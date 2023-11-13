Have Yourself a French Country Cottage Christmas + Giveaway

Find Christmas inspiration in a beautiful new book featuring French Country Cottage Style. You’ll find inspiring ideas for sprucing up each room of a house with natural evergreens, twinkling lights, themed trees, tablesettings, outdoor décor and more.
For those who love the ambiance of twinkling Christmas lights and natural beauty of evergreen boughs,
I’m sharing a beautiful book full of Christmas inspiration:
French Country Cottage Christmas
by Courtney Allison
Celebrate the season in cozy French Country Cottage style with luscious photography and a plethora of inspiration and ideas for trees in themes from baubles to flowers; décor indoors and outdoors; flowers, garlands, and wreaths; tables, dining, and entertaining; entryways, stairways, and every room of the house; outbuildings; pretty packages; and twinkle lights galore. Plus a little bit of Christmas magic from a Paris apartment with a balcony overlooking the Eiffel Tower, a snowy mountain cabin, and a vintage travel trailer at the lake.
I’m a big fan of Courtney Allison, a talented stylist, photograper and author,
and have followed her blog, French Country Cottage, for many years.
French Country Cottage Christmas is her third book, following French Country Cottage Inspired Gatherings
and her first book, French Country Cottage.
French Country Cottage Christmas is as equally as inspiring as her first two books and
is the ultimate book for Christmas decorating enthusiasts and would make a wonderful gift!
Her new Christmas book is divided into eight chapters:
‘A Little Merry & Bright’, ‘Twenty-Five Inspiring Trees’,
‘All Through the House’, ‘Christmas in the Cottage’, ‘French Country Christmas Entertaining’,
‘Handmade Natural Christmas’, ‘Christmas Cheer Outdoors’, and ‘Away for Christmas’.
A few of my favorite of her 25 Inspiring Trees. . .
My inner gardener loved this flower-filled Christmas tree in the greenhouse,
with hydrangeas, roses,
clusters of snowberries tucked in the branches!
Christmas trees and their decorations are purely and ultimately a matter personal choice, from choosing a fresh or faux tree to the color palette and types and colors of lights. Some trees are covered in oodles of ornaments, picks, and ribbons galore, while others glimmer softly with just lights and candles and a sprinkling of tinsel. Some are traditional in color and decor; others are uniquely one’s own, filled with nostalgic ornaments that have been handed down or collected over the years or dressed in favorite characters, colors, or toys that reflect the family’s interests. And still others are carefully designed and curated to complement the rest of the room.
Every aspect, an element of decorating your tree is unique to your style. There is no right or wrong way. If your Christmas tree makes you happy when you walk into the room, it is exactly perfect.
In ‘All Through the House’ . . .
I adore this garden statuary displayed indoors, as well as the
Christmas tree with natural embellishments of pine cones,
dried hydrangeas, ornaments and ribbons.
And feast your eyes on the dining room with an antique cupboard filled
with seasonal red and green transferware and greenery. . . !
The ‘Handmade Natural Christmas’ chapter includes a step-by-step guide to table centerpiece garland,
customizing wreath inspiration with a tutorial on dried whole orange and slices,
as well as DIY salt dough ornaments.
To get you get in Christmas spirit, Gibbs Smith Publisher has provided me with one copy
French Country Cottage Christmas to give away.
For a chance to win, leave a comment telling me how you decorate your tree. . .
Is it a themed Christmas tree? A tree to match your decor?
A traditional tree with family ornaments collected over the years?
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S.
through midnight November 17th.
After reading about this new book, I’m glad I saved my dried hydrangea blooms to use in my tree this year. The book looks so beautiful.
I decorate several trees during the holidays but of the two large trees one is traditional and one is patriotic. This is an inspiring book to add to one’s collection.
I have one tree that is traditional with mostly dated ornaments from the last 40 years. And then a small tree with tiny vintage ornaments. Both are fun. The book is beautiful and would be a great inspiration for future home decorating.
I decorate several themed trees throughout my home, but my favorite is decorated with vintage ornaments that belonged to my grandmother and mother.
