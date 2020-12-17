Easy and Festive Gift Card Ornaments

Gift Card Ornaments are a festive and easy way to wrap and give those gift cards this holiday season! Fun as stocking stuffers or to hang on the tree Christmas morning.

Happy Thursday!

I have a merry and bright gift wrap idea for those gift cards this holiday season,

Gift Card Ornaments!

A gift and gift wrap all-in-one, these gift card ornaments

come together quickly and are much more fun to give and receive

than stuffing a card into an envelope or gift bag!

You can hang them on the tree to open Christmas morning, add

them to a stocking or hang them off a stocking holder on the mantel.

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

Start with some fillable acrylic ornaments from the craft store.

To make life easy, use a bigger size ornament than I did, like these, or these,

that can hold a gift card easily without having to flex it.

My ornaments were 4 inches, you’ll be happier with the next size up, 4.72 inches.

The larger size also allows you to fill it with more goodies too.

I added some candy and some Christmas tinsel garland from Dollar Tree that I cut

to fill the back half of the ornament and add a little festive sparkle.

As these plastic ornaments are inexpensive -> read cheap ;)

some will snap shut and hold together better than others.

To make sure the ornaments stayed closed after filling,

I used a glue gun to run a bead of glue down the seam, and

attached a ribbon which also added a festive embellishment.

Use a minimal amount of glue so the ribbon can easily be peeled off to open it.

Alternatively, use some decorative washi tape to hold the ornaments closed if needed.

Here’s another fun variation if you’re giving money this holiday season,

gift wrap it in an ornament and add a Scratch-Off!

We have seven nephews on my husband’s side of the family.

They’ve all grown up now {*sniff*} and long graduated from the present-giving stage,

to the cash stage. Several years ago, my mother-in-law started passing out

Scratch-Offs for everyone after our Christmas gift exchange and

there was as much anticipation over a $1 Scratch-Off as opening any gift!

Roll up your cash and tie it up with some baker’s twine or ribbon . . .

Place it and the Scratch-Off with your tinsel and candy if desired.

Scratch-Offs make a popular Dirty Santa or White Elephant Gift too!

Disclaimer: Follow state statutes for Scratch-Off lottery tickets. North Carolina General Statute 18C-131 (d) prohibits the sale of lottery tickets to a person under the age of 18 years. You must be at least 18 years of age or older to play. Play responsibly.

Merry Gifting and Wrapping!

