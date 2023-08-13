Weekend Waterview: Hot, Steamy and Stormy

Happy Sunday!
Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman. . .
It’s been a week of hot, steamy and stormy weather with
two EF1 tornados touching down just north of us, as they made their way
through neighboring counties.
Fortunately there were no injuries or fatalities from the storms, but there were
downed trees and power outages for thousands in our area.
Our weather apps on our phones were going crazy with alerts
on both Sunday and Monday.
The sky also told us to brace ourselves. . .
*Crack!*
Our Silver Maple tree took a hit from a lightning strike two summers ago. . .
It’s been struggling and has significant die back
on a main trunk where it was hit . . .
*sniff*
It’s going to take some heavy equipment
to remove the broken section from the water.
We have a tree company coming to take a look at it.
We hate to lose such a mature tree and prominent fixture in landscape.
It also provides our only shade by the water.
Duke Energy has very specific rules and regulations regarding trees
within 50 feet of the shoreline of the lake.
I created a graphic of North Carolina’s 12 Seasons for fun. . . .
Raise your hand if you’re currently experiencing ‘Hell’s Front Porch’
season like we are! 🥵
Winter – 30 days
Fool’s Spring – 15 days
Second Winter -15 days
Spring of Deception -15 days
Third Winter – 15 days
The Pollening – 40 days
Spring – 30 days
Summer – 90 days
Hell’s Front Porch – 60 days <- we are here
False Fall – 20 days
Second Summer – 25 days
Actual Fall – 10 days . . .my favorite and incidentally, briefest season!
“Our” Great Blue Heron is a year-round resident . . .
He can usually be found on our dock or our neighbor’s
while he patiently waits for fish to swim by.
I’m always amazed at how long he can balance on one foot. . .
And I get a kick out of watching him contort himself as he preens. . .
In case you missed it, you can join me at a lakeside table
with sunflowers and find additional sunny floral inspiration from
my Monday Morning Blooms’ friends, HERE.
I’ll leave you with a sunset photo. . .
Hope you’re finding a way to beat the heat and stay cool!
Happy Sunday ♥
Thank you for your visit!
Your photos of the storm clouds and the magnificent sunsets definitely tell the summer story. I’m glad you were not in the direct path of the tornadoes. So many people have suffered from direct hits this summer. We have herons and egrets by our lake and they are mesmerizing to watch. I would love to have their “balance ability.”
You do have an interesting lineup of seasons, Mary. We have only visited one part of your state-Emerald Isle-and experienced the real summer. It was a fabulous change from our cool Seattle summers.
Do hope you are able to save your Silver Maple. Losing old trees is almost as hard-sometime harder- than losing old friends!
Love your photos and learning about your area. Have used many of your recipes and craft ideas over the years. How many years has it been?
Kitty
The pictures are so beautiful….I absolutely loved the storm picture and your heron friend! I have lived in SC and now VA (northerner by birth) but these last 20 years have gotten me to love the weather in the South ( the hot days beat negative temps any day in my book!) Your table picture by the lake is so enticing! Peace.
Here, too…*sigh*…early morning about the only time to…”sit in my swing.” We have been SO fortunate, at this point, storm clouds divide leaving us in that small window.🤞 franki
Your weather chart supersedes anything you learn from the local meteorologists! Do consider sharing it with your local news station/weather forecasters as it will provide some levity for your community.
The most important question
We know you love fall! (My favorite season as well) But your calendar lists this favorite season lasting only 10 days? Based on your creative (and accurate!) calendar, what date on the Julian calendar will fall begin for you?
So sorry about your tree Mary, I hope you don’t loose it! Yes, we are experiencing “Hell’s Front Porch” too, we have been under an excessive heat warning all week and have had violent thunderstorms popping up. I think your weather calendar with 12 seasons is quite accurate! Your water views are beautiful, keep cool and safe this week!
Mary, it is always sad to lose a tree. The hubby had to remove one of our snowball viburnums this past week 😢 We have had the same kind of weather, strong storms, high winds, heat indexes off the chart! Love your water views!