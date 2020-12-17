Christmas, DIY

Gift Card Ornaments are a festive and easy way to wrap and give those gift cards this holiday season!  Fun as stocking stuffers or to hang on the tree Christmas morning.

Easy and Festive Gift Card Ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #giftwrap #ornament #DIY

Happy Thursday!

I have a merry and bright gift wrap idea for those gift cards this holiday season,

Gift Card Ornaments!

Easy and Festive Gift Card Ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #giftwrap #ornament #DIY

A gift and gift wrap all-in-one, these gift card ornaments

 come together quickly and are much more fun to give and receive

than stuffing a card into an envelope or gift bag!

Easy and Festive Gift Card Ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #giftwrap #ornament #DIY

You can hang them on the tree to open Christmas morning, add

 them to a stocking or hang them off a stocking holder on the mantel.

Easy and Festive Gift Card Ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #giftwrap #ornament #DIY

Start with some fillable acrylic ornaments from the craft store.

To make life easy, use a bigger size ornament than I did, like these, or these,

that can hold a gift card easily without having to flex it.

My ornaments were 4 inches, you’ll be happier with the next size up, 4.72 inches.

Easy and Festive Gift Card Ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #giftwrap #ornament #DIY

The larger size also allows you to fill it with more goodies too.

I added some candy and some Christmas tinsel garland from Dollar Tree that I cut

to fill the back half of the ornament and add a little festive sparkle.

Easy and Festive Gift Card Ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #giftwrap #ornament #DIY

As these plastic ornaments are inexpensive -> read cheap ;)

some will snap shut and hold together better than others.

To make sure the ornaments stayed closed after filling,

I used a glue gun to run a bead of glue down the seam, and

 attached a ribbon which also added a festive embellishment.

Easy and Festive Gift Card Ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #giftwrap #ornament #DIY

Use a minimal amount of glue so the ribbon can easily be peeled off to open it.

Alternatively, use some decorative washi tape to hold the ornaments closed if needed.

Easy and Festive Gift Card Ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #giftwrap #ornament #DIY

Here’s another fun variation if you’re giving money this holiday season,

gift wrap it in an ornament and add a Scratch-Off!

Easy and Festive Lottery Scratch Off Ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #giftwrap #ornament #DIY

We have seven nephews on my husband’s side of the family.

They’ve all grown up now {*sniff*} and long graduated from the present-giving stage,

to the cash stage. Several years ago, my mother-in-law started passing out

Scratch-Offs for everyone after our Christmas gift exchange and

there was as much anticipation over a $1 Scratch-Off as opening any gift!

Easy and Festive Lottery Scratch Off Ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #giftwrap #ornament #DIY

Roll up your cash and tie it up with some baker’s twine or ribbon . . .

Easy and Festive Lottery Scratch Off Ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #giftwrap #ornament #DIY

Place it and the Scratch-Off with your tinsel and candy if desired.

Easy and Festive Lottery Scratch Off Ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #giftwrap #ornament #DIY

Scratch-Offs make a popular Dirty Santa or White Elephant Gift too!

Easy and Festive Lottery Scratch Off Ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #giftwrap #ornament #DIY

Disclaimer: Follow state statutes for Scratch-Off lottery tickets. North Carolina General Statute 18C-131 (d) prohibits the sale of lottery tickets to a person under the age of 18 years. You must be at least 18 years of age or older to play. Play responsibly.

Easy and Festive Lottery Scratch Off Ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #giftwrap #ornament #DIY

Easy and Festive Gift Card Ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #giftwrap #ornament #DIY

Easy and Festive Lottery Scratch Off Ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #giftwrap #ornament #DIY

Merry Gifting and Wrapping!

Easy and Festive Gift Card Ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #giftwrap #ornament #DIY

Leave a Reply

