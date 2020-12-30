Ring in the New Year with Appetizers, Mini Desserts and Good Luck Food!
I think we’re all beyond ready to turn the calendar page and say goodbye to 2020 and looking forward to a healthier, happier and safer year in 2021!
While we won’t be entertaining as in previous years, there may be a recipe or some inspiration you can find for a quiet evening and celebration at home to ring in the New Year, so I’m sharing a round-up of recipes, along with some good luck foods (which we can all use!) for your New Year’s Day celebration.
Click on the links below highlighted in red for the complete recipe or post.
Ring in the New Year with a celebratory countdown table with clock plates, clocks and party horns and hats
Transform the Christmas tree to a New Year’s Countdown Tree, with the addition of gold and silver ribbon, streamers, party horns and tiaras for New Year’s Eve sparkling celebration.
These no-bake party size desserts are easy to assemble using ready-made cake from the grocery store. Make them as simple or as fancy as you like, add a sparkler in celebration and serve.
Chocolate Tuxedo Cups with Strawberries and Grand Marnier Whipped Cream
A festive, sweet bite for New Year’s Eve! Easy to dress, filling with your favorite ingredients.
New Year’s Eve Popcorn Party Mix
An easy sweet and salty treat that is highly addictive, and dressed to impress with gold and silver edible stars
Easy Entertaining to Ring in the New Year: A Festive Cheese Board
Easy to pull together at the last-minute and festive way to entertain
Short Cut Mini Chicken & Waffles with Pepper Jelly Syrup
A Southern dish turned-finger food, that’s fit for company and fun for New Years!
Parmesan-Crusted Crab Cake Bites with Chive Aioli
This little bite is a crowd pleaser! The crab mixture can be made a day in advance, then the bite-size cakes are baked in a mini muffin tin with a crust of Parmesan cheese and panko bread crumbs!
A make-ahead appetizer that’s light and bright and tantalizes your taste buds with tangy vinegar, bright citrus, with a slightly sweet licorice flavor from fennel
Blue Cheese Crostini with Balsamic-Roasted Grapes
Oh so good and easy! Roast the grapes in advance, allow to cool and refrigerate until ready to assemble. If you’re not a fan of blue cheese, substitute another soft cheese like goat, Boursin or Brie.
Honey-Rosemary Cherries and Blue Cheese Crostini
Make the cherry medley ahead of time and place bowls of ingredients and baguette slices for your guests to assemble a delicious self-serve party bite!
Warm Olives, so simple and so good!
Use your favorite olives, especially easy and convenient using a mixed assortment from the olive bar at the grocery store. Ready to serve in 10 minutes.
Good Luck New Year Layered Cornbread Salad
A layered salad with ingredients to bring good luck in the new year~ cornbread, corn kernels, black-eyed peas, and bacon. Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes and smoked turkey, makes it a complete meal.
Good Luck New Year Appetizer: Black-Eyed Pea Hummus
Easy to whip up with a food processor and a delicious and healthy way to serve up some good luck for the New Year
Cornbread is considered a good luck food for the new year since the color resembles gold. The addition of broccoli and cheese makes for a moist and flavorful cornbread that sneaks in some green veggies!
Good Luck New Year Cornbread Skillet
Serve up your good luck for the new year with pork, black-eyed peas and collards under a layer of golden cornbread, in one skillet!
Wishing you a Sparkling Safe New Year and New Beginnings ♥
* Pop * Fizz * Clink *
