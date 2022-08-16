How to Make a Tiered Server with Plates for Teatime and a Spot of Tea Giveaway

Find the easy steps and materials needed to make a tiered server or 3-tier cake stand for teatime. You’ll also find flavorful teas and inspiration for hosting an afternoon tea and a wonderful giveaway!
Photo heavy post ahead. . .
I’m sharing a fun and easy DIY today. . .
making a tiered plate server or 3 tiered cake stand for teatime!
Here are the supplies you’ll need:
3 plates in graduated sizes
(I used a dinner plate, salad plate and orphaned teacup saucer)
Masking or painter’s tape, ruler and marker
Water (for lubrication and to prevent overheating)
Here’s the drill bit I used that made all the difference:
1/4-inch LENOX Tools Hole Saw, Diamond Grit
This particular bit is suitable for drilling *porcelain*, ceramic, slate, marble, granite and glass.
I made the mistake of buying a drill bit for ceramic, glass and tile.
This is a photo of drilling the plate with the wrong bit.
It had a spade-shaped tip and as I discovered, porcelain is much harder than ceramic.
The diamond hole saw drilled right through the plates without
any problems. . . no cracking or overheating and smoking.
Start by marking the center of your plates on a piece of masking or painter’s tape.
The tape will help prevent your drill bit from “walking” across the slippery glaze on the plate.
You’ll want to drill on the display side of the plate as the
exit hole may not be as clean as the entry hole.
I used a scrap piece of wood to place the plate on to drill the holes.
Wearing your safety glasses, place your bit at a 45-degree angle, using the edge
of the diamond hole saw to “bite” into your plate to create an anchor “ditch”.
Once you get the anchor ditch started, add some water around your “ditch”
and gradually straighten the bit and continue to drill your hole.
Drilling a hole in your plates adds stress in the form of heat and friction, so
adding water helps keep it cool and also lubricates your drill bit to help extend its life.
Let the drill do the work applying consistent pressure. . .slow and steady wins the race!
It took about about a minute (or slightly less) per plate to drill a hole with the diamond hole saw.
Then it’s just a matter of adding your hardware to assemble your server!
There are lots of choices and finishes of cake plate/stand hardware available on Amazon.
I purchased several but thought this one was especially sturdy. It’s also available in gold.
It was so easy once I used the proper drill bit/hole saw, that I made a second stand.
You can use assorted plates and patterns or matching ones, shopping at resale or thrift stores.
I used a single Lenox Butterfly Meadow dinner plate that I
picked up a couple of years ago at HomeGoods for $4.99.
This set of plates belonged to my grandmother.
I saved the broken plate for a future Mosaic Flower Pot.
Join me for some tea on the porch and teatime treats. . .
Help yourself to chicken salad in mini phyllo shells, cheese straws, madeleines,
strawberry swirl pound cake, lemon wafer cookies and/or strawberries.
Royal Albert 100 Years of Royal Albert 1940 English Chintz 3-Piece Tea Set
is a favorite set, introduced in 2006 to celebrate Royal Albert’s 100th Anniversary.
Pam and I are thrilled to introduce you to a wonderful tea company,
and share a ‘Spot of Tea’ giveaway!
Spot of Tea is owned by Linda Austin and her daughter Laura,
with the support and assistance of her entire family.
They hand blend premium teas and fruits to make unique, fun and delicious flavors.
Their tea education began when three family members worked in a local tearoom.
When the tearoom closed, they took their newly found passion for excellent teas
and began Spot of Tea LLC where they are constantly trying to develop new,
fun, and inspiring flavors!
They sell their tea online as well as in shops and local craft fairs where they live,
in Sweet Valley, Pennsylvania.
I’m sharing three of the teas I received from Linda to sample,
along with an adorable flower pot tea infuser!
Elderberry Sunset is a caffeine-free herbal infusion that is refreshing,
enjoyed hot or served over ice!
Elderberries and hibiscus take center stage of this dark red fruit blend, with
papaya, apple and carrot bringing added sweetness, with an endnote of spearmint!
Endless Mountain Mint is a gunpowder green tea blended with peppermint and spearmint.
Enjoy hot or iced and sweetened with honey!
London Fog is a black tea and take on the classic Earl Grey.
It’s blended with vanilla pieces, white chocolate, lavender, corn flowers,
bergamot flavor, natural and artificial flavorings.
It’s my new favorite black tea, with a hint of sweet flavor!
Enjoy served with a splash of cold or warm frothed milk.
Linda has generously offered both of us a ‘Spot of Tea’ assortment to give away!
One of my readers and one of Pam’s, will win an assortment of 3 hand-crafted teas,
flower pot infuser, heart sugar cubes and a vintage tea cup!
Good morning Mary, What a beautiful post and wonderful tutorial! I can't wait to try making a cake plate using some of my vintage plates. Thank you for the trial and error and directing me to the proper drill bit.
Good morning, Mary. Your DIY is amazing and I should give it a try. It turned out perfectly and is just beautiful serving up chicken salad mini shells, cheese straws, madeleines ( a personal favorite), pound cake, lemon cookies, and strawberries. The Royal Albert chintz 3-piece tea set is stunning. I love seeing the mountain scene in the background of the endless mountain mint tea.
Wow! I was just thinking about doing this with some old plates! How awesome that you provide such a great tutorial and the links to Amazon as well. I saw one where a tea cup was used for the top serving piece too. One could easily have a selection of seasonal plates to switch out as well just using the same hardware, or take out the middle piece and just have two tiers, so much inspiration here!! As an aside I was reading that for a traditional afternoon tea service the savouries go on the bottom plate ie sandwiches, savoury tarts, the scones, clotted cream and jams are served on the middle plate and the sweets are at the top. How ever it is served afternoon tea is such a lovely way to entertain! Never use the term 'high tea' for this type of service. High tea is actually a fairly substantial meal served at the supper hour at a high or dining table. Afternoon tea was traditionally served at a low or tea table and was an assortment of dainties sweet and savoury. I see 'high tea' used very often in North America (even in tearooms!) to describe what is really afternoon tea. I think people believe the word 'high' means formal when it really is the opposite!
