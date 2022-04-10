Happy Sunday!
Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
We’re off to a chilly start here this morning with temperatures more typical of late
January than early April in North Carolina.
We’ll be warming up to high 60s this afternoon but with a dip into the low 30s overnight,
I’m keeping my fingers crossed that the Snowball Viburnums didn’t get frost nipped!
It’s been a blustery week with 20 – 30 mph hour wind gusts. . . less than
ideal conditions for allergy sufferers with the all the pollen in the air . . .
*achoo*
The wind blew about a third of the snowball blooms blown off the tree. . .
the first time I’d seen that happen!
A Tree Swallow took up residence in one of our birdhouses by the water.
It’s the first time seeing them nest there as it’s usually occupied by Bluebirds.
The azaleas are blooming in waves. . .
If they weren’t zapped by the cold temperatures overnight,
70 and 80 degree temps by mid week should coax the rest into blooming.
Is anyone else finding it hard to believe Easter is next weekend?
If you need some menu inspiration, you can find 20+ recipes for your Spring or Easter celebration
with make-ahead sides, salads and desserts, HERE.
Hope it’s warming up where you are!
Happy Palm Sunday ♥
Beautiful photos.
Mary, Good morning. Hope like you that the garden didn’t suffer any damage from the chilly temps. We will be much warmer this week and I think my viburnums were not open enough to be affected. Just got an order of caladiums and alocasias but will have to wait a bit till I can plant them. One good thing,about the cooler weather ,it has let my Tulips blooms last longer. Think I will cut some for a bouquet this morning. Have a beautiful Easter and as always thankyou for all the lovely photos and inspiring ideas.
We, too, have had below average temps and a lot of wind. Still, I think spring is the prettiest season. I put up our hummingbird feeder earlier this past week, and we had our first hummingbird of the season yesterday – so colorful and very hungry! I always enjoy your photos, Mary. Thank you for sharing. Easter blessings to you and your family.
We have had the same up and down weather and the past few days have been very windy here too…Mother Nature can be quite a tease! I hope your remaining snowball viburnums aren’t affected…I was tempted to plant flowers this weekend, but I think I will wait another week or so…by the way, I bought some tulips early last week and I swear they have grown over 6 inches since I put them in a vase, I think of all your tulip tips every time I see them, such amazing flowers!
Jenna
You take such beautiful photos … thank you for sharing!