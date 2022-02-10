From Candy Box to Heart Cuterie Box for Valentine’s Day

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Heart Cuterie, charcuterie for Valentine’s Day, assembled and served in a heart-shaped candy box.

Happy Thursday!

With Valentine’s Day just a few days away,

I’m sharing a fun and delicious way to celebrate, with Heart Cuterie!

Using an empty heart shaped candy box is a fun way to present charcuterie for Valentine’s Day!

If you’re not familiar with charcuterie, its origin is French, and refers to processed or cured cold meats and meat products, typically pork. Charcuterie boards have evolved to include an assortment of cheeses, artisan crackers or bread, olives, fruit, and nuts. They’re fun to assemble and an easy and delicious way to entertain as you can customize them to your taste. Depending on the size of your board, you can include honey, jam, dips and spreads.

For Heart Cuterie, I started with an empty Valentine’s Day candy box that I saved last year.

Bonus points if you eat you way through a Valentine’s Day candy sampler box to empty it first. ;)

Start by lining your box with a piece of parchment paper trimmed to fit your box

for easier clean up if you plan on saving your box and using again.

After lining your box, the fun parts begins. . . filling it with meat, cheese, crackers,

nuts, fruit or whatever your heart’s or your Valentine’s heart’s desire!

My candy box was about 9 inches so it didn’t take long to fill it.

I used heart cookie cutters to cut cheese into heart shapes. Strawberries were also cut in half

then notched to give them a heart shape.

I used an assortment of meat.. . .Salame, Capocolla and Sopressata,

loosely rolled to resemble a rose shape.

I added some Marcona, as well as smoked almonds,

along with some artisan and parmesan crisp crackers,

filling in the gaps in the box.

