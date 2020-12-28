Whimsical ‘Hauliday Dawgs’ Toys and Treats Table

Merry Monday!

I hope you had a wonderful Christmas and are enjoying a relaxing holiday week!

We’re taking some time to join in some reindeer games

this week and enjoying the twinkling lights of the tree.

I have a whimsical Christmas table to share inspired by

a set of Special Delivery Plates with ‘Hauliday Dawgs’!

Special Delivery Plates by Sherri Buck Baldwin are hauling dogs

and delivering Christmas cheer and smiles in a red truck

They inspired a dog ‘toys and treats’ table for our holiday dogs, Lola and Sophie!

A red truck provides a centerpiece for the table,

filled with toys delivered by Santa Paws.

This red truck has logged some miles on tables;

delivering Fresh-from-the-Farm Evergreens for Christmas,

Hearts and Flowers for Valentine’s Day, and

celebrating the Red, White and Blue for Independence Day.

It’s delivering a frosty friend, reindeer toys

and new bones to chew, tied with ribbon.

Greenery, berries, snowy white pine cones and sparkly snowflake picks

fill the truck bed along with a snowman dog toy along for the ride.

With the bed of the truck overflowing with Christmas cheer,

inspired by plates hauling dogs and greenery, delivered by Santa.

Greenery, holly berries, snowy pine cones and dog bones

provide a runner down the center of the table. . .

With dog cookies from an advent calendar providing tempting treats!

White goblets mimic snow flurries. . .

To pair with the snowy scenery on plates.

Table Details:

Hauliday Dawgs Certified International Special Delivery 6″ Plates / Amazon

Square Plates / Pfaltzgraff Country Cupboard, used here

Ciroa Plaid Plates & Plaid Throw / HomeGoods,used here

Snowy Goblets / Kohl’s, several years ago, used here

Treble Clef Flatware / Amazon

Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Napkins and Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, several years ago

Lola and Sophie wish you a merry week as we motor towards a new year! ♥

