Merry Christmas Wrap-Up!

Merry Christmas Week!

I hope you’ve wrapped up all your Christmas preparations and things are merry and bright!

December seemed like a whirlwind even though things were quieter and

I was moving at a slower pace and without all the usual frenzy this year.

My ‘to do’ list is always longer than time allows for, but I did

manage a little Christmas nesting around the Potting Shed. . .

The window boxes by the Potting Shed

got ‘spruced up’ this year. . .

And filled with foraged greenery . . .

Cedar, juniper, cypress, pine and magnolia.

Rusty bell garland was added for a little jingle, along with some pine cones.

Mrs. Powers was planted in some fresh cut greenery with a little tartan ribbon.

Her cast-iron tendrils were begging for some jingle bells so I obliged!

And Mr. Frog seem happy to receive a tartan bow and is serving up some pine cones.

I’m wrapping up Christmas with a look back at December posts.

Click on the highlighted links if you missed a post or wish to revisit!

Christmas Around the Potting Shed

Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescape

Unleashing Holiday Cheer and Bark the Halls

Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape

20+ Recipes for Baking or Gifting to Make Your Holidays Extra Sweet!

(And some easy, no-bake treats for bars, snack mix and cocoa mix too!)

Weekend Waterview and December Tidbits

Along with a revisit of our Christmas Tree Tailgate and Picnic

featured in Country Sampler’s Farmhouse Style Christmas issue.

With Lola and Sophie counting down the days until Santa Paws arrives!

Easy and Festive Gift Card and Scratch-Off Ornaments

Quick and Easy DIY Peppermint Platter

for gifting or serving. . .

And frosty fun with a Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Table.

While Christmas will be different for most of us with smaller celebrations

or what we would have ever envisioned a year ago,

I hope you find some Joy and Cheer. . .

As we celebrate the Reason for the Season.

Here’s an up close look at our tree twinkling in

the background for those of you who have asked. :)

It’s not a theme tree, rather a tree with ornaments collected over 25+ years so

it doesn’t change from year to year, other than the occasional addition of new ribbon

or beaded garland.

Enjoy A Visit from St. Nicholas as told by the ornaments on the tree, HERE.

Merry Christmas to All

From Our Boat to Yours ♥

Sharing with: