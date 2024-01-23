For the Love of Birds and Bees Valentine’s Day Table

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a table set for the birds and bees. Additionally, you’ll find table inspiration from 15 table stylists to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart, family or friends.
I love creating a table or centerpiece to celebrate
the holidays, and Valentine’s Day is no exception!
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, I’m joining group of table stylists and bloggers
for a Valentine’s Day Tablescape Blog Hop.
You’ll find more Valentine table inspiration from 15 table stylists at the bottom of this post.
Join me at a table by the twinkling lights of our Winter Nesting Tree,
the perfect antidote for cold and gray winter days!
Our Winter Nesting Tree is a cheery way to extend the twinkle season and
brighten the house during the cold, gray months of January and February.
It’s decorated with bird ornaments, glittery nests, snowflakes, icy branches and pine cones.
You can see more of the ornaments and tree, HERE.
I’m professing my love of the birds and the bees with a Valentine’s Day table!
Regular readers know I love all things *bee*,
including seeing them buzz and bumble around the garden!
A table runner with embroidered birds and hearts is layered over
winter white, cranberry and gray plaid throw,
providing a warm and cozy foundation for the table.
Bees are buzzing on Wallace Napoleon Bee flatware. . .
As well as on the table runner and in the flower arrangement and centerpiece.
A bird flew in for a little winter nesting in the arrangement,
joining buzzing bees.
The bees are actually
bee magnets, attached to a metal binder clip on top of
a bamboo skewer, tucked down in the arrangement among the blooms.
I gave the bees a 2-minute makeover, adding some silver highlights, HERE,
transforming them with Rub ‘n Buff.
My husband’s grandmother’s pink Crown Ducal Bristol
transferware plates feature birds and flowers. . .
They’re layered over black and white check plates and white chargers
atop a red beaded placemat for a little sparkle and shimmer. . .
And topped with an embossed salad plate, abuzz with a bee skep design.
A sparkling pink heart napkin ring marries a pair of napkins;
an embroidered bumble bee with ruffled edge and a solid red for a pop of color.
Bird dishes flew in to serve up chocolates. . .
Help yourself to a *Bee* Mine sweet treat for Valentine’s Day! 🐝
I used a wax seal stamp set
to make chocolate ‘coins’ to embellish chocolate truffles for Valentine’s Day. . . .
An easy and fun way to put your personal stamp (pun intended ;)
on chocolates, petit fours, cupcakes, etc. as there are so many different
Wax Seal Stamps available.
You use the wax seal stamp to make an impression
in melted chocolate as you would in wax . . .
There is a bit of a learning curve in stamping the melted chocolate,
but you can eat your mistakes. . .bonus! ;)
Find the delicious steps and tips to emboss chocolate with stamps, HERE.
Table Details:
Bee Skep Plates / Pfaltzgraff Naturemade
Ciroa Buffalo Check Dinner Plates, Plaid Throw / HomeGoods, several years ago
Bird Dishes / Gracie China by Coastline Imports, HomeGoods
Bird and Hearts Table Runner/ Nicole Miller Home, HomeGoods
Red Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
Bee Flatware / Wallace Napoleon Bee
Pink Transferware Dishes / Crown Ducal Bristol
Red Beaded Placemats / Kohls, several years ago
Bumble Bee Embroidered Napkins / Crown Linen Designs
Pink Heart Napkin Rings / HomeGoods
Bee & Honeycomb Wax Seal Stamp
While not traditional, I hope this whimsical table celebrating the birds and the bees
inspires you to surround yourself with things you love
on Valentine’s Day (and every day)!
Find 14+ Tablescapes & DIY Centerpieces to Love for Valentine’s Day, HERE.
You’ll find tips for creating edible centerpieces, candy box floral arrangement, rose petal ice cubes,
an Alice in Wonderland-inspired tea party and more.
Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this Valentine Tablescape Blog Hop!
Find more Valentine table inspiration from my blogging friends at the links below:
What a welcome sight, seeing the birds, bees and florals among your Valentine table, Mary. I have to say, I think that runner is your starring element here! I love that dimensional texture, and the bees are perfect embellishments. Of course, already having such a cache of all the other bird and bee elements definitely makes for the overall warm setting. Your winter tree is certainly something that inspires me each year. I was wondering about how perfect those wax seal circles were, and then you mentioned the learning curve. I chuckled at the solution of eating your way through the mistakes.
Thank you for brightening my first cup of coffee with your participating in this hop with sweet Valentine table, and the hope of spring it suggests!
Another show stopper table setting! Agree with Rita the bird table runner sets the stage. Love the little hearts and the texture on the bird wings. Those little hearts could easily be added to other similar table runners to highlight Valentines Day. Your link is fixed and thanks for the tip about clicking on the bold text of the title, did not know that, and now the extra read on blog link!
Good morning, Mary. Your nesting tree is the perfect backdrop for your winter tables, especially one set for Valentine’s Day ❤️ The embroidered table runner with birds and hearts and the plaid throw definitely provide a warm and cozy foundation plus beauty. How adorable is the bird nesting in the lovely flower arrangement with bees joining the fun. What would we do without Rub ‘n Buff? The pink Crown Ducal Bristol transferware plates are gorgeous paired with black and white checked plates. The red beaded placemats add a perfect dose of sparkle and shimmer. Adding the embossed salad plate with a bee skep design further enhances your theme and love for the birds and bees.
It is always a treat to join you at table. Please pass me a chocolate truffle ❤️
What a lovely stack of dishes! Its a great combo of colors and patterns and is really eye-catching! Your table runner is so pretty and looks fabulous over your “tablecloth” – nice textures that blend well. Happy Valentines Day
Mary, what a beautiful Valentine’s Day table!
Love all the special touches of birds and bees.
The chocolates with stamps are a great idea and I can’t wait to try it. Thank you so much for the ideas and especially the directions to go with them!
Lovely as usual!
Mary, another pretty table filled with birds, bee and chocolates. I agree, the embroidered bird runner is a lovely starting point. The texture on the bird’s wings is lovely. The plate stack is wonderful with a mix of black and white checks, red beaded placemats, Crown Ducal Bristol transferware and those darling embossed bee plates. Love the Cl lines. The stamped chocolates are icing on the cake. I may have to try making some. A beautiful Valentine table perfect for love. The nesting tree is gorgeous. Always a pleasure hopping along with you.
Sorry if I commented twice. I noticed my comment did not show up.
Mary as you know I also love bees and have several sets of “bee” dishes, the Wallace Napoleon bee flatware, many skeps…and of course the bee magnets. However, I do love your idea of the Rub `N Buff and will have to give it a go.
Your embroidered table runner is perfect for your design and of course your nesting tree is always a treat. I have to admit that the Christmas tree in our bedroom is still up devoid of ornaments as I just adore the twinkling lights in the evenings as we watch sports or wind down from the day. Speaking of treats, I will try the chocolate and stamps as it looks fairly easy even though I am looking forward to the “mistakes”. Have a Blessed day and it is always a pleasure to hop with you and see what new and exciting elements you bring to the table. (pun intended)
I love bees too! I have Bee drinking glasses by La Rochere. I’ve had so many compliments on them! It may be something to add to your collection!
Mary, a lovely table celebrating the birds and the bees, Your nesting tree makes for a fabulous backdrop and brighten those dreary winter days. The plate stack is so pretty with your red beaded placemats, pink Crown Ducal Bristol transferware plates, black & white checked plates, embossed bee plates and those fabulous linens by CL. I agree, that embroidered runner is the star with those pretty textured birds. Love the stamped chocolates, such a nice personal touch. I may have to try those. I also like the bee 🐝 magnets. Always a pleasure hopping along with you. Happy Tuesday. ❤️
This is the time of every year when I struggle to find ways to decorate my home. Mary, this was a wonderful and inspirational use of your incredible talent. I adore the beautiful birds/bees runner. SO very pretty. Thank you for shairing your ideas.
What a lovely table setting for “BEE My Valentine!”
The embroidered table runner with bees is the perfect foundation. I like your little bee trick adding them to the bouquet. And the bee chocolates are sweet, literally!
And your nesting tree as a backdrop is extraordinaire!
Happy Tuesday!
So pretty Mary, I love your Winter Nesting Tree and you’ve been enjoying it to the fullest! I also love the way you did the pretty napkins and that wonderful heart napkin ring. The runner is a perfect way to display your love of birds and bees and it looks great with the cozy plaid throw. The stamped chocolates add a very special personal touch. You even put birds and bees in your flowers! I like the red sparkle from the chargers and the pretty red stemware on your cozy Valentine table…enjoy a special meal with your Valentine!
Jenna
Dear Mary, I know your love of the birds and the bees (and also your pups!), and your table made my heart pitter patter and smile with delight. The bee skep plates are so pretty and those bee napkins are perfectly lovely with that heart napkin ring. The fun runner atop the throw adds such charm and warmth in front of your nesting tree. I’d love a yummy stamped chocolate before I leave. 🥰
BEAUTIFUL table!!! Thank you for sharing! The bees are perfect pairing with hearts!!!
Your tables are ALWAYS stunning!
What a gorgeous table Mary. I usually do not set a table for Valentine’s Day, but this has given me so much inspiration.