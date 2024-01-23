For the Love of Birds and Bees Valentine’s Day Table

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a table set for the birds and bees. Additionally, you’ll find table inspiration from 15 table stylists to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart, family or friends.

I love creating a table or centerpiece to celebrate

the holidays, and Valentine’s Day is no exception!

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, I’m joining group of table stylists and bloggers

for a Valentine’s Day Tablescape Blog Hop.

You’ll find more Valentine table inspiration from 15 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

Join me at a table by the twinkling lights of our Winter Nesting Tree,

the perfect antidote for cold and gray winter days!

Our Winter Nesting Tree is a cheery way to extend the twinkle season and

brighten the house during the cold, gray months of January and February.

It’s decorated with bird ornaments, glittery nests, snowflakes, icy branches and pine cones.

You can see more of the ornaments and tree, HERE.

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

I’m professing my love of the birds and the bees with a Valentine’s Day table!

Regular readers know I love all things *bee*,

including seeing them buzz and bumble around the garden!

A table runner with embroidered birds and hearts is layered over

winter white, cranberry and gray plaid throw,

providing a warm and cozy foundation for the table.

Bees are buzzing on Wallace Napoleon Bee flatware. . .

As well as on the table runner and in the flower arrangement and centerpiece.

A bird flew in for a little winter nesting in the arrangement,

joining buzzing bees.

The bees are actually

bee magnets, attached to a metal binder clip on top of

a bamboo skewer, tucked down in the arrangement among the blooms.

I gave the bees a 2-minute makeover, adding some silver highlights, HERE,

transforming them with Rub ‘n Buff.

My husband’s grandmother’s pink Crown Ducal Bristol

transferware plates feature birds and flowers. . .

They’re layered over black and white check plates and white chargers

atop a red beaded placemat for a little sparkle and shimmer. . .

And topped with an embossed salad plate, abuzz with a bee skep design.

A sparkling pink heart napkin ring marries a pair of napkins;

an embroidered bumble bee with ruffled edge and a solid red for a pop of color.

Bird dishes flew in to serve up chocolates. . .

Help yourself to a *Bee* Mine sweet treat for Valentine’s Day! 🐝

I used a wax seal stamp set

to make chocolate ‘coins’ to embellish chocolate truffles for Valentine’s Day. . . .

An easy and fun way to put your personal stamp (pun intended ;)

on chocolates, petit fours, cupcakes, etc. as there are so many different

Wax Seal Stamps available.

You use the wax seal stamp to make an impression

in melted chocolate as you would in wax . . .

There is a bit of a learning curve in stamping the melted chocolate,

but you can eat your mistakes. . .bonus! ;)

Find the delicious steps and tips to emboss chocolate with stamps, HERE.

Table Details:

Bee Skep Plates / Pfaltzgraff Naturemade

Ciroa Buffalo Check Dinner Plates, Plaid Throw / HomeGoods, several years ago

Bird Dishes / Gracie China by Coastline Imports, HomeGoods

Bird and Hearts Table Runner/ Nicole Miller Home, HomeGoods

Red Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Bee Flatware / Wallace Napoleon Bee

Pink Transferware Dishes / Crown Ducal Bristol

Red Beaded Placemats / Kohls, several years ago

Bumble Bee Embroidered Napkins / Crown Linen Designs

Pink Heart Napkin Rings / HomeGoods

Wax Seal Stamp Set

Bird Wax Seal Stamp

Bee & Honeycomb Wax Seal Stamp

While not traditional, I hope this whimsical table celebrating the birds and the bees

inspires you to surround yourself with things you love

on Valentine’s Day (and every day)!

Find 14+ Tablescapes & DIY Centerpieces to Love for Valentine’s Day, HERE.

You’ll find tips for creating edible centerpieces, candy box floral arrangement, rose petal ice cubes,

an Alice in Wonderland-inspired tea party and more.

Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this Valentine Tablescape Blog Hop!

Find more Valentine table inspiration from my blogging friends at the links below:

♥ Hyacinths for the Soul – Cozy Moments of the Heart – Valentine Tablescape

♥ Red Cottage Chronicles – Family Fun Valentine’s Tablescape

♥ Life and Linda – Love You Beary Much

♥ The Painted Apron – Rosy Valentine

♥ My Thrift Store Addiction – Must Have Flowers! Vintage French Valentine’s Day Tablescape

♥ Me and My Captain – Elementary, My Dear Watson

♥ Home is Where the Boat Is – The Birds and Bees

♥ Karins Kottage – Flirty and Fun Valentine Table

♥ Pandora’s Box – A Valentine Breakfast

♥ Mantel and Table – A Vibrant Blue Tablescape for Beautiful Valentine Romance

♥ The Bookish Dilettante – Valentine’s Day Tablescape: Hearts and Lace

♥ Thrifting Wonderland – Be Mine…Valentine

♥ Dinner at Eight – A Valentine’s Table with Flowers, Ribbons and Hearts

♥ ♥ ♥

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: