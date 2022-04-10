Bird, Spring, Water, Weekend Waterview

Weekend Waterview

by  • 5 Comments

Weekend Waterview April | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lakenorman #water #azaleas

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Weekend Waterview | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lakenorman #water

We’re off to a chilly start here this morning with temperatures more typical of late

January than early April in North Carolina.

Doublefile Viburnum blooms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #spring

We’ll be warming up to high 60s this afternoon but with a dip into the low 30s overnight,

I’m keeping my fingers crossed that the Snowball Viburnums didn’t get frost nipped!

Snowball Viburnum blooms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #spring

It’s been a blustery week with 20 – 30 mph hour wind gusts. . . less than

 ideal conditions for allergy sufferers with the all the pollen in the air . . .

*achoo*

Snowball Viburnum blooms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #spring

The wind blew about a third of the snowball blooms blown off the tree. . .

the first time I’d seen that happen!

Birdhouse with Snowball Viburnum and Azalea blooms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #spring

Tree Swallow at birdhouse | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #birdhouse

A Tree Swallow took up residence in one of our birdhouses by the water.

Tree Swallow at birdhouse | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #birdhouse

It’s the first time seeing them nest there as it’s usually occupied by Bluebirds.

Weekend Waterview April | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lakenorman #water #azaleas

The azaleas are blooming in waves. . .

If they weren’t zapped by the cold temperatures overnight,

70 and 80 degree temps by mid week should coax the rest into blooming.

Birdhouse with Snowball Viburnum and Azalea blooms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #spring

Is anyone else finding it hard to believe Easter is next weekend?

20+ Spring and Easter Menu Recipes: Sides and Salads and Desserts | homeiswheretheboatis.net #deviledeggs #Easter #spring #recipes #salads #strawberries #dessserts #cupcakes #cakes #nobake

If you need some menu inspiration, you can find 20+ recipes for your Spring or Easter celebration

with make-ahead sides, salads and desserts, HERE.

Weekend Waterview April | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lakenorman #water #chair

Hope it’s warming up where you are!

Happy Palm Sunday ♥

Weekend Waterview April | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lakenorman #water #chair #birdhouse #spring #flowers

Thank you for your visit!

Sharing with:  Metamorphosis Monday

  5 comments for “Weekend Waterview

  1. Margaret
    April 10, 2022 at 7:32 am

    Beautiful photos.

    Reply
  2. Kathy Menold
    April 10, 2022 at 8:06 am

    Mary, Good morning. Hope like you that the garden didn’t suffer any damage from the chilly temps. We will be much warmer this week and I think my viburnums were not open enough to be affected. Just got an order of caladiums and alocasias but will have to wait a bit till I can plant them. One good thing,about the cooler weather ,it has let my Tulips blooms last longer. Think I will cut some for a bouquet this morning. Have a beautiful Easter and as always thankyou for all the lovely photos and inspiring ideas.

    Reply
  3. Ann Woleben
    April 10, 2022 at 8:43 am

    We, too, have had below average temps and a lot of wind. Still, I think spring is the prettiest season. I put up our hummingbird feeder earlier this past week, and we had our first hummingbird of the season yesterday – so colorful and very hungry! I always enjoy your photos, Mary. Thank you for sharing. Easter blessings to you and your family.

    Reply
  4. the Painted Apron
    April 10, 2022 at 9:20 am

    We have had the same up and down weather and the past few days have been very windy here too…Mother Nature can be quite a tease! I hope your remaining snowball viburnums aren’t affected…I was tempted to plant flowers this weekend, but I think I will wait another week or so…by the way, I bought some tulips early last week and I swear they have grown over 6 inches since I put them in a vase, I think of all your tulip tips every time I see them, such amazing flowers!
    Jenna

    Reply
  5. Cheryl
    April 10, 2022 at 9:40 am

    You take such beautiful photos … thank you for sharing!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: