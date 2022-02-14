Happy Valentine’s Day from Sophie and Lola

Sophie and Lola are stopping by to wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day!

And to say ‘thank you’ for box of Valentine goodies from Kitty at Kitty’s Kozy Kitchen. 🐾🐾

This dog gone cute paw print treat baking set came with a mix. . .

just add an egg and some water for easy dog treats!

Kitty also included a pair of cute pot holders she stitched,

along with a sweet Valentine.

Thank you Kitty. ♥

Lola and Sophie are wearing their heart sweaters they inherited from Chloe and Gracie. . .

{ Chloe and Gracie February 2014 }

*sniff*

We’re all about the treats on Valentine’s Day! 🐾🐾

Wishing you lots of love and treats on Valentine’s Day. ♥

🐾🐾

