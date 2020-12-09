‘Tis the Season for Holiday Baking + Food Gifts!

Find 20+ recipes for baking or gifting to make your holidays extra sweet! Additionally you’ll find easy, no-bake treats for bars, snack mix and cocoa mix too.

Whooooo’s ready for some holiday treats to bake and give?

I’m sharing a round up of holiday goodies to make your holidays extra sweet, including some no-bake treats! Whether you’re looking for a cookie to enjoy or fill up a cookie tin or a special loaf to share with your neighbors or loved ones, you’ll find something to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Click on the links in red for the complete recipe or tips!

These Melted Snowmen are fun to ‘build’! Start with your favorite cookie as a base. Add almond bark or melted white chocolate chips for the ‘snow’. Peanut butter cups provide the snowman’s hat with miniature chocolate chips eyes and an orange sprinkle for a carrot nose!

Christmas Wreath Macaroons

Christmas Wreath Macaroons are as fun to decorate as they are to eat!

Only four ingredients are required for this recipe, plus sprinkles to decorate the wreaths.

Like all macaroons, since they’re flourless, they’re also gluten-free.

Chewy, Chunky, Sweet + Salty Smorgasbord Cookies

The photos don’t do these cookies justice! These are the ultimate chewy, chocolate chip

cookies, packed with sweet and salty mix-ins for a smorgasbord of flavor!

Shortcut Red Velvet-Chocolate Chip Cookies

An easy and festive Christmas cookie that uses a short cut!

Red Velvet Peppermint-White Chocolate Thumbprints

Red Velvet = Christmas and these festive red velvet cookies are infused

with a burst of peppermint flavor and white chocolate in their centers.

Bourbon-Pecan-Gingerbread Cookies for Santa

These spirited cookies combine the flavor of gingerbread and bourbon

in a fluffy muffin like texture. Make the dough ahead and chill 4 up to 12 hours.

These Easy Owl Cookies are a hoot to make!

Use your favorite sugar cookie recipe to make a parliament of owls!

Cranberry and White Chocolate Cookies

White chocolate, dried cranberries, pecans and oats make this a satisfying and delicious cookie

to add to your holiday baking! Drizzle with additional melted white chocolate if desired.

These chocolate shortbread cookies have a chocolate glaze with with decorative sprinkles.

They’re easy to whip up or in Nigella-speak, a “doddle” to make :)

Cinnamon Swirl Apple Fritter Bread

A reader favorite recipe and a delicious loaf to enjoy anytime or give for the holidays!

Cranberry-Orange-Pistachio Loaves

The red and green from the cranberries and pistachios make these mini loaves of bread merry and bright,

as well as sweet, tart and nutty. A perfect little loaf to give or enjoy for the holidays!

Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze

Welcome cranberry season with Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze. The crunchy streusel topping and orange glaze makes this quick bread a moist and flavorful treat anytime you slice it!

And some no bake treats. . .

No-Bake Coconut Orange Snowballs

I made countless dozens of these cookies in my former life and they are always a crowd-pleaser!

They can be made ahead and stored in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to gift and serve.

An Easy No-Bake Treat: Christmas Peanut Butter Bars

An easy, no-bake treat that is both naughty and nice!

Nice, since they’re so easy to make and naughty, because they too hard to resist!

Easy Christmas Santa and Snowman Bark

This easy no-bake treat comes together in under an hour to enjoy, gift and share with friends and family.

Reindeer Corn Snack Mix

An easy, no-bake treat that’s perfect for last-minute gift giving and holiday snacking!

You can whip up a batch in about 20 minutes, almost as fast as you can say

“On Dasher, on Dancer, on Prancer and Vixen . . .”!

Spicy Dark Chocolate Nut Clusters

A sweet treat that comes together in 5 minutes!

Perfect for sharing with neighbors, teachers, friends and gifting for the holidays.

An easy no-bake Southern treat to enjoy with a cup of tea or for Christmas gift giving!

Candy Cane Cocoa Mix

Quick and easy for seasonal sipping and ideal for gift giving!

Homemade Vanilla Extract!

It comes together in five minutes and is ready to use in two months, improving as it ages.

