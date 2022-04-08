Dessert, Easter, Food, Salad, Spring

20+ Recipes for Your Easter or Spring Celebration: Sides, Salads and Desserts!

Find 20+ recipes for your Spring or Easter celebration with a round up of make-ahead sides, salads and desserts!

 With Easter around the corner I’m sharing a round-up of recipes for Easter or your spring gathering. You’ll find sides, salads and desserts to serve a few or for a crowd. Some that can be made ahead or others that use some short cuts!

Click on the links for the complete recipe or details.

Two Easter Favorites: Potato Salad and Deviled Eggs in One Bite

 Potato Salad Deviled Eggs are a combination of two of our Easter menu favorites, deviled eggs and potato salad, a convenient and delicious version of a deviled egg, to go with your Easter ham! Use prepared potato salad from the deli for an easy short cut and garnish with bacon and chives.

Deviled Egg Baskets with Edible Flowers

 Deviled Egg Baskets are reminiscent of an Easter basket, garnished with flowering herbs and edible blossoms, topped with a chive basket handle! Ideal for a Derby party, garden club lunch, or bridal shower, and a pretty way to dress up your deviled eggs for your spring gathering or celebration!

Layered Spring Salad

 A make-ahead recipe and flavorful salad for your potluck or family gathering.

Asparagus Strawberry Salad with Orange Balsamic Vinaigrette

Asparagus and strawberries may seem like unlikely salad partners, but their flavors are married with a light and easy orange vinaigrette dressing, and topped with the sweet and salty combination of bacon and sugared pecans! You can prepare the components of the salad in advance and assemble right before serving. If you’re short on time, purchase candied pecans from the grocery store too!

Broccoli-Grape Pasta Salad

A make-ahead recipe and crowd-pleasing medley of sweet, tangy, crunchy and salty with the addition of toasted pecans and bacon. Perfect for serving along side your Easter ham or for a potluck!

Potluck Sweet and Crunchy Broccoli Salad

A colorful and healthy salad that’s a medley of sweet, tangy and crunchy, thanks to the creamy yogurt and vinegar dressing, dried cranberries and salted sunflower seeds!

Bunny Ears Salad

 Fun and easy for Easter with “bunny ears” hiding in the salad greens and easy recipe for Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette! Use ready-made palmiers as a short cut from the grocery store!

Roasted Carrot Hummus Dip

A healthy and delicious appetizer for spring or Easter that everybunny will love.

Bunny Chicken Salad Spread

Favorite party chicken salad spread molded into a bunny shape using a cake pan! Add a cucumber weave to form the basket. Serve with crackers and veggies of choice.

Peter Rabbit’s Carrot Zucchini Muffins

These deliciously moist muffins sneak in some veggies and are sure to please everybunny with the addition of apple and coconut.

Cucumber and Strawberry Salad

A light and refreshing salad for the spring or summer. Garnish with edible flowers if desired.

Berrylicious Fruit Salad with Orange-Vanilla Syrup

 Perfect for a brunch, shower, or spring lunch! The orange-vanilla syrup is an easy and delicious addition to the fresh berries and fruit!

Berry {Quick & Easy} Layered Cake

Ideal for dessert emergencies or company! Use a store-bought cake (angel food or pound cake) cut in thirds and layer with berries, lemon curd, pudding, whipped cream or a combination.

Bunny Tail Bonbons, aka White Chocolate-Cheesecake Truffles

A make-ahead recipe for a sweet ending or Easter dessert. Serve these sweet confections in mini cupcake wrappers for a festive and tidy bite!

No-Bake Lemon-Coconut “Cottontails”

An easy no-bake treat for Easter and delicious combination of sweet and tart that everybunny will love!

Elevate a Box Cake Mix to a Festive Easter Dessert

Find the steps and tips to doctor a box cake mix and elevate it to make a festive dessert using Russian piping tips and candy for Easter.

Almond and Poppy Seed Loaf Cake

 Baked in a 8 x 4 loaf pan, so it’s a smaller size to enjoy but enough to satisfy your sweet tooth for brunch, tea or dessert!

Rosemary Lemon Bars

 Tart, sweet, buttery and savory, all in one luscious bite!

No-Bake Easter Bunny Bark

Assemble in less than 10 minutes for an easy no-bake treat to satisfy everybunny’s sweet tooth!

PEEPS Chocolate Chip Cookie Tart

Use chocolate chip refrigerated cookie dough for a quick and easy dessert with Easter PEEPS!

Mini Easter Basket Cakes

Festive to serve and easy to decorate, filling with colored coconut for “grass”, candy eggs, and a chocolate bunny or chick, just like an Easter basket! Use a short cut with ready-made shortcake dessert shells from the grocery store if you don’t have a pan or short on time.

Easter Basket Cupcakes

As fun to make as they are to eat! Use a favorite short cut and two-ingredient cupcake recipe for quick and easy baking!

Baby Bunny Cakelets for Easter 

Doctoring the Box: Carrot Cake from Spice Cake Mix

An easy and deliciously moist, doctor-the-box recipe for carrot cake using a spice cake mix! Perfectly paired with homemade cream cheese frosting!

Lemon Peep-tinis

Wishing you a Happy Easter with all your peeps!

Thank you for your visit!

  11 comments for “20+ Recipes for Your Easter or Spring Celebration: Sides, Salads and Desserts!

  1. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    April 8, 2022 at 7:21 am

    I like your bunny shaped chicken salad Mary! Finally see a little sunshine after days of rain… Enjoy your weekend:@)

    Reply
  2. franki Parde
    April 8, 2022 at 8:21 am

    “Bunny Apetit!!” franki

    Reply
    • Mary
      April 8, 2022 at 10:06 am

      Ha, That made laugh Franki! Hoppy Weekend to you! 🐰🐇❤️

      Reply
  3. the Painted Apron
    April 8, 2022 at 8:35 am

    Wonderful round up Mary, I think I will add some Bunny Tail Bon Bons to our Easter menu!

    Reply
  4. Ellen
    April 8, 2022 at 9:09 am

    WOW!! Which ones to make/bake? Awesome as usual! HAPPY EASTER!!! 🐰🐣🐇🌷

    Reply
  5. Clara
    April 8, 2022 at 9:55 am

    Thanks Mary! They all look delicious! Happy Easter! Clara ❤️

    Reply
  6. Linda Primmer
    April 8, 2022 at 9:56 am

    A beautiful round up for Easter. I love how easy it is to click on any recipe I want to make. Of course, now it is difficult to pick a favorite.😄

    Reply
  7. Shirley Graham
    April 8, 2022 at 10:55 am

    Everything looks delicious & beautiful!!!!

    Reply
  8. Donna
    April 8, 2022 at 11:04 am

    Your photos are fantastic. .. . they make me want to try so many of these recipes. These photos capture so much clever creativity. Wow, I love these wrap-up recipes.

    Reply
  9. aldampierverizonnet
    April 8, 2022 at 11:24 am

    All of these are wonderful! Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
  10. Everyday Living
    April 8, 2022 at 2:13 pm

    Mary, all of the dishes look delicious. I always enjoy the spring layered salad, but I don’t often make it, but I should. I would enjoy everyone of the sweets! Thanks for the round-up!

    Reply

