Christmas, Dishes, DIY, Monday Morning Blooms, Tablescape

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape

by  • 16 Comments

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape

Happy Monday!

The Christmas countdown has begun and I’m joining my blogging friends for

 some Monday Morning Blooms and Christmas centerpiece inspiration!

You can find my blogging friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape

Can you believe Christmas is this Friday? Where did December go?

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape

Snow is a infrequent occurrence in our area of North Carolina, usually here today and

gone tomorrow, so I’m always dreaming of a White Christmas!

It’s been a very wet December (and year overall!) and if raindrops were

snowflakes, it would take a couple of weeks for us to dig our way out!

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape

I set a merry and bright table with visions of snowflakes dancing in my head. . .

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece DIY | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape #DIY

A snowman top hat container was the inspiration for my centerpiece

and Christmas table, found at Hobby Lobby in early November.

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape

 I knew it would be a perfect ‘fit’ for my table to accompany

my Top Hat Snowman Plates purchased last year!

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece DIY | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape #DIY

Sprigs of cedar, juniper, boxwood and holly berries provide a base for the arrangement.

They’re supported by chicken wire in a plastic container inserted in the top hat.

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece DIY | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape #DIY

Ornament and holly picks, a snowflake, a Cardinal ornament and candy canes wired with floral picks,

add a little Christmas cheer and embellishment to the greenery.

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece DIY | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape #DIY

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape

Have a seat next to your favorite snowman. . .

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape

One with a Courtly Check border. . .

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape

And one with a polka dots.

Christmas table with checked votives, greenery and candy canes | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape

Juniper, cedar, holly and boxwood provide a natural evergreen runner, clipped from the trees and shrubs.

Candy canes, red ornaments and sparkling holly picks make

it merry and bright, sprinkled down the center of the table.

Christmas table with checked votives, greenery and candy canes | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape

Checked glass votive holders provide a soft glow. . .

Twig flatware for Snowman Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape

And twig flatware mimics bare tree branches.

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape

A plaid red, black and white plaid throw provides a warm and cozy foundation for the table

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape

And snowflake napkin rings provide a some festive sparkle.

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece DIY | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape #DIY

Top Hat Snowman Plates / MacKenzie-Childs, last year

Snowman Top Hat container / Hobby Lobby

Ciroa Plaid Plates, White Chargers, Cake Plate / HomeGoods, several years ago

 Plaid Throw / HomeGoods, several years ago

Red beaded placemats / Kohl’s, several years ago

 Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Snowflake Napkin Rings / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Napkins / HomeGoods & Hobby Lobby

Twig Flatware / Pier 1

Checked Votive Holders / Target, several years ago

Assorted picks, Cardinal ornament  / Hobby Lobby

MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Snowman Ornament | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape #DIY

Visit my talented friends to see their floral inspiration this week:

Shirley at Housepitality Designs

Pam at Everyday Living

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece DIY and Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape #DIY

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Wishing you a Merry Christmas Week!

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece DIY | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #snowman #tablescape #DIY

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

Between Naps on the Porch

  16 comments for “Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape

  1. Pingback: The Breakfast Room Christmas Table
  2. Pingback: Christmas Blessings & Blooms
  3. Lauren S.
    December 21, 2020 at 6:51 am

    Good morning, Mary. I love your top hat snowmen table.. It’s adorable and the centerpiece is ever so cute. I may have to search out those MKC plates. Thank you for always having such inspirational tablescapes and beautiful flower arrangements. Wishing you and yours a Merry Christmas and snow!!

    Reply
    • Clara
      December 21, 2020 at 9:01 am

      Mary, I love your cheerful snowman tablescape! It’s so colorful and happy. Your top hat container is adorable. Your salad plates are beautiful paired with your tartan dinner plate, white chargers and beaded placemats. Your napkins and napkin rings blend so well with your tartan throw. You made another beautiful MMB arrangement. Merry Christmas to you and your family. Clara ❤️

      Reply
  4. Rita C.
    December 21, 2020 at 7:25 am

    Your pattern play is the best! Love the M-C salad plates, and your mix of greens as centerpiece and runner are simply superb. What an adorable container as your inspiration. I really love those napkin rings too. Thanks so much for all the floral inspiration you and the rest of the gals delivered in 2020. It was a bright spot in the blogging world. So many clever ideas and themes. You ALL did such a great job. Merry Christmas!

