Celebrate peach season with Easy Microwave Peach Curd, made with just four ingredients, no eggs required! Enjoy for breakfast on toast, muffins or swirled into yogurt, serve with scones for teatime, or fold in whipped cream or cream cheese for a burst of peach flavor.

Happy Friday!

How about an easy recipe in celebration of summer peaches?

This Easy Microwave Peach Curd comes together in about 10 minutes plus chilling time.

Our friends generously share their Mac’s Pride Peaches with us from McLeod Farms,

family owned and operated since 1916, located in McBee, South Carolina.

Fun fact: South Carolina is actually the leader in peach production in the Southeast US,

followed by Georgia and Virginia.

I had some peaches in the freezer that I needed to use before this year’s crop arrives!

These peaches are the ‘Big Red’ variety, available from mid-to-late August,

and are sweet and juicy as well as big and red, like their namesake.

This microwave version of Peach Curd was inspired by my Microwave Lemon Curd,

but feel free to make this on your stovetop if you prefer; see notes in recipe below.

Unlike Microwave Lemon Curd, this Peach Curd is egg-free

for those who are allergic to eggs like my sister-in-law,

if you’re short on eggs, in case of egg-flation, or are vegan.

This recipe will yield a 16 oz. jar, or (2) 8 oz. jars, one to keep and one to share.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

🍑 2 cups peeled, chopped peaches (Use white or yellow peaches, fresh or frozen, thawed)

The color of your curd will vary with your peaches.

🍑 1/4 cup sugar (or more to taste, depending on sweetness of peaches)

🍑 4 tablespoons lemon juice

🍑 2 tablespoons cornstarch

Puree peaches in a blender with sugar. Taste and add more sugar if needed.

In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice and cornstarch until smooth.

Add to peach mixture and puree again until fully combined.

You can use a regular blender or food processor to make this peach curd,

but I used my immersion blender which is my favorite kitchen appliance.

Transfer the puree to a 4-cup Pyrex measuring cup or medium microwave safe bowl.

For less clean up, I used my Pyrex measuring cup for mixing and microwaving.

Cook peach puree in the microwave on high power for one-minute intervals,

stirring peaches after each minute until the mixture is thick enough

to coat the back of a metal spoon.

Mixture will begin to bubble, expanding and rising in your measuring cup when close to done.

(Microwaves vary, so this could take anywhere from 4 to 8 minutes; mine took 4 ½ minutes.)

Cool to room temperature.

Pour into a sterile pint jar; curd will continue to thicken as it chills.

Cover with lid and store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

PSA: I’ve had my immersion blender for about 10 years and love it!

It saves time, makes for easy clean up

and eliminates the possibility of exploding hot liquids

as you can use it to blend right in your soup pot.

It’s also great for sauces, smoothies and easy whipped cream.

If you’re in the market for one, I recommend getting one that has a beaker/container for blending.

Mine predates immersion blenders available now that have attachments,

like a whisk and food chopper that would be handy too.

Got peaches?

