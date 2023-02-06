DIY Candy Box Flower Arrangement and Tablescape for Valentine’s Day

Repurpose a candy box to make a heart-shaped flower arrangement and table centerpiece for Valentine’s Day. You’ll find flower longevity tips and additional floral and table inspiration for Valentine’s Day.

Happy Monday!

I’m joining my blogging friends for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms.

Flower therapy is just what the doctor ordered on a cold winter morning!

You can find my blogging friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Creating a Valentine’s Day-themed floral arrangement was our common theme

for February’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms.

Warning: Photo heavy post ahead, grab yourself a mug of something warm to drink and settle in!

Confession time: My name is Mary and I am a hoarder. ;)

I saved a couple of Valentine candy boxes that were metal.

They’re fun to serve up charcuterie, aka, Heart-Cuterie for Valentine’s Day!

I decided they would make festive heart-shaped molds for

flower arrangements using wet floral foam for Valentine’s Day.

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

Note: Test your metal boxes to see if they are watertight before beginning.

If your metal boxes leak, line them with plastic or spray the seams with Flex Seal Spray.

Start by soaking your wet floral foam in water, or water mixed with floral preservative

to prolong the life of the flowers.

Tip: When using wet floral foam, use the “float soak” method

and place your floral foam brick on top of the water.

Let the floral foam gradually absorb the water until it’s fully saturated (it will only take a minute).

Plunging the floral foam in the water traps air bubbles and will prohibit

the transfer of water from the foam to the flower stems.

I sliced the foam bricks in half horizontally and then pieced the foam together to fill the candy boxes.

Floral foam is super easy to cut when wet and you can slice right through it with a butter knife.

I beveled the edges of the foam after filling the tins so the floral foam

would be less visible from the sides of the containers.

Now the candy boxes are ready to fill with flowers!

I picked up some spray roses and Charmelia from the grocery store, separating the individual blooms.

Cut the stems down so they’re short and just the heads of the flowers and blooms are visible.

I started in the middle of the floral foam and worked my way out. . .

The larger candy tin was approximately 10 x 10-inches and took

two bundles of Charmelia and two bundles of spray roses to fill.

‘Charmelia’ means “charming beauty,” and is a relatively new introduction to the flower market.

It has up to 20 blooms per stem and a long-lasting vase life.

For the smaller heart, which is approximately 6 x 6-inches,

I used three bundles of red carnations.

I sprayed both arrangements with Crowning Glory, an anti-transpirant spray that seals in moisture

and prolongs the life of your flowers.

It dries to a clear finish in 30 minutes to an hour, depending on temperature and humidity.

It leaves no residue and is safe to use on all flower types.

Crowning Glory is a game changer as far as extending the life of your flowers.

I’ve had flowers arrangements last for two weeks after spraying!

The heart-shaped flower arrangements were placed on a vintage plate and cake pedestal

as a table centerpiece by our Winter Nesting Tree.

A cut lace runner is layered on top of a plaid throw,

serving as a tablecloth and providing a warm, cozy layer.

Pink Bristol by Crown Ducal belonged to my hubby’s grandmother

and is a favorite pattern to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Vintage-inspired Valentines top the plates and a scattered down the length of the runner.

♥ Be Mine ♥

Pewter napkin rings pair silver overlay and white beaded napkins. . .

Red beaded placemats provide some festive sparkle

joining more red in goblets and flatware on the table.

Help yourself to a Strawberry-Filled Love Letter Pie, HERE.

Quick and easy to make for your family, sweetheart or Galentines.

Table Details:

Vintage Plates / Crown Ducal Pink Bristol, Enoch Woods English Scenery Woodsware

Plaid Throw / HomeGoods

Red Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Red Beaded Placemats / Kohl’s several years ago

Flatware / Hampton Forge, San Remo, Horchow, several years ago

White Cutwork Runner / HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE

Napkins / Pier 1

Napkin Rings / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Vintage-inspired Valentines / Amazon, no longer available

Visit my flower friends to see their Valentine’s Day floral inspiration:

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

Pam at Everyday Living

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: