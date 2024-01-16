Cookie, Dishes, Food, Tablescape, Tea, Tea on Tuesdays, Winter

Winter Respite and Cozy Tea Table with Cardinals + Sweet Easy-to-Build Snowmen

Enjoy a winter respite with a cozy tea setting by a Winter Nesting Tree. You’ll find Snowmen, Cardinals, a relaxing tea blend, as well as ‘Easy-to-Build’ Snowman Cookies, a sweet treat and baking/decorating project for a cold winter day.

Enjoy a winter respite with a cozy tea setting by a Winter Nesting Tree. You'll find Snowmen, Cardinals, a relaxing tea blend, as well as 'Easy-to-Build' Snowman Cookies, a sweet treat and baking/decorating project for a cold winter day.

Welcome to the January edition of Tea on Tuesdays,

a celebration of tea on the third Tuesday of every month.

Tea on Tuesdays, a celebration of tea on the third Tuesday of every month

Pam and I are happy to welcome back Sarah at Hyacinths for Soul,

 joining us as a guest for tea today.

We’re glad you’re here, pour yourself a cuppa and join us! ☕

Snowman teapot with cardinal and winter tea table #winter #tea #tablescape #cookies #diy #marshmallowtree #birds #snowmen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

January is a great month to recharge and relax after the hustle and bustle of the holidays.

I’m enjoying a winter respite and some cozy nesting by our Winter Nesting Tree.

Decorate a tree for winter to inspire cozy winter nesting. This bird-themed tree adds some sparkle and twinkle beyond Christmas for the cold, gray winter months; decorated with bird ornaments, glittery nests, snowflakes, icy branches and pine cones. #winter #tree #birds #christmastree #owl ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Our Winter Nesting Tree provides some welcome sparkle and twinkle,

as well as an antidote for the winter blues after Christmas.

It’s decorated for the month of January and February with sparkling snowflakes,

icy branches, pine cones, nesting birds and glittery nests.

Snowman with Cardinals Cookie Jar and Winter Tea Table #winter #tea #tablescape #cookies #diy #marshmallowtree #birds #snowmen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Cardinals and snowmen have gathered at the table for a celebration of winter. . .

'Celebrate Winter' Tea Table with Cardinals and Snowmen #winter #tea #tablescape #cookies #diy #marshmallowtree #birds #snowmen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Snow is a somewhat rare occurrence for us in the Southern Piedmont of North Carolina,

but a girl can hope! Our snow is typically of the ‘here today, gone tomorrow’

variety, if we do see some flurries or accumulation. ❄️❄️❄️

Cardinal on snowy branches of tree #winter #bird #snow ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I took these photos several years ago when we had 7 inches of snow and I spied these

Cardinals in the snow-covered branches.

Cardinal basking in sun on snowy branches #winter #bird #snow ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Instead of snow, we’ve had over 6 inches of rain this January. . .if

raindrops were snowflakes, it would take several weeks for us to dig our way out!

Marshmallow Topiary Tree with Cardinals and Winter Table #winter #tea #tablescape #cookies #diy #marshmallowtree #birds #snowmen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

It’s a “Marshmallow World in the Winter” and

Cardinals have flocked to nest in a Marshmallow Topiary Tree. . .

DIY Easy & Festive Marshmallow Topiaries #diy #craft #holiday #christmas #topiaires #marshmalllows #centerpieces ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

DIY Marshmallow Topiaries are budget-friendly craft project and fun to create!

Marshmallow Topiary Tree with Cardinals and Winter Table with Snowmen #winter #tea #tablescape #cookies #diy #marshmallowtree #birds #snowmen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Cardinals are temporarily perched on the marshmallows

with a bit of Museum Putty / Quake Hold.

The marshmallows have firmed to a rock hard texture and the cardinals can be removed

without damage to the birds or topiary.

Cool Winter Peppermint Bark Tea for Cozy Winter Tea with Snowmen #winter #tea #tablescape #cookies #diy #marshmallowtree #birds #snowmen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Join me for a cup of Cool Winter Herb Peppermint Bark Tea

in my favorite snowman mugs and teapot,

with a brilliant red cardinal perched on the lid.

