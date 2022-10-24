Hello Pumpkin: Pumpkins on the Porch, Fall Table and Dough Bowl Centerpiece

Fall is my favorite season and I’m trying to savor every minute of pumpkin season
before it’s time to trade the pumpkins in for jingle bells!
I gathered some mini pumpkins to fill a dough bowl for an easy fall centerpiece
for a table on the porch. Dried hydrangeas, crimson maple leaves
and Nandina berries add a pop of color to join pumpkins.
Harvest Blessing salad plates were picked from a favorite pumpkin patch, Pier 1, several years ago.
Raise your hand if you’re like me and miss shopping at Pier 1.
Felt pumpkin napkin rings with beaded leaf accents marry a pair of napkins,
a large plaid with a fringed herringbone.
A pumpkin harvest tablecloth provides more pumpkins for the table.
Bone-handled flatware adds some warm texture to pair
with tree slice chargers and wood dough bowl . . .
While amber stemware provides a golden autumn glow with curved bell-shaped goblets.
My Finger Knit Loop Yarn Blanket warms up the bench on the porch and
provides a soft and cozy spot to sit and read and enjoy the fall weather.
You can find the directions to make one, HERE, no knitting skills or needles required!
I refreshed the dough bowl with oak and maple leaves,
‘Blackie’ sweet potato vine leaves from a planter, and more hydrangeas,
cut before they were frost-nipped last week.
Harvest Blessing Pumpkin Plates / Pier 1, used HERE
Flatware / Towle Seville
Amber Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
Felt and Beaded Pumpkin Napkin Rings & Napkins / HomeGoods
White Diner Plates / Paula Deen Whitaker
Pumpkin Harvest Tablecloth, Cynthia Rowley / HomeGoods, used HERE
Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago
Simply stunning! Love all the colors put together. I just bought the same napkin ring holders this year at Home Goods and combined them into a black and orange themed table.
🖐🏻🖐🏻🖐🏻🖐🏻!! Yes, I too miss shopping at Pier 1! Love your pumpkin table decor and I will put mine out when HALLOWEEN is over…it’s such a fun time going from summer to fall to Halloween then back to fall/thanksgiving and then onto then best decor which is Christmas!! Sure keeps body busy! 🍁🍂🌾🎃
🙋♀️⬅️That’s me raising my hand! Yes, I miss Pier 1.
What a great table and porch scene, Mary. This has been a fabulous fall, such great color and for such a good, long time. I love how you plucked from your landscape to enhance the table and porch. We had the cold temps last week, and while my sisters had frostbite on plants, the river insulated ours, so everything’s sticky perky, just a little dried out from the warm temps! I was watering yesterday!
I have been following your posts for over a year now and am inspired by your creativity and photography. Your latest post shows some displays of Nandina berries. I only recently learned that these berries are highly toxic to birds. They are attracted to the red color and after consuming them it kills them. Wanted you to know this so that you can take action. Keep inspiring me!
Barbara
Beautiful Mary! I love your fall table and the porch. I do miss Pier 1 as they just aren’t the same store online. Your blanket turned out so pretty. I’m keeping my fingers crossed in hopes we have a few more weeks of fall weather ad I’m really enjoying it. The napkin rings are really cute! Happy Monday! Clara❤️
Such a pretty, evocative table, Mary. The dough bowls are both lovely but I especially like the one with the pops of blue hydrangea. Love the tablecloth and pumpkin plates. Yes, I sure do miss Pier 1!
LOVE this! I’m so jealous you have the French countryside glasses in all the colors – they’re gorgeous! Love the pillows too. It’s all so pretty!
Hi Mary ~ oh yes, I miss shopping and browsing through Pier One! I drive by the one that was nearby my house that is just an empty space now and it makes me so sad. Thanks for the delicious and delightful recipes for the season. Hugs, Dorinda
Your dough bowl arrangement is so pretty Mary, both on the table and refreshed with the blues and colored leaves in your cozy spot…I have always wanted a dough bowl, such endless possibilities for centerpieces and vignettes! Your table overflows with all things pumpkins which makes this pumpkin lover smile :) and your blanket is so inviting, what a wonderful spot to curl up and read! Have a great week~
Raising my 🙋🏼♀️ I miss Pier 1. I love the dough bowl arrangement and your perfect fall table. We had heavy frost two morning last week and it zapped my zinnias and cosmos. It has warmed back up and we have potential bad storms for tomorrow. Wishing you a beautiful week, Mary!