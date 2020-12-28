Christmas, Dishes, Dogs, Tablescape

Whimsical ‘Hauliday Dawgs’ Toys and Treats Table

Whimsical 'Hauliday Dawgs' Toys and Treats Table with Red Truck | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #table #redtruck #dogs

Merry Monday!

I hope you had a wonderful Christmas and are enjoying a relaxing holiday week!

Happy Pawlidays from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #christmas

We’re taking some time to join in some reindeer games

this week and enjoying the twinkling lights of the tree.

Happy Pawlidays from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #christmas

I have a whimsical Christmas table to share inspired by

a set of Special Delivery Plates with ‘Hauliday Dawgs’!

Whimsical 'Hauliday Dawgs' Toys and Treats Table with Red Truck | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #table #redtruck #dogs

Whimsical 'Hauliday Dawgs' Toys and Treats Table with Red Truck | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #table #redtruck #dogs

Special Delivery Plates by Sherri Buck Baldwin are hauling dogs

and delivering Christmas cheer and smiles in a red truck

Whimsical 'Hauliday Dawgs' Toys and Treats Table with Red Truck | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #table #redtruck #dogs #plaid #tartan

They inspired a dog ‘toys and treats’ table for our holiday dogs, Lola and Sophie!

Happy Pawlidays from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #christmas

A red truck provides a centerpiece for the table,

filled with toys delivered by Santa Paws.

Whimsical 'Hauliday Dawgs' Toys and Treats Table with Red Truck | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #table #redtruck #dogs #plaid #tartan

This red truck has logged some miles on tables;

delivering Fresh-from-the-Farm Evergreens for Christmas,

Hearts and Flowers for Valentine’s Day, and

 celebrating the Red, White and Blue for Independence Day.

Whimsical Dog Toys and Treats Table with Red Truck | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #table #redtruck #dogs #plaid #tartan

It’s delivering a frosty friend, reindeer toys

and new bones to chew, tied with ribbon.

Whimsical Dog Toys and Treats Table with Red Truck | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #table #redtruck #dogs #plaid #tartan

Whimsical Dog Toys and Treats Table with Red Truck | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #table #redtruck #dogs #plaid #tartan

Greenery, berries, snowy white pine cones and sparkly snowflake picks

fill the truck bed along with a snowman dog toy along for the ride.

Whimsical Dog Toys and Treats Table with Red Truck | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #table #redtruck #dogs #plaid #tartan

With the bed of the truck overflowing with Christmas cheer,

inspired by plates hauling dogs and greenery, delivered by Santa.

Whimsical Dog Toys and Treats Table with Red Truck | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #table #redtruck #dogs #plaid #tartan

Dog Treat Advent Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #christmas

Greenery, holly berries, snowy pine cones and dog bones

provide a runner down the center of the table. . .

Whimsical Dog Toys and Treats Table with Red Truck | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #table #redtruck #dogs #plaid #tartan

With dog cookies from an advent calendar providing tempting treats!

Dog Treat Advent Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #christmas

Whimsical Dog Toys and Treats Table with Red Truck | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #table #redtruck #dogs #plaid #tartan

White goblets mimic snow flurries. . .

Whimsical Dog Toys and Treats Table with Red Truck | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #table #redtruck #dogs #plaid #tartan

To pair with the snowy scenery on plates.

Whimsical Dog Toys and Treats Table with Red Truck | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #table #redtruck #dogs #plaid #tartan

Happy Pawlidays from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #christmas

Whimsical Dog Toys and Treats Table with Red Truck | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #table #redtruck #dogs #plaid #tartan

Table Details:

Hauliday Dawgs Certified International Special Delivery 6″ Plates / Amazon

Square Plates / Pfaltzgraff Country Cupboard, used here

 Ciroa Plaid Plates & Plaid Throw / HomeGoods,used here

Snowy Goblets / Kohl’s, several years ago, used here

Treble Clef Flatware / Amazon

Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Napkins and Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, several years ago

Whimsical Dog Toys and Treats Table with Red Truck | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #table #redtruck #dogs #plaid #tartan

Happy Pawlidays from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #christmas

Lola and Sophie wish you a merry week as we motor towards a new year! ♥

Whimsical Dog Toys and Treats Table with Red Truck | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #table #redtruck #dogs #plaid #tartan

  14 comments for “Whimsical ‘Hauliday Dawgs’ Toys and Treats Table

  1. Rita C.
    December 28, 2020 at 7:57 am

    These plates are adorable. I love how you created the Sophie & Lola-centric centerpiece! That’s a table you ALL could dine at. :)

    Reply
  2. Aquietlife
    December 28, 2020 at 9:00 am

    Very cute, never met a dog that didn’t put a smile on my face!

    Reply
  3. Ellen
    December 28, 2020 at 9:05 am

    AWWW!!! Every post with Lola & Sophie makes me smile and wish for another pup!! Those toys are the bomb!! See a new use for my red truck too!! The plates are adorable too…love it all but especially those little doggies!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

    Reply
  4. Ann Woleben
    December 28, 2020 at 9:34 am

    Lola and Sophie must have been very good, especially posing for so many photos this year. It looks like Santa was quite good to them! Love the festive table~

    Reply
  5. Clara
    December 28, 2020 at 9:37 am

    This is such a cute tablescape Mary. Love the plates! The centerpiece is adorable. Lola and Sophie are just precious in their sweaters and headbands. Enjoy your week! Clara❤️

    Reply
  6. Linda
    December 28, 2020 at 10:05 am

    The pictures of your sleeping sweeties are the best.

    Reply
  7. Tina M Ruse
    December 28, 2020 at 10:43 am

    What a darling table and plates! Your pups are so good at photo shoots. Thank you for sharing all year it’s so much fun to see your posts!

    Reply
  8. FRANCES
    December 28, 2020 at 11:04 am

    Lola and Sophie are ADORABLE. And love the plates. They also make dog food bowls. Look on Wayfair.

    Reply
    • Kitty
      December 28, 2020 at 11:27 pm

      What a perfect theme in honor of the two cutest pups ever! The plates and the truck filled with toys and treats are such fun decor. Of course, Lola and Sophie look adorable in their headbands and sweaters. Thanks for the smiles. 😊

      Reply
  9. Chloe
    December 28, 2020 at 11:30 am

    Some of my favorite things are pups and tartan and red trucks. Thanks for another clever table scape and darling pictures of Sophie and Lola.

    Reply
  10. Sarah
    December 28, 2020 at 2:59 pm

    Love every whimsical detail! You are always so very clever, Mary!
    Enjoy the end of 2020! happy New Year!

    Reply
  11. Jeannie
    December 28, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Oh my goodness! Those plates are adorable! Love your tablescape. And your sweet fur-babies.

    Reply
  12. Virginia
    December 28, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Sophie and Lola are certainly two lucky little doggies to have such a talented Mom.

    Reply
  13. Pinky at Designs by Pinky
    December 28, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    Lola and Sophie are the cutest!!! Love the plates and the whole table is adorable.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

