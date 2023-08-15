Lazy Days of Summer Table by the Lake + Easy Peach Curd and Blueberry Trifle

Summer just got sweeter with Peach Curd and Blueberry Trifle, an easy no-bake dessert for the lazy days of summer! You’ll also find a method to make Cold Brew Tea to beat the heat; an easy way to make refreshing cold tea in advance, refrigerated and ready to serve for easy entertaining.

Happy Tuesday!

Welcome to August’s edition of Tea on Tuesdays,

a celebration of tea on the third Tuesday of every month.

Pam and I are excited to have

Shannon at Belle Bleu Interiors

joining us as a special guest for tea today.

We’re glad you’re here too, pour yourself a cuppa or glass of iced tea and join us!

I set a table by the lake with an eye on the weather,

as it’s been a hot and steamy with pop-up thunderstorms.

You know it’s hot when you’re happy that it’s overcast

and you have a reprieve from the sun. :)

I have to confess that it’s hard for me to muster much energy or enthusiasm

with August’s heat and humidity, so I’m keeping it

simple and easy for this month’s Tea on Tuesday!

Join me for a ‘Lazy Days of Summer’ Tea and Table. . .

minimal effort required. :)

My flowers were recycled from my Monday Mornings Blooms arrangement last week. . .

a testament to the power of Crowning Glory Flower Spray!

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

PSA: To get the longest vase life from your flowers, use

Crowning Glory, an anti-transpirant spray that seals in moisture!

It dries clear and is safe to use on all flower types, especially beneficial

for flowers that are prone to wilting due to moisture loss, like hydrangeas.

I’ve had flower arrangements last two weeks using Crowning Glory!

Crowning Glory will dry within 30 minutes to an hour, depending the temperature and humidity.

Note: Wait to spray roses with Crowning Glory after they are open

as it will prohibit them from opening further.

We’re sipping on Cold Brew Ginger Peach Iced Tea today,

just drop your tea bags into cold water to

make individual glasses or tea by the pitcher.

Are your familiar with Cold Brew Tea?

Cold brewing gives the tea time to develop more complex flavors and aromas,

while preventing the release of the bitter tannins and astringent flavors

that are extracted toward the end of hot steeping.

You can cold brew *any tea, which as a general rule reduces the caffeine content by half.

The result is a smooth, easy to drink tea that’s refreshing and can be enjoyed for several days if kept refrigerated.

*With white tea, herbs, and flower-filled teas, it’s recommended to give them a rinse with hot water first, since they haven’t been processed with heat to kill any potential bacteria.

For making a large pitcher of tea, you can use single use cold brew tea bags or use several regular tea bags.

You can also make your own cold brew tea bags with your favorite tea or blends of tea

using fillable biodegradable tea bags.

Alternatively, use a brewing pitcher or teapot with a built in strainer.

As a general rule with cold brewing, you’ll want to use twice the amount of tea that you’d use to brew hot tea.

Use 1-2 teaspoons of loose leaf tea for every cup of water for a single batch

or 4-5 teaspoons of loose leaf tea for every quart for a large pitcher.

If your brew turns out too strong, you can always adjust the taste by adding more cold water.

Add water to your tea of choice and place in the fridge for 2 – 8 hours, or brew it overnight.

For stronger or more astringent the teas (pure green teas, black teas, oolong),

taste-test at the 2-hour mark.

Lighter teas (hibiscus, herbal, white teas) can be steeped longer to extract more flavor.

Remove tea from the fridge, strain the leaves or remove the tea bags, and enjoy!

Cold brew tea is best served chilled with no ice to enjoy the full depth of flavor

of the tea, but for our 90+ degree temperatures, I added ice as well as

some frozen sliced peaches, to keep our tea cool and for added peach flavor.

Help yourself to Peach Curd and Blueberry Trifle,

a quick and easy no-bake dessert

for the lazy days of summer!

I’m a fan of trifle as an easy no bake dessert, using pound cake or angel food cake

from the grocery store bakery.

More of a procedure than a recipe, you can customize your trifle with the fruit

and cake flavor of your choice, altering the layers with your choice of custard, pudding,

lemon or peach curd, whipped cream or a combination!

Make a large trifle to serve a crowd, or indivdual ones in glasses

or jars, to make them portable and picnic-friendly.



For this Peach Curd and Blueberry Trifle, I layered cubes of pound cake with blueberries,

Easy Microwave Peach Curd, and sliced almonds;

topping it off with whipped cream and a peach slice!

Savor the flavor of fresh summer peaches (or use frozen) in this easy and egg-free

Microwave Peach Curd. Recipe, HERE.

Assemble your trifle an hour or two in advance or up to a day ahead and refrigerate.

Use Peach Curd straight from the jar or blend it with softened cream cheese.

I skipped this step as I was lazy ;) but it’s my favorite way to enjoy lemon curd

and is great with peach curd too.

Alternate your layers to suit your taste, adding more whipped cream

in the layers as desired.

Sliced almonds complement the peach flavor and add some texture and crunch;

omit if you’re not an almond fan or have a nut allergy.

An easy and delicious no-bake dessert for the lazy days of summer!

Table Details:

Plates / Mikasa Tate

Tablecloth / Target, couple years ago, used HERE

Napkins / Pier 1 & HomeGoods

Hobnail Glasses and Pitcher / World Market, several years ago

Napkin Rings & Chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago

Flatware / Towle Everyday Pointelle

Merletto White Scalloped Pitcher / Arte Italica

The winner of my Come For Tea Anniversary Giveaway is

Michele M!

Thanks to all who entered and for sharing our love of tea.🫖

Find more summer tea inspiration from my tea friends:

Pam at Everyday Living

Shannon at Belle Bleu Interiors

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: