Quick and Easy DIY Peppermint Serving Platter

Create a festive peppermint platter for gifting or serving sweet treats this holiday season! This easy project comes together in under an hour, with the most time consuming part, unwrapping the mints!

Happy Saturday! Are your ready for Christmas?

I’m still checking some things off my list and hoping to wrap things up

(figuratively and literally :) by Monday!

This Peppermint Serving Platter is a fun project that comes together quickly!

It’s ready to use or gift in under hour, which includes cooling time,

with the most time-consuming part, unwrapping the mints!

I’ve seen this fun project floating around Pinterest for several years and

I finally got around to it trying it. I only wish I had tried it earlier!

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

You can make make a peppermint platter to give or serve with sweet treats,

as a cookie plate, or use as a centerpiece for a table.

I placed one over an inverted bowl to make a pedestal and used a smaller one

with a upside down martini glass to elevate

the fun and serve mini brownie bites!

Customize your peppermint platter or plate to your desired size. I used my 11″ nonstick tart pan

and mini 4.75-inch tart and quiche pans to get a pretty fluted edge,

but you can use a round cake pan, springform pan, or rimmed baking sheet

for a rectangular shaped platter if you prefer.

Start with some peppermints to make your platter! I picked up some bags from Dollar Tree.

My 11” tart pan took about 2 (10 oz.) bags of mints.

Line your pan with parchment paper and then begin placing them in your pan.

You can even use some broken mints to fill any large gaps.

I lined the bottom my nonstick tart pan only and not the sides so paper wouldn’t interfere with the fluted edges of the pan.

Place your tart pan on a parchment lined baking sheet and place in preheated 350 degree oven for 5 – 8 minutes.

Your baking time may vary depending on your oven and your brand of mints.

You want the mints to melt enough so they touch but not totally liquefy and bubble.

Keep an eye on your platter during the last few minutes of baking time

as they start to melt and then liquefy pretty quickly.

My first platter went too far and some of the peppermints melted and seeped

between the ring and bottom of the tart pan,

which is a reason to bake on a parchment lined baking sheet.

I was happy to discover it was salvageable as I could pop off the excess peppermint

from the bottom of the pan when it was completely cool!

I experimented with my mini tart pans for fun.

I love an easy project that you can finish in under an hour!

You even mold the melted peppermints into a bowl shape, draping the warm peppermints

over a glass or ceramic bowl to set.

I haven’t tried this yet but I plan on experi-*mint*ing! ;)

When your melted peppermints come out of the oven, move your pan to wire rack to cool completely.

Remove the outer ring of your tart pan when cool enough to handle and

peel off the parchment paper layer from the bottom.

You’re ready to gift or serve!

Depending on where you live and your humidity level,

your peppermint platter may become tacky.

Keep them covered with plastic wrap and stacked with parchment

between the layers when not in use to prevent them from sticking together.

Mine are still dry and smooth to the touch with no tackiness despite all the rain we’ve had lately.

Kept sealed and stored when not in use,

it should last several weeks or potentially longer.

If you’re looking for some holiday baking inspiration, you can find 20+ recipes for baking or gifting

to make your holidays extra sweet, HERE.

You’ll also find some easy, no-bake treats for bars, snack mix and cocoa mix too.

If you have visions of peppermints dancing in your head, you might also like this

Merry and Bright Candy Cane Christmas Centerpiece and Tablescape.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

Have you started your holiday baking?

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

Between Naps on the Porch