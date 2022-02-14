Happy Valentine’s Day from Sophie and Lola

Sophie and Lola are stopping by to wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day!
And to say ‘thank you’ for box of Valentine goodies from Kitty at Kitty’s Kozy Kitchen. 🐾🐾
This dog gone cute paw print treat baking set came with a mix. . .
just add an egg and some water for easy dog treats!
Kitty also included a pair of cute pot holders she stitched,
along with a sweet Valentine.
Thank you Kitty. ♥
Lola and Sophie are wearing their heart sweaters they inherited from Chloe and Gracie. . .
{ Chloe and Gracie February 2014 }
*sniff*
We’re all about the treats on Valentine’s Day! 🐾🐾
Wishing you lots of love and treats on Valentine’s Day. ♥
🐾🐾
Happy Valentines’s Day to Lola and Sophie and to you too Mary and Mary’s Husband!
What a sweet gift from Kitty!
Enjoy lots of cuddles with your girls. ❤️
HAPPY VALENTINES DAY LOLA & SOPHIE from CoCo! Enjoy all your treats!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Enjoy your Valentine’s Day with you hubby and the girls! You always bring a smile to my face with your posts.
Happy Pawlentine’s Sophie & Lola! What an incredibly sweet gesture on Kitty’s part! Happy Valentine’s Day, Mary.
Happy Valentine’s Day to you and hubby and to the adorable girls! ♥️♥️♥️♥️
Happy Valentine’s Day! Thank you for all the love you show in your posts throughout the year. The girls are precious~
Happy Valentine’s Day Lola and Sophie. Pictures of you can bring a smile in the saddest and happiest of times. Peace.
Happy Valentine’s Day to the girls! Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your husband also. The sweet memories of Chloe and Gracie will be with you forever. They were such sweet dogs that brought much joy to us as well. Enjoy your day and to the girls, enjoy your treats! Clara ❤️
Happy Valentine’s Day Mary, family and of course your sweet fur babies, Sophie and Lola. Such a special gift from Kitty, she is a sweetheart. Enjoy this special love day.