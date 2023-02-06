DIY Candy Box Flower Arrangement and Tablescape for Valentine’s Day

Repurpose a candy box to make a heart-shaped flower arrangement and table centerpiece for Valentine’s Day. You’ll find flower longevity tips and additional floral and table inspiration for Valentine’s Day.
Happy Monday!
I’m joining my blogging friends for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms.
Flower therapy is just what the doctor ordered on a cold winter morning!
You can find my blogging friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
Creating a Valentine’s Day-themed floral arrangement was our common theme
for February’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms.
Warning: Photo heavy post ahead, grab yourself a mug of something warm to drink and settle in!
Confession time: My name is Mary and I am a hoarder. ;)
I saved a couple of Valentine candy boxes that were metal.
They’re fun to serve up charcuterie, aka, Heart-Cuterie for Valentine’s Day!
I decided they would make festive heart-shaped molds for
flower arrangements using wet floral foam for Valentine’s Day.
This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
Note: Test your metal boxes to see if they are watertight before beginning.
If your metal boxes leak, line them with plastic or spray the seams with Flex Seal Spray.
Start by soaking your wet floral foam in water, or water mixed with floral preservative
to prolong the life of the flowers.
Tip: When using wet floral foam, use the “float soak” method
and place your floral foam brick on top of the water.
Let the floral foam gradually absorb the water until it’s fully saturated (it will only take a minute).
Plunging the floral foam in the water traps air bubbles and will prohibit
the transfer of water from the foam to the flower stems.
I sliced the foam bricks in half horizontally and then pieced the foam together to fill the candy boxes.
Floral foam is super easy to cut when wet and you can slice right through it with a butter knife.
I beveled the edges of the foam after filling the tins so the floral foam
would be less visible from the sides of the containers.
Now the candy boxes are ready to fill with flowers!
I picked up some spray roses and Charmelia from the grocery store, separating the individual blooms.
Cut the stems down so they’re short and just the heads of the flowers and blooms are visible.
I started in the middle of the floral foam and worked my way out. . .
The larger candy tin was approximately 10 x 10-inches and took
two bundles of Charmelia and two bundles of spray roses to fill.
‘Charmelia’ means “charming beauty,” and is a relatively new introduction to the flower market.
It has up to 20 blooms per stem and a long-lasting vase life.
For the smaller heart, which is approximately 6 x 6-inches,
I used three bundles of red carnations.
I sprayed both arrangements with Crowning Glory, an anti-transpirant spray that seals in moisture
and prolongs the life of your flowers.
It dries to a clear finish in 30 minutes to an hour, depending on temperature and humidity.
It leaves no residue and is safe to use on all flower types.
Crowning Glory is a game changer as far as extending the life of your flowers.
I’ve had flowers arrangements last for two weeks after spraying!
The heart-shaped flower arrangements were placed on a vintage plate and cake pedestal
as a table centerpiece by our Winter Nesting Tree.
A cut lace runner is layered on top of a plaid throw,
serving as a tablecloth and providing a warm, cozy layer.
Pink Bristol by Crown Ducal belonged to my hubby’s grandmother
and is a favorite pattern to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Vintage-inspired Valentines top the plates and a scattered down the length of the runner.
♥ Be Mine ♥
Pewter napkin rings pair silver overlay and white beaded napkins. . .
Red beaded placemats provide some festive sparkle
joining more red in goblets and flatware on the table.
Help yourself to a Strawberry-Filled Love Letter Pie, HERE.
Quick and easy to make for your family, sweetheart or Galentines.
Table Details:
Vintage Plates / Crown Ducal Pink Bristol, Enoch Woods English Scenery Woodsware
Plaid Throw / HomeGoods
Red Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
Red Beaded Placemats / Kohl’s several years ago
Flatware / Hampton Forge, San Remo, Horchow, several years ago
White Cutwork Runner / HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE
Napkins / Pier 1
Napkin Rings / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Vintage-inspired Valentines / Amazon, no longer available
Visit my flower friends to see their Valentine’s Day floral inspiration:
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
Pam at Everyday Living
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Hi Mary. Welcome to Hoarders Anonymous.
Are you in the right group!
Creative as usual.
Good morning, Mary. The metal Valentine candy boxes are perfect to hold beautiful flowers, and a creative idea! Both arrangements are gorgeous. I have yet to see Charmelia in the grocery stores around here, it is so pretty mixed in with spray roses. The cut lace runner adds a lovely foundation for your heart flower boxes and the plaid throw gives a cozy and warm feel. Pink Bristol is a charming pattern and I know you cherish the dishes handed down from your hubby’s grandmother. Mary, your tablesetting next to the winter nesting tree is magical and romantic…perfect for Valentine’s Day ♥️
It is always a pleasure to join you for flower therapy and to have a seat at one of your stunning tables. Wishing you a joy-filled week♥️
Hi Mary – what a beautiful and ingenious way to centerpiece a table for Valentines Day or Mother’s Day/bridal shower or baby shower etc. plus you’re recycling as well. I will definitely use this idea. Hugs, Dorinda
Oh Mary these heart flower creations are so pretty!!! What a fabulous idea, and detailed tutorial! Your table for two is beautiful, sigh…I love the vintage Valentines and your husband’s grandmother’s china ❤️
Wow, Mary, those are stunning! And another beautiful tablescape, to boot. I had to laugh when I read about flex seal. I don’t know what’s in it, but it works like magic. I learned first-hand, after reading your post of a summer storm damage. I used it last summer and it really does work!
The candy boxes are beautiful, Mary! Your Valentine’s tablescape is gorgeous with the winter tree in the background along with your pretty plates, beaded chargers, and napkin rings. I must confess that I too, am a hoarder! It’s fun to shop your house and rediscover items to repurpose. Thanks for sharing this wonderful idea! Happy Monday! Clara❤️
Mary, the floral candy boxes are gorgeous! I have to confess, I’m a hoarder too…especially when it comes to dishes. The antique china is so pretty and perfect for a Valentine’s Day celebration. The vintage cards add such a lovely touch. Everything is just stunning! I always appreciate all the helpful tips you share. You got me started using the Crowning Glory, and it works wonderfully! Happy Monday!
Brilliant idea with the candy box. I love it!!
Hi Mary, my nam is Pamela and I’m a hoarder too ;) I save tins but never had a heart shaped one. Lovely arrangements and exquisite table setting for a special day. particularly fond of layering the white, cut lace over the plaid throw, Feels like Scotland. Always look forward to this series.
Mary, your candy heart arrangements are so lovely! Just perfect for Valentine’s Day, such a sweet idea. I’ve not seen the charmelias around here yet, they remind me of alstroemerias. Your table is a delight, I love your inherited family transferware plates, the romantic and cozy feeling of your setting. It’s always a delight to take a seat at your table, especially for Love’s Own Day, dear friend. Happy Monday Morning Blooms! Xo Lidy
So many, many wonderful table ideas, as always. But I respectfully suggest that using plastic floral foam is no way to love our planet. You have creativity enough to go with other fabulous ways to decorate tables than harm our world.
Everything you create is EXQUISITE! This Valentine table is gorgeous. The candy box Valentine flower arrangement is beyond beautiful. I love it!
It’s all about love and I just love everything about your Floral Candy Boxes and Valentine tablescape! As always, beautifully done Mary! I just can’t get over how you create all the beauty and love you send our way through your posts! Thank you from the bottom to the top of my heart!