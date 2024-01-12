The Heirloomed Kitchen: Made-from-Scratch Recipes to Gather Around for Generations + Giveaway

Ashley Schoenith’s The Heirloomed Kitchen: Made-from-Scratch Recipes to Gather Around for Generations takes us back to our grandmother’s kitchen with enticing aromas and made-from-scratch meals cooked with love.

Calling all cookbook enthusiasts, I’m sharing a wonderful cookbook

full of Southern-inspired recipes!

Ashley Schoenith’s The Heirloomed Kitchen is a carefully curated cookbook with nostalgic-style photography that beautifully presents the food while also showcasing heirloom cookware, serving vessels and utensils, and the gracious gentility of Southern hospitality. The recipes are slow-paced and packed with family memories taken from those splattered, handwritten recipe cards passed down from mother to child to grandchild.

The 100 plus recipes, along with elegant photography, bring you to the table for family meals with breakfasts, appetizers, soups, salads, main dishes, sides, desserts, special holiday gatherings, and, of course, classic drinks for the cocktail hour.

You’ll find Southern favorite recipes like Fried Green Tomatoes, Roadside Hot-Boiled Peanuts,

Southern-Style Deviled Eggs, Classic Southern White Gravy and Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits,

Old-Fashioned Southern Pralines, Low-Country Boil and

St. George Island Shrimp and Grits, to name a few.

I loved these Vintage Glass-Stamped Cookies. . .they make me want to poke around

in a thrift store or antique mall for a vintage glass with an interesting bottom

to make impressions and stamp out sugar cookies!

There is plenty to tempt my taste buds in this cookbook

including Lemon and Sour Cream Pound Cake. . . .

Brie, Sausage, & Sage Casserole

Autumn Pear Crisp

Bourbon and Brown Sugar Pecan Ice Cream

as well as Hummingbird Cake.

Other recipes that caught my eye were Sunday Pot Roast with Gravy, Bourbon Bread Pudding,

Pie Crust Cinnamon Rolls, Sweet Corn and Cheese Grits, and Cast-Iron Rosemary Bread.

I consider my grandmother’s well-worn cast iron skillet

a treasured heirloom, while its value is only sentimental.

While her fried chicken can not be replicated, we still use her skillet

40 years later, for everything except fried chicken. ;)

When a recipe is more than just a recipe:

“I’d like to challenge you to make time this year to visit family members who have inspired you in the kitchen, whomever they may be. Bring them blank recipe cards and ask them to hand write a few of their signature recipes that you’ve enjoyed together so you can add them to your collection. Make time with them in the kitchen to make these favorite recipes step-by-step together and learn the nuances of the process itself. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve asked someone, especially my older relatives, for a recipe, and I’ve been given the same answer, ‘Well, I don’t have an actual recipe. A little of this, a dash of that…’ Often they can’t provide the specifics on how much of something is needed because they’ve made it so many times, and perfected it over the years. They know the desired outcome, but the consistency of the dough should be or how to make it come together without a second thought. It’s a learned skill that’s been perfected over the years and one you should appreciate and learn. That is why it is often hard to re-create Grandma’s famous cookies or Mom’s pot roast. You can follow a recipe to perfection, but if you haven’t learned the techniques, consistencies, and subtle tips for mastering it, then the art will be lost and it will never be exactly the same again. I learned more from the scribbled notes on some of these old recipe cards that I do from the entire text of the recipe itself. ‘Make sure the water is ice cold,’ or ‘Do not over mix.’ The magic is in the process.”

— Ashley Schoenith, The Heirloomed Kitchen

This cookbook would make a great gift for a new cook or young bride

as it includes standard kitchen conversions in dry and liquid measures,

as well as basics such as how to flour a cake pan,

separate an egg, make a roux, and clean a cast iron skillet.

“My hope with this cookbook, and with all I do, is to pull from the past, to learn as much as I can, and to continue the story on for the next generation. If we don’t make time to spend together with our mother or grandmother in the kitchen learning the tried-and-true family recipes we grew up on, then they’ll be all but forgotten for future generations.”

— Ashley Schoenith, The Heirloomed Kitchen

The Heirloomed Kitchen is available for pre-order and releases January 23, 2024.

Ashley Schoenith is a self-proclaimed old soul on a mission to keep family recipes and heirlooms around for future generations. From a young age, she always had an affinity for history, made-from-scratch cooking, a love of craftsmanship, a fondness for vintage details, and an obsession with preserving things from the past. Schoenith is a designer and entrepreneur of the brand Heirloomed, mom to Wyatt, Sawyer, and Waylon and wife to Shane. She was born and raised in the South as an eighth-generation Floridian who now resides in Atlanta, GA.

