How to Make Merry & Bright Floral Centerpiece + Plaid Tidings Christmas Table

Think ‘outside the vase’ and repurpose a tartan plaid container to create a merry & bright floral centerpiece, incorporating Christmas ornaments. You’ll flower arranging and longevity tips, along with Christmas table inspiration for the holiday season.
Merry Monday!
It’s one of my favorite days of the month when I join my
Monday Morning Blooms’ friends to share some flower therapy.
You can find my flower friends’ links to their holiday
floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
We’re celebrating the Christmas holiday season for our December edition of Monday Morning Blooms.
I think tartan plaid makes everything merry and bright,
so I’m celebrating with plaid tidings in my arrangement and at the table!
I like to think ‘outside the vase’ ;) and used a MacKenzie-Childs Tartastic Kindling Holder
as a vessel for my arrangement, purchased during an online sale in November.
I like items that are multi-purpose and thought it could function as a festive wine chiller too.
This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
Two products I swear by for long-lasting flowers are Floralife Flower Food and
Crowning Glory Solution Floral Spray.
Tip: If you’re buying flowers from the grocery store, always use the flower food packets
that come with your flowers to give them their longest vase life.
Flower food / floral preservative provides nutrients for your flowers and controls
the pH for optimal water uptake, while also reducing bacteria in your vase water.
I like the conveniece of the 10 oz. container of flower food for easy mixing,
especially if you’re using a larger vase. You don’t have to fiddle
with opening little packets to mix up 16 oz. of solution at a time,
and it’s more eco-friendly since you’re not disposing of little plastic wrappers.
One 10 oz. container will make 30 quarts of solution.
Regular readers have heard me sing the praises of Crowning Glory
in previous posts, as I have had flowers that last easily two weeks when using it!
If you’re not familiar with Crowning Glory, it’s an transpirant spray
that seals in moisture and dries clear.
It’s safe to use on all flower types and is especially beneficial
for flowers that are prone to wilting due to moisture loss, like hydrangeas.
After purchasing my flowers, my flower routine is to give the stems a
generous and fresh cut on a 45 degree angle, and strip any foliage that’s below the waterline.
To condition the flowers, I place them in a bucket with room temperature water mixed flower food
and then spray them with Crowning Glory.
Note: Wait to spray roses with Crowning Glory after they are open
as it will prohibit them from opening further.
I keep the flowers somewhere cool, like the porch, and away from direct sunlight, until ready to arrange them.
After completing my arrangement, I’ll give everything another spritz of Crowning Glory.
My tartan container was not designed to be watertight, so I placed
a bucket inside it to hold the floral solution and
added chicken wire to support the flower stems.
Chicken wire is my favorite flower arranging tool and an eco-friendly alternative
to wet flower foam as it is reusable.
I foraged for some greenery on our property and cut some cedar as a base for my arrangement.
Mums, hydrangeas, and alstroemeria from the grocery store
provided red and white blooms to mix with the evergreens.
The red ball ornament picks were saved from previous Lynch Creek Farm centerpieces
because I’m a self-professed hoarder. :)
I used some floral wire to secure plaid ball ornament to the ornament picks,
and tucked them in the arrangement among the blooms, along with some pinecone picks.
Here is how the completed arrangement looks with the ornaments and pine cone picks,
along with a step-by-step photo collage for reference.
Join me at my Christmas table for plaid tidings!
Dining by the twinkling lights of the tree makes everything merry and bright!
MacKenzie-Childs ‘Deck the Halls’ appetizer plates were also purchased
during their November online sale.
They feature three ornaments on a Courtly Check border with sprigs of holly and berries.
They join white salad plates, red plaid dinner plates, white chargers and are wreathed
by black and white check round linen placemats
A tartan plaid throw provides a cozy foundation and tablecloth . . .
Ruby goblets and mercury glass votives add merry pops of red,
as well as sparkle and a soft glow.
More ornaments are sprinkled on a bed of evergreens down the center of the table. . .
a mix of cedar, boxwood and magolia leaves.
And Wallace Corsica Gold-Accent Flatware
brings some additional plaid details to the table
Tips to remember to help extend the life of your flower arrangement:
Cut your flower stems at a 45 degree angle for maximum water uptake and remove any leaves below the water line.
Always add floral preservative packets to your vase water.
Check your water level to top it off as needed; hydrangeas and sunflowers are thirsty flowers.
Change your water every other day and trim the stems if possible, to reduce bacteria and extend your flowers’ vase life.
Spray with Crowning Glory.
Remove any wilting and fading flowers as they produce ethylene gas, which can hasten the decline of neighboring flowers.
Last but not least, keep your flower arrangement away from direct sunlight and heat (like vents blowing), which can dramatically shorten its bloom life.
Table Details:
Ciroa Plaid Plates, White Chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago
Deck the Halls Appetizer Plates / MacKenzie-Childs
Tartan Container / MacKenzie-Childs Tartastic Kindling Holder
Red Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
Wallace Corsica Gold-Accent Flatware
Black and White Check Placemats / Crown Linen Designs
Plaid Ornaments / Hobby Lobby, several years ago
Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago
Napkin Rings / Pier1
Visit my flowers friends to see their blooming inspiration this week:
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
Pam at Everyday Living
The winner of my Fresh Evergreens One-Day Giveaway from Lynch Creek Farm is
Betsy R.
Thanks to all who entered!
🎄 🎄 🎄
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Merry morning, Mary! I love the MKC tartastic kindling holder and it is a fabulous piece for your flower arrangement! Cedar, mums, hydrangeas, alstroemeria, and LCF picks combine for a beautiful flower arrangement! The plate stack is amazing with the MKC appetizer plates and the checked and ruffled CLD placemats. Of course, I love the tartan throw as your table cover. The HL plaid ornaments add the perfect sparkle. I know the table smells like Christmas with the freshly cut evergreens down the center of the table!
I love sharing Monday Morning Blooms and pulling up a chair at one of your stunning tables! Wishing you a lovely week❤️🎄
Merry Monday Mary!!! 🎄Where do I begin?!! So many pretties I want to call my favs, from the amazing MKC plates (darn I missed that sale!) to the Tartan Kindling container..I could go on and on….the arrangement is so beautifully done and loving the plaid ornaments that perfectly tie everything together. As always, thanks for the tips!! I use my Crowning Glory with every arrangement I make and works so well thanks to your advice!! Have a very Merry Mary Day!!! 🎄
LOVE LOVE LOVE the tartan plaid!! Also, the Monday Morning Blooms! Lots of beautiful ideas! Thank you! CONGRATULATIONS TO THE WINNER! You will have a beautiful Christmas table! Merry Christmas!!! 🎄
Wow, that is GORGEOUS! I am such a sucker for tartans, but I did resist those from M-C. You;ve made a beautiful arrangement and table with everything. I love the multi-layers of the plate stack. The flowers embellished with greens and the picks from prior arrangements (🙋♀️guilty) makes it even better. I need to find a generous neighbor for snipping greens, It seems they’re always too early when they’re grooming their plants to grab them for the season, which makes me less likely to go take any from the plants.
Oh wow, your arrangement in the tartan container is so cheery for Christmas. Your table by your twinkling tree is stunning, Mary. Aren’t those new M-C appetizer plates the perfect addition to all your tartan??!! Happy Merry Month, Mary. ❤️
Oh Mary, I ADORE your table! The black and white gingham placemats and MC appy plates paired with the plaid dishes and interspersed with the white plates are stunning. Your flower arrangement looks so pretty in the MC plaid kindling holder. I have a plaid ice bucket so I may use that to make a similar arrangement. You are so talented and your posts are always inspiring,
Mary you are mad for plaid today with this beautiful table and arrangement! I love you MKC purchases and your creative arrangement is show stopping! Love the way you included the ornaments, so pretty! I have serious MKC envy over those appetizer plates, I’ve not seen those before. Your flatware is so different, I like the subtle plaid pattern on the handle. Your flower arranging tips are much appreciated and I’m a huge fan of Crowing Glory. Your table looks amazing, you have been a very busy gal! Everything looks gorgeous!
Jenna
Love tartan plaid for Christmas. Your table looks amazing. Thank you for the steps to create such a pretty centerpiece. And the tips for making the flowers last longer.
Happy Monday, your Christmas plaid is so lovely. I did resist purchasing those MKC appetizer plates. I must have missed the plaid container. Love your festive florals on your darling table. The plate stack is gorgeous on your plaid cozy throw. Congrats to Betsy R on winning the Lynch Creek centerpiece. Looking forward to Tuesday, seeing yet another fabulous tablescape.🎄
Delightful arrangement and holiday table, Mary! I love your new plaid MKC container that can be used for a myriad of purposes. I love fresh greens that smell so festive and I’ve decided white added to any arrangement works well.
I’ve learned so much from you over the years. I’m enjoying the Mikasa Christmas dishes from your giveaway years ago. I think of you fondly as I use them each year.
My blogging break has been much needed. I’ll be back one day.
Wishing you and your hubby a joyous Christmas season. Lovely post as always. Bonnie
So love seeing fresh flowers and especially like your new dishes!
Happy Monday! Your creativity is an inspiration. Love love love your postings! Merry Christmas to you!