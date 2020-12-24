Merry Christmas Wrap-Up!

Merry Christmas Week!
I hope you’ve wrapped up all your Christmas preparations and things are merry and bright!
December seemed like a whirlwind even though things were quieter and
I was moving at a slower pace and without all the usual frenzy this year.
My ‘to do’ list is always longer than time allows for, but I did
manage a little Christmas nesting around the Potting Shed. . .
The window boxes by the Potting Shed
got ‘spruced up’ this year. . .
And filled with foraged greenery . . .
Cedar, juniper, cypress, pine and magnolia.
Rusty bell garland was added for a little jingle, along with some pine cones.
Mrs. Powers was planted in some fresh cut greenery with a little tartan ribbon.
Her cast-iron tendrils were begging for some jingle bells so I obliged!
And Mr. Frog seem happy to receive a tartan bow and is serving up some pine cones.
I’m wrapping up Christmas with a look back at December posts.
Click on the highlighted links if you missed a post or wish to revisit!
Christmas Around the Potting Shed
Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescape
Unleashing Holiday Cheer and Bark the Halls
Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape
20+ Recipes for Baking or Gifting to Make Your Holidays Extra Sweet!
(And some easy, no-bake treats for bars, snack mix and cocoa mix too!)
Weekend Waterview and December Tidbits
Along with a revisit of our Christmas Tree Tailgate and Picnic
featured in Country Sampler’s Farmhouse Style Christmas issue.
With Lola and Sophie counting down the days until Santa Paws arrives!
Easy and Festive Gift Card and Scratch-Off Ornaments
Quick and Easy DIY Peppermint Platter
for gifting or serving. . .
And frosty fun with a Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Table.
While Christmas will be different for most of us with smaller celebrations
or what we would have ever envisioned a year ago,
I hope you find some Joy and Cheer. . .
As we celebrate the Reason for the Season.
Here’s an up close look at our tree twinkling in
the background for those of you who have asked. :)
It’s not a theme tree, rather a tree with ornaments collected over 25+ years so
it doesn’t change from year to year, other than the occasional addition of new ribbon
or beaded garland.
Enjoy A Visit from St. Nicholas as told by the ornaments on the tree, HERE.
Merry Christmas to All
From Our Boat to Yours ♥
Merry Christmas, Mary! Your posts are absolutely the best, and I thank you for them. Wishing you a wonderful New Year! Now enjoy the fruit of your labors! 🎄
Mary – I wish you and yours a blessed and beautiful Christmas. I enjoy your posts every day my coffee. One of the very favorite parts of my day. Hugs, Dorinda Selke
Beautiful, as always! Merry Christmas to you.
Thank you, Mary, for a year’s worth of beauty and inspiration! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and yours. I know I’m among many who look forward to see what you’ll do in 2021!
Merry Christmas, Mary. Your posts have been a bright spot in my December mornings.
Mary, thank you for always bringing joy and inspiration to all of us! Merry Christmas to you and yours. God bless you.
Mary, always love your post!! You live a charmed Potting Shed life and I have wanted one since I first seen yours!!! Since I don’t, I have lived vicariously through yours..thank you..and the pups…since we lost ours, watching yours has also been a good replacement for now!! Your giveaways are fun and creative as are all the ideas you have shared…thank you for giving me something to look forward to every morning with my coffee!! MERRY CHRISTMAS to you and your family! GOD BLESS YOU AND EVERYONE!! We need it!! ❤️🎁🎄⛄️🇺🇸🍾🥂🙏🏻
Merry Christmas, Mary! Thanks for all of your beautiful, inspirational posts and pictures! Wishing you a healthy, Happy New Year!
Mary……Thank you for ALL your beautiful and inspiring posts through out the year. You have been a bright spot in a sea of bad news this year. I wish you and yours a healthy and happy New Year 🎅🎉
What a beautiful post and love your tree too. I haven’t seen your post on my fb in years and all of a sudden there you were! So happy to reconnect. Marry Christmas to you too.
Wonderful pictures filled with Christmas joy. We need more of this in the world right now. Merry Christmas to you and yours,
Merry Christmas. Thank you for the uplifting daily
posts
Merry Christmas to you and yours!
Everything so lovely and bright…its been a joy to follow you this year ~ health and happiness to you and your loved ones
Ha-ha, lovin’ Nautical Nick!!! Merry Christmas Mary, give The Girls a hug for me:@)
Things look very Merry around your house Mary! Thank you for a year of wonderful eye candy and inspirations, and enjoy every moment of your holidays! On to 2021!!
Jenna
Mary, Merry Christmas to you and yours. Would you please share where you purchased the LOVELY crewel bird pillow??? (Maybe you made it yourself in your free time?)
Thank you Robin, it came from Pottery Barn many years ago. :)
A very Merry Christmas, and a blessed New Year to you and your family! Thanks for sharing your wonderful posts with us all year! Hope Santa remembers Lola and Sophie!