Hello Pumpkin: Pumpkins on the Porch, Fall Table and Dough Bowl Centerpiece

Fall is my favorite season and I’m trying to savor every minute of pumpkin season

before it’s time to trade the pumpkins in for jingle bells!

I gathered some mini pumpkins to fill a dough bowl for an easy fall centerpiece

for a table on the porch. Dried hydrangeas, crimson maple leaves

and Nandina berries add a pop of color to join pumpkins.

Harvest Blessing salad plates were picked from a favorite pumpkin patch, Pier 1, several years ago.

Raise your hand if you’re like me and miss shopping at Pier 1.

Felt pumpkin napkin rings with beaded leaf accents marry a pair of napkins,

a large plaid with a fringed herringbone.

A pumpkin harvest tablecloth provides more pumpkins for the table.

Bone-handled flatware adds some warm texture to pair

with tree slice chargers and wood dough bowl . . .

While amber stemware provides a golden autumn glow with curved bell-shaped goblets.

My Finger Knit Loop Yarn Blanket warms up the bench on the porch and

provides a soft and cozy spot to sit and read and enjoy the fall weather.

You can find the directions to make one, HERE, no knitting skills or needles required!

I refreshed the dough bowl with oak and maple leaves,

‘Blackie’ sweet potato vine leaves from a planter, and more hydrangeas,

cut before they were frost-nipped last week.

Harvest Blessing Pumpkin Plates / Pier 1, used HERE

Flatware / Towle Seville

Amber Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Felt and Beaded Pumpkin Napkin Rings & Napkins / HomeGoods

White Diner Plates / Paula Deen Whitaker

Pumpkin Harvest Tablecloth, Cynthia Rowley / HomeGoods, used HERE

Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Hello Pumpkin Pillow Cover

Wood Dough Bowl

Looking for pumpkin recipes?

Celebrate fall with a round up of pumpkin recipes, worthy of a second helping!

You’ll find 19 pumpkin recipes to satisfy your pumpkin spice cravings, HERE.

