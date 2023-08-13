Lake Life, Summer, Weekend Waterview

Weekend Waterview: Hot, Steamy and Stormy

by  • 7 Comments

Stars and Stripes Swooper Flags and impending storm Lake Norman #redwhiteandblue #flags #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman. . .

Severe thunderstom Leke Norman #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

It’s been a week of hot, steamy and stormy weather with

two EF1 tornados touching down just north of us, as they made their way

through neighboring counties.

Severe thunderstorm Lake Norman

Fortunately there were no injuries or fatalities from the storms, but there were

 downed trees and power outages for thousands in our area.

Our weather apps on our phones were going crazy with alerts

on both Sunday and Monday.

Severe thunderstom Leke Norman #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The sky also told us to brace ourselves. . .

Damaged tree after storm #lake #summer

*Crack!*

Damaged tree limb after storm #lake #summer

Our Silver Maple tree took a hit from a lightning strike two summers ago. . .

Maple tree with die back after lightning strike

It’s been struggling and has significant die back

on a main trunk where it was hit . . .

Damaged tree after storm #lake #summer

*sniff*

Maple tree with die back after lightning strike

It’s going to take some heavy equipment

to remove the broken section from the water.

Damaged tree after storm #lake #summer

We have a tree company coming to take a look at it.

We hate to lose such a mature tree and prominent fixture in landscape.

It also provides our only shade by the water.

Duke Energy has very specific rules and regulations regarding trees

within 50 feet of the shoreline of the lake.

Damaged tree after storm #lake #summer

I created a graphic of North Carolina’s 12 Seasons for fun. . . .

Raise your hand if you’re currently experiencing ‘Hell’s Front Porch’

season like we are! 🥵

North Carolina's 12 Seasons, currently Hell's Front Porch, August through September ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Winter – 30 days

Fool’s Spring – 15 days

Second Winter -15 days

Spring of Deception -15 days

Third Winter – 15 days

The Pollening – 40 days

Spring – 30 days

Summer – 90 days

Hell’s Front Porch – 60 days  <- we are here

False Fall – 20 days

Second Summer – 25 days

Actual Fall – 10 days . . .my favorite and incidentally, briefest season!

Stars and Stripes Swooper Flags #lake #summer #redwhiteandblue

“Our” Great Blue Heron is a year-round resident . . .

Great Blue Heron on dock post #lake #heron ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

He can usually be found on our dock or our neighbor’s

while he patiently waits for fish to swim by.

Great Blue Heron on dock post #lake #heron ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I’m always amazed at how long he can balance on one foot. . .

Great Blue Heron on dock post #lake #heron ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And I get a kick out of watching him contort himself as he preens. . .

Great Blue Heron on dock post #lake #heron ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Dining with sunflowers by the lake #tablescape #alfresco #sunflowers #summer #dock #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

In case you missed it, you can join me at a lakeside table

with sunflowers and find additional sunny floral inspiration from

my Monday Morning Blooms’ friends, HERE.

Beautiful sunset Lake Norman #summer #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I’ll leave you with a sunset photo. . .

Beautiful sunset Lake Norman #summer #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Hope you’re finding a way to beat the heat and stay cool!

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman #summer #lake #sunset #storm #heron ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Happy Sunday ♥

Thank you for your visit!

  7 comments for “Weekend Waterview: Hot, Steamy and Stormy

  1. Ann Woleben
    August 13, 2023 at 6:50 am

    Your photos of the storm clouds and the magnificent sunsets definitely tell the summer story. I’m glad you were not in the direct path of the tornadoes. So many people have suffered from direct hits this summer. We have herons and egrets by our lake and they are mesmerizing to watch. I would love to have their “balance ability.”

    Reply
  2. Kitty Miele
    August 13, 2023 at 6:51 am

    You do have an interesting lineup of seasons, Mary. We have only visited one part of your state-Emerald Isle-and experienced the real summer. It was a fabulous change from our cool Seattle summers.
    Do hope you are able to save your Silver Maple. Losing old trees is almost as hard-sometime harder- than losing old friends!
    Love your photos and learning about your area. Have used many of your recipes and craft ideas over the years. How many years has it been?
    Kitty

    Reply
  3. Cindi
    August 13, 2023 at 7:12 am

    The pictures are so beautiful….I absolutely loved the storm picture and your heron friend! I have lived in SC and now VA (northerner by birth) but these last 20 years have gotten me to love the weather in the South ( the hot days beat negative temps any day in my book!) Your table picture by the lake is so enticing! Peace.

    Reply
  4. franki Parde
    August 13, 2023 at 8:21 am

    Here, too…*sigh*…early morning about the only time to…”sit in my swing.” We have been SO fortunate, at this point, storm clouds divide leaving us in that small window.🤞 franki

    Reply
  5. Karen
    August 13, 2023 at 8:55 am

    Your weather chart supersedes anything you learn from the local meteorologists! Do consider sharing it with your local news station/weather forecasters as it will provide some levity for your community.

    The most important question
    We know you love fall! (My favorite season as well) But your calendar lists this favorite season lasting only 10 days? Based on your creative (and accurate!) calendar, what date on the Julian calendar will fall begin for you?

    Reply
  6. Jenna
    August 13, 2023 at 9:44 am

    So sorry about your tree Mary, I hope you don’t loose it! Yes, we are experiencing “Hell’s Front Porch” too, we have been under an excessive heat warning all week and have had violent thunderstorms popping up. I think your weather calendar with 12 seasons is quite accurate! Your water views are beautiful, keep cool and safe this week!

    Reply
  7. Pam
    August 13, 2023 at 9:51 am

    Mary, it is always sad to lose a tree. The hubby had to remove one of our snowball viburnums this past week 😢 We have had the same kind of weather, strong storms, high winds, heat indexes off the chart! Love your water views!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: