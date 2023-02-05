Dogs, Lake Life, Water, Weekend Waterview, Winter

Weekend Waterview: Happy Sun-Days and Blue Skies

by  • 18 Comments

Weekend Waterview from Lake Norman | ©homeiswhereboatis.net #winter #lake #LKN #boat

Happy Sun-Day!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Weekend Waterview from Lake Norman | ©homeiswhereboatis.net #winter #lake #LKN

Those of you living in the southeastern US like us, may be asking yourself,

“What is that strange, bright ball of light in the sky?”

Weekend Waterview from Lake Norman | ©homeiswhereboatis.net #winter #lake #LKN

Why it’s the sun . .

. . . I’d almost forgotten what it looked like! ;)

February weather forecast Lake Norman

After one of the wettest Januarys on record, we’re enjoying some glorious sunshine. . .

and looking forward to five whole days with a raindrop!

Weekend Waterview from Lake Norman | ©homeiswhereboatis.net #winter #lake #LKN

After so many gray days, the blue sky and watery reflections are blindingly bright.

Cloud reflections and Weekend Waterview from Lake Norman | ©homeiswhereboatis.net #winter #lake #LKN

Winter Waterview from Lake Norman | ©homeiswhereboatis.net #winter #lake #LKN

Our maple tree that suffered a lightning strike last August is budding . . .

Buds on Silver Maple Tree | ©homeiswhereboatis.net #winter

At least on part of it, which is encouraging!

Buds on Silver Maple Tree | ©homeiswhereboatis.net #winter

Encouraging at least to those that aren’t allergy-sufferers . . . *achoo*!

Sophie on dock | ©homeiswhereboatis.net #winter #dock #lake #LKN #dogs #bichonfrise

Sophie and Lola were happy to see the sun and enjoy some outdoor time.

Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswhereboatis.net #winter #dock #lake #LKN #dogs #bichonfrise

Lola | ©homeiswhereboatis.net #winter #dock #lake #LKN #dogs #bichonfrise

They both agree with me that sunshine is good for the soul!

Sophie on dock | ©homeiswhereboatis.net #winter #dock #lake #LKN #dogs #bichonfrise

Hope you’re enjoying some welcome winter sunshine and blue skies where you are!

Sophie on dock | ©homeiswhereboatis.net #winter #dock #lake #LKN #dogs #bichonfrise

Cloud reflections and Weekend Waterview from Lake Norman | ©homeiswhereboatis.net #winter #lake #LKN

Happy Sun-Day ♥

Weekend Waterview from Lake Norman | ©homeiswhereboatis.net #winter #dock #lake #LKN #dogs #bichonfrise #reflections #water

Thank you for your visit!

  18 comments for “Weekend Waterview: Happy Sun-Days and Blue Skies

  1. Gail
    February 5, 2023 at 6:56 am

    I live in central Virginia. Warmer than usual with ceaseless clouds or rainy days this winter. Yesterday afternoon, the sun came out very brightly. My husband commented
    “ what’s that bright thing called? Been so long, I forgot it’s name”. Hee Hee

    Reply
  2. Margaret
    February 5, 2023 at 7:12 am

    Utterly fabulous. We too, on the south coast of England, have a strange light in the sky lol.

    Reply
  3. Cindi
    February 5, 2023 at 7:27 am

    Here in Virginia it is to get to the mid 50’s today and some days 60’s. Planning to spend time outside…so ready for springtime! Can’t count the times this winter I said to my poor hubby…Why did we leave SC? 🤣. He. Of course, just smiled and walked away. We had some really cold days this winter with some unusually warm…really strange weather. Took a picture this morning of the water that had dripped out of my rain barrel…and it was frozen! Enjoy the weather! Peace.

