Appetizer, Food, Valentine's Day

From Candy Box to Heart Cuterie Box for Valentine’s Day

by  • 7 Comments

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Heart Cuterie, charcuterie for Valentine’s Day, assembled and served in a heart-shaped candy box.

'Heart Cuterie', charcuterie for a Valentine's Day, assembled and served in a heart-shaped candy box #valentinesday #charcuterie

Happy Thursday!

With Valentine’s Day just a few days away,

I’m sharing a fun and delicious way to celebrate, with Heart Cuterie!

'Heart Cuterie', charcuterie for a Valentine's Day, assembled and served in a heart-shaped candy box #valentinesday #charcuterie

 Using an empty heart shaped candy box is a fun way to present charcuterie for Valentine’s Day!

If you’re not familiar with charcuterie, its origin is French, and refers to processed or cured cold meats and meat products, typically pork. Charcuterie boards have evolved to include an assortment of cheeses, artisan crackers or bread, olives, fruit, and nuts. They’re fun to assemble and an easy and delicious way to entertain as you can customize them to your taste. Depending on the size of your board, you can include honey, jam, dips and spreads.

'Heart Cuterie', charcuterie for a Valentine's Day, assembled and served in a heart-shaped candy box #valentinesday #charcuterie

For Heart Cuterie, I started with an empty Valentine’s Day candy box that I saved last year.

Bonus points if you eat you way through a Valentine’s Day candy sampler box to empty it first. ;)

'Heart Cuterie', charcuterie for a Valentine's Day, assembled and served in a heart-shaped candy box #valentinesday #charcuterie

Start by lining your box with a piece of parchment paper trimmed to fit your box

for easier clean up if you plan on saving your box and using again.

'Heart Cuterie', charcuterie for a Valentine's Day, assembled and served in a heart-shaped candy box #valentinesday #charcuterie

 After lining your box, the fun parts begins. . . filling it with meat, cheese, crackers,

nuts, fruit or whatever your heart’s or your Valentine’s heart’s desire!

'Heart Cuterie', charcuterie for a Valentine's Day, assembled and served in a heart-shaped candy box #valentinesday #charcuterie

My candy box was about 9 inches so it didn’t take long to fill it.

I used heart cookie cutters to cut cheese into heart shapes. Strawberries were also cut in half

then notched to give them a heart shape.

I used an assortment of meat.. . .Salame, Capocolla and Sopressata,

loosely rolled to resemble a rose shape.

'Heart Cuterie', charcuterie for a Valentine's Day, assembled and served in a heart-shaped candy box #valentinesday #charcuterie

I added some Marcona, as well as smoked almonds,

along with some artisan and parmesan crisp crackers,

filling in the gaps in the box.

'Heart Cuterie', charcuterie for a Valentine's Day, assembled and served in a heart-shaped candy box #valentinesday #charcuterie

If you’re looking for additional ideas for Valentine’s Day entertaining, you might like:

Be Mine Valentine's Day Dessert Board | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #valentinesday #dessert #board #chocolate

Valentine’s Day Dessert Board

A sweet way to celebrate with your family, sweetheart or girlfriends for Galentine’s Day.

Be Mine Valentine's Day Dessert Board | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #valentinesday #dessert #board #chocolate

And find 14+ Valentine Day recipes to make your day extra sweet, HERE.

14+ recipes to make your Valentine's Day extra sweet! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #ValentinesDay #recipes #nobake #cocktail #handpie #truffle

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

xoxo

'Heart Cuterie', charcuterie for a Valentine's Day, assembled and served in a heart-shaped candy box #valentinesday #charcuterie

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Metamorphosis Monday

  7 comments for “From Candy Box to Heart Cuterie Box for Valentine’s Day

  1. Everyday Living
    February 10, 2022 at 6:30 am

    Mary, what a cute idea to use a heart box for charcuterie. This is the perfect size for two on Valentine’s Day!

    Happy Thursday ♥️

    Reply
  2. Ann Woleben
    February 10, 2022 at 6:50 am

    Great idea and delicious, too!

    Reply
    • Mary
      February 10, 2022 at 6:51 am

      Thank you Ann, I hope you are well! ♥

      Reply
  3. Debbie J
    February 10, 2022 at 6:53 am

    Mary, your timing is perfect as usual! I’m making a charcuterie tray for Super Bowl and can use a few heart touches! Thanks for the great ideas!

    Reply
    • Mary
      February 10, 2022 at 6:55 am

      Hi Debbie, Thank you for your visit! The Super Bowl is unusually late this year so some hearts would be a fun addition. ♥

      Reply
  4. Ellen
    February 10, 2022 at 7:11 am

    Another winning idea!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you!!

    Reply
    • Mary
      February 10, 2022 at 7:12 am

      Thank you Ellen! ♥

      Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: