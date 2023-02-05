Weekend Waterview: Happy Sun-Days and Blue Skies

Happy Sun-Day!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Those of you living in the southeastern US like us, may be asking yourself,

“What is that strange, bright ball of light in the sky?”

Why it’s the sun . .

. . . I’d almost forgotten what it looked like! ;)

After one of the wettest Januarys on record, we’re enjoying some glorious sunshine. . .

and looking forward to five whole days with a raindrop!

After so many gray days, the blue sky and watery reflections are blindingly bright.

Our maple tree that suffered a lightning strike last August is budding . . .

At least on part of it, which is encouraging!

Encouraging at least to those that aren’t allergy-sufferers . . . *achoo*!

Sophie and Lola were happy to see the sun and enjoy some outdoor time.

They both agree with me that sunshine is good for the soul!

Hope you’re enjoying some welcome winter sunshine and blue skies where you are!

Happy Sun-Day ♥

Thank you for your visit!