Happy Sunday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

We’re off to a chilly start here this morning with temperatures more typical of late

January than early April in North Carolina.

We’ll be warming up to high 60s this afternoon but with a dip into the low 30s overnight,

I’m keeping my fingers crossed that the Snowball Viburnums didn’t get frost nipped!

It’s been a blustery week with 20 – 30 mph hour wind gusts. . . less than

ideal conditions for allergy sufferers with the all the pollen in the air . . .

*achoo*

The wind blew about a third of the snowball blooms blown off the tree. . .

the first time I’d seen that happen!

A Tree Swallow took up residence in one of our birdhouses by the water.

It’s the first time seeing them nest there as it’s usually occupied by Bluebirds.

The azaleas are blooming in waves. . .

If they weren’t zapped by the cold temperatures overnight,

70 and 80 degree temps by mid week should coax the rest into blooming.

Is anyone else finding it hard to believe Easter is next weekend?

If you need some menu inspiration, you can find 20+ recipes for your Spring or Easter celebration

with make-ahead sides, salads and desserts, HERE.

Hope it’s warming up where you are!

Happy Palm Sunday ♥

