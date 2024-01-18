14+ Tablescapes & DIY Centerpieces to Love for Valentine’s Day

Find 14+ Valentine’s Day tablescapes and centerpieces with inspiration for celebrating with your sweetheart, family or friends. You’ll find tips for creating edible centerpieces, candy vase floral arrangements, rose petal ice cubes, an Alice in Wonderland-inspired tea party and more.

I love putting together a table or centerpiece to add some fun and whimsy to celebrate the holidays!

With Valentine’s Day less than a month away, I’m sharing some table inspiration

for celebrating the holiday with your loved ones, family and friends

Click on the links highlighted in red, for to see the complete post and for table sources.

A Cozy Nest and Romantic Table for Valentine’s Day

DIY candy vase and flower arranging hack and easy strawberry and pound cake skewers!

DIY Candy Box Flower Arrangement and Tablescape for Valentine’s Day

Save and repurpose your candy box to make a heart-shaped flower arrangement

and table centerpiece for Valentine’s Day.

Your candy box also makes for a fun way to serve Heart Cuterie!

Tea with Alice and a Wonderland-inspired Table for Valentine’s Day

Tea and whimsy served with rose frosted cupcakes, rose meringues and hearts galore!

*Bee* Mine

*Bee* inspired with tabletop fun in the Potting Shed for Valentine’s Day

All Abuzz and Bee Mine Tablescape

Celebrating bee love with a *Bee* Mine tablescape with DIY Bee Embossed Chocolate Seal Petit Fours for Valentine’s Day

‘Owl’ Be Your Valentine Whimsical Table

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a whimsical owl-themed tablescape and ‘Owl Be Your Valentine’ Cookies

Love Birds’ Bed & Breakfast Table in the Potting Shed

Bird love and the joy of winter birding with a whimsical take on Valentine’s Day,

and reminder toto surround yourself with things you love on Valentine’s Day (and every day!)

Edible Centerpiece and Soft and Romantic Table for Valentine’s Day

An edible centerpiece and add some romance to your champagne chiller with DIY Rose Petal Floral Ice Cubes

A Nesting Table for Valentine’s Day

A nod to lovebirds as a symbol for Valentine’s Day and winter nesting with DIY Valentine Candy Cones

Puppy Love for Valentine’s Day

Love is a four-legged word! Celebrating Puppy Love on Valentine’s Day 🐾🐾

Love’s Greeting Valentine Table

Table inspiration from a vintage Valentine

The Love Boat

Floating pontoon picnic and love boat cruise

Valentine Greetings with Transferware and Flowers

Vintage-inspired Valentine greetings, transferware and flowers for a blooming vignette in the Potting Shed

Valentine’s Tea Party and Tablescape

A tea-themed flower arrangement and centerpiece for Valentine’s Day as well as table inspiration and sweet treats!

Special Delivery of Hearts and Flowers for Valentine’s Day

A Christmas truck centerpiece gets a makeover, delivering ‘farm fresh’ flowers for Valentine’s Day

Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows Whimsical Valentine’s Day Tablescape

A whimsical Valentine’s Day table and centerpiece inspired by “We go together like Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows” kitchen towels

Find 14+ Sweets & Treats for your Valentine’s Day Celebration, HERE.

I’m happy to be part of a Valentine’s Tablescape Blog Hop Tuesday, January 23rd.

You’ll find romantic as well as whimsical-themed Valentine’s Day tables from 17 table stylists.

Hope to see you then!