We purchased our first Waterford crystal Christmas ornament 50 years ago, and have added a new one every year to our tall & slim tree. Family and friends have also gifted us many more, adding Swarovski stars as well. This tree sparkles & shines with the Glory of the season, and brings so much joy when the wonderful white lights reflect off the hundreds of crystal facets shimmering from top to bottom. It is so peaceful and reminds us that despite all the sadness in the world, light always shines through the darkness. Xoxo
I would love to win this book as my daughter in law would love this as a surprize gift they are in the process of building as well.we decorate our tree with ornaments from our lives growing up precious memories remembered as we unwrap each ornament and remember our loved ones thru the years.
I have several trees, the largest one is a traditional family tree, ornaments the kids made dating 40 years ago along with ones we bought in our travels. I also have a s’more tree and a kitchen tree
I have always decorated our tree in a traditional way with ornaments that I have collected over many many years including some from my childhood & I’m 78 that tells you how old they are & I covet them for sure! One of my BFFs loves French Country & I would love to win this for her! I like it too but have too much of traditional Christmas to change! Mary, thanks again for a wonderful giveaway! ❤️🎄🤞🏻
I’ve been collecting ornaments from many generations of relatives, along with ornaments from our travel adventures. Each year (since all are tagged) I unwrap not only the ornament, but a memory from a time long ago or a treasured family trip. Even Mickey Mouse finds his way on our tree! My favorite time at Christmas, aside from my family, is when I take five minutes to have the house lights off and the tree lights on, reflecting the ornaments and reminiscing about either a loving relative long since passed, or an adventure taken with my children and husband. Thank you for sharing these beautiful books and your talented site. It’s a pleasure to share your joy of the holidays and the lake.
I have a tiny tree I decorate on my back porch every year. It is filled with crocheted snowflakes my grandmother made and a few bird ornaments. It is here I hang 2 jingle bell ornaments from our Polar Express train ride with our grandchildren. The bell still rings. …
I have followed Courtney for many years also! The dried hydrangeas are definitely an idea I’d love to incorporate this year. This book would be such an inspiration!
Our main tree is full of ornaments that have been used through the years. Vintage glass, as well as handmade paper and dough ornaments from the children and grandchildren. Decorating the tree is like a walk down memory lane! I love Christmas!
Love all things natural for Christmas. I’m blessed to have magnolia, cedar, nandina,holly and pine to decorate both inside and out. My main tree is devoted to animals focusing around Noah’s ark. Love the well barrow with the tree. I shall add that to my decorating this year!
We have a traditional tree of international and vintage ornaments collected over 50 years, also a white tree with beautiful sea urchins and smooth large pastel balls, and now a “Juliette” tree for my granddaughter with cute children-themed ornaments. I look forward to putting them up each year!
Well, in the spirit of “why didn’t I think of that,” I’ve got the perfect little cart to replicate the tree shown in the last picture. Going to get some cheap (inexpensive Ha!) ornaments from one of the Dollar stores and go to town on it. To tell you the truth, I’m envisioning a “so ugly it’s cute” kind of a look. I thank you and Courtney for the inspiration!
For years I decorated the tree a theme each year but now as I have gotten more sentimental, it is with our collected ornaments. I add my romantic ribbon and tinsel to make it look elegant. Lots of Old World Ornaments to commemorate special times. Thank you for your ideas!
My Husband and I loved everything about Christmas, including putting the tree up together. I have never replied to any giveaways in the past. I woke up and this was the first email I opened. It has given me inspiration to put a tree up this year. I lost my Husband 15 years ago to Parkinson’s disease and have not put a tree up since he died. Maybe it’s time for me to get back in the “Christmas Spirit”. Thank You!
Typically every other year I decorate our tree in grinch style. I tip the top of the tree over with a heavy ornament and fishing line so it is secure, put my stuffed grinch inside the tree and use red and green ornaments and ribbon. It’s really cute:-)
I have 3 trees in my house but my favorite is the little tree in my kitchen. I use food themed ornaments and a gingerbread garland. Thar with tiny multi colored lights is bright and merry in the kitchen!
Oh how I love my traditional tree! Starting with the amazing smell of a fresh Fraser fir, I add white lights far into the tree around the trunk from bottom to top. Then comes the multicolored lights also tucked in the tree but about halfway inward. Then the dressing begins. Each ornament has its own story, a trip we took, a special gift from a dear friend or just a special find, each one evoke beloved memories. Thank you for sharing this amazing book filled with inspiration. Merry Christmas to all!
Our best tree was a ‘nature tree’ that contained no artificial ornaments. We gathered items all during the year; bird feathers, seed pods, ornamental grasses, etc. and tucked them into the branches. We now decorate with non-traditional colors which is fun for older folks like us.
Our tree holds ornaments from my childhood through our 43 years together. Each ornament is dated and provides such wonderful memories of the year they were given or bought. We even have a lady who lost her hair along the way but she still graces our tree. It makes us chuckle! When my children created their own homes, their dated ornaments went with them to continue this tradition. What a special and lovely gift this book would be. Thank you for the opportunity!
We always had a real tree until we moved to Florida. A real tree just doesn’t last there. We found an incredible faux tree with mini white lights. I always loved the look of tinsel on a tree but it is out of the question for a faux tree. Instead, I decorate with glass icicles which gives a similar but more sophisticated illusion. It is also embellished with silvery white and gold ribbon and ornaments with a touch of red. The ornaments are a combination of old, new and hand crafted. I sit by the tree many nights admiring its beauty and the glow of the lights. Who would have guessed that a faux tree could be so gorgeous- not to mention there is no watering and mess. Happy Holidays!
My tree is all about color! The more color the better! I’m starting from scratch this year (except for the children’s ornaments over the years) as we moved across the country with nothing but our toothbrushes. I bought a tree with colored lights and lots of colorful shiny brite-type ornaments. Let the decorating begin!
Every ornament on our 9 ft. tree has a story. One was from my grandmother’s tree, several were my MIL’s as well as decorations that brightened my FIL’s jewelry store. Several are from my parent’s tree, many were made by my children years ago and many have been collected on trips we have taken. A few crafted by our grandchildren have recently been added. So many warm memories each year as I unwrap each one and decorate our tree.
We have a traditional tree with both vintage ornaments and homemade ornaments, some with grandchildren photos and hand prints.
We have a few trees but my favorite will be decorated with antique Putz houses and figures, snow babies and antique Christmas postcards. My pencil tree in the foyer will have antique feathered birds, angels, and red wooden “berry garland”.
Mary you are always providing me with exactly what I’m looking for. I decided last January when taking down our tree in the living room to update to more natural white country look for the our next Christmas tree and decorations. I started collecting items but didn’t know where to start ! This book has exactly what I was looking for to put it together. My rooms all get a tree no matter how small and my favorite tree last year was a white birch full of painted bird ornaments. Thank you for your inspirational ideas
I have decorated our tree in all white for many years. I’ve incorporated some very old and sentimental ornaments that are also white and use about 1500 white lights on our 9 foot tree. This year we’ve had to downsize as I’m becoming more fearful of ladders (or maybe I’ve developed some common sense?) Not sure how I will like a pre lit tree but I plan to make it as special as possible. I’d like to incorporate more natural materials but stay in the white theme.
I collect vintage ornaments now, and that is 75%of my tree! I love all the twinkle lights! I also have a coastal tree, with all things beach and blue lights!
Our tree is decorated with ornaments which were collected over the years to commemorate the birth of children, grandchildren and now travel. It is such fun to put the ornaments on the tree every Christmas season and be reminded of each occasion.
I have a small tree which I also put out that is covered in antique and vintage demitasse cups of all shapes and sizes that resides on my buffet to celebrate the season. I fell in love with it instantly when I came across it in an antique store and have added little cups to it every year.
Both of these trees must be perfect because they both make me smile and feel joy when I look at them.
Just a pine tree from our property filled with 46 yr worth of family ornaments that mean the world to me! Every year is the same and each yr means more than th yr before!!!
We have three trees – two are themed, one is not. One themed tree is in the kitchen area (food and baking) and the other is in our foyer (ornaments collected during our travels). Our largest tree is in our family room and displays ornaments collected across our lives. Happy Holidays to all!
We usually collect an ornament of all of our travels. We put other things on it as well, ornaments my Mama gave me as well. I am going to get into the holiday spirit this year! This book would be a wonderful way to do it! Thank you for all of the beautiful posts and photos. Definitely a happy blog to see!
I have many ornaments collected over the years from when my kids were little to the ornaments I exchange every year with my daughter and sisters in law. But, I do try to have a certain theme, such as Christmas themed ribbons, or sometimes beautiful red bows tied everywhere! We always get a 10 foot or bigger tree and it’s always a two day affair decorating it! We love it!
While we decorate a number of trees, our family tree contains ornaments collected through the years that highlight accomplishments/memories that were meaningful for our children each year. It’s fun reminiscing as we decorate the tree. I’ve long admired Courtney Allison’s style and would love to win her new Christmas book.
At 75 I am grateful for all the Christmas memories we have, shared with family and friends. I have always had at least 3 trees to adorn our home. When my son joined the Marines, I started an America tree, and for the next 25 years I added a few each year. Today It is absolutely stunning. I applaud all the mom’s of the world who try to pass family traditions down to their children, no matter what their sense of style. Merry Christmas all!
I decorate two trees. I love nutcrackers so I have a metal tree that is nutcrackers and red glass bulbs. My other tree is the family tree, handmade ornaments from the kids and grands, ornaments from our travels. The book looks awesome!
It sounds like a beautiful book Mary, I must go check out Courtney’s blog. I can’t believe it’s time to think about Christmas decorating! Our family tree is decorated with ornaments we have gathered through the years and ornaments the children have made and the kids have so much fun looking at them. I also have a small tree in the family room decorated with Alabama ornaments and a small tree in the kitchen decorated with cookie cutters and kitchen things. You can’t have too many Christmas trees, ho ho ho, here we go!
I have a tree with angels. One with children ornaments made through the years. One Detroit Red wing and one with Detroit Lions. Last tree ornaments my mom collected through her life .
I live in northern Mn in a log home . I’m a professional gardener and look to nature for design inspiration and elements . My tree evolves and changes a bit from year to year . I’ve used grapevine wreaths , large sugar cones , dried hydrangeas , red berries and bird ornaments. I have a small collection of Swarovski ornaments too .. need a little bling and shine !! The book looks lovely and I would be thrilled to add it to my library. Merry Christmas 🎄
We put up more than one tree but my favorite is the den tree. We decorate it with snowflakes and snowmen- the grandkids love it too!
Mary, I so look forward to all your posts. Such inspiration and I’m so happy to have found someone that loves china as much as I do!
We have several trees in our house but my favorite is in our sunroom. It has dried flowers and bird ornaments and bird nests. It feels like the outdoors has come inside.
Many thanks for all you do.
Good morning, Mary! What a wonderful, generous giveaway for one lucky reader. I had to just swoon over that hutch that was filled with all those gorgeous dishes….be still my heart. I hope you have a beautiful, colorful week at Lake Norman. 🍁🧡🍂
I put up four trees, a wooden one my husband made that the decorations change with the holidays ( right now it has pumpkins and orange lights on it ..it’s on the screen porch), a second small live one on screen porch with tiny ornaments and white lights, the third is a live tree in living room decorated with ornaments I have gathered over the last 50 years also with white lights but my favorite is a small live tree in my reading/craft room that is decorated with pictures of my four grandchildren, a few birds and white lights. My grandchildren all live in far away states so the joy I get from this tree is immeasurable! Happiest of holidays to all!
Oh, what a beautiful book! Just what I needed this morning to get me in the Christmas spirit. I decorate three trees. My big tree is full of ornaments that have been purchased over 46 years of marriage, children, and grandchildren. I call it our “family story” tree. My second one is decorated with gingerbread ornaments that belonged to my mother and holds so many memories. And my third one is a small but beautiful pencil tree. Thank you for this beautiful post of Christmas inspiration. Your posts always brightens my day.
I love Courtney’s books! She has a beautiful eye for detail. I do two trees in our home, my favorite of the two is a live tree filled with the ornaments my kids made or gifted me as they grew up. Simple and heartwarming.
Hi Mary! Our main tree is a family memory tree. Collected and sentimental ornaments. All shiny and beautiful. Then we have 2 small 4 ft trees. One with ornaments my kids made over the years. They are all grown with families of their own but the always get a kick out of it. The other is for the grands and has mice ornaments collected from Hallmark over many years. They love decorating this one their selves. All very fun and festive and I’m looking forward to getting going on then soon.
French Country Cottage Christmas Is a true inspiration for a more natural Christmas with high lights of one ‘s own personal vintage ornament collection. This year there will only be two small trees only 4 feet tall, as my husband Parkinson’s limits so much he can do and I really want him to be a part of every aspect of the decorating. It will a very special Christmas holiday for the two of us. A simpler, more quite, but a better than ever celebration.
I have a large tree in the living room which I decorate with white lights and hundreds of ornaments that I have gathered over the years. Some are very sentimental like an ornament from my mother’s first tree circa 1915 through the years of those from my childhood (Shiney Brites to some frosted ones from the 60s) and later ones from our first married Christmas, first house, and some made by my son as a little boy, etc. Then each year I have added a couple of new ones that were reflective of the events in our lives. This year, I will be adding a small tree in the bedroom to continue the tradition.
We have two trees, one with Swedish decorations and memories, and one tree with memories of travels and special gatherings. Merry Christmas Mary!
My Christmas tree is traditional: evergreen tree, candle lights, family ornaments collected throughout our marriage–many handmade by family, especially our children, and many pointing toward Jesus, family, home, & good memories. Almost every year we gave our children their own ornament, but those are now on their trees in their homes.
That dining room photo is giving me heart palpitations. Swoon!!! Courtney is a true artist. (On repeat🤣) Over the years, my Christmas decor has gotten much more neutral with lots of white, gold, silver and blue. I find it very calming and relaxing. But, I do love to go to other peoples homes and see the brighter, more traditional reds and greens. Best of both worlds. 😃
Courtney is so talented. I met her years ago at a workshop. She lives in a neighboring town from me. If I had another house, I would decorate it with French Country styling. I love the tree all decorated with hydrangeas in her greenhouse. I decorate my trees in themes. Years ago, I was quite the crafter and made my Christmas ornaments and also sold them.
These books look lovely. In our home we usually have a theme for our decor. This year it is Disney. We’ve had many different themes in the past such as the sea, retro, we had a CocaCola tree and even a frost snowy winter theme.
I preordered this book for my best friend for her November birthday – we both love all things French country – I just gave it to her this weekend for her birthday and the book is GORGEOUS! Lots of beautiful pics and inspiration. I was lucky enough to get an autographed copy :) Mercury glass is my favorite and it is abundant in this beautiful book.
Mary, yet another generous, beautiful opportunity for your readers. I have all 3 of Courtney’s wonderful books, and have given them as gifts many times.
Our tree is one decorated with ornaments collected through the years. No surprise that many of the ornaments are MacKenzie-Childs and other special designers, but many are also special reflections from childhood or special moments in our life. My favorites are a plastic Santa meant to cover those giant light bulbs that were on my childhood tree in the 50s. It’s one of the few ornaments from my childhood, as my niece wanted her grandmother’s Christmas ornaments and proudly uses them each Christmas. Another is a tiny china Christmas bell that was Monnie’s and hung on his childhood tree. The third is truly special. The first year we were married, we shared Thanksgiving with his parents, and they served roast duck. My mother-in-law saved the wish bones from the ducks, spray painted them gold, and added a few sequins and a gold rope hanger. She gave us one for our first Christmas and one to his twin brother and his wife. So simple, made with love and creativity. That’s Christmas for me!