The Republic of Tea – Peppermint Bark, Cool Winter Herb Tea, is caffeine-free with

organic green rooibos, organic peppermint, vanilla and cocoa,

ideal for a winter respite.

Cozy Winter Tea with Snowmen and Cardinals #winter #tea #tablescape #cookies #diy #marshmallowtree #birds #snowmen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Heather Myers folkart snowmen belonged to my mother-in-law,

who was a big fan of ‘snowfolk’ . . .

Heather Myers Folkart Snowmen and 'Celebrate Winter' Tea Table with Cardinals and Snowmen #winter #tea #tablescape #cookies #diy #marshmallowtree #birds #snowmen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

They believe in the spirit of Christmas and celebrating winter!

☃️ ❄️ ☃️

'Celebrate Winter' Tea Table with Cardinals and Snowmen #winter #tea #tablescape #cookies #diy #marshmallowtree #birds #snowmen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Cardinal scrapbooking stickers from Michaels were added

for some winter birding details.

Winter Tea Table with Cardinals and Snowmen with snowflake embroidered runner and marshmallow topiary tree #winter #tea #tablescape #cookies #diy #marshmallowtree #birds #snowmen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

An embroidered snowflake runner is layered over warm and cozy plaid throw,

serving as a tablecloth.

Cardinal Christmas ornaments repurposed as napkin rings, with a wreath design encircling a pair of napkins. #winter #tea #tablescape #cookies #diy #marshmallowtree #birds #snowmen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Cardinal Christmas ornaments were repurposed as napkin rings,

with a wreath design encircling a pair of napkins.

Winter Tea Table with Cardinals and Snowmen and Easy Snowman Cookies #winter #tea #tablescape #cookies #diy #marshmallowtree #birds #snowmen #plaid ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Help yourself to a Snowman Sugar Cookie,

as fun to “build” as they are to eat.

Easy to 'build' snowman cookies, a fun winter day project for kids! #cookies #snowmen #easy ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

These snowman cookies would be fun, sweet treat and project for little hands

to help make on a cold, winter day!

Decorate snowman sugar cookies, a fun and easy baking project that kids would enjoy #cookies #snowmen #easy ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

To start you’ll need some sugar cookies or cookies of choice;

3 – 3 1/2 inch cookies provide a good size base for decorating.

For quick and easy sugar cookies, I used Pillsbury Sugar Cookie Cookie Dough – (16oz/24ct),

available in the refrigerator section of the grocery store.

Follow package directions for baking.

Easy to 'build' snowman cookies, a fun winter day project for kids! #cookies #snowman #easy ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

You’ll also need:

❄️ Peppermints for earmuffs; 2 per cookie

❄️ String licorice (I used Twizzlers Pull ‘n Peel)

❄️ 6 – 8 Orange gumdrops cut into 3 to 4 triangular pieces each

❄️ Chocolate chips; 5 per cookie for eyes and mouth

❄️ 1 can vanilla frosting or frosting recipe of choice

Note: Betty Crocker Whipped Vanilla Frosting won this blind taste test as a favorite canned frosting.

Easy to 'build' snowman cookies, a fun winter day project for kids! #cookies #snowman #easy ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

To make:

❄️ Allow your cookies to cool completely before decorating,

covering them with a generous layer of snowy white frosting.

❄️ Separate licorice strings, cut each string in half with kitchen shears.

❄️ Cut orange gumdrops with kitchen shears into triangles for a carrot nose.

You should be able to get 3 – 4 triangular pieces per gumdrop.

❄️ After spreading frosting on cookie, add licorice for band of earmuffs and peppermint candies.

Easy Snowman Cookies #cookies #snowman #easy #winter #christmas ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

❄️ Place chocolate chips on face to make eyes and mouth;

add a gumdrop triangle for a snowman “carrot” nose.

❄️ Allow frosting to set and ‘crust’ before placing in an airtight container or snowman cookie jar ;)

until ready to serve.

Winter Tea Table with Cardinals and Snowmen and Easy Snowman Cookies #winter #tea #tablescape #cookies #diy #marshmallowtree #birds #snowmen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Snowman with Cardinals Cookie Jar and Winter Tea Table #winter #tea #tablescape #cookies #diy #marshmallowtree #birds #snowmen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Table Details:

Snowman Mugs, Teapot, Cookie Jar, Ridgefield Home / HomeGoods, several years ago

Embroidered Snowflake Runner, Plaid Throw, Napkins / HomeGoods, several year ago

Cardinal Ornaments / Hobby Lobby

Red and green plaid plates / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Cable knit salad plate / Michaels, several years ago

Twig flatware / Pier 1

Snowmen / Heather Myers for ESC Trading Company

Mini Cardinals / Amazon

Marshmallow Topiary Tree with Cardinals and Winter Table #winter #tea #tablescape #cookies #diy #marshmallowtree #birds #snowmen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Print Recipe

Easy to Build Snowman Sugar Cookies

Little hands will enjoy helping ‘build’ and make these snowman cookies. A sweet, fun treat for a cold winter day!
Prep Time45 minutes
Cook Time0 minutes
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Keyword: chocolate chips, peppermints, red licorice, snowman cookies, sugar cookies
Servings: 24 cookies

Equipment

  • kitchen shears

Ingredients

  • 24 sugar cookies or cookies of choice use a 3 to 3 1/2-inch cookie so it has plenty of surface area for decorating
  • 48 peppermints 2 per cookie for earmuffs
  • 12 pieces string licorice cut in half (I used Twizzlers Pull ‘n Peel)
  • 6 - 8 Orange gumdrops cut into 3 to 4 triangular pieces each
  • 1 can vanilla frosting or frosting of choice
  • 120 chocolate chips 5 per cookie for eyes and mouth

Instructions

  • Allow your cookies to cool completely before decorating, covering them with a generous layer of the frosting of your choice; use canned frosting or your favorite buttercream recipe.
  • Separate licorice strings, cut each string in half with kitchen shears.
  • Cut orange gumdrops with kitchen shears into triangles for a carrot nose. You should be able to get 3 – 4 triangular pieces per gumdrop.
  • After spreading frosting on cookie, add licorice for band of earmuffs and peppermint candies for ear "covers".
  • Place chocolate chips on face to make eyes and mouth. Add gumdrop triangle for nose. Allow frosting to set and 'crust' before placing in an airtight container, layering with wax paper until ready to serve.

Notes

For quick and easy sugar cookies, use Pillsbury Sugar Cookie Cookie Dough - 16oz/24ct, available in the refrigerator section of the grocery store. Follow package directions for baking.

Cozy Winter Tea Table with Cardinals and Snowmen by Winter Nesting Tree #winter #tea #tablescape #cookies #diy #marshmallowtree #birds #snowmen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Cardinal ornament on Winter Nesting Tree #winter #birds #christmastree ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Join Pam and Sarah for more winter tea inspiration:

Pam at Everyday Living

Sarah at Hyacinths for the Soul

Cozy Winter Tea Table with Cardinals and Snowmen by Winter Nesting Tree #winter #tea #tablescape #cookies #diy #marshmallowtree #birds #snowmen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net
Cozy tea setting by a Winter Nesting Tree with Snowmen, Cardinals, a relaxing tea blend, as well as ‘Easy-to-Build’ Snowman Cookies, a sweet treat and baking/decorating project for a cold winter day. #winter #tea #cookies #diy #marshmallowtree #snowmen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

  23 comments for “Winter Respite and Cozy Tea Table with Cardinals + Sweet Easy-to-Build Snowmen

  1. pearbour
    January 16, 2024 at 6:16 am

    It is always a pleasure to see your talent for decorating. You really put your heart into it. I also like the variety. Some of your recipes are my favorites! Thanks for sharing your time and talent with your readers.

    Reply
  2. Donna C
    January 16, 2024 at 6:55 am

    This put a smile on my face. I love cardinals. Your decorating and photography are fantastic. I’ve been a fan for years.

    Reply
  3. Sarah Anderson
    January 16, 2024 at 7:31 am

    Oh, Mary, where to start? Your winter photos of the bright red cardinals perched on branches in the all white winter wonderland are works of art. What an amazing capture! Then your table filled with color brightens these grey days I’m living this week, and the darling snow folk are the perfect whimsical touch. Like your MIL, snow folk gather here easily, even by a cozy fire. The Ridgefield Home snowmen pieces are little works of art that definitely extend the spirit of celebrating our winter days. Honestly, they would make one smile any day of the year! What a fun find! Looking down into the cookie jar of snow folk faces is an adorable and creative photo. You amaze me in all the ways your creative mind delights your readers. The cookie idea is such fun. I’m sharing it with my sister and friends with grands. What a perfect winter activity to do with children! The marshmallow tree as well. I’m tempted to make one of these myself, and you know I’m not crafty. You simply inspire me! Of course that is an understatement! Every post you have ever created has inspired me. How fortunate I am to have discovered Home Is Where The Boat Is all those many years ago. Thank you for years and years of joy, and thank you for including me in today’s Tea on Tuesday. I’m touched and honored to join you and Pam any time. Stay warm and cozy, sweet friend!

    Reply
  4. Pam
    January 16, 2024 at 7:31 am

    Brrr…good morning Mary! Your cozy winter tea with snowmen and cardinals bring a smile to my face on this very cold January day! The winter nesting tree with twinkling lights is the perfect backdrop for your delightful tablescape. Cardinals are one of my favorite birds with their brilliant red plumage. The darling marshmallow topiaries are the ideal perch for a cardinal. Winter herb peppermint bark tree tea sounds delicious and who wouldn’t enjoy it in the cute snowman mugs. How very special to have the whimsical Heather Myers folk art snowmen inherited from your mother-in-law. The embroidered snowflake runner is beautiful layered over the cozy plaid throw. My girls would not only enjoy making the snowman sugar cookies, but along with little brother, would love eating them. They are a fun idea for children to make.

    It is always a pleasure to join you for a cuppa on our Tea on Tuesdays ❤️☕️🫖

    Reply
  5. Ellen
    January 16, 2024 at 7:43 am

    Such a cute tea & cookies display! DELICIOUS too! Thanks for sharing!!! BRRRR stay warm!! 🩵☕️☃️❄️💨

    Reply
  6. Bonnie Morgan
    January 16, 2024 at 7:44 am

    Mary, a cup of peppermint tea cozy by your beautiful nesting tree sounds delightful. I feel warmed and refreshed by all the beauty and creativity in your post.

    Reply
  7. Debbie Joens
    January 16, 2024 at 8:24 am

    Having a cuppa tea next to this cozy tree and table sounds like the perfect thing to do! You’re right, January has been a month of catching up and relaxing just a bit getting ready for the year ahead. Thank you as always for the comforting ideas to do just that!

    Reply
  8. Christie
    January 16, 2024 at 8:41 am

    Cardinals always make me think of my Mom, her favorite bird. I love your snowmen cookies.

    Reply
  9. Clara
    January 16, 2024 at 8:50 am

    Mary, I love your vintage snowmen! They’re so cute. How nice that you kept them and can remember your loved one when using them. I always love using my sweet memory items. The cookies are cute as well. Your table is so pretty. I love your table runner! Your marshmallow trees are still so nice. Stay warm. We got 6 inches of snow and extremely low single digit temps at night and early morning. Clara❤️

    Reply
  10. Michele M.
    January 16, 2024 at 9:23 am

    Mary you have the best collections. Every time your theme it is so perfectly done. I love your snowy post. Your cookies are adorable. It is so cold, your timing is just perfect for this!

    Reply
  11. hbridwell1ff1eee971
    January 16, 2024 at 9:24 am

    Very cozy! Love the throw and runner and the cookies are adorable!!

    Reply
  12. A quiet life
    January 16, 2024 at 9:34 am

    Have never seen a cardinal, your photos are exquisite. Every detail is covered by you, including making me salivate… AGAIN. So much for staying cozy in bed this dark cold morning, you pushed me to the kitchen!

    Reply
  13. Lauren S
    January 16, 2024 at 9:41 am

    Love your table, Mary. Fun to see on this snowy morning in New Jersey. The folkware snowmen are just too cute! Your MIL had good taste! The snowmen cookies are adorable.

    Reply
  14. Rita C.
    January 16, 2024 at 9:51 am

    How perfect your tea setting is on this cold and snowy morning here in WV. 6″ currently, with the frigid blast coming tonight. Those Heather Myers folk art snowmen are adorable with the cardinals and the marshmallow trees you made. That peppermint bark tea sounds really good to me, and with those snowmen cookies – a perfect antidote to what’s outside (and the work we’re about to tackle in shoveling walkways and brushing off the weight on boxwoods!). I love your winter tree and this table setting. Stay cozy, Mary.

    Reply
  15. Linda Johnston
    January 16, 2024 at 10:13 am

    Love that marshmallow tree! With my daughter (aunt) and grandkids they would love that with a hot chocoate party!

    Reply
  16. Martha
    January 16, 2024 at 11:31 am

    I did a snowflake tree this year with tiny cardinal clip-ons. The snowflakes were a mixture of crocheted, wood, etc.

    Reply
  17. Linda Primmer
    January 16, 2024 at 11:40 am

    Mary, a lovely post to brighten our winter days. I have never seen a cardinal. They are so beautiful against the winter snowfall. Love your snowmen. So cute and whimsical. They go perfectly with your snowmen mugs and teapot. Peppermint bark tea sounds perfectly delightful on a cold winter day. The snowmen cookies are so cute, they remind me of my snowmen ornaments with red earphones. Your nesting tree is so fun. A wonderful winter post to take our mind off these cold dreary days.

    Reply
  18. Terri E
    January 16, 2024 at 1:07 pm

    Mary, your table is perfect for this cold day! I’m watching our cardinals devour sunflower seeds and I think they have called in all their friends! Even blue jays, titmice, and nuthatches are coming by for a bite.
    The snowmen fit right in with this weather and love the marshmallow topiaries! I made some, using your excellent directions, and they are perfect for decorating from Christmas through winter.
    We all need a cup of that tea right now!!
    Thanks so much for the inspiration!

    Reply
  19. the Painted Apron
    January 16, 2024 at 1:46 pm

    I so enjoyed your snowy sweet tea party Mary! I adore all your snowman things, and the snowmen from Heather Meyers are fabulous!! The cookies could not be cuter, what fun! The Peppermint Bark tea sounds like heaven in a cup, I wish I had one right now~ So much to see and enjoy here, I love it all! What a happy spot on a cold winter day~ marshmallow trees, snowmen, cardinals and a sparkly tree, beautiful~
    Jenna

    Reply
  20. kitty
    January 16, 2024 at 2:07 pm

    What a cheery post on this frigid day that we are having in Texas, Mary! I just had a mug of hot chocolate to warm me up after a root canal. Those snow folk are just the cutest things and add so much to your wintry table. I’ve always loved your snowman tea service and of course your twinkling tree adds to the magic. I’d love a snowman cookie and a cup of peppermint tea before I go. Thank you! ❤️

    Reply
  21. Tina
    January 16, 2024 at 2:27 pm

    Love the snowmen! Mary, on some of the emails you send me, I am unable to click on “Read more of this post.” The link does not work. This has happened several times. I have been clicking on “Comment” and then scrolling all the way up to read your post. I didn’t know if this problem is just happening to me or not. Thanks.

    Reply
    • Mary
      January 16, 2024 at 3:36 pm

      Hi Tina, So sorry, it’s been annoying to me too! I’ve been in touch with WordPress the last couple of weeks when a new post notification email comes out, and they are working on a solution and trying to de-bug it. In the meantime, you can always click on the bold text of the post title in your email which will direct you to the post, just like the ‘read more’ link should do. Thank you for your visits!

      Reply
  22. Shirley @housepitalitydesigns
    January 16, 2024 at 2:29 pm

    I have always looked forward to your Winter tree! This table is full of smiles! From the marshmallow trees to the snowmen cookies. A Winter’s Tea delight. The Peppermint Bark tea is now on my grocery list! How wonderful are the folk art snowmen that were your Mother-in- law’s. Another smile maker! Have a wonderful week enjoying the serenity of this month.

    Reply

