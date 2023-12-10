Weekend Waterview: Down She Goes

Happy Sunday!
Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman. . .
We’ve enjoyed some beautiful sunrises recently,
along with the ducks.
Our lake level continues to shrink with our drought conditions.
Lake Norman is the largest of Duke Energy’s lakes, covering more than 32,000 acres of surface,
spanning four counties, and 520 miles of shoreline.
Created for hydropower and flood control, Lake Norman also provides drinking water
for four counties, including the city of Charlotte.
There is rain in the forecast today with storms moving through
and we received a little rain yesterday,
but we need a boatload of it!
One of the benefits of living on the lake is lake-fed irrigation as we’re on a well.
Our irrigation pipe has been out of the water since September.
As of 12/09/2023 Lake Norman is at 94.1 ft. (with 100 ft. being full pond).
On Nov. 1, 2023, the Catawba-Wateree River Basin entered Stage 1 of the Low Inflow Protocol (LIP) due to continued dry conditions and lack of rainfall in the area. The Catawba-Wateree Drought Management Advisory Group (DMAG), which consists of representatives from Duke Energy, large water users, and federal and state resource agencies, is closely following conditions in the basin. As these dry weather conditions continue, the community is asked to be mindful of its water use and to consider conserving energy which also saves water. Residents using water from a Duke Energy lake for landscape irrigation are asked to limit watering to Tuesdays and Saturdays. To ensure the safety of boaters and protect property, some boat ramps will close temporarily due to declining lake levels.
Our neighbor’s floating dock is sitting on the lake bottom.
Our Silver Maple tree was struck by struck by lightning two summers ago.
It’s been struggling and has had significant die back
on a main trunk where it was hit. It had been breaking off in pieces,
and was finally time to take it down.
The low lake level made the job a little easier for the tree crew.
It was fascinating to watch them work and also little terrifying . . .
I found myself holding my breath at times while I watched.
The maple tree predated us and we’ve been here for 22 years. We assume
it was planted when the house was built, almost 40 years ago.
Lightning’s extreme heat vaporizes the water inside a tree.
According to the National Weather Service, the average lightning strike carries about 300 million volts
of electricity. For a point of reference, the current that travels through the wiring in your home is 120 volts.
You can see the area where the tree was struck in the above photo.
35+ years to grow and a mere 3 hours to take it down and haul it away
with a skilled tree crew.
Join me for a moment of silence. . .
*sniff*
Before. . . .
After.
A shout out to the excellent tree crew at
We’ve had a Red-shouldered hawk visiting lately . . .
A beautiful bird, but I’d prefer he didn’t look for his next meal at our bird feeders!
In the fun world of technology, ;)
WordPress was having technical difficulties and issues on Tuesday.
I apologize if you were having problems leaving a comment and got an error or ‘invalid’ message.
Everything was back to normal by late Tuesday.
I’ll leave you with another sunrise view from last week. . .
Thank you for your visit!
Oh my! I was wondering how that was going. I am sure that is causing a lot of problems all over your area. I live in the Houston area, but it seems to me like they should make note of this drought occasionally on the weather report at least. It’s amazing what a change there is when the water is so low. Maybe this is a chance for some people to repair their docks if need be? I know you hated to see that tree go. You have a lot of pictures from when it was in its glory. Thanks for sharing.
I’m so sorry that you lost your beautiful Maple tree. It will take a while for you to adjust to the new perspective. Here’s hoping you get lots of rain soon (but without the lightning)!
It’s sad to see you lost such a glorious tree. Here’s hoping for a wet rainy winter for your area!
A SAD LOSS!! ❤️😢😢😢😢
It was a beautiful tree! Maybe another could be planted one day?
Oh Mary! I know you miss your beautiful tree. At least the low lake level made the tree removal a little easier. Hopefully you got some rain last night … We were under a tornado watch with lots of thunder, lightning and some rain but thankfully no damage. So many were affected in parts of TN and other southern states. Maybe the winter will provide enough rain to bring the lake level up. Happy Sunday. Clara❤️
Indeed, a moment of silence for a tree’s life well lived. 😪 It’s amazing how those guys are literally like monkeys while doing the job. The timing for takedown was perfect with the lake level, and if you’re getting the weather we are, weve already seen nearly an inch overnight, so your level should be rising soon. Luckily it’s not growing season so landscape irrigation is not as significant an issue as it could be (although things ARE still growing here with the mild weather). We have no trees now, and it feels pretty weird, but it’s also kind of nice not having leaves in gutters, other than the few strays from neighbors. Happy Sunday.
Oh Mary, I know it was hard to see your beautiful tree taken down, and I’m so sorry the lake level is dangerously low…it is still so beautiful and hopefully Mother Nature will bring you some much needed rain. The place where we always buy our Christmas tree told us that this year the taller trees were not as full because of the drought. Have a wonderful week~
Jenna
Mary, so sad to lose a tree. I’m glad you had so many years to enjoy it and the beautiful pictures to reminisce. Your many lakeside tables are always gorgeous and with the water view, will still be beautiful. We have lost quite a lot of big oak trees from storms over the years. We are planning to plant some dogwoods and maybe some maple trees to enjoy.
Thank you for sharing!
Dear Mary, I am so sorry you lost your beautiful Maple tree and you have had such drought resulting in low water levels of Lake Norman. Certain trees are such monuments of joy in our lives and each season brings a new beauty with it. Our fall here in Maine was not as vibrant due to all the rain we had this year. The weather has brought challenges to so many.
Mary, so sad to lose your maple tree. You have beautiful photos with its beautiful canopy to remind you of what once was there.Mother nature is unpredictable at times. Hopefully your lake levels with rise with the much needed rain. The hawk is indeed beautiful, however I know they are always on the hunt for their next meal. Happy Sunday.🎄
I am sorry to see the tree have to go! I have a bread bowl that someone I know made from his tree that was struck by lightening. It has a dark mark in it and is a beauty! I hope you can do something cool if you saved some of the wood.
Yay for rain today! XOXO
I hope your heart and mind will forever carry wonderful memories of the beauty and joy that tree graced you with. You were so wise to cherish it as you did and honor it in so many photographs.
We have lost pieces of our beloved outdoor architecture over the years, too, and I feel your loss. Somehow, I hope this will lead to a solution that satisfies both you and the wildlife who knew it so well.
I feel your pain. What a beautiful tree it was.
What a beautiful sunrise. Sorry for the low lake level and losing such a beautiful tree, but you still are seeing the beauty.