The Heirloomed Kitchen: Made-from-Scratch Recipes to Gather Around for Generations + Giveaway

Ashley Schoenith’s The Heirloomed Kitchen: Made-from-Scratch Recipes to Gather Around for Generations takes us back to our grandmother’s kitchen with enticing aromas and made-from-scratch meals cooked with love.
Calling all cookbook enthusiasts, I’m sharing a wonderful cookbook
full of Southern-inspired recipes!
Ashley Schoenith’s The Heirloomed Kitchen is a carefully curated cookbook with nostalgic-style photography that beautifully presents the food while also showcasing heirloom cookware, serving vessels and utensils, and the gracious gentility of Southern hospitality. The recipes are slow-paced and packed with family memories taken from those splattered, handwritten recipe cards passed down from mother to child to grandchild.
The 100 plus recipes, along with elegant photography, bring you to the table for family meals with breakfasts, appetizers, soups, salads, main dishes, sides, desserts, special holiday gatherings, and, of course, classic drinks for the cocktail hour.
You’ll find Southern favorite recipes like Fried Green Tomatoes, Roadside Hot-Boiled Peanuts,
Southern-Style Deviled Eggs, Classic Southern White Gravy and Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits,
Old-Fashioned Southern Pralines, Low-Country Boil and
St. George Island Shrimp and Grits, to name a few.
I loved these Vintage Glass-Stamped Cookies. . .they make me want to poke around
in a thrift store or antique mall for a vintage glass with an interesting bottom
to make impressions and stamp out sugar cookies!
There is plenty to tempt my taste buds in this cookbook
including Lemon and Sour Cream Pound Cake. . . .
Brie, Sausage, & Sage Casserole
Autumn Pear Crisp
Bourbon and Brown Sugar Pecan Ice Cream
as well as Hummingbird Cake.
Other recipes that caught my eye were Sunday Pot Roast with Gravy, Bourbon Bread Pudding,
Pie Crust Cinnamon Rolls, Sweet Corn and Cheese Grits, and Cast-Iron Rosemary Bread.
I consider my grandmother’s well-worn cast iron skillet
a treasured heirloom, while its value is only sentimental.
While her fried chicken can not be replicated, we still use her skillet
40 years later, for everything except fried chicken. ;)
When a recipe is more than just a recipe:
“I’d like to challenge you to make time this year to visit family members who have inspired you in the kitchen, whomever they may be. Bring them blank recipe cards and ask them to hand write a few of their signature recipes that you’ve enjoyed together so you can add them to your collection. Make time with them in the kitchen to make these favorite recipes step-by-step together and learn the nuances of the process itself. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve asked someone, especially my older relatives, for a recipe, and I’ve been given the same answer, ‘Well, I don’t have an actual recipe. A little of this, a dash of that…’ Often they can’t provide the specifics on how much of something is needed because they’ve made it so many times, and perfected it over the years. They know the desired outcome, but the consistency of the dough should be or how to make it come together without a second thought. It’s a learned skill that’s been perfected over the years and one you should appreciate and learn. That is why it is often hard to re-create Grandma’s famous cookies or Mom’s pot roast. You can follow a recipe to perfection, but if you haven’t learned the techniques, consistencies, and subtle tips for mastering it, then the art will be lost and it will never be exactly the same again. I learned more from the scribbled notes on some of these old recipe cards that I do from the entire text of the recipe itself. ‘Make sure the water is ice cold,’ or ‘Do not over mix.’ The magic is in the process.”
— Ashley Schoenith, The Heirloomed Kitchen
This cookbook would make a great gift for a new cook or young bride
as it includes standard kitchen conversions in dry and liquid measures,
as well as basics such as how to flour a cake pan,
separate an egg, make a roux, and clean a cast iron skillet.
Gibbs Smith Publisher has provided me a copy of The Heirloomed Kitchen to give away to one reader.
For a chance to win a copy, leave a comment and tell me a favorite or treasured recipe
that was passed along or handed down to you from a family member, neighbor or friend.
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S.through midnight January 18th.
“My hope with this cookbook, and with all I do, is to pull from the past, to learn as much as I can, and to continue the story on for the next generation. If we don’t make time to spend together with our mother or grandmother in the kitchen learning the tried-and-true family recipes we grew up on, then they’ll be all but forgotten for future generations.”
— Ashley Schoenith, The Heirloomed Kitchen
The Heirloomed Kitchen is available for pre-order and releases January 23, 2024.
Thank you to Gibbs Smith Publisher for providing a copy of The Heirloomed Kitchen for my review and giveaway.
Ashley Schoenith is a self-proclaimed old soul on a mission to keep family recipes and heirlooms around for future generations. From a young age, she always had an affinity for history, made-from-scratch cooking, a love of craftsmanship, a fondness for vintage details, and an obsession with preserving things from the past. Schoenith is a designer and entrepreneur of the brand Heirloomed, mom to Wyatt, Sawyer, and Waylon and wife to Shane. She was born and raised in the South as an eighth-generation Floridian who now resides in Atlanta, GA.
This looks like the most perfect cookbook! I adore family recipe cookbooks! One of my favorite recipes that has been passed down in my family is my Mama’s 12 layer old fashioned chocolate cake and Mema’s chicken pastry! Delicious
I have my mother’s chocolate sheet cake recipe. My friends call it “THE cake” and ask me to bring it to most of our get-togethers. This cookbook sounds delightful and I’d love to win it. Thanks!
I don’t have my mother’s praline recipe. I’d love to try the one in this beautiful cookbook. I love using my mother’s Lecruset baking dishes and my grandmother’s cast iron skillets.
My favorite family recipe is for Lemon Bisque -the only thing my mother could make! Daddy had to do the cooking. I loved his cinnamon pinwheels and scrambled eggs and bacon for Sunday dinner. I miss those Sundays.
Many years ago a dear friend shared her apple cake recipe. We always thought it was complicated until she shared it, The “complicated” step is peeling and coring the apples otherwise it takes 5 minutes to put together this yummy snack.
I have many favorite recipes from my grandmother, an excellent cook. A pinch of this, a dash of that, a dollop of this, a splash of that. Thank heavens my mother had the good sense to follow her through the kitchen with measuring spoons and measuring cups. I loved her chicken and dumplings. And her chicken and rice soup.
Really, anything she made …
What a lovely cookbook and what fun they must have had creating it! My thoughts and aromas go back to the kitchen seeing my mom and dad prepare sausage, mushroom, apple and cornbread dressing with giblet gravy to accompany the turkey. No recipe but I’ve made it for my family for years and it gives me great joy when the kids call for help to make it for their wives and families. They’re always so proud when they receive comments like, “we’ve never tasted anything like this!” and their proud reply, “that’s how we grew up!”
This brings back memories of a special woman and dear friend in my life. She was born in the 1870’s and lived about two blocks away. When she baked sugar cookies in her wood fed cook stove,she always put a pecan on top. The best part is she baked enough to share with its. I still use her favorite recipe.
Looks like a great Cookbook. I love old and new recipes.
Isn’t it nice to see a recipe on the old 3”x5” index card, instead of on your iPad? I recently used my mother’s recipe for escalloped tomatoes for my Christmas dinner – typed on an old tattered card. Besides being a delicious side dish, this little card brings me so much love and memories of my mom. Wish I could attach a pic of the card! Thank you for offering this cookbook to a lucky reader of your blog.
What a beautiful cookbook! There is something very special about a “handed down” recipe. I am one of six children, and my mother cooked pretty simply. However, her signature dish for special occasions was chocolate fondue. It is yummy and rich! She served it with different fruits and pound cake, from a silver chafing dish which had been a 25th Anniversary gift to my dad and her. I now have that chafing dish and enjoy serving chocolate fondue for special occasions as she did.
What a treat it would be to win that lovely cookbook. Thank you, Mary, for continuing to provide such beautiful content for your readers.
My grandmother’s oatmeal cookie recipe a family favorite. If an empty oatmeal box was available she would store the cookies in it was waxed paper on top. Sweet memories of a precious lady!
This cookbook sounds like a special treasure!! I remember Mama making me stand by her at the stove while she was making her Coconut Cream Pie that we had at every Easter. She said, “it’s not enough to have the recipe, you have to feel how to make it”. She handed me the spoon and had me stir the ingredients on the stove until the cream was just right. I kept wanting to stop, and her answer was “ not yet”. When it was finally ready, I had the feel for when it was perfect. On this special day, I was not a young girl and I had watched Mama make this pie for years. I was quite sure I didn’t need this lesson. I am so thankful for that day, and how Mama took the time to teach me. You see, she died the next year . I can see me pulling out this cookbook and picking out some of the special recipes and standing at the stove with my grandchildren. There are memories to be made!!!
What a wonderful book and I would love to win! Looks like wonderful recipes! Thank you for the chance!!
What a great idea for a cookbook! Real food by real people 😁. It looks lovely! One of my sisters and nieces collected favorite recipes from the family and made everyone a cookbook years ago, family pictures and all, and I am always going back to it to find family favorites.
Mary, Heirloom recipes fill my recipe box without specific measurements on many of them. I treasure them and still use them. My mother and grandmother were excellent southern cooks. I can’t replicate the chicken and dumplings to my dismay. They were nice thin dumplings which were delicious. I remember those glasses from the pic above and other dishes came out of Crystal Oats. I still have a few coasters. This looks like a wonderful book as our old recipes need to continue to be made. Most are just a little slower process but they are so tasty! Nothing beats a homemade biscuit versus a frozen biscuit. I’m so happy someone put their heirloom recipes in book form. Clara❤️
What perfect timing for a new cookbook – when the rush of the holiday season is over and I’m ready to try new recipes. I have many cooks that have inspired my love of family and food. I wear the apron that my grandmother wore when she made biscuits and dumplings. I followed my Aunt Meldra – who is now 101 – around the kitchen and tried to learn tips from her. I wrote down every step of my mom’s stuffing that is our family favorite! Now I’m trying to create new memories with my granddaughters. This looks like a perfect cookbook to do that! Thank you for the opportunity.
The cookbook sounds amazing. When my mother in law passed away, my husband found her old cast iron skillets. After some elbow grease, they look wonderful and I use them quite a bit, especially for an old cornbread recipe I have. I love reading cookbooks and this one especially sounds like it captures a warm, homey feeling.
Years ago I purchased a recipe booklet compiled by a company that made vanilla. It may have cost me fifty cents, plus postage. In it I found the recipe my grandmother may have used to make soft sugar cookies. If it’s not the exact recipe, it’s pretty darn close. My siblings agree that the cookies taste like our grandma’s! My (adult) son counts the receipt of these as a special gift, lol!
I love my great grandmother’s pound cake recipe!
Mary, this cookbook looks perfect for those of us who treasure recipes handed down. My mother was a fabulous baker and all-around excellent cook. I have all of her recipe books with the side scribbling, recipes on envelopes, recipe clippings from the newspaper. I treasure her recipes for red velvet and hummingbird cakes. I watched her as I was growing up and learned techniques for white gravy and how to make a Southern biscuit that was perfectly flaky.
Stay warm ❤️
Good morning mary! We are not new to the south, but new to spending this winter in South Carolina and seriously considering moving. My own northern handwritten cookbook that I put together a few years ago is one filled with handwritten holiday recipes and those I’ve gathered myself from family and friends. Like the author has written, my mother did not cook from recipes but as told to her by her Irish mother and polish mother in law. Those that I got her to write out are a treasure. She did not like to cook, but this first daughter of hers does! I’ve brought 2 low country cookbooks with me that I have collected over 20 years of visiting this beautiful area. But my first endeavors have been yummy shrimp and grits! I would love to learn more!
It’s so special to have family recipes. My grandmother was famous in our small town for making beautiful wedding cakes and doll cakes. She would even hand make the dolls tops while her skirt was the cake. I was lucky enough to get her special pans. She was featured in a book entitled, All This is Louisiana. I also have my mom’s copies of River Road recipe books with her notes in the columns. She was a gourmet cook without even knowing it! I really treasure the recipes that they handed down. When I make something that was their specialty and see their handwriting and tips, I feel like they are right there with me smiling and happy that I am trying something that they had made for years,
I would love to receive this family recipe cookbook and keep that tradition of sharing.
I read cookbooks like novels. I treasure my grandmother’s cookbooks and old, old spice cans of hers that I keep on display.
What a wonderful way to begin my morning with seeing this beautifully illustrated book! I treasure my dad’s recipe for yellow birthday cake with buttercream frosting. I treasure my mom’s recipes for spaghetti sauce and meatballs passed down through many generations.
Bourbon and Brown Sugar Pecan Ice Cream?? Yes, please!! This looks like a great cookbook Mary, full of treasured recipes and tips. My mother was a wonderful cook, and she passed me her love of entertaining. Family recipes are full of so many memories, very special indeed…
Jenna
Love treasured recipes! I have two I use every year… Moms cutout Christmas cookies, we’ve been having cookie night ever since our kids were little. Our grands and great grandkids love it….The other recipe is Cinnamon Rolls from my husband’s grandmother, they are delicious. She uses mashed potatoes in them. You always have such Great posts! Thank you, Robin
So many memories when I see the old recipe cards. My favorite is the spirals ( at least that’s what we called them). It was my introduction to cooking as a child, my Nana taught me how to make them while also giving me some life long advice.
This book sounds like a dream. I have my Mother’s cookbook and recipe cards. I enjoy seeing her handwriting and feel she is with me when I make her meals. The pictures in this cookbook look amazing.
I have collected cookbooks since I was in high school. This one will be added to my collection. My favorite recipe that was given to me by a co-worker’s mother is my treasured pizzelle recipe. It is not only a family favorite, but it is also a yearly holiday request from friends.
One of my favorite meals ever is my aunt Tess’s pierogies. But I don’t have the recipe. I asked her one time to give me the recipe and she couldn’t really write anything down. It was a ‘little of this and a little of that’. I gave up on the thought of ever making them. I know I could never replicate what she did. It took her hours and even a few days to make them all. But they will always be a wonderful, memory of her.
What a wonderful name for the cookbook. I’m sure many of us will find a few “family recipes” within the book as our parents and grandparents passed many of their recipes out at family or neighborhood gatherings. My favorite family hand down is cheesecake. Always a crowd pleaser and most requested “to bring” item for the past 20 years.
I love the photographs in this book. My dad was from Alabama. His family moved to Ohio after he graduated in the early 40s. Thanks for sharing.