October Blue Ridge Mountain Views

We enjoyed a weekend getaway to North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains last weekend,

to enjoy the crisp mountain air and fall foliage.

The North Carolina mountains are a short two hour drive from the lake, so it’s a favorite destination

for a weekend getaway, to beat the heat of summer or to drink in the scenery.

The Blue Ridge Mountains are known for their distinctive bluish color when viewed from a distance.

Isoprene released from the trees into the atmosphere, put the “blue” in Blue Ridge,

providing the characteristic haze on the mountains and their perceived blue color.

Fall color was at its peak last weekend around Boone and Valle Crucis, with the trees

starting to lose their leaves at higher elevations around Banner Elk.

These pumpkin head scarecrows brought a smile to my face. :)

Fall is my favorite season and October is slipping away. . .

I wish it lasted longer. . .*sniff*!

“October—the true heart of autumn . . . the perfect blend of daydream and reality.”

– Terri Guillemets

We had a frost advisory this week at the lake but we’re back in the 70’s

this weekend and for the last week of October.

Hope you’re enjoying some beauti-fall weather where you are. ♥

