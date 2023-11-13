Have Yourself a French Country Cottage Christmas + Giveaway

Find Christmas inspiration in a beautiful new book featuring French Country Cottage Style. You’ll find inspiring ideas for sprucing up each room of a house with natural evergreens, twinkling lights, themed trees, tablesettings, outdoor décor and more.

For those who love the ambiance of twinkling Christmas lights and natural beauty of evergreen boughs,

I’m sharing a beautiful book full of Christmas inspiration:

French Country Cottage Christmas

by Courtney Allison

Celebrate the season in cozy French Country Cottage style with luscious photography and a plethora of inspiration and ideas for trees in themes from baubles to flowers; décor indoors and outdoors; flowers, garlands, and wreaths; tables, dining, and entertaining; entryways, stairways, and every room of the house; outbuildings; pretty packages; and twinkle lights galore. Plus a little bit of Christmas magic from a Paris apartment with a balcony overlooking the Eiffel Tower, a snowy mountain cabin, and a vintage travel trailer at the lake.

I’m a big fan of Courtney Allison, a talented stylist, photograper and author,

and have followed her blog, French Country Cottage, for many years.

French Country Cottage Christmas is her third book, following French Country Cottage Inspired Gatherings

and her first book, French Country Cottage.

French Country Cottage Christmas is as equally as inspiring as her first two books and

is the ultimate book for Christmas decorating enthusiasts and would make a wonderful gift!

Her new Christmas book is divided into eight chapters:

‘A Little Merry & Bright’, ‘Twenty-Five Inspiring Trees’,

‘All Through the House’, ‘Christmas in the Cottage’, ‘French Country Christmas Entertaining’,

‘Handmade Natural Christmas’, ‘Christmas Cheer Outdoors’, and ‘Away for Christmas’.

A few of my favorite of her 25 Inspiring Trees. . .

My inner gardener loved this flower-filled Christmas tree in the greenhouse,

with hydrangeas, roses,

clusters of snowberries tucked in the branches!

Christmas trees and their decorations are purely and ultimately a matter personal choice, from choosing a fresh or faux tree to the color palette and types and colors of lights. Some trees are covered in oodles of ornaments, picks, and ribbons galore, while others glimmer softly with just lights and candles and a sprinkling of tinsel. Some are traditional in color and decor; others are uniquely one’s own, filled with nostalgic ornaments that have been handed down or collected over the years or dressed in favorite characters, colors, or toys that reflect the family’s interests. And still others are carefully designed and curated to complement the rest of the room.

Every aspect, an element of decorating your tree is unique to your style. There is no right or wrong way. If your Christmas tree makes you happy when you walk into the room, it is exactly perfect.

In ‘All Through the House’ . . .

I adore this garden statuary displayed indoors, as well as the

Christmas tree with natural embellishments of pine cones,

dried hydrangeas, ornaments and ribbons.

And feast your eyes on the dining room with an antique cupboard filled

with seasonal red and green transferware and greenery. . . !

The ‘Handmade Natural Christmas’ chapter includes a step-by-step guide to table centerpiece garland,

customizing wreath inspiration with a tutorial on dried whole orange and slices,

as well as DIY salt dough ornaments.

To get you get in Christmas spirit, Gibbs Smith Publisher has provided me with one copy

French Country Cottage Christmas to give away.

For a chance to win, leave a comment telling me how you decorate your tree. . .

Is it a themed Christmas tree? A tree to match your decor?

A traditional tree with family ornaments collected over the years?

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S.

through midnight November 17th.

Thank you to Gibbs Smith Publisher for providing a copy of French Country Cottage Christmas for my review and giveaway.

