October Blue Ridge Mountain Views

We enjoyed a weekend getaway to North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains last weekend,
to enjoy the crisp mountain air and fall foliage.
The North Carolina mountains are a short two hour drive from the lake, so it’s a favorite destination
for a weekend getaway, to beat the heat of summer or to drink in the scenery.
The Blue Ridge Mountains are known for their distinctive bluish color when viewed from a distance.
Isoprene released from the trees into the atmosphere, put the “blue” in Blue Ridge,
providing the characteristic haze on the mountains and their perceived blue color.
Fall color was at its peak last weekend around Boone and Valle Crucis, with the trees
starting to lose their leaves at higher elevations around Banner Elk.
These pumpkin head scarecrows brought a smile to my face. :)
Fall is my favorite season and October is slipping away. . .
I wish it lasted longer. . .*sniff*!
“October—the true heart of autumn . . . the perfect blend of daydream and reality.”
– Terri Guillemets
We had a frost advisory this week at the lake but we’re back in the 70’s
this weekend and for the last week of October.
Hope you’re enjoying some beauti-fall weather where you are. ♥
Thank you for your visit!
Yes, frost early in the week, then 70-80 this weekend! Beautiful color everywhere! One exception…we can’t burn due to dry conditions and surrounded by corn fields and bean fields! Miss our night time fires! Your color is beautiful too! It’s been an colorful AUTUMNAL for sure! 🍁🍂🌾🍁🍂🌾🌻
Nice photos! I love getting immersed in the fall colors. We’ve done a couple of days trips in WV, and it’s been such a color-fall! NC has some spectacular color too.
We love Boone and Banner Elk. Those scarecrows are precious!
So beautiful, Mary! We were just in Asheville in August and were in awe of the vistas along the Blue Ridge Highway. Gorgeous scenery but even better in the fall with all the colors. Thanks for sharing!
The “Blue Ridge” are…gentle mountains…we see them every drive “into town” & STILL get…”that feeling…special.” Alas, Autumn is much to brief for me, too…your photos capture it to memory. franki
Oh Mary..I love your pictures of the leaves and mountains. The northern section of the Blue Ridge mountains is about two hours from us here in Virginia and we often take a drive up to enjoy the mountains, buy apples and drink some wine! Was thinking about driving up one day this week and after seeing your pictures we are definitely going! Thanks for sharing.
Good morning, Mary. I can always count on you to learn something in your posts! The photos and colors are beautiful as usual. I love fall too; even have a granddaughter named Autumn! I just don’t like what’s happens after fall in Nebraska! This year they are saying winter will be unpredictable; isn’t that rather redundant? Enjoy the rest of the month and your favorite howliday-no, that isn’t a typo-lol!
Beautiful photos Mary, what a lovely weekend getaway~love the pumpkin head scarecrows!
Throughout Eastern Canada this has been a spectacular Fall for colour..and there is a reason! Apparently we had cooler than average nights through September with more sun than usual during the days which produces very brightly coloured leaves. Our front lawn maple is literally glowing in yellow and orange. Beautiful photos and a trip to the Blue Ridge mountains is something we’d love to do.
We live in an area that is filled with redwoods predominantly so we don’t enjoy the spectacular fall colors of the east coast. I’m hoping that next fall we will be able to do our fall east coast leaf peeping tour and I’ll finally get to see the Blue Ridge mountains. Your photos make me want to visit that much more!
Beautiful Mary! Absolutely breathtaking views! Would sit there all day and take those colors in. Thanks for the view!
Just came in from a very sunny and warm 74 degree back deck though this morning it was 36 when I got up! Beautiful weather and lovely colors this month but as you said it is going by way to quickly. Thanks for the photos of the Blueridge Mts. Plan a drive up there this week. Need one last dose of October.
Beautiful photos, Mary. Mountains in the fall always make me smile!