Ring in the New Year with Appetizers, Mini Desserts and Good Luck Food

Ring in the New Year with Appetizers, Mini Desserts and Good Luck Food!

I think we’re all beyond ready to turn the calendar page and say goodbye to 2020 and looking forward to a healthier, happier and safer year in 2021!

While we won’t be entertaining as in previous years, there may be a recipe or some inspiration you can find for a quiet evening and celebration at home to ring in the New Year, so I’m sharing a round-up of recipes, along with some good luck foods (which we can all use!) for your New Year’s Day celebration.

Click on the links below highlighted in red for the complete recipe or post.

New Year's Eve Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #newyear #tablescape

New Year’s Countdown Table

Ring in the New Year with a celebratory countdown table with clock plates, clocks and party horns and hats

Add some New Year’s Eve shimmer and sparkle with gold and silver ribbon, streamers, party horns and tiaras to transform the Christmas tree to a New Year’s Countdown Tree | homeiswheretheboatis.net #newyear #party #tree

New Year’s Countdown Tree

Transform the Christmas tree to a New Year’s Countdown Tree, with the addition of gold and silver ribbon, streamers, party horns and tiaras for New Year’s Eve sparkling celebration.

Sparkling Mini Parfaits! These no-bake party size dessert are easy to assemble with ready made cake from the grocery store. Make them as simple or as fancy as you like! #newyear #dessert

 Sparkling Mini Parfaits

These no-bake party size desserts are easy to assemble using ready-made cake from the grocery store. Make them as simple or as fancy as you like, add a sparkler in celebration and serve.

Chocolate Tuxedo Cups with Strawberries and Grand Marnier Whipped Cream

A festive, sweet bite for New Year’s Eve! Easy to dress, filling with your favorite ingredients.

New Year’s Eve Popcorn Party Mix

An easy sweet and salty treat that is highly addictive, and dressed to impress with gold and silver edible stars

Easy Entertaining to Ring in the New Year: A Festive Cheese Platter! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #NewYearsEve #easyappetizer #party #cheeseboard

Easy Entertaining to Ring in the New Year: A Festive Cheese Board

Easy to pull together at the last-minute and festive way to entertain

Short Cut Mini Chicken & Waffles with Pepper Jelly Syrup! A Southern dish turned-finger food, that's fit for company and fun for New Years!

Short Cut Mini Chicken & Waffles with Pepper Jelly Syrup

A Southern dish turned-finger food, that’s fit for company and fun for New Years!

Parmesan-Crusted Crab Cake Bites with Chive Aioli

This little bite is a crowd pleaser! The crab mixture can be made a day in advance, then the bite-size cakes are baked in a mini muffin tin with a crust of Parmesan cheese and panko bread crumbs!

Citrus Marinated Shrimp 

A make-ahead appetizer that’s light and bright and tantalizes your taste buds with tangy vinegar, bright citrus, with a slightly sweet  licorice flavor from fennel

Blue Cheese Crostini with Balsamic-Roasted Grapes

Oh so good and easy! Roast the grapes in advance, allow to cool and refrigerate until ready to assemble. If you’re not a fan of blue cheese, substitute another soft cheese like goat, Boursin or Brie.

Honey-Rosemary Cherries and Blue Cheese Crostini! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #recipes #party #appetizer

Honey-Rosemary Cherries and Blue Cheese Crostini

Make the cherry medley ahead of time and place bowls of ingredients and baguette slices for your guests to assemble a delicious self-serve party bite!

Warm Olives, so simple and so good! Use your favorite olives, especially easy and convenient using a mixed assortment from the olive bar at the grocery store. Ready to serve in 10 minutes. | homeiswheretheboatis.net #easy #appetizer

Warm Olives, so simple and so good!

Use your favorite olives, especially easy and convenient using a mixed assortment from the olive bar at the grocery store. Ready to serve in 10 minutes.

Good Luck New Year Layered Cornbread Salad

A layered salad with ingredients to bring good luck in the new year~ cornbread, corn kernels, black-eyed peas, and bacon. Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes and smoked turkey, makes it a complete meal.

Good Luck New Year Appetizer: Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Easy to whip up with a food processor and a delicious and healthy way to serve up some good luck for the New Year

Broccoli-Cheddar Cornbread

Cornbread is considered a good luck food for the new year since the color resembles gold. The addition of broccoli and cheese makes for a moist and flavorful cornbread that sneaks in some green veggies!

Good Luck New Year Cornbread Skillet

 Serve up your good luck for the new year with pork, black-eyed peas and collards under a layer of golden cornbread, in one skillet!

Wishing you a Sparkling Safe New Year and New Beginnings ♥

* Pop * Fizz * Clink * | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #newyear #party

* Pop * Fizz * Clink *

Ring in the New Year Party Inspiration with Appetizers and Mini Desserts and Good Luck Food | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #newyear #recipes #party #appetizers #desserts #goodluck #food #newyearseve #tablescapes

  25 comments for “Ring in the New Year with Appetizers, Mini Desserts and Good Luck Food

  1. Rita C.
    December 30, 2020 at 8:44 am

    Dang, you are simply the best! I want to party with you – anytime! Pass the good luck foods first, then you choose the order. They ALL look good to me! Happy New Year, indeed.

  2. the Painted Apron
    December 30, 2020 at 8:44 am

    So many festive ideas Mary, we are doing all apps for New Years and I’m still working on the menu, so thank you!! I love all the sparkle and cute decorations you’ve used, Happy New Year!
    Jenna

  3. Gert
    December 30, 2020 at 8:53 am

    Oh Mary, I’d love to celebrate New Years at your house! What great ideas!

