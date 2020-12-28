Whimsical ‘Hauliday Dawgs’ Toys and Treats Table

Merry Monday!
I hope you had a wonderful Christmas and are enjoying a relaxing holiday week!
We’re taking some time to join in some reindeer games
this week and enjoying the twinkling lights of the tree.
I have a whimsical Christmas table to share inspired by
a set of Special Delivery Plates with ‘Hauliday Dawgs’!
This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
Special Delivery Plates by Sherri Buck Baldwin are hauling dogs
and delivering Christmas cheer and smiles in a red truck
They inspired a dog ‘toys and treats’ table for our holiday dogs, Lola and Sophie!
A red truck provides a centerpiece for the table,
filled with toys delivered by Santa Paws.
This red truck has logged some miles on tables;
delivering Fresh-from-the-Farm Evergreens for Christmas,
Hearts and Flowers for Valentine’s Day, and
celebrating the Red, White and Blue for Independence Day.
It’s delivering a frosty friend, reindeer toys
and new bones to chew, tied with ribbon.
Greenery, berries, snowy white pine cones and sparkly snowflake picks
fill the truck bed along with a snowman dog toy along for the ride.
With the bed of the truck overflowing with Christmas cheer,
inspired by plates hauling dogs and greenery, delivered by Santa.
Greenery, holly berries, snowy pine cones and dog bones
provide a runner down the center of the table. . .
With dog cookies from an advent calendar providing tempting treats!
White goblets mimic snow flurries. . .
To pair with the snowy scenery on plates.
Table Details:
Hauliday Dawgs Certified International Special Delivery 6″ Plates / Amazon
Square Plates / Pfaltzgraff Country Cupboard, used here
Ciroa Plaid Plates & Plaid Throw / HomeGoods,used here
Snowy Goblets / Kohl’s, several years ago, used here
Treble Clef Flatware / Amazon
Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago
Napkins and Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, several years ago
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Lola and Sophie wish you a merry week as we motor towards a new year! ♥
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
These plates are adorable. I love how you created the Sophie & Lola-centric centerpiece! That’s a table you ALL could dine at. :)
Very cute, never met a dog that didn’t put a smile on my face!
AWWW!!! Every post with Lola & Sophie makes me smile and wish for another pup!! Those toys are the bomb!! See a new use for my red truck too!! The plates are adorable too…love it all but especially those little doggies!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Lola and Sophie must have been very good, especially posing for so many photos this year. It looks like Santa was quite good to them! Love the festive table~
This is such a cute tablescape Mary. Love the plates! The centerpiece is adorable. Lola and Sophie are just precious in their sweaters and headbands. Enjoy your week! Clara❤️
The pictures of your sleeping sweeties are the best.
What a darling table and plates! Your pups are so good at photo shoots. Thank you for sharing all year it’s so much fun to see your posts!
Lola and Sophie are ADORABLE. And love the plates. They also make dog food bowls. Look on Wayfair.
What a perfect theme in honor of the two cutest pups ever! The plates and the truck filled with toys and treats are such fun decor. Of course, Lola and Sophie look adorable in their headbands and sweaters. Thanks for the smiles. 😊
Some of my favorite things are pups and tartan and red trucks. Thanks for another clever table scape and darling pictures of Sophie and Lola.
Love every whimsical detail! You are always so very clever, Mary!
Enjoy the end of 2020! happy New Year!
Oh my goodness! Those plates are adorable! Love your tablescape. And your sweet fur-babies.
Sophie and Lola are certainly two lucky little doggies to have such a talented Mom.
Lola and Sophie are the cutest!!! Love the plates and the whole table is adorable.