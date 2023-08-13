Weekend Waterview: Hot, Steamy and Stormy

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman. . .

It’s been a week of hot, steamy and stormy weather with

two EF1 tornados touching down just north of us, as they made their way

through neighboring counties.

Fortunately there were no injuries or fatalities from the storms, but there were

downed trees and power outages for thousands in our area.

Our weather apps on our phones were going crazy with alerts

on both Sunday and Monday.

The sky also told us to brace ourselves. . .

*Crack!*

Our Silver Maple tree took a hit from a lightning strike two summers ago. . .

It’s been struggling and has significant die back

on a main trunk where it was hit . . .

*sniff*

It’s going to take some heavy equipment

to remove the broken section from the water.

We have a tree company coming to take a look at it.

We hate to lose such a mature tree and prominent fixture in landscape.

It also provides our only shade by the water.

Duke Energy has very specific rules and regulations regarding trees

within 50 feet of the shoreline of the lake.

I created a graphic of North Carolina’s 12 Seasons for fun. . . .

Raise your hand if you’re currently experiencing ‘Hell’s Front Porch’

season like we are! 🥵

Winter – 30 days

Fool’s Spring – 15 days

Second Winter -15 days

Spring of Deception -15 days

Third Winter – 15 days

The Pollening – 40 days

Spring – 30 days

Summer – 90 days

Hell’s Front Porch – 60 days <- we are here

False Fall – 20 days

Second Summer – 25 days

Actual Fall – 10 days . . .my favorite and incidentally, briefest season!

“Our” Great Blue Heron is a year-round resident . . .

He can usually be found on our dock or our neighbor’s

while he patiently waits for fish to swim by.

I’m always amazed at how long he can balance on one foot. . .

And I get a kick out of watching him contort himself as he preens. . .

I’ll leave you with a sunset photo. . .

Hope you’re finding a way to beat the heat and stay cool!

Happy Sunday ♥

Thank you for your visit!