    Happy New Years, flled with love , joy and many blessings.

    Gert

  4. Aquietlife
    December 30, 2020 at 9:15 am

    You truly have me salivating before I’m out of bed, gulp!

  5. Clara
    December 30, 2020 at 9:30 am

    Mary, Your round up of NYE recipes look delicious. You always present your food so beautifully. Wishing you and your family a safe, healthy 2021. Clara❤️

  6. Linda Primmer
    December 30, 2020 at 9:50 am

    A wow New Years Mary. You sure know how to party. The apps looks amazing! Happy New Year!

  7. Dorinda Selke
    December 30, 2020 at 10:31 am

    Mary ~ wishing you and yours a wonderful and healthy 2021 !! Your appy ideas look amazingly delicious. Hugs, Dorinda

  8. anne
    December 30, 2020 at 10:36 am

    You are AMAZING!!! I can’t think of another word perfect enough to describe your blog and you! Thank you so much for all the creativity, inspiration and beauty you’ve given us this year. I look forward to each and every one of your posts in 2021.
    Happy New Year, Mary!

  9. Debbie Joens
    December 30, 2020 at 10:43 am

    Thanks for always providing so much inspiration!! Happy New Year to you!!

  10. Melody Reed
    December 30, 2020 at 10:48 am

    This is so incredibly festive! The appetizers are absolutely mouth-watering. Just the domestic fantasy I need right now without being able to actually HAVE a New Year’s Eve party. But you better believe I’ll be saving all of this for New Year’s 2021! Fabulous display as usual. I feel spoiled. Happy New Year to you and your family!

  11. Virginia
    December 30, 2020 at 11:25 am

    Good Morning Mary, fantastic recipes to save for next years party. This year my husband and I will be celebrating New Years Eve at home by ourselves so I plan to try the crab bites and the blackened pea hummus. I have plans to go to a nearby seafood market tomorrow morning for scallops and North Carolina shrimp and am now adding crab to the shopping list. Do you think it’s possible to prepare the crab recipe in mini tart pans rather than mini muffin pans?

    • Mary
      December 30, 2020 at 11:58 am

      Hi Virginia! I haven’t done the crab recipe as mini tarts before. I think they would be tasty if you don’t mind experimenting as they may not hold together as well as the mini crab cake bites. You could mix the filling in advance and bake them off as needed. Happy New Year ♥

      • Virginia
        December 30, 2020 at 5:45 pm

        Thanks for the advice, I may just give it a try. Happy New Year to you as well.

  12. Kitty
    December 30, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    Id like to sample each and everything that you’ve shown, Mary! Happy 2021 to you, and thank you for a years worth of inspiration. 🎆🎉❤️

  13. Betsy
    December 30, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    Mary,

    Your posts are such a welcome respite, reminding us that there will be a new year soon and we can return to spending time with family and friends! I’m always learning something new from your posts, like cornbread resembling gold and bringing good luck. What a fun tradition to add to the New Year’s Eve buffet!

  14. Barbara Zuleski
    December 30, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    Oh Mary, you are Amazing, you make every celebration so special, we are going to serve many of these fun treats, even though there will be just the two of us. When Covid is totally in the past we are going to have a big get together and high light all you creative ideas

  15. Deb
    December 30, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    I think we will munch on appetizers for New Years too! Looks so wonderfully yummy and festive! Happy New Year Mary!

  16. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    December 30, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    The cheese board and a nice bubbly drink would make me happy Mary! Happy New Year:@)

  17. Everyday Living
    December 30, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    It all looks amazing, Mary. I have done so well all year maintaining my weight, but I have over indulged during December. I dread dieting…🤦🏼‍♀️

  18. Cyndi Raines
    December 30, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    Everything is so festive and yummy, you do it up right every time! Thank you for each and every blog. You’re the best! Happy New Year! 🥂

    • Mary
      December 31, 2020 at 9:00 am

      Thank you Cyndi! Thank you for all your visits and sweet comments this past year. Happy New Year to you and your family and a belated Happy Birthday to you! ♥

  19. Ann Woleben
    December 31, 2020 at 8:03 am

    We have celebrated News Years Eve with two other couples for the past 40 years. Our children grew up together and after they were grown, we would call them at midnight in their respective places to wish them new year’s blessings. This will be only the second time in all those years that we will not be together with our friends. After scrolling through all of these goodies, I have decided to make New Years Eve “care packages” to deliver this afternoon. That way, we can share the treats at midnight and hopefully ring in 2021 as a year of hope and good health. Thank you for sharing these mouth-watering recipes. I’m off to the kitchen! Blessings to you and your family for 2021~

    • Mary
      December 31, 2020 at 8:58 am

      Awww…thank you Ann! I know your friends will appreciate your thoughtfulness. Hopes and prayers that life will return to normal for our holiday celebrations in 2021. ♥

  20. Stephanie Heath
    December 31, 2020 at 8:34 am

    What time should I be at your home to celebrate the new year with you and all you scrumptious looking goodies? Honestly you are so talented and creative that days without a post from you is like a day without sunshine! Thank you for all you share with us! Happy and HEALTHY New Year to you and your family

    • Mary
      December 31, 2020 at 8:58 am

      Thank you for your sweet and generous comment Stephanie! Happy New Year to you and your family ♥

