Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape

Can you believe Christmas is this Friday? Where did December go?

Snow is a infrequent occurrence in our area of North Carolina, usually here today and

gone tomorrow, so I’m always dreaming of a White Christmas!

It’s been a very wet December (and year overall!) and if raindrops were

snowflakes, it would take a couple of weeks for us to dig our way out!

I set a merry and bright table with visions of snowflakes dancing in my head. . .

A snowman top hat container was the inspiration for my centerpiece

and Christmas table, found at Hobby Lobby in early November.

I knew it would be a perfect ‘fit’ for my table to accompany

my Top Hat Snowman Plates purchased last year!

Sprigs of cedar, juniper, boxwood and holly berries provide a base for the arrangement.

They’re supported by chicken wire in a plastic container inserted in the top hat.

Ornament and holly picks, a snowflake, a Cardinal ornament and candy canes wired with floral picks,

add a little Christmas cheer and embellishment to the greenery.

Have a seat next to your favorite snowman. . .

One with a Courtly Check border. . .

And one with a polka dots.

Juniper, cedar, holly and boxwood provide a natural evergreen runner, clipped from the trees and shrubs.

Candy canes, red ornaments and sparkling holly picks make

it merry and bright, sprinkled down the center of the table.

Checked glass votive holders provide a soft glow. . .

And twig flatware mimics bare tree branches.

A plaid red, black and white plaid throw provides a warm and cozy foundation for the table

And snowflake napkin rings provide a some festive sparkle.

Top Hat Snowman Plates / MacKenzie-Childs, last year

Snowman Top Hat container / Hobby Lobby

Ciroa Plaid Plates, White Chargers, Cake Plate / HomeGoods, several years ago

Plaid Throw / HomeGoods, several years ago

Red beaded placemats / Kohl’s, several years ago

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Snowflake Napkin Rings / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Napkins / HomeGoods & Hobby Lobby

Twig Flatware / Pier 1

Checked Votive Holders / Target, several years ago

Assorted picks, Cardinal ornament / Hobby Lobby

Wishing you a Merry Christmas Week!