    Reply
  4. franki Parde
    February 5, 2023 at 8:07 am

    Central VA checking in…just when I’m ready to “throw in the towel”…13 degrees…this week 68 a high…we HAVE been incredibly fortunate when comparing. The star magnolia is covered w/downy buds, camellias & daffodils blooming, perriwinkle & snowdrops peeking through…there’s that “HOPE” thing… Luv that shade of “Lake Blue!!” franki

    Reply
  5. Kathy Menold
    February 5, 2023 at 8:14 am

    Mary, You are so right about the wet gloomy weather we have had in N.C. So excited to see that big yellow ball in the sky. Now if I could just get rid of the mud I might be able to check on my Hellebores and Pussy Willows. My yard is like a bog. Our dogs are delighted to get outside too and our Lab

    wants non stop ball throwing and retrieving while our Yorkie mix just wants to take a sun bath on the deck.
    Happy Sun Day to you too.

    Reply
  6. Mary F Sosa
    February 5, 2023 at 8:42 am

    Texas (Hill Country) in the house. As usual, we’re experiencing all seasons in one week. We went from icicles on our tress and back porch (30’s) to apricity (70’s)! Crazy, but wouldn’t have it in other way. Hosting a GALentine Tea party so I’m borrowing a lot of your decor ideas and [as always] beautiful tablescapes. God Bless.

    Reply
  7. Jenna
    February 5, 2023 at 8:52 am

    Yes, it was so nice to finally see the sun yesterday, and more sun and warmer temps today, yay! Sophie and Lola are so cute enjoying the sunshine!

    Reply
  8. Barbara
    February 5, 2023 at 9:19 am

    Oh look at you out in the sunshine, we are still under a couple of feet of snow… enjoy the sunny warmer weather

    Reply
  9. Clara
    February 5, 2023 at 9:32 am

    The sun is such a welcome sight. We had a 3 day ice storm with such dark gray, dreary skies. When the sun popped out, it was so nice and a big relief. The trees were gorgeous all covered in ice with the sun glistening against the bright blue sky. The girls look so cute. They are so fluffy! The lake is absolutely gorgeous! You have a lovely place to sit and enjoy nature. I’m ready for Spring! Enjoy your day. Clara❤️

    Reply
  10. Rita C.
    February 5, 2023 at 9:34 am

    Yes, that sun is fabulous! I’m seeing buds on trees here too, but that grass of yours is what I really noticed, wow! Have a great week, enjoy this spring preview.

    Reply
  11. Linda Primmer
    February 5, 2023 at 10:15 am

    Happy Sun-day. We have had some sunshine, but today it is pouring rain. Sophie and Lola look like they are enjoying the sun’s warm rays. Your view is gorgeous.

    Reply
  12. Aquietlife
    February 5, 2023 at 11:09 am

    So beautiful, we have been twins in the weather department, except we are raining today, but every drop counts toward reducing the droughts treacherous history. Love seeing your bright blue on blue, I can feel your joy!

    Reply
  13. debracommonground
    February 5, 2023 at 11:26 am

    so glad your maple survived, look at those buds. We’ve had snow on the ground for the most part since late December with a few warmer days mixed in. (SW Missouri) We have major yard clean up to do once warmer weather is here. Enjoy your day and all the Vitamin D you can soak up!

    Reply
  14. Stephanie
    February 5, 2023 at 1:58 pm

    Just coming out of a cold snap here in New Jersey. Brrrrrr!!!

    Reply
  15. Everyday Living
    February 5, 2023 at 2:47 pm

    Mary, the sun and blue skies are a welcome sight after all the rain. The girls are always adorable. Glad that you are seeing buds on the maple tree♥️

    Reply
  16. nonie
    February 5, 2023 at 3:30 pm

    I live in North Central Washington, and we are seeing the sun today after a long, long winter. Your temps warm up a bit more than ours in the coming week, but any warmth is welcome. The sun and blue skies is something I so look forward to.

    Reply
  17. Nancy
    February 5, 2023 at 4:17 pm

    Hooray for the sun! Beautiful blue views of your lake and sky!
    Hello to Lola and Sophie… such cuties in the sun!
    We have had a cooler and more rain then usual winter here in the Phoenix area. But the desert loves rain… we may get a super loom because of it.
    Thanks for the lake views and puppy views too. Happy Sunday!

    Reply
  18. Kitty
    February 5, 2023 at 7:23 pm

    Beautiful sunny days ahead for you, Mary! We had a miserable week last week, but the sun came out and the temperatures are much improved. Happy Sunday! ❤️

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: