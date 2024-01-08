Cozy Winter Nesting with Birds of a Feather and Sparkling Winter Tree

Decorate a tree for winter to inspire cozy winter nesting. This bird-themed tree adds some sparkle and twinkle beyond Christmas for the cold, gray winter months; decorated with bird ornaments, glittery nests, snowflakes, icy branches and pine cones.
Happy Monday, I hope you’re staying warm and cozy!
It was a blustery and rainy weekend here.
If I had my druthers, I’d choose snow over cold rain. ❄️
I’m continuing the tradition of our winter tree this year,
which makes for cozy winter nesting!
Extending the twinkle season beyond Christmas into the winter months
of January and February
makes the house a little cozier and brighter.
It’s good for my mental health to turn the tree on in the mornings and evenings
and enjoy the soft glow of the lights, especially when it’s dark and dreary outside.
The joy of winter birding extends indoors to our Winter Nesting Tree,
decorated with bird ornaments, as well as glittery nests,
snowflakes, icy branches, snowy white bands of sparkling ribbon
and pine cones.
Bird ornaments collected over the years, flock to the tree
looking for a cozy place to nest for winter.
Other than the addition of a new bird ornament or snowflake,
our tree doesn’t vary much from year to year. . .
A couple of new owls joined my ‘parliament’ . . .
Most of the owl ornaments came from at Hobby Lobby over the years.
Their Christmas ornaments are 50% off starting in October
and sell out quickly!
🦉 🦉 🦉
Whoooooooo would have guessed there are so many varieties of owls? ;)
See them gathered at an ‘Owl’ Be Your Valentine Whimsical Table, HERE.
DIY Winter Nest Ornaments were an easy craft project. . .
Along with Nesting Owl Ornaments.
There’s a Black-capped Chickadee. . .
A Nuthatch. . .
Titmouse. . .
Downy Woodpecker. . .
And Snowy White or Albino Cardinal. ;)
This sweet bird resembles a White-breasted Nuthatch and
flew all the way from Philly several years ago,
courtesy of my blogging friend Lynn, thank you again Lynn. ♥
Some unidentified bird varieties have flocked together
for winter nesting on the tree. . .
Embellished with flowers and pearls . . .
Sequins and feathers. . .
Glitter and cardstock wings . . .
And pinecones.
Do you have a tree you decorate and enjoy
seasonally other than at Christmas?
Hope you’re staying warm and cozy
in your nest! ♥
Your WINTER tree is always gorgeous…if I had the room and was younger, I’d love to keep a winter tree! But, since I don’t, I’ll enjoy yours!!! Thank you for sharing!!! 🌲🌲🌲🌲
I love this wintee tree of yours. I don’t have a seasonal tree, but if I did, I’d love to carry out the bird theme you’ve got going on. I have a few bird ornamnets that happily flock to and situate among my other Christmas ornaments, but they’ve all migrated south to the basement until next year. Happy Monday.
I have always loved this Winter Tree and several years ago, you inspired me to do one of my own…I will be changing over my Den from Christmas to Winter starting today….Thanks so much for the inspiration!! I LOVE those nests and what you did to them!!!
Hugs,
Deb
Pour moi, le sapin, c’est pour NOËL !
Donc, comme j’ai la forêt au bout du jardin, je coupe une grosse branche, que je badigeonne de blanc, et j’y accroche tous mes oiseaux et pommes rouges 🍎🍎🍎 de déco, et j’entoure cette branche d’une guirlande lumineuse 🔅 aux tons chauds.
Voilà !
J’adore 💕 votre collection d’oiseaux et de chouettes 🦉 !!
Good morning, Mary. It is a cold and blustery Monday in our Appalachian Foothills! I look forward each year to your winter nesting tree with birds enjoying where they have landed. Your description is perfect…decorated with bird ornaments, as well as glittery nests, snowflakes, icy branches, snowy white bands of sparkling ribbon and pine cones. I almost left the tree in the cottage to decorate, but I had used it for fall and Christmas, so RM put it away. There is something special to turn on the twinkling lights in the early morning hours before daylight. Your tree is always a delight to see. We are expecting a lot of wind tonight and in the morning, hopeful we keep power! Wishing you a joy-filled day❤️
Enjoy every moment you can exactly there! 😊🦉❄️
I love love your winter nesting tree Mary! I have been busy decorating with winter sparkle too to keep January from being so dreary. Your owl ornaments are all so pretty, and the tree looks beautiful. Our Christmas tree is still up {without ornaments} and I’m so enjoying the lights, and I have a smaller tree that I put snowflakes on to enjoy for the rest of January. Our weather is supposed to be awful the next 2 days, so I am staying hunkered down and cozy!
Jenna
Mary, I love your winter nesting tree! I have a garden tree in our sunroom that I’m changing over to winter birds and owls. It’s so dreary and cold here in north ga and the house looks bare after Christmas, so the twinkle and sparkle makes us all feel better!!
Thank you for sharing!
Love your Sparkling Winter Nesting Tree. I change my Christmas tree over to a Snow tree. It has white owls, white pine cones, snowflakes and glass icicles. It really helps brighten up the dreary days in January.
I am enjoying your “bird” tree as I sit upstairs and watch an adorable woodpecker in the tree right outside the window. I am going to start looking for bird ornaments to enhance my grandchildren tree ( it is decorated with pictures of my four grands). I have a tree on my screen porch made from wooden slats that I put up in September for fall, change to Halloween….Thanksgiving…Christmas…snowmen and then down to make room for plants. I can enjoy its lights from the living room. Today the last boxes of Christmas get put away and onto snowmen decorations while planning my garden. Thank you for your blog I so enjoy it and get recipes, craft ideas and just enjoyment! Peace.
Wow, that’s gorgeous! There’s something marvelous to behold on every single branch.
So lovely! I wish my tree was still up and twinkling like yours.
This is the first year I’ve seen your Winter Tree, but it sounds like you do this every year from the other comments. Simply gorgeous and very inspirational!! The cheeriness of a winter tree through the drab Jan and Feb months is brilliant. Maybe better for SAD than anything else!! Thank you for the beautiful pictures and nesting craft instructions!
I really enjoyed seeing your winter tree, it’s beautiful and a perfect nod to nature! I usually keep up some snowmen, ice skates and other winter related decor but you’ve inspired me and I think next year I may add in some nests and birds/owls too! Keep cozy.
I had a white lighted tree one year and used all bird ornaments. I love THIS idea and have plenty of ornaments and variety to make it my own. QUESTION: what type of white ribbon do you use? It looks different and I like the look. Thank you! Nancy
I love your winter tree! And it goes very well with our cold temperatures here in the desert! It’s 24 degrees outside this morning. It’s normal for January here and it will warm up to 50 hopefully.
All your sparkly ornaments make me feel warm and cozy. Thank you for your oodles of inspiration!
Happy New Year!
Mary, Your winter tree is gorgeous! I really love it. You have a nice collection of beautiful ornaments as well. I need to make some nests as I bought those owls. Thanks for the link on how to make those. I sometimes have a winter tree and other times, like this year, just want everything put away. I bought lanterns that come on automatically along with some candles so I’m trying that out this year. Nothing beats a twinkling tree though! Thanks for sharing. Clara ❤️