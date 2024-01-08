Cozy Winter Nesting with Birds of a Feather and Sparkling Winter Tree

Decorate a tree for winter to inspire cozy winter nesting. This bird-themed tree adds some sparkle and twinkle beyond Christmas for the cold, gray winter months; decorated with bird ornaments, glittery nests, snowflakes, icy branches and pine cones.

Happy Monday, I hope you’re staying warm and cozy!

It was a blustery and rainy weekend here.

If I had my druthers, I’d choose snow over cold rain. ❄️

I’m continuing the tradition of our winter tree this year,

which makes for cozy winter nesting!

Extending the twinkle season beyond Christmas into the winter months

of January and February

makes the house a little cozier and brighter.

It’s good for my mental health to turn the tree on in the mornings and evenings

and enjoy the soft glow of the lights, especially when it’s dark and dreary outside.

The joy of winter birding extends indoors to our Winter Nesting Tree,

decorated with bird ornaments, as well as glittery nests,

snowflakes, icy branches, snowy white bands of sparkling ribbon

and pine cones.

Bird ornaments collected over the years, flock to the tree

looking for a cozy place to nest for winter.

Other than the addition of a new bird ornament or snowflake,

our tree doesn’t vary much from year to year. . .

A couple of new owls joined my ‘parliament’ . . .

Most of the owl ornaments came from at Hobby Lobby over the years.

Their Christmas ornaments are 50% off starting in October

and sell out quickly!

🦉 🦉 🦉

Whoooooooo would have guessed there are so many varieties of owls? ;)

See them gathered at an ‘Owl’ Be Your Valentine Whimsical Table, HERE.

DIY Winter Nest Ornaments were an easy craft project. . .

Along with Nesting Owl Ornaments.

There’s a Black-capped Chickadee. . .

A Nuthatch. . .

Titmouse. . .

Downy Woodpecker. . .

And Snowy White or Albino Cardinal. ;)

This sweet bird resembles a White-breasted Nuthatch and

flew all the way from Philly several years ago,

courtesy of my blogging friend Lynn, thank you again Lynn. ♥

Some unidentified bird varieties have flocked together

for winter nesting on the tree. . .

Embellished with flowers and pearls . . .

Sequins and feathers. . .

Glitter and cardstock wings . . .

And pinecones.

Do you have a tree you decorate and enjoy

seasonally other than at Christmas?

Hope you’re staying warm and cozy

in your nest! ♥

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: