How to Make a Tiered Server with Plates for Teatime and a Spot of Tea Giveaway

Find the easy steps and materials needed to make a tiered server or 3-tier cake stand for teatime. You’ll also find flavorful teas and inspiration for hosting an afternoon tea and a wonderful giveaway!

Welcome to “Tea on Tuesdays”!

I’m joining Pam at Everyday Living in our new series and celebration of tea

on the third Tuesday of every month.

We’re glad you’re here, pour yourself a cuppa

and enjoy a ‘Spot of Tea’ with us today!

Photo heavy post ahead. . .

You’ll find the give away details at the bottom of the post.

I’m sharing a fun and easy DIY today. . .

making a tiered plate server or 3 tiered cake stand for teatime!

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

Here are the supplies you’ll need:

Drill

1/4 inch diamond-tip hole saw

3 plates in graduated sizes

(I used a dinner plate, salad plate and orphaned teacup saucer)

Cake plate hardware set

Masking or painter’s tape, ruler and marker

Safety glasses

Water (for lubrication and to prevent overheating)

Here’s the drill bit I used that made all the difference:

1/4-inch LENOX Tools Hole Saw, Diamond Grit

This particular bit is suitable for drilling *porcelain*, ceramic, slate, marble, granite and glass.

I made the mistake of buying a drill bit for ceramic, glass and tile.

This is a photo of drilling the plate with the wrong bit.

It had a spade-shaped tip and as I discovered, porcelain is much harder than ceramic.

The diamond hole saw drilled right through the plates without

any problems. . . no cracking or overheating and smoking.

Start by marking the center of your plates on a piece of masking or painter’s tape.

The tape will help prevent your drill bit from “walking” across the slippery glaze on the plate.

You’ll want to drill on the display side of the plate as the

exit hole may not be as clean as the entry hole.

I used a scrap piece of wood to place the plate on to drill the holes.

Wearing your safety glasses, place your bit at a 45-degree angle, using the edge

of the diamond hole saw to “bite” into your plate to create an anchor “ditch”.

Once you get the anchor ditch started, add some water around your “ditch”

and gradually straighten the bit and continue to drill your hole.

Drilling a hole in your plates adds stress in the form of heat and friction, so

adding water helps keep it cool and also lubricates your drill bit to help extend its life.

Let the drill do the work applying consistent pressure. . .slow and steady wins the race!

It took about about a minute (or slightly less) per plate to drill a hole with the diamond hole saw.

Then it’s just a matter of adding your hardware to assemble your server!

There are lots of choices and finishes of cake plate/stand hardware available on Amazon.

I purchased several but thought this one was especially sturdy. It’s also available in gold.

It was so easy once I used the proper drill bit/hole saw, that I made a second stand.

You can use assorted plates and patterns or matching ones, shopping at resale or thrift stores.

I used a single Lenox Butterfly Meadow dinner plate that I

picked up a couple of years ago at HomeGoods for $4.99.

This set of plates belonged to my grandmother.

I saved the broken plate for a future Mosaic Flower Pot.

Join me for some tea on the porch and teatime treats. . .

Help yourself to chicken salad in mini phyllo shells, cheese straws, madeleines,

strawberry swirl pound cake, lemon wafer cookies and/or strawberries.

Royal Albert 100 Years of Royal Albert 1940 English Chintz 3-Piece Tea Set

is a favorite set, introduced in 2006 to celebrate Royal Albert’s 100th Anniversary.

Pam and I are thrilled to introduce you to a wonderful tea company,

and share a ‘Spot of Tea’ giveaway!

Spot of Tea is owned by Linda Austin and her daughter Laura,

with the support and assistance of her entire family.

They hand blend premium teas and fruits to make unique, fun and delicious flavors.

Their tea education began when three family members worked in a local tearoom.

When the tearoom closed, they took their newly found passion for excellent teas

and began Spot of Tea LLC where they are constantly trying to develop new,

fun, and inspiring flavors!

They sell their tea online as well as in shops and local craft fairs where they live,

in Sweet Valley, Pennsylvania.

I’m sharing three of the teas I received from Linda to sample,

along with an adorable flower pot tea infuser!

Elderberry Sunset is a caffeine-free herbal infusion that is refreshing,

enjoyed hot or served over ice!

Elderberries and hibiscus take center stage of this dark red fruit blend, with

papaya, apple and carrot bringing added sweetness, with an endnote of spearmint!

Endless Mountain Mint is a gunpowder green tea blended with peppermint and spearmint.

Enjoy hot or iced and sweetened with honey!

London Fog is a black tea and take on the classic Earl Grey.

It’s blended with vanilla pieces, white chocolate, lavender, corn flowers,

bergamot flavor, natural and artificial flavorings.

It’s my new favorite black tea, with a hint of sweet flavor!

Enjoy served with a splash of cold or warm frothed milk.

Linda has generously offered both of us a ‘Spot of Tea’ assortment to give away!

One of my readers and one of Pam’s, will win an assortment of 3 hand-crafted teas,

flower pot infuser, heart sugar cubes and a vintage tea cup!

To enter this giveaway and a chance to win:

🫖 Visit Spot of Tea’s website and leave me a comment with the tea blend you’d like to try.

🫖 Like them on Facebook or follow on Instagram and leave a comment letting me know.

🫖 Pin a photo from this post and let me know by comment.

The Pin/Save button pops up when you hover on the upper left corner of each photo.

This giveaway is open to residents of the continental U.S. through midnight Monday, August 22nd.

For an additional chance to win, visit Pam at Everyday Living

and have tea in her cottage garden. . .

Pam at Everyday Living

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: