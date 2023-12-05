A Whimsical Marshmallow World Christmas Tablescape with Snowmen

’Tis the Season to Deck the Table as well as the Halls and I’m joining a group of 16 table stylists
for a Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop! You’ll find the links for more Christmas
and holiday table inspiration at the bottom of this post.
The inspiration for my table came some from one of my favorite Christmas songs,
“A Marshmallow World”.
It’s an oldie, with some quirky lyrics, but with a catchy melody.
The quirky nature of the song fits the whimsy of the table I think!
Have a listen while you scroll . . .
Snow is somewhat rare for us, usually a ‘here today,
gone tomorrow’ occurrence, but I’m always dreaming of a White Christmas!
I set a merry and bright table with visions of snowflakes,
aka, marshmallows, ;) dancing in my head . . . ❄️
A red and green plaid tablecloth provides a merry and bright foundation for the table
in a traditional color palette for Christmas . . .
make festive “marshmallow world” table centerpieces.
They’re a budget-friendly and fun craft project that kids would enjoy help making too!
They be would be a fun addition to a gingerbread house village or
as a centerpiece for a Christmas cookie exchange party.
Find the DIY details, HERE.
Snowman hat ornaments from Hobby Lobby top the topiaries,
with a boxwood sprig atop the hats, replacing the ornament string hangers.
Top Hat Snowman Plates are layered on favorite red plaid plates, conicidentally,
the same plates used in yesterday’s Plaid Tidings Christmas Table.
They’re wreathed with red beaded placemats, adding a little sparkle.
Have a seat by your favorite snowman. . . one with a Courtly Check border. . .
And one with a polka dots.
Twig flatware mimics bare tree branches and snowman arms,
while white snowflake napkin rings
marry snowflake and plaid napkins.
My table was also inspired by these adorable snowman marshmallows
found during a *flurry* of shopping in November at HomeGoods. . .
Snowflake-shaped marshmallows too!
❄️ ☃️ ❄️ ☃️
Written by songwriters Carl Sigman and Peter DeRose, “A Marshmallow World” was first recorded in 1950 and a hit for Bing Crosby, peaking at No. 24 on Billboard’s Best Selling Pop Singles chart in 1951. A celebration of the joys of winter, it’s still a popular Christmas song today, despite the fact that it doesn’t specifically mention the holiday. A few of the artists who have covered it include Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Brenda Lee, Johnny Mathis, Darlene Love, Seth MacFarlane, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.
“It’s a marshmallow world in the winter
When the snow comes to cover the ground
It’s time for play, it’s a whipped cream day
I wait for it the whole year round”
“Those are marshmallow clouds being friendly
In the arms of the evergreen trees
And the sun is red, like a pumpkin head
It’s shining so your nose won’t freeze”
“The world is your snowball, see how it grows,
That’s how it goes, whenever it snows.
The world is your snowball just for a song,
Get out and roll it along”
“It’s a yum, yummy world made for sweethearts
Take a walk with your favorite girl
It’s a sugar date, what if spring is late
In winter it’s a marshmallow world.”
“It’s a whipped cream day”. . .
Help yourself to some hot cocoa with whipped cream,
marshmallows and peppermint!
☃️ ❄️ ☃️ ❄️ ☃️
Table Details:
Top Hat Snowman Plates / MacKenzie-Childs, several years ago
Ciroa Plaid Plates, White Chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago
Snowman Mugs, Ridgefield Home / HomeGoods, several years ago
Red Beaded Placemats & Red and Green Plaid Tablecloth / Kohl’s, several years ago
Snowflake Napkin Rings / Hobby Lobby
Twig Flatware / Pier 1
Napkins / HomeGoods & Pier 1
Marshmallow Snowmen and Snowflakes / HomeGoods
This is so adorable! I have a nephew who sang this entire song when he was 5 yrs old, and every time I hear it, I think of him (now 13). I tell ya, there is nothing like seeing all of Christmas through a child’s eyes, and this table is such a party! I will never, ever tire of tartan plaid on the table, in as many ways possible. Those snowman plates are so great, but so are the underpinnings, mugs, the topiaries (!), and all the little food accessories. You find the coolest things from HG. Only problem is, they wouldn’t last in this house! I could see my tabletop dwindling if I tried this! We both have a sweet tooth, but you know who is worse than me! Your idea of using the topiaries for. Cookie exchange is brilliant. So many great ideas here, Mary. Always inspiring, thank you so much for being part of this blog hop. Merry marshmallows, Mary!
Merry Tuesday, Mary! The red and green plaid tablecloth is the perfect foundation for your festive and whimsical table! The marshmallow topiaries are darling and a fun craft that I should do with my little ones. The snowman hat ornaments are darling topping the marshmallow topiaries. Your plate stacks are always amazing! I love the MC top hat snowman plates. The hot cocoa presentation is a grand finale for “It’s a Marshmallow World”, Mary and you carried out your theme to perfection!
It is always a pleasure to join you at table. Wishing you a Merry week ✨♥️🎄
This is great and would be neat to do with grandkids. Thank you
Love your snowman theme with the plaids and prints. So festive! It is a feast for the eyes!
Oh Mary, I smiled all the way through your post, I love love those marshmallow trees you made!! They look amazing on your snowman table! I adore those cute MKC snowmen plates, and the snowman mugs, and wow you found so many cute snowman and marshmallow goodies!! Marshmallow World is the perfect song to sing here in this marshmallow forest with candy cane and peppermint treats! The snowman hats look so cute on top of the marshmallow topiary trees and the hot chocolate can, and I love that snowman whipped cream can! It’s all entirely delightful!!
Jenna
Good Morning Mary! What a fun and festive table! The Marshmallow topiary’s are darling! What a fun activity to do with children and adults!!
I love all the tartan plaid! The snowmen plates and cups and such are so sweet!
I enjoyed it all! Thank you!
By the way… I just saw your rosemary wreath in your header and I am going to make one similar for our book club meeting at my house this month for an appetizer! Thank you for the inspiration!
Merry, Merry to you Mary!