Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape

Happy Monday!
The Christmas countdown has begun and I’m joining my blogging friends for
some Monday Morning Blooms and Christmas centerpiece inspiration!
You can find my blogging friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
Can you believe Christmas is this Friday? Where did December go?
Snow is a infrequent occurrence in our area of North Carolina, usually here today and
gone tomorrow, so I’m always dreaming of a White Christmas!
It’s been a very wet December (and year overall!) and if raindrops were
snowflakes, it would take a couple of weeks for us to dig our way out!
I set a merry and bright table with visions of snowflakes dancing in my head. . .
A snowman top hat container was the inspiration for my centerpiece
and Christmas table, found at Hobby Lobby in early November.
I knew it would be a perfect ‘fit’ for my table to accompany
my Top Hat Snowman Plates purchased last year!
Sprigs of cedar, juniper, boxwood and holly berries provide a base for the arrangement.
They’re supported by chicken wire in a plastic container inserted in the top hat.
Ornament and holly picks, a snowflake, a Cardinal ornament and candy canes wired with floral picks,
add a little Christmas cheer and embellishment to the greenery.
Have a seat next to your favorite snowman. . .
One with a Courtly Check border. . .
And one with a polka dots.
Juniper, cedar, holly and boxwood provide a natural evergreen runner, clipped from the trees and shrubs.
Candy canes, red ornaments and sparkling holly picks make
it merry and bright, sprinkled down the center of the table.
Checked glass votive holders provide a soft glow. . .
And twig flatware mimics bare tree branches.
A plaid red, black and white plaid throw provides a warm and cozy foundation for the table
And snowflake napkin rings provide a some festive sparkle.
Top Hat Snowman Plates / MacKenzie-Childs, last year
Snowman Top Hat container / Hobby Lobby
Ciroa Plaid Plates, White Chargers, Cake Plate / HomeGoods, several years ago
Plaid Throw / HomeGoods, several years ago
Red beaded placemats / Kohl’s, several years ago
Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
Snowflake Napkin Rings / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Napkins / HomeGoods & Hobby Lobby
Twig Flatware / Pier 1
Checked Votive Holders / Target, several years ago
Assorted picks, Cardinal ornament / Hobby Lobby
Wishing you a Merry Christmas Week!
Good morning, Mary. I love your top hat snowmen table.. It’s adorable and the centerpiece is ever so cute. I may have to search out those MKC plates. Thank you for always having such inspirational tablescapes and beautiful flower arrangements. Wishing you and yours a Merry Christmas and snow!!
Mary, I love your cheerful snowman tablescape! It’s so colorful and happy. Your top hat container is adorable. Your salad plates are beautiful paired with your tartan dinner plate, white chargers and beaded placemats. Your napkins and napkin rings blend so well with your tartan throw. You made another beautiful MMB arrangement. Merry Christmas to you and your family. Clara ❤️
Your pattern play is the best! Love the M-C salad plates, and your mix of greens as centerpiece and runner are simply superb. What an adorable container as your inspiration. I really love those napkin rings too. Thanks so much for all the floral inspiration you and the rest of the gals delivered in 2020. It was a bright spot in the blogging world. So many clever ideas and themes. You ALL did such a great job. Merry Christmas!
A very SHOWY/SNOWY table scape!! You always manage to match everything perfectly!! I bought that same hat last year and created a silk arrangement for a snowman enthusiast!! She loved it!! One of the stores I used to frequent is gone from our area..that store is Pier One…it closed down soon after the lockdown in March…I miss it…they always had some of the most beautiful items…SAD 😞
Delightful table and creative arrangement! How perfect to find the top hat for your centerpiece and so creative to use candy canes, cardinal picks and snowflake picks with assorted greenery. You do the best job of a natural runner and you have the eye for weaving a plate stack. I am amazed how you remember where you bought all your items. The snowman plates are darling and the last pic of the snowman ornament was so cute.
Mary, I wish you a joyful Christmas. Thank you for sharing your talent so faithfully for Monday Morning Blooms. I can’t believe it has been three years.
You are a Genius! Clever clever Clever! Merry Christmas Mary!
A Merry Top Hat of the Morning to you!! This is probably one of my very favorite tables Mary! The top hat vase is perfect for your most adorable Top Hat Snowmen dishes. As always, your table is impeccably curated to gives us a smile and a “sigh” seeing the creativity and detail in every inch of the table. Love, love this table Mary. I wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and here’s to a most happy, and healthy New Year! It’s been a fabulous year of Monday Morning Blooms!
Very cute plates! Jealous of all your rain, we have had 3 days of rain since April, they show chance of rain for Christmas, but it always disappears when time rolls on… My garden thinks its spring we are so dry and warm, snowmen look like a distant ancient holiday mystery, very bright and cheerful table!
Mary, how festive and fun is your top hat snowmen and centerpiece. I always love the way you mix patterns, colors, and textures. This table is a definitely one of my favorites. The MC salad plates are adorable, my EM would be mesmerized by them. Every detail is perfect. Wishing you a Merry Christmas and I look forward to our MMB’s in 2021!
Hi Mary, I have serious snowman envy as I look at your adorable tablescape! I am crazy over your snowman top hat and the arrangement you filled it with! The candy canes and the cardinal are so cute nestled in the greenery! Love the MKC snowmen plates to, a wonderful happy holiday table! I wish you a very Merry week and Christmas Day, and maybe you will get snowflakes for Christmas! ❄️⛄️🎄💕
Jenna
Mary…you have the most gorgeous table settings I’ve ever seen! Thank you..thank you thank you for sharing this with me! Have a safe and blessed Christmas!
Gert
Gorgeous as always! Love your links to help us be creative! Happy Holidays to you, your family and friends! Always look forward to your posts.
Wow so festive and beautiful! Love the top hat centerpiece. The greens look fabulous in it! Merry Christmas to you and your husband! 🎄❤️🎄
Beautiful as always, Mary! Snowmen are my favorite! I Love the top hat center piece idea