This year I may put up a second tree to have one in the living room and one on the sunporch. I like looking out at a tree from the dining room. I also put up a small tabletop tree with a woodland theme. I started that tradition when I began collecting the charming stitched ornaments from Coral and Tusk. That little tree used to be for a collection of folkart roosters. I may bring that tree back as well, perhaps upstairs. We will see our my enthusiasm and energy play out that first week after Thanksgiving.
Happy Holidays, Mary! I’m eagerly awaiting you own series of books!!!
What a wonderful book! ❤️ I decorate a formal, floral tree with gold accents in the living room; a reindeer tree in the basement; a house tree (I’m a Realtor) in the office; a Radko tree; and a sentimental tree dripping with ornaments given to us over the years and the kids’ handmade ornaments. I love Christmas decorating!
My tree is very traditional, filled with ornaments collected over 50 plus years. I even still use the tiny wooden ornaments I hand painted when I moved into my first apartment as a 21 year old and money was scarce! So even now, no modern, single color tree for me! Thank you for all you do to bring such beauty into our lives. And…Happy Thanksgiving!
What a gorgeous book! Thank you for the giveaway. I have been subscribed to you for years and you are always a blessing. As to my tree, I have collected ornaments over the years like everyone else. I settled in to a “crystal” (acrylic ornaments), silver and white theme on a green tree with white lights and homemade white paper ornaments, sometimes tin cookie cutters hung on ribbons. One year I added tons of dried baby’s breath from my daughter’s wedding. In recent years she has blessed me with grand babies, so my tree has changed to one of wilderness/nature themed unbreakable ornaments. Everyone is coming for Thanksgiving this year, so we are celebrating both holidays together, half and half. We call it ThankChrist when we do this. Very appropriate. So, whatever you are celebrating, I wish you loved ones and happy times together!
Wow! Reading the comments of how readers decorate their trees is a great resource for ideas. Normally, I decorate using red and green tartan, but I’ve moved and I don’t know if I will change my decorations or not. This year, there will be no tree as the house is in the midst of remodeling. :-( I’ll be gathering decorating ideas and saving them for next year like a squirrel gathering nuts for the winter. Thanks to you and the publisher for offering us a chance to win a free copy of Courtney Allison’s new book.
Christmas decorating is a little simpler than it use to be because age has caught up with us but I love taking out our ornaments from over the years and remembering buying them, crafting them or getting them as a gift. Such a blessing to remember all the ones who have blessed us.
Have been to France several times over the years and really love most everything French. The pictures in these books are beautiful.
What a wonderful book with beautiful ideas. I would love to win. After getting older I downsized my home and only now have room to decorate one tree. For that one tree I go all out. I love anything with gold and silver bling with bright red thrown in. So it varies from year to year. In my larger home I would decorate as many as 7 trees inside. I really don’t miss that.
Oh Mary.. so sweet of you to offer this giveaway! The book look delightful and I am sure it will inspire some new decorations for many this year! Like most I have a couple of trees. The main big family tree is traditional with red glass ball ornaments of all sizes with tartan plaid ribbon wrapping around and the family ornaments through the years. One of the other trees I started when our second granddaughter was born, it is a tree in all vintage pink glass ornaments .. oddly enough I think my favorite ornament on that tree is the pink fish!😂. We now have a grandson so I think his tree will be all John Deere ornaments (since agriculture is such a part of our family.) I have all my moms large collection of hand blown glass ornaments but I don’t have the heart to put them out this year, she went into a nursing home and is unable to be with us. But we are grateful that we can visit. Hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving! 🍁🦃
Beautiful book I would love to be able to peruse and be inspired by. I decorate our tree with ornaments that have meaning to us. Ornaments from trips or that were gifts from friends. I also love lovingly handmade ornaments such as needle-felted Nativity animals or hand-stitched Santas. I also have a collection of felt ornaments made from wool gathered and made into felt before being sewn into beautiful Christmas ornaments by women in the Middle East. I had such a collection before, but my house burned to the ground in the 2003 wildfires in Ca. but I have been blessed to have been able to start a new collection with new memories. Love your site and get ideas from it quite frequently.
Hi Mary, At our home, we decorate the tree in a Traditional theme that includes my collections of vintage ShinyBrites and those small plastic Nativity scenes that you poke a tree bulb through a hole in the back, treasured family ornaments and souvenir ornaments that we buy on trips and vacations to remind us of special occasions. Our tree topper is a folk art Angel doll holding a large wooden sign in her lap that reads “Christ is Born”! I really appreciate the opportunity to enter your giveaway of this beautiful book. Good look to everyone! And have a wonderful Thanksgiving and Happy Christmas season! Patti
I have been a follower of Courtney’s from French Country Cottage for years. She is so talented and has been a huge inspiration for my home decor and my Christmas trees. I love how she decorates her trees in all different styles, my favorite being a flocked French Country style tree all dressed in gold and whites with lots of crystals. However, I do like to change things up and this year I purchased a pine tree with a light flocking that is beautiful in itself that I can decorate more country style with wood star garland and fun natural elements. I don’t think I can live without my Courtney inspired French Country tree though so this year so I will be decorating two trees in different styles. Courtney’s new book French Country Cottage Christmas would be a much honored gift to myself that I would use and treasure for years to come.
Love all the pics you shared from the book!!! I love so many styles of Christmas decorating that’s it’s hard to choose just one! My tree is sometimes decorated traditionally with collected ornaments from many years, including some old ornaments made by my children in elementary school. But the last couple of years I’ve been doing a more “sophisticated” tree in all red and gold. Thanks for sharing the pages from the book and for the giveaway. I’m a long time subscriber of your wonderful blog!! 🎄 Sheryl
I decorate my kitchen area tree with cookie cutters… both silver and copper! And I put the Twelve Days of Christmas ornaments from Reed & Barton on my chandelier! These are two of my favorite decorations during the Christmas season. Happy Holidays to all!
This book is a beauty, she is so talented! I like to use family ornaments on main tree but my bedroom tree is pinks and aquas..dreamy💜 Carmen
Hi Mary,
I decorate 3 trees for Christmas every year but my favorite is my angel tree in my french country inspired living room filled with french country furniture that belonged to my mom. This started with 3 sweet little angels my mom gave me over 50 yrs. ago. Every year since we would have a Christmas inspiration tour (ie Biltmore Estate) and decor shopping trip to find that one new special angel to add to my tree. Over the years I have also added special angels from my travels and ones received from friends and family.
After my mom passed I added her beautiful blush colored long glass teardrop ornaments, gold beads and her pale pink roses. During the holidays I love to sit in this room in the evening with only the tree lights on. It gives me such peace, joy and fond memories of my mom, friends and family. The 3 angels she gave me that started the angel tree stay out all year in her french country hutch in my living room.❤️
Like so many, Christmas & the run up to it, is my favorite time of year. Being Danish, I was indoctrinated early on by an “old country” grandmother who whipped up spectacular packages and baked cookies like a pro. Every year I do a little tree dedicated to my Danish roots complete with tiny straw and yarn figurines and swags of Danish flags. It makes me so happy & brings back fun memories. What is Christmas if not the warmth of family and thoughts of happy times?
Thanks for your inspiration and beautiful posts!
Good Morning, Thank you for your always inspiring posts.
The French Country Cottage book is just !ove!y. I especially like the hints on enhancing my home with tutorials on projects. My tree is decorated with birds that I have collected over the years. Some are glass, some are feathery, some old ones from my mother’s Christmas trees, some g!ittery that catch the lights. The one “ornament” has a picture of my husband who passed away.
Decorating the Christmas tree was always Vic’s passion. He took days to get the lights and ornaments just right. They were truly
a work of art each year.
I use a coastal theme for my tree since I live at the beach. But I also add some sentimental family ornaments. I have my tree set up and will start decorating it this afternoon!