How to Make Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiary Holiday Centerpieces

Find the easy steps to make Marshmallow Topiaries. A budget-friendly craft project, these topiary trees are festive as well as fun to create as a centerpiece for your holiday table or to display with gingerbread houses.  

Happy Monday!

I’m sharing a fun and affordable craft project that anyone can do

to make your holiday table merry and bright and

put you in the Christmas spirit!

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I’ve seen these marshmallow topiary trees on Pinterest

and most recently in the Holly Jolly Collection by Southern Living at Dilliard’s. . .

The large size marshmallow topiary is $109 and the smaller one is $99.

I thought they were adorable, especially on the red pedestals, but knew

I could make some for a fraction of the price for table centerpiece.

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

These marshmallow topiaries are super fun and easy to create,

customizing to your taste and the size you need!

You need just a few supplies:

Marshmallows, toothpicks and a styrofoam cone.

Optional: hot glue gun, Christmas floral picks or candy

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Customize these marshmallow topiary trees to whatever size

you desire using the cone size of your choice.

I made a total of three topiaries, using a 3.8 inch x 11.9 inch cone

and (2) 3.7 inch x 8.9 inch cones.

I found my styrofoam cones at Michaels.

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Each cone took (2) 10 oz. bags of large marshmallows,

with the largest cone taking about 2 1/2 bags.

I used 2/3 of a bag of mini marshmallows between the 3 cones,

along with a box of toothpicks.

Note: I used my grocery store brand of marshmallows that were as puffy and fresh

as the name brand marshmallows and only $1 a bag.

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I had three assorted small pedestals that I’ve picked up over the years at HomeGoods.

They were inexpensive, ($10 or less) that I use as risers for tablescapes

or for serving sweet treats for Tea on Tuesdays.

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I placed my cones on my pedestals while I worked to ensure bottom row of marshmallows

would sit flat and the topiaries would sit level.

I started at the bottom and worked my way up the cone.

You don’t have to use pedestals; a plate as a base would work too.

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Here are some helpful tips I learned along the way:

Place your toothpick in your styrofoam cone, then add your marshmallows.

The marshmallows are too ‘squishy’ to add the picks to them and then try to attach them to the cones.

The toothpick should be in the foam far enough so that it doesn’t

stick out of the opposite end of your marshmallow;

snap off some of the length if it’s too long.

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I snapped the toothpicks in half for the marshmallows at the bottom of the cones,

and used 3/4 to a whole toothpick towards the top of the cones,

placing them in at an upwards angle so they were less likely to fall off.

Note: The marshmallows are not sticky and easy to work with unless you cut them.

For the mini marshmallows, I stacked them in sets of two on a whole toothpick,

so the mini marshmallows would be visible, tucking them in between the larger marshmallows

for contrast and to add some dimension.

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Place your marshmallows as close together as possible

as they will shrink a little as they dry.

You can go back and fill in any gaps with mini marshmallows,

faux berries, greenery or the candy of your choice.

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

For the larger topiary tree in the above photo,

I placed all the marshmallows in the same position and direction. . .

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

On the smaller two cones, I placed the marshmallows in a more random arrangement

which I think looks more interesting.

Arrange your marshmallows how they look good to you; there’s no right or wrong way.

If you don’t like how one looks as you go, pull it out and reposition it,

shifting the toothpick or rearranging the marshmallow.

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Once the cones were covered, I add some peppermints, fresh boxwood sprigs and candy picks.

I found the candy picks at Hobby Lobby; all the Christmas floral picks are 50% off.

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I used a glue gun to attach the peppermints.

The boxwood sprigs were snipped from the shrubs and just tucked in among the marshmallows.

They will look good for 10 days to 2 weeks and they can be replaced easily with fresh ones that way.

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I cut down the candy picks and stuck them into the tops of the styrofoam cones.

I removed the marshmallows on the top of the cones to position the picks and then reattached

the marshmallows fitting them snuggly around the picks to hide any gaps.

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

This is a very forgiving, fun and easy craft project!

 The cones each took about an hour to assemble with the marshmallows and then another 30 minutes

to glue the peppermints, add the candy picks at the top and sprigs of boxwood. . .

enjoy your favorite Christmas movies while you work!

It's a Wonderful Life Radko Christmas Ornament #christmastree #radko #ornament ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

You can customize your marshmallow topiary trees using faux berries and leaves,

Christmas picks or the candy of your choice.

I think gumdrops would be adorable mixed in with the marshmallows!

Smaller topiary trees would be festive displayed with gingerbread houses in your kitchen

or as a centerpiece for a Christmas cookie exchange party.

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

These marshmallow topiaries will keep for years, stored in a climate controlled setting,

 (not a hot attic where they could melt).

I’ll remove the greenery before storing them and cover them with a plastic bag

and place them in a plastic bin to reuse next year.

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Happy Crafting!

🎄 🍬 🎄

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

  16 comments for “How to Make Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiary Holiday Centerpieces

  1. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    November 27, 2023 at 6:38 am

    Those are darling. I never thought to save them for next year. It would be interesting to see how they hold up. Thanks for sharing. That would be a perfect craft for young children.

    Reply
    • Clara
      November 27, 2023 at 8:50 am

      These are so cute! Thanks for the instructions and idea. It’s hard to fathom anyone paying the full price for these when they’re such a fun and easy project. Happy Monday! Clara❤️

      Reply
  2. Rita C.
    November 27, 2023 at 6:48 am

    Those are adorable! I can see Jacqueline trying to eat them, but what a fun craft for even kids! I love the tumbled look of the random placement, looks like snow piles. Really cute, and pinned. Thanks!

    Reply
  3. Yvonne
    November 27, 2023 at 6:56 am

    You are so talented! I love the trees and will try to make them with my grandkids. Thanks for the great idea!

    Reply
  4. Kathi
    November 27, 2023 at 7:05 am

    So very adorable

    Reply
  5. Ellen
    November 27, 2023 at 7:59 am

    WOW!! What a creative item!! This could fit any season or holiday!! Or, use the colored marshmallows!! Thanks Mary!,,

    Reply
  6. Terri E
    November 27, 2023 at 8:29 am

    What a cute project! Going to try it for a mother daughter sweet treat party. I appreciate all the directions and great photos.
    Thanks so much!

    Reply
  7. Kat B
    November 27, 2023 at 8:46 am

    Gosh those are cute! Your craftiness never ceases to amaze me. Excellent job!

    Reply
  8. Linda Primmer
    November 27, 2023 at 8:54 am

    Very cute trees and at a fraction of the cost. I can see the grandkids making these. Thanks for the tutorial Mary.

    Reply
  9. the Painted Apron
    November 27, 2023 at 9:20 am

    These are soooo cute Mary, and thank you for all your tips about making them, adorable!!!
    Jenna

    Reply
  10. Lauren S
    November 27, 2023 at 10:06 am

    What a fun, adorable project, Mary! I have a candy cane hunt and hot chocolate party with my granddaughters each year. I think I’ll have them make a couple of these trees to decorate the table for our party. Thanks for the idea.

    Reply
  11. Pam
    November 27, 2023 at 10:23 am

    These are so cute and I think I will make a couple with my girls. They love crafts and will be excited to make them! Thank you Mary and Happy Monday ♥️

    Reply
  12. Leah
    November 27, 2023 at 11:06 am

    These are adorable and I love the idea of placing the topiary inside a bowl of greenery – just perfect! Thanks for the lovely photos and instructions!

    Reply
  13. Patti M.
    November 27, 2023 at 11:46 am

    So stinkin’cute! Thanks for all of the tips and easy to follow tutorial. Heading to Hobby Lobby for the pics (I saw them last week!) Your creativity is always an inspiration to me!

    Reply
  14. Barbara at Mantel and Table
    November 27, 2023 at 12:03 pm

    What a darling idea! I love how cute they are, and all your tips too. Thanks!

    Reply
  15. Debbie
    November 27, 2023 at 2:06 pm

    Oh, Mary! I love these! Yours are even better than the ones from Southern Living.

    Reply

