Weekend Waterview: Happy Sun-Days and Blue Skies

Happy Sun-Day!
Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
Those of you living in the southeastern US like us, may be asking yourself,
“What is that strange, bright ball of light in the sky?”
Why it’s the sun . .
. . . I’d almost forgotten what it looked like! ;)
After one of the wettest Januarys on record, we’re enjoying some glorious sunshine. . .
and looking forward to five whole days with a raindrop!
After so many gray days, the blue sky and watery reflections are blindingly bright.
Our maple tree that suffered a lightning strike last August is budding . . .
At least on part of it, which is encouraging!
Encouraging at least to those that aren’t allergy-sufferers . . . *achoo*!
Sophie and Lola were happy to see the sun and enjoy some outdoor time.
They both agree with me that sunshine is good for the soul!
Hope you’re enjoying some welcome winter sunshine and blue skies where you are!
Happy Sun-Day ♥
Thank you for your visit!
I live in central Virginia. Warmer than usual with ceaseless clouds or rainy days this winter. Yesterday afternoon, the sun came out very brightly. My husband commented
“ what’s that bright thing called? Been so long, I forgot it’s name”. Hee Hee
Utterly fabulous. We too, on the south coast of England, have a strange light in the sky lol.
Here in Virginia it is to get to the mid 50’s today and some days 60’s. Planning to spend time outside…so ready for springtime! Can’t count the times this winter I said to my poor hubby…Why did we leave SC? 🤣. He. Of course, just smiled and walked away. We had some really cold days this winter with some unusually warm…really strange weather. Took a picture this morning of the water that had dripped out of my rain barrel…and it was frozen! Enjoy the weather! Peace.
Central VA checking in…just when I’m ready to “throw in the towel”…13 degrees…this week 68 a high…we HAVE been incredibly fortunate when comparing. The star magnolia is covered w/downy buds, camellias & daffodils blooming, perriwinkle & snowdrops peeking through…there’s that “HOPE” thing… Luv that shade of “Lake Blue!!” franki
Mary, You are so right about the wet gloomy weather we have had in N.C. So excited to see that big yellow ball in the sky. Now if I could just get rid of the mud I might be able to check on my Hellebores and Pussy Willows. My yard is like a bog. Our dogs are delighted to get outside too and our Lab
wants non stop ball throwing and retrieving while our Yorkie mix just wants to take a sun bath on the deck.
Happy Sun Day to you too.
Texas (Hill Country) in the house. As usual, we’re experiencing all seasons in one week. We went from icicles on our tress and back porch (30’s) to apricity (70’s)! Crazy, but wouldn’t have it in other way. Hosting a GALentine Tea party so I’m borrowing a lot of your decor ideas and [as always] beautiful tablescapes. God Bless.
Yes, it was so nice to finally see the sun yesterday, and more sun and warmer temps today, yay! Sophie and Lola are so cute enjoying the sunshine!
Oh look at you out in the sunshine, we are still under a couple of feet of snow… enjoy the sunny warmer weather
The sun is such a welcome sight. We had a 3 day ice storm with such dark gray, dreary skies. When the sun popped out, it was so nice and a big relief. The trees were gorgeous all covered in ice with the sun glistening against the bright blue sky. The girls look so cute. They are so fluffy! The lake is absolutely gorgeous! You have a lovely place to sit and enjoy nature. I’m ready for Spring! Enjoy your day. Clara❤️
Yes, that sun is fabulous! I’m seeing buds on trees here too, but that grass of yours is what I really noticed, wow! Have a great week, enjoy this spring preview.
Happy Sun-day. We have had some sunshine, but today it is pouring rain. Sophie and Lola look like they are enjoying the sun’s warm rays. Your view is gorgeous.
So beautiful, we have been twins in the weather department, except we are raining today, but every drop counts toward reducing the droughts treacherous history. Love seeing your bright blue on blue, I can feel your joy!
so glad your maple survived, look at those buds. We’ve had snow on the ground for the most part since late December with a few warmer days mixed in. (SW Missouri) We have major yard clean up to do once warmer weather is here. Enjoy your day and all the Vitamin D you can soak up!
Just coming out of a cold snap here in New Jersey. Brrrrrr!!!
Mary, the sun and blue skies are a welcome sight after all the rain. The girls are always adorable. Glad that you are seeing buds on the maple tree♥️
I live in North Central Washington, and we are seeing the sun today after a long, long winter. Your temps warm up a bit more than ours in the coming week, but any warmth is welcome. The sun and blue skies is something I so look forward to.
Hooray for the sun! Beautiful blue views of your lake and sky!
Hello to Lola and Sophie… such cuties in the sun!
We have had a cooler and more rain then usual winter here in the Phoenix area. But the desert loves rain… we may get a super loom because of it.
Thanks for the lake views and puppy views too. Happy Sunday!
Beautiful sunny days ahead for you, Mary! We had a miserable week last week, but the sun came out and the temperatures are much improved. Happy Sunday! ❤️