degree angle, using the edge

of the diamond hole saw to “bite” into your plate to create an anchor “ditch”.

 Once you get the anchor ditch started, add some water around your “ditch”

and gradually straighten the bit and continue to drill your hole.

Tip on how to drill plates to make a 3 tiered cake stand for teatime | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #diy #teaparty #cakeplate

Drilling a hole in your plates adds stress in the form of heat and friction, so

 adding water helps keep it cool and also lubricates your drill bit to help extend its life.

Let the drill do the work applying consistent pressure. . .slow and steady wins the race!

It took about about a minute (or slightly less) per plate to drill a hole with the diamond hole saw.

3 tiered cake stand hardware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #diy #teaparty #cakeplate #cakestand #tieredtray

Then it’s just a matter of adding your hardware to assemble your server!

There are lots of choices and finishes of cake plate/stand hardware available on Amazon.

I purchased several but thought this one was especially sturdy. It’s also available in gold.

DIY 3 tiered server or cake stand for teatime | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #diy #teaparty #cakeplate #cakestand #tieredtray

It was so easy once I used the proper drill bit/hole saw, that I made a second stand.

You can use assorted plates and patterns or matching ones, shopping at resale or thrift stores.

I used a single Lenox Butterfly Meadow dinner plate that I

picked up a couple of years ago at HomeGoods for $4.99.

DIY 3 tiered server or cake stand for teatime | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #diy #teaparty #cakeplate #cakestand #tieredtray

This set of plates belonged to my grandmother.

I saved the broken plate for a future Mosaic Flower Pot.

Tea on the porch and DIY 3 Tiered Server Cake Plate | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #flowerarrangement #teaparty #teatime #diy

Join me for some tea on the porch and teatime treats. . .

Tea on the porch and DIY 3 Tiered Server Cake Plate with teatime treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #flowerarrangement #teaparty #teatime #diy #cakeplate #cakestand #tieredtray

Help yourself to chicken salad in mini phyllo shells, cheese straws, madeleines,

strawberry swirl pound cake, lemon wafer cookies and/or strawberries.

Tea on the porch and DIY 3 Tiered Server Cake Plate | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #flowerarrangement #teaparty #teatime #diy

100 Years of Royal Albert English Chintz 3-Piece Tea Set | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #flowerarrangement #teaparty #teatime #teapot

Royal Albert 100 Years of Royal Albert 1940 English Chintz 3-Piece Tea Set

is a favorite set, introduced in 2006 to celebrate Royal Albert’s 100th Anniversary.

Tea on the porch and DIY 3 Tiered Server Cake Plate | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #flowerarrangement #teaparty #teatime #diy #tea #diy #cakeplate #cakestand #tieredtray

Pam and I are thrilled to introduce you to a wonderful tea company

and share a ‘Spot of Tea’ giveaway!

Spot of Tea assortment of hand blended premium teas and flower pot tea infuser | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #teaparty #teatime #diy #giveaway

Spot of Tea is owned by Linda Austin and her daughter Laura,

with the support and assistance of her entire family.

They hand blend premium teas and fruits to make unique, fun and delicious flavors.

Spot of Tea ladies, Linda and Laura | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #teaparty #teatime #diy #giveaway

Their tea education began when three family members worked in a local tearoom.

When the tearoom closed, they took their newly found passion for excellent teas

and began Spot of Tea LLC where they are constantly trying to develop new,

fun, and inspiring flavors!

They sell their tea online as well as in shops and local craft fairs where they live,

in Sweet Valley, Pennsylvania.

Spot of Tea Elderberry Sunset hand blended tea and flower pot infuser | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #teaparty #teatime #diy #giveaway

I’m sharing three of the teas I received from Linda to sample,

along with an adorable flower pot tea infuser!

Spot of Tea Elderberry Sunset hand blended tea | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #teaparty #teatime #diy #giveaway

Elderberry Sunset is a caffeine-free herbal infusion that is refreshing,

enjoyed hot or served over ice!

Spot of Tea Elderberry Sunset hand blended tea and flower pot infuser | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #teaparty #teatime #diy #giveaway

Elderberries and hibiscus take center stage of this dark red fruit blend, with

 papaya, apple and carrot bringing added sweetness, with an endnote of spearmint!

Spot of Tea Endless Mountain Mint hand blended tea | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #teaparty #teatime #diy #giveaway

Endless Mountain Mint is a gunpowder green tea blended with peppermint and spearmint.

Enjoy hot or iced and sweetened with honey!

Spot of Tea Endless Mountain Mint hand blended tea | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #teaparty #teatime #diy #giveaway

Spot of Tea London Fog hand blended tea | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #teaparty #teatime #diy #giveaway

London Fog is a black tea and take on the classic Earl Grey.

It’s blended with vanilla pieces, white chocolate, lavender, corn flowers,

bergamot flavor, natural and artificial flavorings.

It’s my new favorite black tea, with a hint of sweet flavor!

Spot of Tea London Fog hand blended tea | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #teaparty #teatime #diy #giveaway

Enjoy served with a splash of cold or warm frothed milk.

Tea on the porch and DIY 3 Tiered Server Cake Plate | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #flowerarrangement #teaparty #teatime #diy

Linda has generously offered both of us a 'Spot of Tea' assortment to give away!

Tea on the porch and flower arrangement in a teapot | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #flowerarrangement

One of my readers and one of Pam’s, will win an assortment of 3 hand-crafted teas,

flower pot infuser, heart sugar cubes and a vintage tea cup!

Spot of Tea Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #giveaway

DIY 3 tiered server or cake stand for teatime | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #diy #teaparty #cakeplate #cakestand #tieredtray

Flower Arrangement in a teapot | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #flowerarrangement

DIY 3 tiered server or cake stand for teatime | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #diy #teaparty #cakeplate #cakestand #tieredtray
DIY 3 tiered server or cake stand for teatime and Tea Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #diy #teaparty #cakeplate #cakestand #tieredtray

