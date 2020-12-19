Christmas, DIY

Quick and Easy DIY Peppermint Serving Platter

Create a festive peppermint platter for gifting or serving sweet treats this holiday season! This easy project comes together in under an hour, with the most time consuming part, unwrapping the mints!

Happy Saturday! Are your ready for Christmas?

I’m still checking some things off my list and hoping to wrap things up

(figuratively and literally :) by Monday!

This Peppermint Serving Platter is a fun project that comes together quickly!

It’s ready to use or gift in under hour, which includes cooling time,

with the most time-consuming part, unwrapping the mints!

I’ve seen this fun project floating around Pinterest for several years and

I finally got around to it trying it. I only wish I had tried it earlier!

You can make make a peppermint platter to give or serve with sweet treats,

as a cookie plate, or use as a centerpiece for a table.

I placed one over an inverted bowl to make a pedestal and used a smaller one

with a upside down martini glass to elevate

the fun and serve mini brownie bites!

Customize your peppermint platter or plate to your desired size. I used my 11″ nonstick tart pan

and mini 4.75-inch tart and quiche pans to get a pretty fluted edge,

but you can use a round cake pan, springform pan, or rimmed baking sheet

for a rectangular shaped platter if you prefer.

Start with some peppermints to make your platter! I picked up some bags from Dollar Tree.

My 11” tart pan took about 2 (10 oz.) bags of mints.

Line your pan with parchment paper and then begin placing them in your pan.

You can even use some broken mints to fill any large gaps.

 I lined the bottom my nonstick tart pan only and not the sides so paper wouldn’t interfere with the fluted edges of the pan.

Place your tart pan on a parchment lined baking sheet and place in preheated 350 degree oven for 5 – 8 minutes.

Your baking time may vary depending on your oven and your brand of mints.

You want the mints to melt enough so they touch but not totally liquefy and bubble.

Keep an eye on your platter during the last few minutes of baking time

as they start to melt and then liquefy pretty quickly.

My first platter went too far and some of the peppermints melted and seeped

between the ring and bottom of the tart pan,

which is a reason to bake on a parchment lined baking sheet.

I was happy to discover it was salvageable as I could pop off the excess peppermint

from the bottom of the pan when it was completely cool!

I experimented with my mini tart pans for fun.

I love an easy project that you can finish in under an hour!

You even mold the melted peppermints into a bowl shape, draping the warm peppermints

over a glass or ceramic bowl to set.

I haven’t tried this yet but I plan on experi-*mint*ing! ;)

When your melted peppermints come out of the oven, move your pan to wire rack to cool completely.

Remove the outer ring of your tart pan when cool enough to handle and

peel off the parchment paper layer from the bottom.

You’re ready to gift or serve!

Depending on where you live and your humidity level,

your peppermint platter may become tacky.

Keep them covered with plastic wrap and stacked with parchment

between the layers when not in use to prevent them from sticking together.

Mine are still dry and smooth to the touch with no tackiness despite all the rain we’ve had lately.

Kept sealed and stored when not in use,

it should last several weeks or potentially longer.

If you’re looking for some holiday baking inspiration, you can find 20+ recipes for baking or gifting

to make your holidays extra sweet, HERE.

20+ recipes for baking or gifting to make your holidays extra sweet! Additionally you’ll find easy, no-bake treats for bars, snack mix and cocoa mix too! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #recipes #nobake #easy #bars #redvelvet #cookies

You’ll also find some easy, no-bake treats for bars, snack mix and cocoa mix too.

Candy Cane Christmas table Centerpiece DIY | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #tablescape #redandgreen #candycanes

If you have visions of peppermints dancing in your head, you might also like this

Merry and Bright Candy Cane Christmas Centerpiece and Tablescape.

Have you started your holiday baking?

  20 comments for “Quick and Easy DIY Peppermint Serving Platter

  1. Shirley @Housepititality Designs
    December 19, 2020 at 7:46 am

    This is way too cute!!! Now this is something I could do!!!
    All is so Merry and Bright and most Beautiful!
    Merry Christmas!

    Reply
    • Franki Parde
      December 19, 2020 at 8:00 am

      Who “thinks” this up….just so clever!!! This weekend is a MUST (do this, that, etc)…it is all so fun, I luv it!! franki

      Reply
      • Cyndi Raines
        December 19, 2020 at 10:42 am

        How festive! Pinning! My holiday baking start tomorrow or Monday. 🍭🍭🍭

  2. Aquietlife
    December 19, 2020 at 8:04 am

    I have not tried this either, but they do look fun! Since having a red barn I think this is the perfect partner 😉

    Driving 90 miles to look at bc puppies this predawn, fingers crossed I fall in love and there are any left!

    Reply
  3. dnjholmes
    December 19, 2020 at 8:11 am

    Love these…. Beautiful!! <3

    Reply
  4. Leslie
    December 19, 2020 at 8:57 am

    Oh my goodness! You continue to amaze me. Thank you . . . and Merry Christmas to you and your family.

    Reply
  5. vicki rheaume
    December 19, 2020 at 9:06 am

    Very festive project, I may give it a try. Not quite done with shopping. Thank you for sharing this amazing project.

    Reply
  6. Kitty
    December 19, 2020 at 9:07 am

    I’ve seen that idea, Mary, but had forgotten about it. I’m so happy that you tried it and to see how pretty it turned out.
    Yes, I’ve done a lot of baking and candy and jam making. It must be my therapy! ❤️🎄❤️

    Reply
  7. Betsy
    December 19, 2020 at 9:33 am

    Hi Mary,

    I’d like to make one in the larger size shown in your photo, and elevate it with a glass bowl to use as a stand for a gingerbread house. Do you think the peppermint tray can hold that much weight? Also, is the finished product sticky?

    Can hardly wait to try this as I’m sure the kitchen will surely smell like Christmas!

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 19, 2020 at 10:30 am

      Hi Betsy, I think so! Maybe use a larger bowl depending on the weight of your house? Mine are still dry and smooth to the touch with no tackiness despite all the rain we’ve had lately. Have fun! ♥

      Reply
  8. Debbie
    December 19, 2020 at 9:46 am

    Such a fun and cute idea. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  9. Clara
    December 19, 2020 at 9:52 am

    What a colorful idea! The smaller ones are really cute too! Love the way you displayed them. Thanks for trying it and sharing the pretty results. Merry Christmas Mary! Clara

    Reply
  10. Kathy Everson
    December 19, 2020 at 9:55 am

    I love this! Do you think putting a coat of poly on would help with the tackiness?

    Reply
  11. Sharon
    December 19, 2020 at 9:57 am

    Never saw this idea, it is fabulous. Great share :)

    Reply
  12. barbara Zulesiki
    December 19, 2020 at 10:01 am

    What a delightful project, thank you…. I agree with Betsy, a large tray to hold a gingerbread home would be just perfect.

    Reply
  13. Jane Perry
    December 19, 2020 at 10:07 am

    Your ability to elevate the ordinary is amazing! Your table is so much fun. Thank you for being so willing to share your talent with us all. Merry Christmas!

    Reply
  14. Sandra Brown
    December 19, 2020 at 10:35 am

    Well now how cute is THAT!? Thanks Mary!

    Reply
  15. Linda Primmer
    December 19, 2020 at 10:39 am

    Such a cute idea.I have made these in the past and they are so easy and creative. Merry Christmas,

    Reply
  16. jane Lund
    December 19, 2020 at 11:17 am

    Love, Love, Love your ideas, creativity, tablescapes, food ideas, just beautiful!!!! Merry Christmas!!

    Reply
  17. Cindi
    December 19, 2020 at 11:32 am

    What an adorable idea. Will definitely make next year when I am praying we get to visit grandkids at Christmas. My vanilla I made from one of your blogs should be ready to test on Tuesday. Can’t wait.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

