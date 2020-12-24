Christmas, Dishes, DIY, Dogs, food gifts, Potting Shed, Tablescape, Water

Merry Christmas Wrap-Up!

Merry and Bright Christmas plates and table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #plaid

Merry Christmas Week!

I hope you’ve wrapped up all your Christmas preparations and things are merry and bright!

December seemed like a whirlwind even though things were quieter and

I was moving at a slower pace and without all the usual frenzy this year.

Potting Shed window boxes 'spruced up' for Christmas with greenery | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #windowboxes #evergreens #christmas

My ‘to do’ list is always longer than time allows for, but I did

 manage a little Christmas nesting around the Potting Shed. . .

Christmas pillow with birds on bench by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #windowboxes #evergreens #christmas

The window boxes by the Potting Shed

got ‘spruced up’ this year. . .

Potting Shed window boxes 'spruced up' for Christmas with greenery | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #windowboxes #evergreens #christmas

And filled with foraged greenery . . .

Potting Shed window boxes 'spruced up' for Christmas with greenery | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #windowboxes #evergreens #christmas

Cedar, juniper, cypress, pine and magnolia.

Potting Shed window boxes 'spruced up' for Christmas with greenery | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #windowboxes #evergreens #christmas

Rusty bell garland was added for a little jingle, along with some pine cones.

Mrs. Powers Tuteur with tartan ribbon and jingle bells by Potting Shed for Christmas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingshed #christmas #greenery #garden

Mrs. Powers was planted in some fresh cut greenery with a little tartan ribbon.

Her cast-iron tendrils were begging for some jingle bells so I obliged!

Smiling Frog birdbath with pine cones and tartan ribbon for Christmas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingshed #christmas #greenery #garden

And Mr. Frog seem happy to receive a tartan bow and is serving up some pine cones.

Christmas wreath with bird plate and tartan ribbon on Potting Shed door | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingshed #christmas #wreath #greenery #garden

I’m wrapping up Christmas with a look back at December posts.

Click on the highlighted links if you missed a post or wish to revisit!

Christmas Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingshed #christmas #wreath #greenery #garden

Christmas Around the Potting Shed

Merry and Bright Christmas Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes

 Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescape

Lola and Sophie with dog advent treat calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #dogs #bichonfrise

Unleashing Holiday Cheer and Bark the Halls

Merry Christmas Nesting Table with birds | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #birds

Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape 

20+ recipes for baking or gifting to make your holidays extra sweet! You’ll also find quick and easy no-bake treats for bars, snack mix and cocoa mix too | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #recipes #cookies #bars #nobake #foodgifts

20+ Recipes for Baking or Gifting to Make Your Holidays Extra Sweet!

Candy Cane Cocoa Mix! Quick and easy for seasonal sipping and ideal for gift giving! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #recipes #nobake #foodgifts

(And some easy, no-bake treats for bars, snack mix and cocoa mix too!)

Sunset Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunset #lake #LKN

Weekend Waterview and December Tidbits

Sunrise reflections Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunrise #lake #LKN

Along with a revisit of our Christmas Tree Tailgate and Picnic

featured in Country Sampler’s Farmhouse Style Christmas issue.

Christmas Tree Tailgate and Picnic | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #plaid #tartan #jeep

With Lola and Sophie counting down the days until Santa Paws arrives!

Lola and Sophie in Christmas sweaters and headbands | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #plaid #tartan #dogs #bichonfrise

Easy and Festive Gift Card Ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #giftwrap #ornament #DIY

Easy and Festive Gift Card and Scratch-Off Ornaments

Easy and Festive Lottery Scratch Off Ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #giftwrap #ornament #DIY

Quick and Easy DIY Peppermint Platter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #craft #DIY #easy #peppermint

Quick and Easy DIY Peppermint Platter

for gifting or serving. . .

Quick and Easy DIY Peppermint Platter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #craft #DIY #easy #peppermint

Frosty Fun Snowman Top Hat Centerpiece and Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #snowman

And frosty fun with a Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Table.

Frosty Fun Snowman Top Hat Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #snowman

While Christmas will be different for most of us with smaller celebrations

or what we would have ever envisioned a year ago,

I hope you find some Joy and Cheer. . .

Joy and Cheer Christmas plates and table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescape #plaid

As we celebrate the Reason for the Season.

Nativity Christmas ornament | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #ornaments #radko #tree

Here’s an up close look at our tree twinkling in

 the background for those of you who have asked. :)

Christmas tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #ornaments #radko #tree

It’s not a theme tree, rather a tree with ornaments collected over 25+ years so

 it doesn’t change from year to year, other than the occasional addition of new ribbon

or beaded garland.

Chalkware Santas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas

A Visit from St. Nicholas as told by the ornaments on the tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #ornaments #radko #tree

Enjoy A Visit from St. Nicholas as told by the ornaments on the tree, HERE.

Nautical Nick boat ornament | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #ornaments #radko #tree

Merry Christmas to All

From Our Boat to Yours ♥

Christmas Tree on boat dock lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tree #lake

Merry Christmas and December Wrap Up | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #dogs #tablescapes #ornaments #radko #tree #pottingshed

  19 comments for “Merry Christmas Wrap-Up!

  1. Jane Teague
    December 24, 2020 at 8:03 am

    Merry Christmas, Mary! Your posts are absolutely the best, and I thank you for them. Wishing you a wonderful New Year! Now enjoy the fruit of your labors! 🎄

    Reply
  2. Dorinda Selke
    December 24, 2020 at 8:09 am

    Mary – I wish you and yours a blessed and beautiful Christmas. I enjoy your posts every day my coffee. One of the very favorite parts of my day. Hugs, Dorinda Selke

    Reply
  3. My Sweet Blue Home
    December 24, 2020 at 8:10 am

    Beautiful, as always! Merry Christmas to you.

    Reply
  4. YVonne
    December 24, 2020 at 8:12 am

    Thank you, Mary, for a year’s worth of beauty and inspiration! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and yours. I know I’m among many who look forward to see what you’ll do in 2021!

    Reply
  5. Rita C.
    December 24, 2020 at 8:13 am

    Merry Christmas, Mary. Your posts have been a bright spot in my December mornings.

    Reply
  6. Pat
    December 24, 2020 at 8:18 am

    Mary, thank you for always bringing joy and inspiration to all of us! Merry Christmas to you and yours. God bless you.

    Reply
  7. Ellen
    December 24, 2020 at 9:03 am

    Mary, always love your post!! You live a charmed Potting Shed life and I have wanted one since I first seen yours!!! Since I don’t, I have lived vicariously through yours..thank you..and the pups…since we lost ours, watching yours has also been a good replacement for now!! Your giveaways are fun and creative as are all the ideas you have shared…thank you for giving me something to look forward to every morning with my coffee!! MERRY CHRISTMAS to you and your family! GOD BLESS YOU AND EVERYONE!! We need it!! ❤️🎁🎄⛄️🇺🇸🍾🥂🙏🏻

    Reply
  8. Liz
    December 24, 2020 at 9:20 am

    Merry Christmas, Mary! Thanks for all of your beautiful, inspirational posts and pictures! Wishing you a healthy, Happy New Year!

    Reply
  9. Joyce
    December 24, 2020 at 9:26 am

    Mary……Thank you for ALL your beautiful and inspiring posts through out the year. You have been a bright spot in a sea of bad news this year. I wish you and yours a healthy and happy New Year 🎅🎉

    Reply
  10. Ahrisha
    December 24, 2020 at 9:40 am

    What a beautiful post and love your tree too. I haven’t seen your post on my fb in years and all of a sudden there you were! So happy to reconnect. Marry Christmas to you too.

    Reply
  11. henhouselady
    December 24, 2020 at 9:44 am

    Wonderful pictures filled with Christmas joy. We need more of this in the world right now. Merry Christmas to you and yours,

    Reply
  12. Lynne
    December 24, 2020 at 10:06 am

    Merry Christmas. Thank you for the uplifting daily

    posts

    Reply
  13. Lynette
    December 24, 2020 at 10:13 am

    Merry Christmas to you and yours!

    Reply
  14. Sharon
    December 24, 2020 at 10:16 am

    Everything so lovely and bright…its been a joy to follow you this year ~ health and happiness to you and your loved ones

    Reply
  15. Lynn@DIY Barbie Blog
    December 24, 2020 at 10:30 am

    Ha-ha, lovin’ Nautical Nick!!! Merry Christmas Mary, give The Girls a hug for me:@)

    Reply
  16. the Painted Apron
    December 24, 2020 at 10:45 am

    Things look very Merry around your house Mary! Thank you for a year of wonderful eye candy and inspirations, and enjoy every moment of your holidays! On to 2021!!
    Jenna

    Reply
  17. Robin
    December 24, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Mary, Merry Christmas to you and yours. Would you please share where you purchased the LOVELY crewel bird pillow??? (Maybe you made it yourself in your free time?)

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 24, 2020 at 11:44 am

      Thank you Robin, it came from Pottery Barn many years ago. :)

      Reply
  18. Linda E. Erickson
    December 24, 2020 at 11:01 am

    A very Merry Christmas, and a blessed New Year to you and your family! Thanks for sharing your wonderful posts with us all year! Hope Santa remembers Lola and Sophie!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

