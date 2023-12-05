A Whimsical Marshmallow World Christmas Tablescape with Snowmen

’Tis the Season to Deck the Table as well as the Halls and I’m joining a group of 16 table stylists

for a Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop! You’ll find the links for more Christmas

and holiday table inspiration at the bottom of this post.

The inspiration for my table came some from one of my favorite Christmas songs,

“A Marshmallow World”.

It’s an oldie, with some quirky lyrics, but with a catchy melody.

The quirky nature of the song fits the whimsy of the table I think!

Have a listen while you scroll . . .

Snow is somewhat rare for us, usually a ‘here today,

gone tomorrow’ occurrence, but I’m always dreaming of a White Christmas!

I set a merry and bright table with visions of snowflakes,

aka, marshmallows, ;) dancing in my head . . . ❄️

A red and green plaid tablecloth provides a merry and bright foundation for the table

in a traditional color palette for Christmas . . .

Easy Marshmallow Topiaries

make festive “marshmallow world” table centerpieces.

They’re a budget-friendly and fun craft project that kids would enjoy help making too!

They be would be a fun addition to a gingerbread house village or

as a centerpiece for a Christmas cookie exchange party.

Find the DIY details, HERE.

Snowman hat ornaments from Hobby Lobby top the topiaries,

with a boxwood sprig atop the hats, replacing the ornament string hangers.

Top Hat Snowman Plates are layered on favorite red plaid plates, conicidentally,

the same plates used in yesterday’s Plaid Tidings Christmas Table.

They’re wreathed with red beaded placemats, adding a little sparkle.

Have a seat by your favorite snowman. . . one with a Courtly Check border. . .

And one with a polka dots.

Twig flatware mimics bare tree branches and snowman arms,

while white snowflake napkin rings

marry snowflake and plaid napkins.

My table was also inspired by these adorable snowman marshmallows

found during a *flurry* of shopping in November at HomeGoods. . .

Snowflake-shaped marshmallows too!

❄️ ☃️ ❄️ ☃️

Songfacts:

Written by songwriters Carl Sigman and Peter DeRose, “A Marshmallow World” was first recorded in 1950 and a hit for Bing Crosby, peaking at No. 24 on Billboard’s Best Selling Pop Singles chart in 1951. A celebration of the joys of winter, it’s still a popular Christmas song today, despite the fact that it doesn’t specifically mention the holiday. A few of the artists who have covered it include Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Brenda Lee, Johnny Mathis, Darlene Love, Seth MacFarlane, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

“It’s a marshmallow world in the winter

When the snow comes to cover the ground

It’s time for play, it’s a whipped cream day

I wait for it the whole year round”

“Those are marshmallow clouds being friendly

In the arms of the evergreen trees

And the sun is red, like a pumpkin head

It’s shining so your nose won’t freeze”

“The world is your snowball, see how it grows,

That’s how it goes, whenever it snows.

The world is your snowball just for a song,

Get out and roll it along”

“It’s a yum, yummy world made for sweethearts

Take a walk with your favorite girl

It’s a sugar date, what if spring is late

In winter it’s a marshmallow world.”

“It’s a whipped cream day”. . .

Help yourself to some hot cocoa with whipped cream,

marshmallows and peppermint!

☃️ ❄️ ☃️ ❄️ ☃️

Table Details:

Top Hat Snowman Plates / MacKenzie-Childs, several years ago

Ciroa Plaid Plates, White Chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago

Snowman Mugs, Ridgefield Home / HomeGoods, several years ago

Red Beaded Placemats & Red and Green Plaid Tablecloth / Kohl’s, several years ago

Snowflake Napkin Rings / Hobby Lobby

Twig Flatware / Pier 1

Napkins / HomeGoods & Pier 1

Marshmallow Snowmen and Snowflakes / HomeGoods

