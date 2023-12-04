How to Make Merry & Bright Floral Centerpiece + Plaid Tidings Christmas Table

Think ‘outside the vase’ and repurpose a tartan plaid container to create a merry & bright floral centerpiece, incorporating Christmas ornaments. You’ll flower arranging and longevity tips, along with Christmas table inspiration for the holiday season.

Merry Monday!

It’s one of my favorite days of the month when I join my

Monday Morning Blooms’ friends to share some flower therapy.

You can find my flower friends’ links to their holiday

floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.

We’re celebrating the Christmas holiday season for our December edition of Monday Morning Blooms.

I think tartan plaid makes everything merry and bright,

so I’m celebrating with plaid tidings in my arrangement and at the table!

I like to think ‘outside the vase’ ;) and used a MacKenzie-Childs Tartastic Kindling Holder

as a vessel for my arrangement, purchased during an online sale in November.

I like items that are multi-purpose and thought it could function as a festive wine chiller too.

Two products I swear by for long-lasting flowers are Floralife Flower Food and

Crowning Glory Solution Floral Spray.

Tip: If you’re buying flowers from the grocery store, always use the flower food packets

that come with your flowers to give them their longest vase life.

Flower food / floral preservative provides nutrients for your flowers and controls

the pH for optimal water uptake, while also reducing bacteria in your vase water.

I like the conveniece of the 10 oz. container of flower food for easy mixing,

especially if you’re using a larger vase. You don’t have to fiddle

with opening little packets to mix up 16 oz. of solution at a time,

and it’s more eco-friendly since you’re not disposing of little plastic wrappers.

One 10 oz. container will make 30 quarts of solution.

Regular readers have heard me sing the praises of Crowning Glory

in previous posts, as I have had flowers that last easily two weeks when using it!

If you’re not familiar with Crowning Glory, it’s an transpirant spray

that seals in moisture and dries clear.

It’s safe to use on all flower types and is especially beneficial

for flowers that are prone to wilting due to moisture loss, like hydrangeas.

After purchasing my flowers, my flower routine is to give the stems a

generous and fresh cut on a 45 degree angle, and strip any foliage that’s below the waterline.

To condition the flowers, I place them in a bucket with room temperature water mixed flower food

and then spray them with Crowning Glory.

Note: Wait to spray roses with Crowning Glory after they are open

as it will prohibit them from opening further.

I keep the flowers somewhere cool, like the porch, and away from direct sunlight, until ready to arrange them.

After completing my arrangement, I’ll give everything another spritz of Crowning Glory.

My tartan container was not designed to be watertight, so I placed

a bucket inside it to hold the floral solution and

added chicken wire to support the flower stems.

Chicken wire is my favorite flower arranging tool and an eco-friendly alternative

to wet flower foam as it is reusable.

I foraged for some greenery on our property and cut some cedar as a base for my arrangement.

Mums, hydrangeas, and alstroemeria from the grocery store

provided red and white blooms to mix with the evergreens.

The red ball ornament picks were saved from previous Lynch Creek Farm centerpieces

because I’m a self-professed hoarder. :)

I used some floral wire to secure plaid ball ornament to the ornament picks,

and tucked them in the arrangement among the blooms, along with some pinecone picks.

Here is how the completed arrangement looks with the ornaments and pine cone picks,

along with a step-by-step photo collage for reference.

Join me at my Christmas table for plaid tidings!

Dining by the twinkling lights of the tree makes everything merry and bright!

MacKenzie-Childs ‘Deck the Halls’ appetizer plates were also purchased

during their November online sale.

They feature three ornaments on a Courtly Check border with sprigs of holly and berries.

They join white salad plates, red plaid dinner plates, white chargers and are wreathed

by black and white check round linen placemats

A tartan plaid throw provides a cozy foundation and tablecloth . . .

Ruby goblets and mercury glass votives add merry pops of red,

as well as sparkle and a soft glow.

More ornaments are sprinkled on a bed of evergreens down the center of the table. . .

a mix of cedar, boxwood and magolia leaves.

And Wallace Corsica Gold-Accent Flatware

brings some additional plaid details to the table

Tips to remember to help extend the life of your flower arrangement:

Cut your flower stems at a 45 degree angle for maximum water uptake and remove any leaves below the water line.

Always add floral preservative packets to your vase water.

Check your water level to top it off as needed; hydrangeas and sunflowers are thirsty flowers.

Change your water every other day and trim the stems if possible, to reduce bacteria and extend your flowers’ vase life.

Spray with Crowning Glory.

Remove any wilting and fading flowers as they produce ethylene gas, which can hasten the decline of neighboring flowers.

Last but not least, keep your flower arrangement away from direct sunlight and heat (like vents blowing), which can dramatically shorten its bloom life.

Table Details:

Ciroa Plaid Plates, White Chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago

Deck the Halls Appetizer Plates / MacKenzie-Childs

Tartan Container / MacKenzie-Childs Tartastic Kindling Holder

Red Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Wallace Corsica Gold-Accent Flatware

Black and White Check Placemats / Crown Linen Designs

Plaid Ornaments / Hobby Lobby, several years ago

Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago

Napkin Rings / Pier1

