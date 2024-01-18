Dishes, DIY, Dogs, Flowers, Tablescape, Valentine's Day

14+ Tablescapes & DIY Centerpieces to Love for Valentine’s Day

by  • 2 Comments

Find 14+ Valentine’s Day tablescapes and centerpieces with inspiration for celebrating with your sweetheart, family or friends. You’ll find tips for creating edible centerpieces, candy vase floral arrangements, rose petal ice cubes, an Alice in Wonderland-inspired tea party and more.

I love putting together a table or centerpiece to add some fun and whimsy to celebrate the holidays!

With Valentine’s Day less than a month away, I’m sharing some table inspiration

for celebrating the holiday with your loved ones, family and friends

Click on the links highlighted in red, for to see the complete post and for table sources.

DIY Floral candy vase centerpiece for Valentine's Day table and strawberry hearts with chocolate | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #ValentinesDay #tablescapes #flowers #DIY

A Cozy Nest and Romantic Table for Valentine’s Day

DIY candy vase and flower arranging hack and easy strawberry and pound cake skewers!

DIY Candy Box Flower Arrangement and Tablescape for Valentine’s Day #diy #flowers #roses #tablescape #valentinesday ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

DIY Candy Box Flower Arrangement and Tablescape for Valentine’s Day

Valentine tablescape with heart-shaped flower arrangements using a candy box |#valentinesday #galentine #tablescape #tablesetting #flowers #DIY ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Save and repurpose your candy box to make a heart-shaped flower arrangement

and table centerpiece for Valentine’s Day.

Your candy box also makes for a fun way to serve Heart Cuterie!

Alice in Wonderland inspired tea and table for Valentine's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #tablescapes #valentinesday #aliceinwonderland

Tea with Alice and a Wonderland-inspired Table for Valentine’s Day

Tea and whimsy served with rose frosted cupcakes, rose meringues and hearts galore!

Alice in Wonderland inspired table for Valentine's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #valentinesday #tablescapes #teaparty

*Bee* Mine Table Vignette in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bee #Valentines #tablescape

*Bee* Mine

*Bee* inspired with tabletop fun in the Potting Shed for Valentine’s Day

*Bee* Mine Table Vignette in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bee #ValentinesDay #tablescapes

Bee Mine Tablescape with black and white | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #valentinesday #blackandwhite #buffalocheck #bees

All Abuzz and Bee Mine Tablescape

Celebrating bee love with a *Bee* Mine tablescape with DIY Bee Embossed Chocolate Seal Petit Fours for Valentine’s Day

Bee Mine Embossed Chocolate Seal Petit Fours for Valentine's Day #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday #DIY #bee

'Owl' Be Your Valentine Whimsical Table for Valentine's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #owl #tablescape #valentinesday

‘Owl’ Be Your Valentine Whimsical Table

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a whimsical owl-themed tablescape and ‘Owl Be Your Valentine’ Cookies

'Owl' be your Valentine Cookies and table centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #owl #tablescape #valentinesday

Love Birds’ Bed and Breakfast #bird #winter #valentinesday #tablescape #birds #birdhouse ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Love Birds’ Bed & Breakfast Table in the Potting Shed

Bird love and the joy of winter birding with a whimsical take on Valentine’s Day,

and reminder toto surround yourself with things you love on Valentine’s Day (and every day!)

Edible centerpiece and romantic table for Valentine's Day with rose petals and floral ice cubes for champagne | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #ValentinesDay #tablescape #centerpiece

Edible Centerpiece and Soft and Romantic Table for Valentine’s Day 

An edible centerpiece and add some romance to your champagne chiller with DIY Rose Petal Floral Ice Cubes

Valentine's Day tablescape with DIY Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #ValentinesDay #tablescape #DIY

A Nesting Table for Valentine’s Day

 A nod to lovebirds as a symbol for Valentine’s Day and winter nesting with DIY Valentine Candy Cones

Valentine's Day tablescape by winter nesting tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #ValentinesDay #tablescape

Puppy Love for Valentine’s Day + Tablescape #dogs #valentinesday #tablescape #bichonfrise

Puppy Love for Valentine’s Day

Love is a four-legged word! Celebrating Puppy Love on Valentine’s Day 🐾🐾

Puppy Love for Valentine’s Day + Tablescape #dogs #valentinesday #tablescape #bichonfrise

Love’s Greeting Valentine Table

Table inspiration from a vintage Valentine

Valentine's Day Love Boat Pontoon Picnic | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pontoon #boat #valentines

The Love Boat

Floating pontoon picnic and love boat cruise

Valentine Greetings with Flowers and Transferware Vignette and Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #valentinesday

Valentine Greetings with Transferware and Flowers

 Vintage-inspired Valentine greetings, transferware and flowers for a blooming vignette in the Potting Shed

Valentine Greetings with Flowers and Transferware Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #valentinesday

Valentine's Tea Party and Tablescape #teaparty #ValentinesDay #Galentines #tablescapes ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Valentine’s Tea Party and Tablescape

A tea-themed flower arrangement and centerpiece for Valentine’s Day as well as table inspiration and sweet treats!

Special Delivery of Hearts and Flowers for Valentine’s Day Red Truck Centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #valentinesday

Special Delivery of Hearts and Flowers for Valentine’s Day

A Christmas truck centerpiece gets a makeover, delivering ‘farm fresh’ flowers for Valentine’s Day

Floral Heart plate with black and white buffalo check | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #valetinesday #buffalocheck #truck

Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows Valentine’s Day Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #valentinesday

Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows Whimsical Valentine’s Day Tablescape

  A whimsical Valentine’s Day table and centerpiece inspired by “We go together like Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows” kitchen towels

14+ Sweets & Treats for Valentine's Day | homeiswheretheboatis.net #ValentinesDay #recipes #nobake #cocktail #handpie #truffle

Find 14+ Sweets & Treats for your Valentine’s Day Celebration, HERE.

Two-tiered bird server with fruit and cheese for Valentine's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #centerpiece #valentinesday

I’m happy to be part of a Valentine’s Tablescape Blog Hop Tuesday, January 23rd.

You’ll find romantic as well as whimsical-themed Valentine’s Day tables from 17 table stylists.

Hope to see you then!

 ♥ ♥ ♥

Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows Whimsical Valentine’s Day Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #valentinesday #cocoa #tablescape

*Bee* Mine table for Valentine's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #ValentinesDay #bee #tablescapes

♥ ♥ ♥

  2 comments for “14+ Tablescapes & DIY Centerpieces to Love for Valentine’s Day

  1. Barbara
    January 18, 2024 at 7:31 am

    I’m always amazed at all of your tablescapes, so very creative and inspiring. I actually made your owls for my ladies golf league annual Holiday party, Happy Owlidays! They were part of our centerpieces. Some of the ladies thought they were so cute they wanted to buy them. Instead I used them on my Christmas tree and changed the theme to a woodlands theme with very natural elements, including some made from TP rolls. You are an inspiration, thanks for all your ideas over the years.
    Also, just wanted to mention, when I click on Read more of this post, the link does not work. I have to click on Comment, and then scroll back to the beginning.

    Reply
    • Mary
      January 18, 2024 at 7:37 am

      Thank you Barbara, So fun and glad you were inspired! 🦉
      I’ve been in touch with WordPress and they are working on a solution and trying to de-bug the ‘read more’ link. In the meantime, you can always click on the bold text of the post title in your email which will direct you to the post and they also added a ‘read on blog’ link found at the top right corner of the email. Thank you for your visit ♥

      Reply

Leave a Reply

