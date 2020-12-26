Christmas, Dogs

Happy Pawlidays from Lola and Sophie

19 Comments

Happy Pawlidays from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #christmas

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you

Happy Pawlidays and Merry Christmas Week! 🐾🐾

Window boxes and bench Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #christmas

We’re taking some time out this week to join in some reindeer games

and to relax by the twinkling lights of the tree.

Happy Pawlidays from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #christmas

Happy Pawlidays from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #christmas

*woof*

Happy Pawlidays from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #christmas

Dog treat advent calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #christmas

The last treat in the advent calendar! 🐾🐾

Happy Pawlidays from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #christmas

Happy Pawlidays from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #christmas

Thank you to Sarah and Sadie for our Harry Barker squeaky toys!

Happy Pawlidays from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #christmas

Happy Pawlidays from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #christmas

Happy Pawlidays from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #christmas

We hope your Pawlidays are Merry and Bright!

Stay safe ♥

🐾🐾

Happy Pawlidays from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #christmas

  19 comments for “Happy Pawlidays from Lola and Sophie

  1. Ann Woleben
    December 26, 2020 at 7:02 am

    Absolutely precious ~ Looks like Santa was good to the girls!

  2. Court Wilson
    December 26, 2020 at 7:34 am

    Lola and Sophie always brighten my day with their appearances! Such adorable and festive girls. Hope you had a wonderful Christmas.

  3. Sue
    December 26, 2020 at 7:52 am

    I always love your posts – especially the ones of the pups. The girls are priceless. Happy New Year. May it be a better one that 2020.

  4. Cathy
    December 26, 2020 at 8:20 am

    Lola and Sophie are adorable. I was wondering how much they weigh. We got a mini toy golden doodle for Christmas who should be 12-15 lbs.

  5. Franki Parde
    December 26, 2020 at 8:29 am

    They are the dearest deers!! Your plaids are just luscious!! franki

  6. Kitty
    December 26, 2020 at 9:14 am

    Lola and Sophie gave me a happy smile this morning! I have Layla, my youngest son and DIL’s dog, here while they are headed to Colorado with Harper and Hayden, for some snow fun. Happy Day-After-Christmas to you and your pups!

  7. Clara
    December 26, 2020 at 9:36 am

    Your girls are adorable! They are so photogenic. Santa was good to them. Happy Saturday! Clara❤️

  8. Linda E. Erickson
    December 26, 2020 at 10:12 am

    The girls couldn’t look any cuter! Happy Boxing Day!

  9. Sarah
    December 26, 2020 at 10:47 am

    Merry Day to each of you! I’d say you deserve a good long rest! Enjoy these days as we bid goodbye to the strangest of years. It’s cold and beautiful here! Long walks are in order, though Sadie mostly prefers to lounge on the sofa. Happy Pawlidays!

  10. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    December 26, 2020 at 11:04 am

    Too cute! Merry Christmas Mary-enjoy:@)

  11. Lynne
    December 26, 2020 at 11:04 am

    Love your Christmas pups! Great blog.

  12. greybirdcottage
    December 26, 2020 at 11:14 am

    I love Lola and Sophie!

  13. anne
    December 26, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    Both of the girls are so precious. They look darling in their sweaters and head bands. Hope you had a very Merry Christmas!
    Happy New Year!! :-)

  14. Chloe
    December 26, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    Best wishes to you and your family. Thanks for another year of great recipes, lake views, pup visits and table settings. I always know that I’ll be smiling after I read one of your posts.

  15. the Painted Apron
    December 26, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    Happy Pawildays Mary! I love your adorable “reindeer!” 🐾 Cheers to a healthy & happy New Year! 🍾🥂
    Jenna

  16. Everyday Living
    December 26, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Happy Pawlidays to Lola and Sophie. Enjoy the break, Mary…have a fabulous week ahead!♥️

  17. Cyndi Raines
    December 26, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    What darling outfits and their reindeer headbands are too cute. I know you have so much fun putting their little sweaters and headbands on these darling little puff balls, I want to put them on my lap and snuggle. So much love in those sweet babies. Thanks Lola and Sophie for recommending the advent calendar treat box, Buddy loves his. Have a great last week of this year Mary and so looking forward to a (hopeful) better 2021. Thanks for all the joy you bring us with each post! ♥️

    • Aquietlife
      December 26, 2020 at 10:28 pm

      Very sweet of Sarah and Sadie! My girls got a special gift at our gate which delighted them too, its been an exhausting year, thank god for dogs, they ALWAYS put a smile on my face! Enjoy your week off, Scott is off for11 days, my honey do list is HUGE, but Rosie has made everything all but almost impossible… 😱 good thing I love dogs, all we can do is smile!

  18. bichonpawz
    December 26, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    Hi Mary! Merry Christmas to you and your family! Love Lola and Sophie!💜💜