    Reply
  5. Ellen
    December 21, 2020 at 7:35 am

    A very SHOWY/SNOWY table scape!! You always manage to match everything perfectly!! I bought that same hat last year and created a silk arrangement for a snowman enthusiast!! She loved it!! One of the stores I used to frequent is gone from our area..that store is Pier One…it closed down soon after the lockdown in March…I miss it…they always had some of the most beautiful items…SAD 😞

    Reply
  6. Bonnie Morgan
    December 21, 2020 at 7:35 am

    Delightful table and creative arrangement! How perfect to find the top hat for your centerpiece and so creative to use candy canes, cardinal picks and snowflake picks with assorted greenery. You do the best job of a natural runner and you have the eye for weaving a plate stack. I am amazed how you remember where you bought all your items. The snowman plates are darling and the last pic of the snowman ornament was so cute.
    Mary, I wish you a joyful Christmas. Thank you for sharing your talent so faithfully for Monday Morning Blooms. I can’t believe it has been three years.

    Reply
  7. Ellen McHale
    December 21, 2020 at 8:03 am

    You are a Genius! Clever clever Clever! Merry Christmas Mary!

    Reply
  8. shirley@housepitalitydesigns
    December 21, 2020 at 8:09 am

    A Merry Top Hat of the Morning to you!! This is probably one of my very favorite tables Mary! The top hat vase is perfect for your most adorable Top Hat Snowmen dishes. As always, your table is impeccably curated to gives us a smile and a “sigh” seeing the creativity and detail in every inch of the table. Love, love this table Mary. I wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and here’s to a most happy, and healthy New Year! It’s been a fabulous year of Monday Morning Blooms!

    Reply
  9. Aquietlife
    December 21, 2020 at 8:29 am

    Very cute plates! Jealous of all your rain, we have had 3 days of rain since April, they show chance of rain for Christmas, but it always disappears when time rolls on… My garden thinks its spring we are so dry and warm, snowmen look like a distant ancient holiday mystery, very bright and cheerful table!

    Reply
  10. Everyday Living
    December 21, 2020 at 8:43 am

    Mary, how festive and fun is your top hat snowmen and centerpiece. I always love the way you mix patterns, colors, and textures. This table is a definitely one of my favorites. The MC salad plates are adorable, my EM would be mesmerized by them. Every detail is perfect. Wishing you a Merry Christmas and I look forward to our MMB’s in 2021!

    Reply
  11. the Painted Apron
    December 21, 2020 at 8:57 am

    Hi Mary, I have serious snowman envy as I look at your adorable tablescape! I am crazy over your snowman top hat and the arrangement you filled it with! The candy canes and the cardinal are so cute nestled in the greenery! Love the MKC snowmen plates to, a wonderful happy holiday table! I wish you a very Merry week and Christmas Day, and maybe you will get snowflakes for Christmas! ❄️⛄️🎄💕
    Jenna

    Reply
  12. gert stevens
    December 21, 2020 at 9:36 am

    Mary…you have the most gorgeous table settings I’ve ever seen! Thank you..thank you thank you for sharing this with me! Have a safe and blessed Christmas!
    Gert

    Reply
  13. Michele
    December 21, 2020 at 9:41 am

    Gorgeous as always! Love your links to help us be creative! Happy Holidays to you, your family and friends! Always look forward to your posts.

    Reply
  14. Liz
    December 21, 2020 at 10:03 am

    Wow so festive and beautiful! Love the top hat centerpiece. The greens look fabulous in it! Merry Christmas to you and your husband! 🎄❤️🎄

    Reply
  15. Sandi Allen
    December 21, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Beautiful as always, Mary! Snowmen are my favorite! I Love the top hat center piece idea

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: